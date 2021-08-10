A little readership reward, from the Washington Post — “Feet on the dance floor, eyes on the future”:

… [A]s the 44th president enters his seventh decade, friends and associates describe him as personally content, politically worried but unfailingly optimistic. He is relieved that the American people denied President Donald Trump a second term, but animated by what he views as an assault on voting rights happening at the state level. For all the pandemic’s trials and terrors, he was delighted to have his daughters at home — “like making up for lost time,” one confidante says — and he binge-watched TV series that he’d missed while in office (including the Odenkirk oeuvre of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”).

He’s listening to new Migos, old Rihanna and older Joni Mitchell. He recently read novels by Kazuo Ishiguro and Rumaan Alam. He spent part of his birthday week reviewing and signing off on the list of Obama Foundation scholars for the coming academic year at the University of Chicago…

“They’re in a very good place,” says close friend Valerie Jarrett, a former White House senior adviser. “Over the 30 years I’ve known them, I don’t think I’ve ever seen them as happy as they are now. To not have the responsibilities of office but still have an extraordinarily important platform is the best of all worlds. They’re free, but people still care a great deal about what they say and do.”

Obama has done the typical post-presidential things: laboring over his memoirs (he still owes his publisher a second volume) and overseeing his foundation, which will break ground this autumn on a presidential center and museum on the South Side of Chicago. But Obama also commands his media fiefdom, with his wife as partner, in a way that no other ex-president has. In February, Obama launched a podcast with Bruce Springsteen on Spotify and, with Michelle, announced a new slate of film and series projects from their production company Higher Ground, which is partnered with Netflix. Their stated goals are to amplify American stories — “Crip Camp” charted the disability rights movement and “American Factory” won an Oscar for its depiction of postindustrial life in small-town Ohio — and strengthen American values in the culture…

David Axelrod, a former longtime senior adviser, thinks Obama has been more active in his post-presidency than he himself anticipated, given the nature and volume of national crises. Michelle has often been by his side, or working the same issue from another angle. In the run-up to the midterm elections in 2018, she hyped voter participation through When We All Vote, her turnout initiative, while he campaigned for specific candidates. About a year ago Obama turned his eulogy for Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) into a critique of the filibuster and an endorsement of equal representation for residents of Puerto Rico and D.C. Following the insurrection both he and Michelle issued their own blistering condemnations that ended with a very Obamian refrain.

“While he is an apostle of hope he’s not a naive apostle of hope,” Axelrod says. “He sees the challenges. And it concerns him. So he’s just not of a mind to retreat and enjoy the rewards of a life well spent.”…

While doing research for his new three-part HBO documentary “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union,” Peter Kunhardt found an old interview in which Obama, then a new president, was already thinking past his time in office.

“Early on in an interview he mused that it was his post-presidency that he most looked forward to,” Kunhardt says. “I think that’s telling. He gets along great with people, but at the same time, he doesn’t. To be freed of the obligation of all the interpersonal negotiations he was faced with must be a relief.”…

Biden spent this past weekend at home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., but sent a happy-birthday video message that was played for attendees at Saturday’s party in Martha’s Vineyard.

The “greatest gift” we can give “all of our children and grandchildren is a nation and world worthy of their dreams and talents,” Biden said in the video. “That’s what you did and continue to do.”…