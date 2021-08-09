Near Manhattan KS

I’ve been hearing a lot of Painted Buntings (Passerina ciris) singing this summer, and this was one of those. Yes, it looks like a female Painted Bunting, but it was singing a pretty standard Painted Bunting song. Indeed, the singing attracted the attention of a male Indigo Bunting, who proceeded to chase it off.

According to the Birds of the World monograph for this species: “Males exhibit delayed plumage maturation and wear female-like plumage until the Second Basic Plumage is acquired during fall of their second calendar year. Prior to this, and after the First Prealternate Molt, about 40% of these second-year males can be distinguished from females in hand by occasional blue feathers on the head. These males are reproductively mature and often attempt to attract mates and breed. Thus, in the field these males are further distinguished from females during breeding season by behavior (males sing while females do not).”

It is possible that the Indigo Bunting was hoping to mate with this guy, who knows. The world is so confusing without the proper pronouns!