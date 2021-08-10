Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Too inconsequential to be sued

No one could have predicted…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The willow is too close to the house.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This is how realignments happen…

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog goes to 11…

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I really should read my own blog.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Act (LIVE)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BC in Illinois
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cacti
  • Cermet
  • emmyelle
  • Fake Irishman
  • gwangung
  • Jeffro
  • Martin
  • sab
  • schrodingers_ca
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • taumaturgo
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      So, this truly bipartisan bill allocates over $1.2 trillion – that is a lot of infrastructure!  So, President Biden gets his key-note Bill even if this is the only one that passes.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I have been working today so I haven’t been able to follow much about this announcement.

      Nancy Pelosi won’t pass it in the House until the rest of the infrastructure and climate stuff is passed through reconciliation, right?

      Because otherwise we lose all our leverage.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cacti

      This is a big fuckin’ deal.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cermet

      @WaterGirl: No but even if it was, there is so much critical repairs/updates and desperately needed infrastructure that this is clearly a victory for the President. Of course, the House gets it cut at the Bill and then, reconciliation has to occur (and I have no idea what that entails.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      We are getting gobs of thunder here and barely a drop of rain…needs to be the other way around, please.  (Although major props to my dog who is finally, FINALLY learning to chill out when there’s a bit of thunder popping off).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cermet

      So the Post explains what now has to happen.

      After the House votes on their bill (the 3.5 $trillion) then :

      Unlike infrastructure reform, Democrats intend to bypass the GOP and advance it through a process known as reconciliation, which requires them to attain a majority to proceed rather than the usual 60 votes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: This can’t pass the House without the Reconciliation part.

      Pramila is chair of the House progressive caucus, Katie Porter Vice Chair, Ilhan Omar is Whip. That’s 100 dem votes that will not arrive without a MASSIVE climate change component in the reconciliation bill.  When Nancy Smash says that they have to get both, it’s because of Pramila holding her caucus together. They know this is the only shot we have at getting serious climate legislation, and the IPCC report really put new urgency to the need to deliver.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cermet

      So, looks like the Dems and President Biden can eat their cake and have it too using reconciliation; assuming all Dems in the Senate are on board. My guess is no. That it will get trimmed back a good bit to win those last two Dems … who ever they are (hint: senators from WV and AZ are involved.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @Jeffro: Gobs of thunder last night and swamped with rain ( yay!) and my husband and the elderly deaf cocker slept through it all. So I was up holding one pitbull paw and numerous cat paws. So many whites of so many litle eyes. It was sad in a funny sort of way.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      taumaturgo

      @Cermet:

      The GQP got what it wanted, to reduced or eliminate most social infrastructures benefits and increase the corrupt practice of privatization to benefit the donor class. As an added bonus, the 19 R’ that voted yes will claim credit for the bill and the “savings” from $2.6 trillion to a mere $550 billion with zero tax increases for the Bezos and other super-rich plutocrats. Long live Bipartisanship! Now the ball is bounced to Congress where the Liberal wing will (or must) insist on restoring the green climate change mitigation, housing, schools, and building projects, clean energy tax credits, reconnecting communities, and Home and community-based care among other Democratic priorities.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Cermet: Probably not that much. The House would be likely to make changes to their version of the bill and then that get hashed out to get the Senate bill to match.

      At this stage I don’t think Manchin/Sinema are that wedded to particular provisions in the bill. This is about positioning for them. They can brag about what they got in the original bill, and then quietly vote for the final bill with the House provisions.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      emmyelle

      Oh, man. I love this guy and so far I have only good or great things to say about him. Mostly I love that he has surrounded himself with people who give a fuck and want to do big things. But he’s showing his age. I still find him deeply impressive in almost any forum. But I worry.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      Locust tree that I have hated for twenty years dropped a big branch on the house last night. No damage, but goodbye tree. How dare you threaten my family. Now the big fight over the replacement. My husband wants to transplant a shrubby thing that I have been protecting all these years as an alternative to the locust. I don’t know what it is, but it isn’t capable of being a tree because it would have amounted to something over the last ten years. It’s still not much taller than me. I think he is protecting it because he think I like it. I only like it because it looks like a tree and isn’t the locust.

      Crabapple? Seckle pear? I want it to flower and feed squirrels.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      Considering the IPCC doomsday report dropped yesterday climate needs to be a big Biden part of the deal. We are on fire. Literally.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Fake Irishman

       

      @Cermet:

      There will be significant concessions, yes. But even if we can get half of the amount in the reconciliation bill alongside the infrastructure bill, it would be an absolutely jaw-dropping investment in social welfare and climate change mitigation.  Getting two of the healthcare things ALONE would be monumental legislation.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BC in Illinois

      President Biden, speaking with an attitude.

      ” . . . [and you rich freeloaders, who are going to have to start paying taxes*] . . .”

      “You’ll still have your three homes. “

      *(paraphrased)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @sab: Previous owner had planted a honey locust right next to a large deck. All those seed pods and seeds…I hated the thing and it created shade where it wasn’t useful or wanted. It lost 1/3 of its mass one winter but still did not expire. So as much as I hate cutting down trees, we finally had it removed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Fake Irishman

      @Cermet:

      To be clear here, the reconciliation bill is entirely separate legislatively from the infrastructure bill that just passed the senate. What will happen if this works is that the house will vote on a reconciliation bill, which the senate will take up. Once the senate passes a version of that the house can live with, the house will pass both both the reconciliation budget bill and the infrastructure bill and send to Biden’s desk.

      Long way to go, but we’re making rapid progress, and we’ve got a clear plan with clear goals.

      and we already got one huge bill through this year, so we know this is at least possible.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.