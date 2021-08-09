Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too Shy on Masking

There’s an ugly but thorough article on Delta in the Washington Post. Key points are that Delta’s “R-naught” is estimated by the CDC to be 5, compared to the estimated 2.5 of the original virus that emerged in Wuhan. This means that each case could infect 5 other unprotected people. Also important: clinicians are anecdotally reporting that people with Delta get sicker, quicker. These anecdotes need to be tempered with other anecdotes like those posted in Anne Laurie’s morning roundup, where one nurse reported that his patients tend to wait until they’re quite sick before coming to the hospital. Finally, there’s a report from Mesa County, CO, deep in Lauren Boebert’s district, where their 36% vaccination rate led to 900 Delta cases in a county with a population of 154,000, as well as the first pediatric death from COVID. (In contrast, if you peg the start of Delta in my home county around mid-July, we’re 5 times bigger than Mesa County and have barely hit 900 Delta cases, though God knows some of us are trying.)

What’s missing from the Post story is the context I added above — the size of Mesa County, how their COVID rate stacks up against areas with better vaccination rates, etc. Just machine-gunning context-free numbers doesn’t help anyone, especially this far into the COVID outbreak. The article does mention that Delta seems to burn out pretty quickly as it runs through the vulnerable population in an area, which may give school-aged kids some hope as they are rounded up and sent to school.

Still, what’s really bothering me about our current response is soft-pedaling masking, as well as the reluctance to move on from cloth masks. At the local grocery stores in the last couple of days, I’m seeing ~75% masking. This is pure voluntary compliance, which means that the masked are almost certainly vaccinated and symptom-free. In other words, lack of a mask is a pretty reliable asshole indicator. When masks were mandated, compliance was 98%+.

I know I’ve posted a couple of times on high quality masks — almost as much as I’ve posted on Andrew Cuomo — but it’s ridiculous that high quality masks (N-95, KN-95 and KF-94) are not being distributed and recommended instead of surgical or cloth masks. Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s former FDA director, recently recommended KN-95 masks or equivalent for adults (and I saw on Twitter somewhere, children). Yeah, he was Trump’s asshole, but even a stopped asshole is right once in a while.

We need mask mandates, now, and widespread distribution of higher-quality masks to school children, soon. We also need more vaccine mandates and more use of vaccine passports to enter places, but that’s not going to fight Delta today or in the next few weeks.

Also, a note on masks. If you are looking for a mask recommendation and find the KN-95 uncomfortable, try the KF-94, which is the Korean high-quality mask. They fold and refold flat, they’re shaped differently than KF-95’s, and they generally come in individual packages. I buy my KF-94s through Amazon, and this particular listing is the one I used, though I have no affiliation with the company. And, yeah, they’re expensive.

      w_seattle

      Indeed, getting out of the pandemic relies on limiting spread and variants everywhere, which means vaccination + masks/distancing. Another mask alternative comes from this Seattle company (https://www.purakamasks.com, no affiliation), which makes rated cloth masks and inserts that approach KF95-type performance. Moreover, I think actually achieving the fully rated performance with a KF95 is hard to do and would lead to a noticeable constraint on breathing.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @w_seattle: I’ve used a mask with inserts made by Outdoor Research.  The inserts are made of material that appeared to me to be similar to a vacuum cleaner filter.  In this particular mask, keeping the insert in place was a chore.  Also, the KF-94, KN-95 and N-95 masks are all stiff enough to leave some space between your mouth/nose and the filtration material.  The insert mask was softer and the filtration material was closer to the nose/mouth.   Therefore, it was more likely to get damp from breathing than the KN-95/N-95/KF-94 masks that I’ve worn.  So that’s my experience, for what it’s worth.

      The Moar You Know

      Two things:

      1:

      Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s former FDA director, recently recommended KN-95 masks or equivalent for adults (and I saw on Twitter somewhere, children). Yeah, he was Trump’s asshole, but even a stopped asshole is right once in a while.

      I see shit on the news from this asshole every day  How the fuck is he getting oxygen?  I don’t even know who the current FDA director is, much less see them getting into the media, although frankly with their inexcusable dropping of masking recommendations a few months back maybe that’s for the best.

      2. (related to blockquote) kids – not young teens but kids – can’t wear N95/KN95s effectively.  Their faces are just too small.  The whole point of the N/KN/P series of masks is that they seal ALL THE WAY around your face, from your nose down to your jaw.  It’s been an unholy bitch trying to find some that fit my wife properly, and I’m one of the (relatively) few people in this country who’s had to work in a respirator for a living, so I know both where to find a selection and how to fit them to people.  Trying to fit kids with them is going to be a waste of money and a false sense of safety.

      A N/KN/P series mask that doesn’t fit your face 100% is literally no better than one of those surgical masks and a lot more expensive

      ETA:  don’t get me wrong, mask the fuck up with whatever you’ve got.  I never stopped and I do it if I step out the front door.  There are no “safe zones” in my world save for my house.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @eclare: Yes, that’s what makes them effective.  A real N-95 is really snug because the bands are high-quality elastic, fit over your head, and pull back hard.

