Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Counting Our Blessings

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Counting Our Blessings

by | 69 Comments

I swear, a not insignificant portion of our pundit betters have convinced themselves that only the intransigence of some vague ‘fate’ is keeping us from living healthily on Chocolate-frosted Sugar Bombs with a favorite IPA for every meal.

Irregardless, this is good news:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Spanky

      “But … but … inflation!”

      I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that most of those higher wages are going to be spent! In our very own economy!

      Hope I didn’t cause too many real economists to get the vapors there.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Today is an important day. Today, I give two weeks’ notice at the job I’ve had for 11 years. I found a job close to home that pays more than where I am now, so I’m happy.

      I will miss the relationships I’ve built over 11 years, but with almost everyone at my company working from home, the joy has been drained from the job. Now I’m on to new things and I’m looking forward to that.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

      While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.
      ……………………..
      Neither judge could comment on their sentences but Cleveland activists immediately decried the disparity in the two sentences. The white woman committed more crimes, over a longer period of time. She stole more money than the Black woman. She had 21 more charges and cost taxpayers six times more money. She was facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum sentence was three years. Yet the Black woman received more prison time than prosecutors wanted her to spend in jail.

      But CRT is a plague upon the land.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Spanky: I suppose that it’s technically a word, though breaking it down, it seems to mean “lacking a lack of regard”, which is the exact opposite of how people use it – i.e. it’s technically an antonym, not a synonym, of “regardless”.

      Betty Cracker

      The long-overdue wage reset has been an unexpected (by me, anyway) bright spot in the pestilential darkness. Even in my disreputable, alligator-infested Confederate backwater, low-wage workers are saying uh-uh, $15 and up or go pound sand.

      ETA: @RobertDSC-Mac Mini: Congrats!

      hueyplong

      Total flashback to 7th grade era prohibitions on

      • misuse of “hopefully”
      • any use of “irregardless”
      • hitchhiking
      Betty Cracker

      In other news, this fucker is trying to kill us:

      TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) – The Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Board of Education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy the governor’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates.

      He just keeps doubling down and doubling down.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @zhena gogolia:

      Kind of a generalised diffuse “meh,” thank you. But nothing to worry about — I’ve been in this dim place before.

      I hope AL is just doing the troll. I know Merriam-Webster or OED or some “authority” okayed “irregardless” a year or so ago, but I viewed that as mere Trumpism Gone Wild.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s interesting. I hope people are studying it. Why do workers think wages went up? How has it changed their daily lives? If they went from 10 an hour to 15 they will go from 20k a year to 30k. That’s a big difference. How has the tight job market and their increased leverage changed how they think about work and their own value?

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @rikyrah: Yesterday, I talked to one of my neighbors who lives in Florida in the winter. She was horrified by DeSantis’s handling of covid. She said she “liked the way he governed” (gag!) but he’d just gone off the deep end on the virus.

      I hope she remembers the second part of that, rather than the first, if she votes in Florida.

      hueyplong

      @Betty Cracker: Apparently, the Junior Trump playbook calls for  (1) never conceding anything and (2) always doubling down.

      Somebody on Twitter (can’t recall her name) said that DeSantis is flopping around now, trying to continue to look “tough” when he has no cards left to play.  She emphasized the word “could” in his threat to withhold salaries.

      [In the comments people were trying to figure out why FL school board members get paid any salary that could be withheld in the first place.]

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      This is just grotesque. I had Morning Joe on earlier (I know, I know) and Mika was having one of her patented (but completely justified in this case) screeping* rants about this.

      *screeping = screaming + weeping

      Betty Cracker

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: DeSantis fooled a lot of low-info voters at first by doing un-Republican things like hiking teacher salaries and enacting/funding conservation and environmental damage mitigation programs. But he’s gone totally off the deep end during the pandemic, as your friend noted. I think we’ll test the limits of the “heighten the contradictions” concept in 2022.

      RSA

      @hueyplong:

      misuse of “hopefully”

      I remember reading somewhere that this, like many usage rules, is largely arbitrary.  Compare:

      “Hopefully, it won’t rain during our picnic.”
      “Happily, it didn’t rain during our picnic.”

      One of these gets all the hate, while the other just skates by.

      hueyplong

      @RSA: That was in fact my go-to substitution, and you’re right, it’s is a literal parallel of the “hopefully” issue.

