we just got a moon shot, once in a century revolution in mrna technology and thirty percent of the population is running from it like it was conjured by a witch.
we got the good luck. we are throwing it in the toilet. it’s a pretty significant bummer. https://t.co/MpAPCVczm5
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 10, 2021
I swear, a not insignificant portion of our pundit betters have convinced themselves that only the intransigence of some vague ‘fate’ is keeping us from living healthily on Chocolate-frosted Sugar Bombs with a favorite IPA for every meal.
Irregardless, this is good news:
NEW: For 1st time, average pay for grocery store and restaurant workers in the US has topped $15 an hour.
Overall, 80% of US workers now earn above $15, up from 60% in 2014.
Many job seekers refuse to consider jobs that pay less.https://t.co/OGA1NFl1ew w/@andrewvandam pic.twitter.com/H9598Vp35J
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 8, 2021
The overall effect has been one of the fastest periods of rising wages since the early 1980s for rank-and-file workers and a clear spike from pre-pandemic trends.
This higher pay is likely to be permanent as wages rarely fall once they move up. https://t.co/GKbZynL13f
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 9, 2021
US job vacancies hit a record 10.1 million https://t.co/mZtYOB7OnP
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 10, 2021
