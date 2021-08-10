we just got a moon shot, once in a century revolution in mrna technology and thirty percent of the population is running from it like it was conjured by a witch. we got the good luck. we are throwing it in the toilet. it’s a pretty significant bummer. https://t.co/MpAPCVczm5 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 10, 2021

I swear, a not insignificant portion of our pundit betters have convinced themselves that only the intransigence of some vague ‘fate’ is keeping us from living healthily on Chocolate-frosted Sugar Bombs with a favorite IPA for every meal.

Irregardless, this is good news:

NEW: For 1st time, average pay for grocery store and restaurant workers in the US has topped $15 an hour. Overall, 80% of US workers now earn above $15, up from 60% in 2014. Many job seekers refuse to consider jobs that pay less.https://t.co/OGA1NFl1ew w/@andrewvandam pic.twitter.com/H9598Vp35J — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 8, 2021

The overall effect has been one of the fastest periods of rising wages since the early 1980s for rank-and-file workers and a clear spike from pre-pandemic trends. This higher pay is likely to be permanent as wages rarely fall once they move up. https://t.co/GKbZynL13f — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 9, 2021