      Happily, I’m accustomed to the “hey, you’ve been an idiot all along” realization.

      Anonymous At Work

      No one lives happily with IPAs, even their fans. Chocolate-frosted bomb cereal goes best with oatmeal stout, anyway; everyone knows that.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @raven:

      LOL. I doubt it, but that’s funny.

      How’s the new pup settling into her Forever Home?

      ETA: Couldn’t remember her name for the moment. Artemis/Artie, is that right?

      Kay

      I hope liberals are able to study the pandemic economy and put out their analysis. It’s a big experiment in what a country with a more robust safety net and higher wages looks like.

      If elite conservatives are able to define it (bad “socialism”) without anyone looking into how the people most affected by it feel about it we’ll miss an opportunity.

      We got a peek at how bad the narrative can be when they all claimed workers were featherbedding on unemployment. None of that was true.

      PST

      @SiubhanDuinne: I took a quick peek at Merriam-Webster’s online version out of curiosity. It cautions that “a definition is not an endorsement of a word’s use.” I can’t really blame them for defining it, since it has appeared frequently for many years. If I stumbled across “irregardless” for the first time I might want to make sure that it was a non-standard synonym and not an attempted negation. They’ve done the work and can assure me that those who use it really mean “regardless.”

      Kay

      Just the stuident loan pause is a big, real world experiment. What did they do with the money they weren’t paying student loans with? How did it change things for them?

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker

      He just keeps doubling down and doubling down

      reminds me of…hmm…someone who used to be in the news and on Twitter a lot…can’t quite recall…

      It’s literally all that they do.

      germy

      In 1736 Benjamin Franklin's son died of smallpox before Franklin could get him inoculated. He had to publish a letter then to tamp down rumors that his son had died *from* the inoculation. Toward the end of his life he said he'd "long regretted bitterly" not inoculating his son. pic.twitter.com/OhNMsDWfvE

      — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) August 9, 2021

      germy

      Politico’s Robert Allbritton just emailed staff detailing his opposition to unionization,saying he hopes employees “will conclude after studying this question that a union is not in the publication’s interests, our reader’s interests, or in the interests of individual employees.” pic.twitter.com/9GpBQN7Uwu

      — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) August 6, 2021

      Robert Allbritton is the son of Joe Allbritton, who was good buddies with Augusto Pinochet and owned a bank that he used to hide and launder the money Pinochet stole from Chile. This is all part of the liberal media’s biased liberalism. https://t.co/mqzlVd7bNw

      — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) August 9, 2021

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: There’s a piece in The Atlantic about Hakeem Jeffries, likely the next Dem speaker. I was heartened to read that he seems aware of our messaging problem:

      He thinks Democrats have failed repeatedly over the years, getting caught up in litigating details and nuances, too scared to assert themselves. He wants his party to speak in headlines—to learn from the Republicans, who have managed to win with ideas that consistently poll worse than theirs but are packaged better.

      Nelle

      @Spanky: When i read about inflation fears, it is always Bout the price of food or fuel.  Never about the extrememly low interest rates for bank accounts or term deposits.  Of course, the banks want to use depositor’s money for next to nothing.

      We don’t have pensions and are financing retirement on savings.  While we guessed that the high rates of interest we got in the eighties (at one point, we snagged some T-bills at 20% interest!) wouldn’t last, we thought a 5% return wouldn’t be out of the question.

      When we lived in NZ, I paid $89 for 10 gallons of petrol and groceries were twice the cost as in the States.  Yes, they were NZ dollars but I was being paid in NZ dollars.  So many want everything cheap and spend money on so much crap.  Yep, judgemental.

      • What we didn’t spend money on was healthcare and prescriptions.  Maximum per household per year?  $200.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Tangentially related to wrong words, I belong to two book clubs, one of which drives me crazy. Today we’re discussing Bel Canto, which the leader of the group persists in writing as Bel Condo.

      germy

      @Nelle:  When we lived in NZ, I paid $89 for 10 gallons of petrol and groceries were twice the cost as in the States.

      Doesn’t NZ have a robust social safety net?  I wouldn’t mind paying extra for groceries if I knew I wouldn’t have to lose my house to qualify for a long term care stay after a stroke or other catastrophe.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Hate to drop the C word in a “counting your blessings” thread, but several weeks ago I posted that my wife had gotten a positive biopsy for breast cancer. We are now deep into the Cancer-Industrial Complex, talking to a dizzying array of specialists and trying to absorb gigabytes of info.

