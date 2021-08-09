What a loss. Whether you knew Richard Trumka or not, you likely benefited from his decades of leadership and labor organizing. Sending my deepest condolences to his family.https://t.co/KhxqO4ooc3
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 5, 2021
Per the AP:
… President Joe Biden eulogized Trumka from the White House and said the labor leader had died of a heart attack while on a camping trip with his son and grandkids. He said he spoke with Trumka’s widow and son earlier in the day.
“He wasn’t just a great labor leader. He was a friend,“ Biden told reporters Thursday. “He was someone I could confide in, and you knew, whatever he said he would do, he would do.”
A burly man with thick eyebrows and a bushy mustache, Trumka was the son and grandson of coal miners. He was born in 1949 in the small southwest Pennsylvania town of Nemacolin and worked for seven years in the mines before earning an accounting degree from Penn State and then a law degree from Villanova University…
Until his death, he used his power to push for health care legislation, expanded workers rights and infrastructure spending.
Trumka was focused on the future, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler said, in the form of the proposed $1 trillion infrastructure bill that he believed would propel organized labor forward…
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, perhaps Trumka’s closest ally during Obama’s presidency, remembered Trumka as the “son and grandson of a miner,” who brought that family history to the halls of power in Washington.
“You know, Rich had a view of the White House from his office,” Perez said, recalling that Trumka displayed one of father’s mining helmets in his office. “His father and grandfather never could have imagined their son and grandson ascending to such a high level. But what they’d be even more proud of is that he didn’t allow it to go to his head. He never forgot his roots.”
Opinion: Rich Trumka lived in solidarity https://t.co/5wPIIi8FiY
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2021
Solidarity is a virtue we neither discuss nor practice enough. We hear a lot about compassion and empathy, and certainly need more of both. But solidarity is a deeper commitment, rooted in equality and mutuality.
Pope John Paul II saw solidarity not as a feeling of “shallow distress at the misfortunes of so many people” but as “a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to . . . the good of all and of each individual because we are all really responsible for all.”
I don’t think Richard Trumka, the descendant of Polish immigrants, would mind my quoting the Polish pontiff to explain why I will miss his voice…
He never, ever looked down on the White working class in which he was nurtured as the third generation who went into the coal mines. He made the case for racial justice as an old-fashioned trade unionist who understood the costs of racial division — to everyone.
Trumka had the eloquence of the plain-spoken, one reason that a speech he gave at a steelworkers convention on behalf of Barack Obama in the 2008 campaign went viral.
“We can’t tap-dance around the fact that there’s a lot of folks out there,” Trumka said, “and a lot of them are good union people, they just can’t get past the idea that there’s something wrong with voting for a Black man.”
This was wrong, he said, and deadly to workers’ interests. “There’s no evil that’s inflicted more pain and more suffering than racism, and it’s something that we in the labor movement have a very, very special responsibility to challenge,” he said. “It’s our special responsibility because we know better than anyone else how racism is used to divide working people.”
An important fact about Trumka: He didn’t have to follow his father and grandfather into the mines. This college and law-school graduate could have joined many in his generation who moved up and out. But he saw his future with the union, and to lead it, he had to respect the rules requiring time near the coalface.
“There aren’t many lawyers going underground and breathing as much coal dust as Rich did,” said Don Stillman, who was a strategist for Miners for Democracy, the movement that reformed the autocratic and corrupt mineworkers union. “That’s tough work. It’s dirty. It’s dangerous.”
And Trumka, Stillman added, threw in his lot with “the miners who had the courage to fight the status quo in his own union.”…
