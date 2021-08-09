A $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden overcame a key procedural hurdle in the Senate, a victory for the White House and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating it https://t.co/w095e3Jl0K pic.twitter.com/FD5GcZM1aH
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021
18 Republicans joined with Dems, per @kristin__wilson.
Roy Blunt, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Capito, Susan Collins, Cramer, John Hoeven, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman,Jim Risch, Romney, Thom Tillis, Deb Fischer, John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, Dan Sullivan, Mike Crapo
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 9, 2021
Trump tried to kill the infrastructure bill with the kind of threats that once sent chills down Republican spines. This time, they aren't as easily intimidated.
Why some GOP lawmakers are willing to cross him to deliver President Biden a win: https://t.co/XdTT4P0hBc
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 7, 2021
TL, DR: Le roi est mort, vive le roi!
Even Fox News is tired of the BUT THA DEFICIT crazy-eyes…
Bret Baier to Rick Scott: "Senator, you're talking a lot about the deficit and debt … but it wasn't that way during the Trump administration. In fact, if you look at the numbers, the debt went up … the Trump administration Republicans added $6.7 to the debt." pic.twitter.com/3dkOW4CD9V
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2021
