President Biden is not speaking yet, but they started streaming an hour ago, so I think it should be soon.
1.
So, this truly bipartisan bill allocates over $1.2 trillion – that is a lot of infrastructure! So, President Biden gets his key-note Bill even if this is the only one that passes.
4.
This is a big fuckin’ deal.
5.
@WaterGirl: No but even if it was, there is so much critical repairs/updates and desperately needed infrastructure that this is clearly a victory for the President. Of course, the House gets it cut at the Bill and then, reconciliation has to occur (and I have no idea what that entails.)
6.
It’s Infrastructure Week! At last!
7.
We are getting gobs of thunder here and barely a drop of rain…needs to be the other way around, please. (Although major props to my dog who is finally, FINALLY learning to chill out when there’s a bit of thunder popping off).
8.
So the Post explains what now has to happen.
After the House votes on their bill (the 3.5 $trillion) then :
Unlike infrastructure reform, Democrats intend to bypass the GOP and advance it through a process known as reconciliation, which requires them to attain a majority to proceed rather than the usual 60 votes.
9.
@WaterGirl: This can’t pass the House without the Reconciliation part.
Pramila is chair of the House progressive caucus, Katie Porter Vice Chair, Ilhan Omar is Whip. That’s 100 dem votes that will not arrive without a MASSIVE climate change component in the reconciliation bill. When Nancy Smash says that they have to get both, it’s because of Pramila holding her caucus together. They know this is the only shot we have at getting serious climate legislation, and the IPCC report really put new urgency to the need to deliver.
10.
So, looks like the Dems and President Biden can eat their cake and have it too using reconciliation; assuming all Dems in the Senate are on board. My guess is no. That it will get trimmed back a good bit to win those last two Dems … who ever they are (hint: senators from WV and AZ are involved.)
11.
@Jeffro: Gobs of thunder last night and swamped with rain ( yay!) and my husband and the elderly deaf cocker slept through it all. So I was up holding one pitbull paw and numerous cat paws. So many whites of so many litle eyes. It was sad in a funny sort of way.
13.
The GQP got what it wanted, to reduced or eliminate most social infrastructures benefits and increase the corrupt practice of privatization to benefit the donor class. As an added bonus, the 19 R’ that voted yes will claim credit for the bill and the “savings” from $2.6 trillion to a mere $550 billion with zero tax increases for the Bezos and other super-rich plutocrats. Long live Bipartisanship! Now the ball is bounced to Congress where the Liberal wing will (or must) insist on restoring the green climate change mitigation, housing, schools, and building projects, clean energy tax credits, reconnecting communities, and Home and community-based care among other Democratic priorities.
14.
@Cermet: Probably not that much. The House would be likely to make changes to their version of the bill and then that get hashed out to get the Senate bill to match.
At this stage I don’t think Manchin/Sinema are that wedded to particular provisions in the bill. This is about positioning for them. They can brag about what they got in the original bill, and then quietly vote for the final bill with the House provisions.
15.
Oh, man. I love this guy and so far I have only good or great things to say about him. Mostly I love that he has surrounded himself with people who give a fuck and want to do big things. But he’s showing his age. I still find him deeply impressive in almost any forum. But I worry.
16.
🍅 is here I see to diss the Dems. So predictable. 🥱.
17.
Locust tree that I have hated for twenty years dropped a big branch on the house last night. No damage, but goodbye tree. How dare you threaten my family. Now the big fight over the replacement. My husband wants to transplant a shrubby thing that I have been protecting all these years as an alternative to the locust. I don’t know what it is, but it isn’t capable of being a tree because it would have amounted to something over the last ten years. It’s still not much taller than me. I think he is protecting it because he think I like it. I only like it because it looks like a tree and isn’t the locust.
Crabapple? Seckle pear? I want it to flower and feed squirrels.
18.
Considering the IPCC doomsday report dropped yesterday climate needs to be a big Biden part of the deal. We are on fire. Literally.
19.
@trollhattan: That’s up to you, western states. CA does its part, also WA and OR, but everyone else is a worst offender.
20.
There will be significant concessions, yes. But even if we can get half of the amount in the reconciliation bill alongside the infrastructure bill, it would be an absolutely jaw-dropping investment in social welfare and climate change mitigation. Getting two of the healthcare things ALONE would be monumental legislation.
21.
President Biden, speaking with an attitude.
” . . . [and you rich freeloaders, who are going to have to start paying taxes*] . . .”
“You’ll still have your three homes. “
*(paraphrased)
23.
@schrodingers_ca: Seems you missed the long blogs about welcoming different voices to express their opinions here. So much for that friend.
24.
@sab: Previous owner had planted a honey locust right next to a large deck. All those seed pods and seeds…I hated the thing and it created shade where it wasn’t useful or wanted. It lost 1/3 of its mass one winter but still did not expire. So as much as I hate cutting down trees, we finally had it removed.
25.
You can actually see the stiffies in their pants when they think they are asking a gotcha question.
26.
@Sure Lurkalot: Good for you. There are trees and then there are trees.
27.
@taumaturgo: Heh. Just remember….you may be a dick, but you’re OUR dick.
28.
@taumaturgo: Toughen up. We are, after all, jackals.
Schrodingers cat has strong feelings. That is a big part of her charm.
29.
To be clear here, the reconciliation bill is entirely separate legislatively from the infrastructure bill that just passed the senate. What will happen if this works is that the house will vote on a reconciliation bill, which the senate will take up. Once the senate passes a version of that the house can live with, the house will pass both both the reconciliation budget bill and the infrastructure bill and send to Biden’s desk.
Long way to go, but we’re making rapid progress, and we’ve got a clear plan with clear goals.
and we already got one huge bill through this year, so we know this is at least possible.
