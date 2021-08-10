Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The revolution will be supervised.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Let there be snark.

This blog goes to 11…

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

We have all the best words.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Han shot first.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Mike in Oly – Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Mike in Oly

We are fortunate to live within an easy hour’s drive to this little corner of the Olympic National Forest (ONP), and it’s a lovely drive from Olympia along Hood Canal to Hoodsport to get there as well. Only marred by the last couple of miles thru National Forest land where the road is unpaved, and never in good repair. The forest, canyon and Skokomish river are always a cool, restful retreat, without too many tourists to deal with, and the trail is an easy two miles, with further options for those inclined. My husband and I took a quick jaunt up there in mid-June and spent a beautiful summer afternoon hanging out along the river. This is some of what we saw.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 5
Staircase, ONP

The main trail makes a loop up one side of the river and then crosses and comes back down the other side. At this point it ascends to a bluff above the river giving a nice bird’s eye view.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 6
Staircase, ONP

Some areas along the valley have side creeks coming in to join the river. This one has a waterfall that was formed when a tree fell across the stream. Rocks filled in behind and the water dutifully cascaded over.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 7
Staircase, ONP

A log bridge, next to a much larger fallen log, that traverses a small side creek. The park does it’s best to allow nature to take its course. Those big logs will become nurse logs as time goes on and will nurture new forest for the future.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 2
Staircase, ONP

More water rushing thru forest and over stone, on a small creek heading for the river.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 3
Staircase, ONP

Stone stacks seem to be everywhere these days. Swollen rivers from winter rains will erase them.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 4
Staircase, ONP

A young Steller’s jay scouts the rivers edge.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA 1
Staircase, ONP

I don’t normally take photos with humans in them, but in some cases it serves to show scale. This is a mighty river.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Staircase, Olympic National Park, WA
Staircase, ONP

Looking upriver. That large rock is as big as a bus.

I took some video of the creeks and the river. You can see them on youtube here: https://youtu.be/-SeUUW7bDak

Hope you enjoyed this peek into a corner of the ONP.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AlaskaReader
  • eclare
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      “Lovely drive” really understates the utter gorgeousness of this part of our country. I haven’t been there in 45 years but I remember it vividly. Great photos. Thank you.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      AlaskaReader

      …marred by the last couple of miles thru National Forest land where the road is unpaved, and never in good repair.

      Alternatively, that section of unpaved road is otherwise known as a saving grace.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.