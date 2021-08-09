Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Political Fundraising / We Have Three $1,000 Matches for your Four Directions GA Donations!

We Have Three $1,000 Matches for your Four Directions GA Donations!

Inspired by Anonymous, who was inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we have 3 more offers to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!  So much generosity on display here!!

I want to announce our 3 remaining matchers:  Madeleine!   frosty!   la caterina!

Madeleine is first up for the 1,000 match today.

More news:  Four Directions has not received confirmation yet on the potential match of $25k from an outside group, but I remain hopeful.  In the meantime, Four Directions does have an offer in hand from someone else to match $7,000 of the remaining $9,5000 that we are trying to raise.

So, starting when this post goes up, until we reach $7,000, your donation will be double matched.  If you donate, say $25, Madeleine matches that so it turns into $50, and then the outside person will match that, so it turns into $100.

In case you were told there would be no math, I’ll give you some of the answers:

$10 will turn into $40!
$25 turns into $100!
$50 turns into $200!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your double match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and they will match with that amount.  The $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, our anonymous Balloon Juice angel will match $50 of that.

Four Directions Organizing Project
with Fair Fight in GA

Four Directions teams up
with Fair Fight in Georgia!

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen!  We can do this, right?

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you to Madeleine, frosty, and la caterina for such great generosity!

      Four Directions is enthusiastic about US Senator Raphael Warnock, and with our collective financial help – led by our stalwart match-ers – they will be turning out the substantial Native American vote in GA for his re-election.

      stinger

      Chipped in $50 — part of that is on behalf of Juicers who don’t use Paypal. Thanks so much wonderful matchers!

      JeanneT

      I just got a raise in my monthly social security payment, so I’m celebrating by donating an extra $25 for Four Directions.

