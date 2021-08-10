Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Aug. 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Aug. 9-10

Big-named musicians including Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and Sir Mick Jagger will join with Bollywood stars to raise funds for Covid relief work in India.

A virtual fundraising event entitled We For India: Saving Lives will take place on Sunday 15 August, in both London and Mumbai, it was announced on Monday.

The three-hour event, ran by social impact enterprise The World We Want, will be livestreamed over Facebook.

It will feature more than 80 Indian performers such as composer AR Rahman.

Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Jay Shetty and Nancy Ajram will also take part in the event…

Proceeds from the event, where Lennox will perform alongside her daughter Lola, will be used to help provide ventilators, oxygen concentrators and ICU units, as well as essential medicines.

They will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centres, and helping those who have been thrust into poverty by the virus.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY web site says 117 new cases on 8/9, 4% test positivity.

      The NYS Dept of Health web site says 106 new cases in Monroe County on 8/9.

      I have no idea why they don’t match, might be a timing issue.

      Still at 1351 deaths for the county. I don’t think we’ve had an increase in the death count in the last 2 weeks. I hope I didn’t just jinx it.

      59.1% of people are fully vaccinated.

      p.a.

      Numerators and denominators are, apparently, inherently anti-conservative.
      Intellectual and moral bankruptcy in the service of political power morphing into supporter-homicide would be delicious except it’s not just supporters🤬.

      sab

      I am marrried to an older white guy that I love and respect, but I am really very much done with the old maskless white guys shoving up behind me in the grocery, drugstore, hardware store because they feel so entitled that science and epidemiology doesn’t enter their world view.

      Six feet social distancing is back out of fashion. I am a small woman. Back to wearing spike heels in the grocery and using my cart behind me as a battering ram to keeps these guys from ramming themselves into my personal space. Sigh.

