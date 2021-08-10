Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Double-Double $1,000 Match (frosty) for your Four Directions GA Donations!

Double-Double $1,000 Match (frosty) for your Four Directions GA Donations!

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: 

Inspired by Anonymous, who was inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we got 3 more offers last week to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!  

I announced our 3 matchers in yesterday’s post:  Madeleine!   frosty!   la caterina!

frosty is up for the 1,000 match today!

An outside match was announced yesterday:

Four Directions has not received confirmation yet on the potential match of $25k from an outside group, but I remain hopeful.  In the meantime, Four Directions has received an offer from someone else to match the next $7,000, which we will hit when the thermometer is at $22,700.

*Fine print: the $7,000 won’t show up in our thermometer, but it does help Four Directions come up with their $25,000 need for the joint project with Fair Fight.

Starting when this post goes up, until we reach $1,000 in the comments, your donation will be double-double matched. If you donate, say $25, frosty matches that so it turns into $50, and then the outside person will match that, so it turns into $100.

I will let you all know as soon as we get to the $1,000 match amount from frosty.  At that point, frosty’s match will be over, and we’ll be back to the single match from the external person who will continue matching until the thermometer reaches $22,700.  (We are about halfway to the $7,000 mark.)

In case you were told there would be no math, I’ll give you some of the answers:

$10 will turn into $40!
$25 turns into $100!
$50 turns into $200!

Any donation between $10 and $50 that is listed in the comments is eligible for frosty’s match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and frosty will match with that amount.  The $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, frosty will match $50 of that.

We will still have one more $1,000 match this week from la caterina!

Four Directions Organizing Project
with Fair Fight in GA

Goal Thermometer

Read More:
Four Directions teams up
with Fair Fight in Georgia!

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen!

    7. 7.

      TxTiger

      Just gave $50 – thank you, Frosty (and everyone who has been part of this effort!), for the opportunity to support such a great organization so meaningfully. I’m not a regular poster around these parts but I am a regular reader and this type of grass-roots organizing really inspires me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      banditqueen

      Thank you to everyone for doing so much to make this such a successful drive–will do $10 and wish I could do more.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      So what’s the best way to create sockpuppets for this match??

      In for another Franklin. Thanks everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      These match threads are inspiring – so repeat donors, too!

      You guys are amazing.  You have no idea how absolutely thrilled the Four Directions folks are at what we have been able to do already.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Leslie

      I don’t have the spoons to do all the research to identify the best recipients for my political donations, so I’m deeply grateful to alla y’all who have done that work. Add in the matching funds, and I get all choked up and think of that Margaret Mead quote.

      In for another $25.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: There was a match going this morning – the external match person who will match donations of any amount until the thermometer reaches 22,700!

      When we’re doing the $10-50 donations up to a total of $1,000 match, you get the double-double.

      So this morning your $25 netted $50 for Four Directions, but only $25 for our thermometer.

      Your $25 just now gets $50 into the thermometer and another $50 for Four Directions (that will never show up in the thermometer).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      OK.  Ponying up for another $25.

      Thank you frosty, dear generous soul.

      And Mousebumples and H in TN and Anonymous for your earlier rounds of matches.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Coyoteville

      Long-time lurker, first time commenting. I’m in for another $50. [I’ve donated previously via BJ’s Act Blue link.]

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      In for another $10.

      Would say I’m retired and my extra income dried up but I have been doing a bit of really, really part time for my last boss and that ups the retirement income a bit. Not a big bit but still.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      VeniceRiley

      Order #AB202356709
      $50.00

      One-time contribution:August 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM

      And I’ll be back again tomorrow! I just realized that will turn my 3×50 = $150 into $600.00

      And that’s where I’ll have to stop the bus for a while … But too good an opportunity to miss!
      Thanks for all your efforts, H2O Girl! Make it rain, baby!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Almost Retired

      Yippee!  I’m in for $50 and whatever that turns into with the various matches.  Love, love, love that we shower cash on under-the-radar organizations like Four Directions and Voces that do such good work.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @Ishmael: I just searched on your email address in the back end.  You have been:

      Ishmael

      and

      Call me Ishmael

      If you prefer one to the other, I can change the 2-4 comments so they all use the same nym.  Just let me know.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      $25 from me! It feels good to be contributing money towards a good outfit like Four Directions

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Almost Retired

      I’ve asked this before, but I’m too old to retain information.  I donated by clicking the thermometer.  BJ gets credit for that when I donate in that fashion, right?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      eachother

      100 clams. In the spirit of the Four Directions

      A Benjamin.  In the spirit of lightning.  The Blue Fire.

      That is to say,  $100. in support of our democracy on Infrastructure Day!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      And I’m glad too! This way my donation has the most impact : )

      I had to work last night, so it wasn’t the best timing but I got out earlier today

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      As of this comment, we have $150.00 left of frosty’s $1,000 match amount that gets you the double-double match.

      After that we’ll be at the single match of any amount until the thermometer reaches $22,700.

      Until the la caterina $1,000 match tomorrow.

      Reply

