If they invent a cancer vaccine I’m going to take it https://t.co/z6Hgd8q3Ns — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 9, 2021





“People need to recognize that things are going to get worse before they get better,” @davidwdowdy cautions. “But it’s not time to panic in thinking that this is going to be December [2020] and January all over again.” https://t.co/dQN1JjICqq — JHSPH Epidemiology (@JohnsHopkinsEPI) August 9, 2021

The Pentagon said that it will seek President Biden's approval by mid-September to require military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, anticipating full regulatory clearance for a vaccine by then https://t.co/BMp44aPeLg pic.twitter.com/uGonFDx56p — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

This COVID vaccine requirement would affect about two million Americans who are on active and reserve duty in the armed forces. https://t.co/c5usFJEdOd — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 9, 2021

"We don't believe the inventory is going to be a problem" per @PentagonPresSec on availability of #COVID19 vaccines "We will make sure inventory will be a factor" in getting service members vaccinated — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) August 9, 2021

74% of the Navy already has least one shot.

65% of active duty Air Force

50% of Army https://t.co/H8UdsGZoFw — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 9, 2021

But would also make their families & communities safer. And since military installations are disproportionately in low-vax regions it could have an outsized effect https://t.co/9LI2mJc8D2 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 9, 2021

Alarming 94K surge in Covid cases among kids. Hospitals—most of them in Southern states—are overwhelmed. Some experts are urging the FDA to authorize vaccines for 5-11 year-olds https://t.co/3lvDY0cjPS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 10, 2021

The recent surge in new U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths is taking a mental toll on nurses and health care professionals who are working at a frenetic pace to keep up https://t.co/gFhhxuvnWM pic.twitter.com/49nBHdlece — Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021

======

#COVID19 vaccine doses donated or shared with #COVAX are reaching countries battling other crises and threats. Thank you @gouvernementFR for supporting vaccine equity. #OneWorldProtected https://t.co/JEms6F2eG1 — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) August 9, 2021

Stars unite in virtual fundraising event to help Covid relief work in India https://t.co/4HEabRKz5P — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 9, 2021

Big-named musicians including Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and Sir Mick Jagger will join with Bollywood stars to raise funds for Covid relief work in India. A virtual fundraising event entitled We For India: Saving Lives will take place on Sunday 15 August, in both London and Mumbai, it was announced on Monday. The three-hour event, ran by social impact enterprise The World We Want, will be livestreamed over Facebook. It will feature more than 80 Indian performers such as composer AR Rahman. Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Jay Shetty and Nancy Ajram will also take part in the event… Proceeds from the event, where Lennox will perform alongside her daughter Lola, will be used to help provide ventilators, oxygen concentrators and ICU units, as well as essential medicines. They will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centres, and helping those who have been thrust into poverty by the virus.

S. Korea approves Phase III trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/zqzKx7LHri pic.twitter.com/hjV1XLUgC9 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

Bangladesh's government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than 1 million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. https://t.co/BpAbwRtrJm — The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of 235 new coronavirus deaths https://t.co/lZc7synngg pic.twitter.com/N3pCKUFi4T — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

East Timor detects first domestic transmission of COVID-19 Delta variant https://t.co/sqwZNKmT3Q pic.twitter.com/PN8WaPSuiJ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

Surfers and seaside walkers jostle for space on Bondi Beach, one of Sydney's wealthiest suburbs, but in the city’s west where COVID-19 infections are greatest, stores sit shuttered due to heightened lockdowns that have stoked resentment https://t.co/ysw64rAJw0 pic.twitter.com/shVEBqSFan — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

Premier League to introduce random COVID-19 status checks for ticket holders https://t.co/nZnD7Sgaq8 pic.twitter.com/44e2DBmnWj — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

People in France must now show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can travel across the country or enjoy restaurants and cafes. The measure is part of a government plan to encourage vaccination and slow a surge in infections.https://t.co/ekDqr0ucSH — The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2021

Brazil reports 12,085 COVID cases and 411 deaths in 24 hours -ministry https://t.co/kHZoIVGOJk pic.twitter.com/VWGtgE6jPp — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

Canada opens its border to vaccinated Americans https://t.co/yYNKMZ9lyf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 10, 2021

======

Antibodies to SARSCoV2 remain stable or even increase 7 months after infection, scientists in Spain found. To develop pandemic strategies, it's critical to know immunity's duration. IgG antibodies, the most abundant type, remained durable for months https://t.co/qQTZiV6W34 pic.twitter.com/KdCKp11Kq5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 9, 2021

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Moderna's vaccine may be best against Delta variant https://t.co/xQJv6zbVsV — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021

Differences between Wuhan strain & #DeltaVariant: Viral load is ~1000x higher in people infected w/ delta compared w/ the original strain, according to a study. Also, infection is detectable ~4 days after exposure w/ delta but ~6 days w/ the original https://t.co/qXqqHDnNwg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 9, 2021

In a new working paper, @BillHanage estimates vaccine efficacy against hospitalization and death. He lays out his findings in the short thread below. Spoiler: the vaccine is really good. https://t.co/0iHpqHprXO — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) August 10, 2021

======

‘The Vaccination Queen:' Nurse practitioner takes Covid shots house to house in Puerto Rico. About 57% of the population is fully vaccinated. The one-woman vaccination campaign hopes to raise that percentage higher https://t.co/xDhenk1klW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 10, 2021

Most state employees and all health care workers in Washington State must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18 or risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday. https://t.co/HMCNroxLXA — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2021

As of yesterday, Nebraska has stopped requiring reporting of Covid data. Of the state's 93 counties, 82 are now unknowns. On Friday, we reported our highest one-day total of new cases since January. As cases spread from the Gulf Coast to the Great Plains, we're blindfolded. pic.twitter.com/9GX2eTmkbM — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) August 9, 2021

BREAKING: There are now only eight ICU beds available in Arkansas, after the state saw the greatest one-day increase of patients hospitalized with covid-19 since the pandemic began. Read more »https://t.co/u9SHoliRJe — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) August 9, 2021

Grady is one of the busiest ERs in the world, handling 150,000+ emergency room visits each year. That’s approximately 20 patients, 24/7/365. When they’re at capacity, it doesn’t matter how many are COVID+ because millions of others will suffer. Please get vaccinated, folks. https://t.co/F4EihhGGUU — MarleneJ (@mjaeckel) August 9, 2021

Louisiana is experiencing the highest rate of Covid-19 cases per capita in the U.S., with patients in their 20s and 30s — some otherwise healthy — rapidly declining and dying. Here's what our reporter @RaR saw on a visit to one hospital. https://t.co/lvzEJimtJo — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2021

docs & nurses are great people but they’d be nuts to rush into a house fire while the governor is still inside spraying down the walls with gasoline https://t.co/0U00FMQz9m — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 9, 2021