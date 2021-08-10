Inspired by Anonymous, who was inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we got 3 more offers last week to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!

I announced our 3 matchers in yesterday’s post: Madeleine! frosty! la caterina!

frosty is up for the 1,000 match today!

An outside match was announced yesterday:

Four Directions has not received confirmation yet on the potential match of $25k from an outside group, but I remain hopeful. In the meantime, Four Directions has received an offer from someone else to match the next $7,000, which we will hit when the thermometer is at $22,700. *Fine print: the $7,000 won’t show up in our thermometer, but it does help Four Directions come up with their $25,000 need for the joint project with Fair Fight.

Starting when this post goes up, until we reach $1,000 in the comments, your donation will be double-double matched. If you donate, say $25, frosty matches that so it turns into $50, and then the outside person will match that, so it turns into $100.

I will let you all know as soon as we get to the $1,000 match amount from frosty. At that point, frosty’s match will be over, and we’ll be back to the single match from the external person who will continue matching until the thermometer reaches $22,700. (We are about halfway to the $7,000 mark.)

In case you were told there would be no math, I’ll give you some of the answers: $10 will turn into $40!

$25 turns into $100!

$50 turns into $200!

Any donation between $10 and $50 that is listed in the comments is eligible for frosty’s match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and frosty will match with that amount. The $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, frosty will match $50 of that.

We will still have one more $1,000 match this week from la caterina!

Four Directions Organizing Project

with Fair Fight in GA

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen!