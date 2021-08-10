On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Mike in Oly

We are fortunate to live within an easy hour’s drive to this little corner of the Olympic National Forest (ONP), and it’s a lovely drive from Olympia along Hood Canal to Hoodsport to get there as well. Only marred by the last couple of miles thru National Forest land where the road is unpaved, and never in good repair. The forest, canyon and Skokomish river are always a cool, restful retreat, without too many tourists to deal with, and the trail is an easy two miles, with further options for those inclined. My husband and I took a quick jaunt up there in mid-June and spent a beautiful summer afternoon hanging out along the river. This is some of what we saw.