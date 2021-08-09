Inspired by Anonymous, who was inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we have 3 more offers to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000! So much generosity on display here!!

I want to announce our 3 remaining matchers: Madeleine! frosty! la caterina!

Madeleine is first up for the 1,000 match today.

More news: Four Directions has not received confirmation yet on the potential match of $25k from an outside group, but I remain hopeful. In the meantime, Four Directions does have an offer in hand from someone else to match $7,000 of the remaining $9,5000 that we are trying to raise.

So, starting when this post goes up, until we reach $7,000, your donation will be double matched. If you donate, say $25, Madeleine matches that so it turns into $50, and then the outside person will match that, so it turns into $100.

In case you were told there would be no math, I’ll give you some of the answers:

$10 will turn into $40!

$25 turns into $100!

$50 turns into $200!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your double match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and they will match with that amount. The $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, our anonymous Balloon Juice angel will match $50 of that.

Four Directions Organizing Project

with Fair Fight in GA

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen! We can do this, right?