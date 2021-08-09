There’s an ugly but thorough article on Delta in the Washington Post. Key points are that Delta’s “R-naught” is estimated by the CDC to be 5, compared to the estimated 2.5 of the original virus that emerged in Wuhan. This means that each case could infect 5 other unprotected people. Also important: clinicians are anecdotally reporting that people with Delta get sicker, quicker. These anecdotes need to be tempered with other anecdotes like those posted in Anne Laurie’s morning roundup, where one nurse reported that his patients tend to wait until they’re quite sick before coming to the hospital. Finally, there’s a report from Mesa County, CO, deep in Lauren Boebert’s district, where their 36% vaccination rate led to 900 Delta cases in a county with a population of 154,000, as well as the first pediatric death from COVID. (In contrast, if you peg the start of Delta in my home county around mid-July, we’re 5 times bigger than Mesa County and have barely hit 900 Delta cases, though God knows some of us are trying.)

What’s missing from the Post story is the context I added above — the size of Mesa County, how their COVID rate stacks up against areas with better vaccination rates, etc. Just machine-gunning context-free numbers doesn’t help anyone, especially this far into the COVID outbreak. The article does mention that Delta seems to burn out pretty quickly as it runs through the vulnerable population in an area, which may give school-aged kids some hope as they are rounded up and sent to school.

Still, what’s really bothering me about our current response is soft-pedaling masking, as well as the reluctance to move on from cloth masks. At the local grocery stores in the last couple of days, I’m seeing ~75% masking. This is pure voluntary compliance, which means that the masked are almost certainly vaccinated and symptom-free. In other words, lack of a mask is a pretty reliable asshole indicator. When masks were mandated, compliance was 98%+.

I know I’ve posted a couple of times on high quality masks — almost as much as I’ve posted on Andrew Cuomo — but it’s ridiculous that high quality masks (N-95, KN-95 and KF-94) are not being distributed and recommended instead of surgical or cloth masks. Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s former FDA director, recently recommended KN-95 masks or equivalent for adults (and I saw on Twitter somewhere, children). Yeah, he was Trump’s asshole, but even a stopped asshole is right once in a while.

We need mask mandates, now, and widespread distribution of higher-quality masks to school children, soon. We also need more vaccine mandates and more use of vaccine passports to enter places, but that’s not going to fight Delta today or in the next few weeks.



Also, a note on masks. If you are looking for a mask recommendation and find the KN-95 uncomfortable, try the KF-94, which is the Korean high-quality mask. They fold and refold flat, they’re shaped differently than KF-95’s, and they generally come in individual packages. I buy my KF-94s through Amazon, and this particular listing is the one I used, though I have no affiliation with the company. And, yeah, they’re expensive.