      In the “counting your blessings” category, all the indicators are good, it was caught early and it’s so small that the biopsy itself seems to have taken a significant portion of it.

      But we still are looking at the whole thing of surgery, radiation, and long term medication (not chemo). Just beginning that journey now.

      Jeffro

      @germy: answering ‘yes’ or ‘no’ is, in a way, taking a side

      it’s also a minimum standard (or should be) for holding public office

      burnspbesq

      @Betty Cracker:

      Good—as long as we remember that $15/hr. Is the starting point, not the end. Ain’t nowhere in this great land of ours that $15/hr. Even remotely resembles a living wage.

      raven

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yes, we’re going mostly with Artie. She’s really good, she cowers just a tiny bit when I first come in a room but it’s brief. She met all the kids walking to school this morning and is good with them. It’s strange, she shows some signs of having been taken care of. She pops into the van and onto the couch (she a bit quick to jump to so we have to be carful about that). She seems to be nervous about different floor surfaces and room but I’m sure time will take care of that.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

       thirty percent of the population is running from it like it was conjured by a witch.

      That’s because most of these people think witches; as in flying around of brooms, eat babies and cast spells that turn otherwise manly manful men gay, are true.

      Nelle

      @germy: Yes, which is why I added tge bit about health care costs.  People aren’t struggling with financial issues over medical bills.  That’s huge.  And there is less of a barrier to entrepreneurship when you dont have to worry about finding an insurance policy.  I cant believd the time i have to waste, to say nothing about cost, dealing with insurance in this country.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think to the majority of USians, “inflation” means, “holy, shit I just had to pay $3.50 a gallon!”

       

      I just heard an NPR interviewer ask Clyburn if Dems couldn’t be hurt by people wanting more focus on fighting Covid. Who exactly would be bringing that greater focus? and how?

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      What if we just said – “wages went up. That’s good for everyone”. We’re IN FAVOR of higher wages. Our main spokesperson, Joe Biden, isn’t actually required to add 15 qualifiers and explore the nuance. He has maybe 10 minutes a week of peoples attention. There’s thousands of people who can add the qualifiers. That’s what Twitter experts are for :)

      burnspbesq

      I am no longer a lawyer, but I vaguely remember something about interference with contract being an intentional tort, for which punitive damages can be awarded.

      Somebody needs to call DeSantis’ bluff.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I’ve followed Hakeem Jeffries since he was elected Democratic Caucus Chairman after the 2018 midterms. Jeffries is an outstanding  communicator, whether in a short soundbite, a more extensive argument, or a speech like the one he gave nominating Nancy Pelosi for Speaker January 2019.*

      Jeffries had only served three terms in Congress when he was chosen as Caucus Chairman. House leadership and his rank and file peers must have seen a lot they liked.

      *Anyone who needs some joy can find it in Jeffries’ nomination speech. By the end, he had “the once and future Speaker” grinning. (Available on the you tube.)

      PST

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I’m fighting a lonely battle against “gift” as a verb.

      I’ve gone over to the enemy on that one. The word give has such broad meaning that sometimes it is nice to have a word that implies wrapping paper and a bow. You can give someone a cold, give them the back of your hand, give them a piece of your mind, etc. You can’t gift those. If I give someone something I may be expecting something in return, but not if I gift it. Context makes things clear much of the time, but I don’t mind having a special word for handing something over in an unselfish and celebratory spirit. It’s good of English to make such coinages easy. Now, you could make the same kind of argument for commentate, but I still draw the line there.

      germy

      I’m old enough to remember when the GOP had an ‘anything goes’ policy to protect the USA after 9/11. We were led to believe torturing ‘enemy combatants’ was for the greater good. Now those same assholes won’t even get a vaccine or let kids wear a mask in school.

      — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) August 10, 2021

      Viva BrisVegas

      @germy: Doesn’t NZ have a robust social safety net?

      They even have a state owned national no-fault accident insurance scheme. Everyone in NZ, even non-nationals, are covered in case of accident for medical expenses and loss of income. Financed by among other things petrol taxes.

      Taxes is what buys civilisation.

      burnspbesq

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      holy, shit I just had to pay $3.50 a gallon!”

      Ditch that fossil-burner and get an id.4 while VW is still offering three years of free charging. Oh, and you still get a $7,500 federal income tax credit.