      A good compromise for longer-term wear is a KN-95 with earloops or a KF-94 (which I believe only comes with earloops).  One of the virtues of the KF-94 that I linked is that the earloops are adjustable. The earloop masks just can’t pull as tightly as the ones where the bands go over the head.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @The Moar You Know:

      It’s been an unholy bitch trying to find some that fit my wife properly, and I’m one of the (relatively) few people in this country who’s had to work in a respirator for a living, so I know both where to find a selection and how to fit them to people.  Trying to fit kids with them is going to be a waste of money and a false sense of safety.

      My wife has a small face and has to be fitted for N-95s at work, and the small size works for her.  I wasn’t aware that they didn’t make them smaller for kids, good to know.  Serves me right for listening to Gottlieb.

      Cacti

      Every Dem needs to start referring to Delta as the DeSantis variant.

      When a new one pops up, name it after another Republican governor.  Rinse and repeat.

      Dems need to get better at going after the low hanging messaging fruit.

      The Moar You Know

      My wife has a small face and has to be fitted for N-95s at work, and the small size works for her.  I wasn’t aware that they didn’t make them smaller for kids, good to know.

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: It’s been hard to even find the small ones; I hope that production on those is increasing.

      w_seattle

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: I haven’t used the Outdoor Research version, but I think Puraka likely makes a better and different mask and filter. It’s their specialty and I think this is reflected by the technical details on their website. I haven’t had much issue with wearing their masks except with exercise.

      Tim C.

      Me, How fast can we get a vaccine for kids under 12?   Under 5?      It matters a lot as Elementary Schools are going to have the highest concentration of victims from families of people not being fucking insane about things.

      Benw

      Two things: 1. require a vaccine for in-person school this fall for 12+ kids, same as any of the other vaccines that are required, and 2. require proof of vaccination to buy alcohol. Fuck their feelings

      cmorenc

      there’s a report from Mesa County, CO, deep in Lauren Boebert’s district, where their 36% vaccination rate led to 900 Delta cases in a county with a population of 154,000, as well as the first pediatric death from COVID.

      My daughter lives in Grand Junction, Co (county seat of Mesa Co) – and while visiting her just a week ago, she remarked that even pre-COVID, Mesa County had a disproportionate concentration of anti-vaxxers.  BTW, she is a physician who’s lived there several years, and so her familiarity with vaxxing attitudes there is more than just casually anecdotal.  On my recent visit, I also noticed that masking was practically nonexistent = whereas back here in Raleigh, NC the trend has dramatically changed back to >50% people masking in grocery stores over the week or so while I was gone.  I will be returning to Grand Junction for another visit mid-September, and it will be interesting to see whether the recent news about the substantially higher transmissibility of delta-COVID has motivated any notable change in masking practices in Grand Junction.

      Old School

      @VeniceRiley:

      @Tim C.:

      I had seen a mid-winter estimate for under-12 vaccinations, so I’ve assumed this school year is mostly shot.

      If my kids are able to get shots by mid-January, that translates into the end of March for being fully vaccinated.  I doubt all of their classmates will be in as much of a rush.

      laura

      Recommending the AirQueen nano mask- the fit is really, really good. It’s very easy breathing, doesn’t fog my glasses, great filtration, can be sanitized by a spritz of alcohol and doesn’t touch your mouth or nose per the design.

      Here in Sacramento the delta variant is raging. A married couple in our friends group are convalescing with breakthrough Covid and describe it as “really fucking sick and awful” they were sick and symptomatic within 48 hours of notice of exposure, but initially negative via home test kits. He tested positive at urgent care that night and she did too. I spent the day with her just before they were exposed and am fortunate and grateful to have dodged a bullet. I’m masked in every public setting for the foreseeable future.

      Tim C.

      @Old School: I got an eleven year old, so he gets the first shot as soon as the HMO says he can in December.  I’m hoping they relent a little before his calendar birthday.

      My almost 10 year old is the most in need.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Rand Paul has ascended to the upper atmosphere of all-out batshit craziness:

      It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. … We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no. Not again.

      Nancy Pelosi, you will not arrest, or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had Covid, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings so you can continue your drunk with power reign over the Capitol. President Biden, we will not accept your agencies’ mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown.

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/news/they-cant-arrest-all-of-us-rand-paul-implores-defiance-of-covid-mandates-from-petty-tyrants-in-wild-rant/

      Mart

      I have a big nose. I use a 3M N95 vented (non-surgical) mask. Has a heavy duty “M” shaped nose clamp that over the years I found was the only one that sealed over my nose. So I started to collect them under my hard hat. Since the masks are vented I wear a heavy cloth mask over it to protect others. I have worn them for over eight hours in nasty ass dusty conditions in 100 degree heat. Sometimes on 15 flights of stairs have to collect my breath, but that happens without a mask.  Really don’t get the restricted breathing complaints. Was able to buy them at cov.care who have a large selection of high quality masks. Ordered some during the last peak and thought they were scammers since order never came. They informed me were filling orders for first responders first and my order did eventually arrive.

      DB11

      I posted this on the tail end of the morning thread, but it seems more relevant here:

      Respokare makes an 5-layer, antiviral N95 mask (using copper and zinc in the middle layer to inactivate viral particles) that could provide some additional protection — a good option for when you have to be out-and-about amongst the great unwashed.

      I’m considering a cross-country flight next month for a family memorial, and if I decide to go I’m planning on getting some of these to use on the plane:

      https://n95maskco.com/collections/n95-masks/products/respokare-n95-face-mask-5-pack

      It has a soft internal rubber gasket for the nose bridge (as well as the standard metal bridge) to really seal well at that most-difficult-to-fit juncture. I haven’t got these yet, but I have used a valved N95 mask with such a gasket, and it makes a huge difference in the effectiveness of the seal.

      swiftfox

      While Gottlieb was appointed by Trump, he did leave in August 2019, probably for the money (he is on the board of directors for Pfizer). The percentage of his correct statements matches Fauci. The only problem I have is when the idiot Kramer acts as his cheerleader (“Dr. Fauci should listen to Scott Gottlieb”).

      SFAW

      @Cacti:

      Every Dem needs to start referring to Delta as the DeSantis variant.

      When a new one pops up, name it after another Republican governor.  Rinse and repeat.

      Driving around this AM, listening to NPR discuss today’s IPCC report, I was ruminating about the ills directly and indirectly traceable to Fox News (et al.) and Rupert Murdoch. They, and he, have been very successful at turning the stupid in this country (and others, vis-a-vis Murdoch) up to 11. This has led to myriad problems, including roadblocking global warming mitigation, encouraging sedition and insurrection, and helping push the country into war (Iraq, for example), the response to COVID. The insanity and treason* of the Rethuglican Partei is no small part of that.

      It got me to thinking that maybe Rupert (and Lachlan, I guess) should be tried for Crimes Against Humanity. They’d (probably) never be convicted, but I’d like to see someone put the fear of god into them.

      * Various lawyers here have said (or indicated) Treason only applies when there is an active war with a declared enemy. I expect it makes me a Bad Person for responding “Do it anyway.”

      Ruckus

      I use Well Before masks. Buy them online, N95, they meet Federal standards for the N95, use the same material for the surgical masks and have around the ear and around the neck. Price is good. I am happy with the quality, price and delivery. I believe they have a US plant, they are a Chinese company.

      Starfish

      @Tim C.: They have said not until midwinter.

      With the trials for younger kids, they are trying to collect 4 months of data rather than the two they used for older ones.

      gene108

      I’ve been using three layer cloth masks and four layer disposable surgical masks.

      At this point, I’ll go with double masking.

      CaseyL

      Got my 10-pack of NIOSH N95 masks from Home Depot, which are also 5-layer masks but don’t have the metallic filters.  I also still have a lot of surgical masks left from the early days of the pandemic, as well as cloth ones that apparently aren’t of much use so I shouldn’t keep using them, or double them up with a surgical mask.

      I’m fully-vaxxed, and live/work in an area that takes the pandemic seriously, so feel reasonably safe for day to day life.  But my autumn trip to Maine (assuming I still take it) I’ll definitely want the N95s while at the airport and on the plane, there and back.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Meanwhile….

       

      Glenn Greenwald

      @ggreenwald

      There’s a lot to say about the gloating, borderline-celebratory media stories on those dying of COVID while unvaccinated. I wonder if the same reaction would be provoked with headlines like: “OBESE MAN, 51, WHO REFUSED TO DIET OR EXERCISE, IN ICU AFTER MASSIVE HEART ATTACK.”

      Quote Tweet

      Laurie Garrett

      @Laurie_Garrett

      · 1h

      The internet is blowing up with stories like these: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/08/dick-farrell-anti-vaccine-radio-host-dies-covid.html?via=rss_socialflow_twitter and https://cnn.com/2021/08/08/us/florida-church-covid-deaths-vaccination-clinic-trnd/index.html Liberals respond with snide, superior comments — a “serves ’em right” attitude. But we won’t stop #COVID19 unless we express compassion. Why were they misled? How can we help?

      11:42 AM · Aug 9, 2021·Twitter Web App

      529
      Retweets

      39
      Quote Tweets

      2,742
      Likes

      dmsilev

      @Ruckus: That’s where I got my disposable masks from as well. Some of my colleagues did droplet permeability measurements on a bunch of different mask brands, and WellBefore tested out as quite effective.

      Uncle Omar

      @cmorenc: I’m familiar with Grand Junction and Mesa County.  Early this year the Republican County Commissioners issued a statement essentially dumping all requirements regarding masking and social distancing.  There are enough howling mad anti-vax and anti-mask loons that the school board is afraid to require masks as school starts today.  The only places in town requiring masks are medical facilities and even they get pushback from the crazies.

      There are a lot of people who “wear” a mask by putting on but over their respective chins and occasional pull it up over their mouths if they’re trying to look compliant.  (While they are “mouth-breathers” in the colloquial, they might not be in the literal.)  These are the same people who in states requiring that motorcyclists wear helmets strap the helmets to their knees to own the cops.

