Monday Morning Open Thread: Progress, If We Can Keep It

Monday Morning Open Thread: Progress, If We Can Keep It

TL, DR: Le roi est mort, vive le roi!

Even Fox News is tired of the BUT THA DEFICIT crazy-eyes…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      PJ

      It’s as if the experience of more than forty years of working in the Senate and as Vice President can lead to actual change.

    3. 3.

      debbie

      I might have enjoyed reading a TFG Twitter account this morning, if only to savor his defeat that much more.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      @PsiFighter37:

      Amazing how Scott’s smile stayed on his face until he had to answer the question. Guess he can’t smile and dance at the same time. Sad!

    5. 5.

      satby

      Well, not quite a done deal yet, but it looks promising. And better things are happening after four years of hell, so I’m holding on to optimism.

      And the same goes for my on-off-maybe on again vacation in October. I found out this morning my reservation in Paris was prepaid, so that money was applied properly. I only have to determine if the travel insurance will cover the cancelled hotel in London and the additional expense to rebook at the same hotel. Fingers crossed!

    6. 6.

      WereBear

      @PJ: more than forty years of working in the Senate and as Vice President

      As much as LBJ deserves the hate, he might have been the only person in that place and time who got all that commie-soshalist stuff into a place where he could sign it.

      Only thing there was, he thought we’d lose only ONE generation by trying to actually live up to our national ideals…

    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WereBear: he might have been the only person in that place and time who got all that commie-soshalist stuff into a place where he could sign it.

      And he had a martyr’s ghost to help him pass it.

    19. 19.

      sdhays

      @Ken: I wonder if there’s a way to piss him off so much that he decides he doesn’t trust the Secret Service and tells them their services are no longer required. I sure would love taxpayer money no longer paying for his safety.

      Of course, that’s why he’ll never let it go. All that sweet SS taxpayer money flowing into his shitty resorts as they pay HIM to provide security for him.

    23. 23.

      Kay

      Amanda Carpenter, who worked for the former Republican Senator Jim DeMint of South Carolina and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, said the infrastructure bill is a safe space for G.O.P. lawmakers to break with Mr. Trump, because the party base is less focused on federal spending than it is on “culture war stuff,” like race and coronavirus restrictions, on which the former president has stoked outrage.
      “The people who are getting most animated about this are the ones who are most likely to do whatever Trump says, because they depend on his endorsement for their political futures,” said Ms. Carpenter, the director of Republicans for Voting Rights.

      What a sad, fake job she has. She has to show up 40 hours a week and pretend she’s doing something. Send out some emails on “ballot security” or something.

    24. 24.

      germy

      Chuck Todd: "biggest political story of the week: Cuomo" in a week where DT's attempts to intimidate Justice Dept to throw election were laid bare. Same on Stephenopolous.

      — Frances (@Frances80016084) August 8, 2021

    25. 25.

      germy

      NYT: As soon as Trump’s lawyer said he wouldn’t immediately bar testimony from DOJ officials, “Mr. Rosen quickly scheduled interviews with congressional investigators to get as much of his version of events on the record” before anyone changed their mind.

      — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 8, 2021

    26. 26.

      WereBear

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: From reading the Robert Caro biographies, which are incredible for both the history and the psychology, I grasped — for the first time — just how long and rocky that road actually was.

      Reconstruction was rolled back, and there was an entire, real, documented and open, conspiracy to keep it there.

    27. 27.

      Ken

      @germy: As soon as Trump’s lawyer said he wouldn’t immediately bar testimony from DOJ officials, “Mr. Rosen quickly scheduled interviews

      Hmmph.  Rosen didn’t contact me to see if I would immediately bar testimony from DOJ officials.  I feel insulted.

      For that matter, did they even bother contacting Obama, Bush, Clinton, or Carter?

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sdhays:

      All that sweet SS taxpayer money flowing into his shitty resorts as they pay HIM to provide security for him.

      I don’t get why the government doesn’t just say to him, “if you want Secret Service protection while you’re at one of your properties, it’s up to you to provide space for them, gratis.  If you aren’t willing to do that, then you can hire your own security, or do without.”

      Rupar:

      the Trump administration Republicans added $6.7 to the debt.

      I think there’s a ‘trillion’ missing from that tweet.

    29. 29.

      Geminid

      Politico reports that new reporting rules for cryptocurrency transactions remain in the infrastructure bill. They are projected to raise $28 billion in new revenues, not through any new tax, just better reporting. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden tried to substantially cut the scope of the new rules, but with pushback from the White House and Treasury Secretary Yellen, Senators Warner, Portman, and Sinema pushed through an amendment with fewer exclusions.

      This Politico article focused on the lobbying process, and how the young cryptocurrency industry was late to the game:

         “Other industries were probably better prepared to fend off being a pay-for,” said Ed Mills, Washinton policy analyst at Raymond James. “This is the first time they have been on the menu.”

    32. 32.

      Kay

      Clark also told colleagues he was in touch with sources who knew more, including someone Justice officials later determined was Rep. Scott Perry, a Trump ally from Pennsylvania who helped Clark get in touch with the former President. Justice Department rules limit contact between department officials and the White House, and Clark’s contacts with Trump came as a shock to his superiors. Justice Department officials are also prohibited from discussing investigations with people outside of the department.

      That’s one. There will be more.
      Also can the “superiors” please stop being “shocked”? It’s the least shocking thing in the world. They were announcing they were trying to overturn the election for 3 months prior to these contacts.

    34. 34.

      Ken

      @Geminid: Woodathunk that being a distributed system that prides itself on having no one in charge would make it harder to effectively lobby governments?

      You also need money to lobby, and I suspect very few of bitcoin’s participants would make contributions.  Especially since US law doesn’t affect most of them.

    35. 35.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      From electoral-vote re the infrastructure bill

      A number of moderate Democrats in the House are pressuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to bring it up for a vote immediately. What they are not saying, but clearly mean, is that they will vote for the bill, hope it passes, and call it a day. Then they can safely vote no on the much bigger reconciliation bill that will come later. Since no Republican in the House (or the Senate) will vote for the reconciliation bill, that would kill it. Pelosi understands their game quite well and wants to take the vote on the two bills on the same day, with the reconciliation bill going first. If the moderates kill it, she won’t bring the bipartisan bill up for a vote. So effectively, she is going to force the moderates to make a choice: both bills or no bill. It is doubtful that the moderates can trick her, although they will try. She wasn’t born yesterday. She was born 81 years ago.

    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      The NYT Justice department reporter said the Biden DOJ didn’t sign off on revealing it until it came out, so Rosen wasn’t blocking it- the DOJ was. Not the testimony before the Congress- the information coming out.

      It was actually revealed at the end of January- it was reported in the NYT at that time – less detail and no one on the record so I’m assuming they hadn’t yet received instructions NOT to reveal it due to the transition and change in leadership.

    39. 39.

      Kathleen

      @WereBear: So in reality we have always been where we are today – staring back at fascism and campaign of terrorism against Black people, a fact I think Black people have never forgotten. Thank you for sharing that. Caro’s books are on my never ending list of must reads.

    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      “Katie Benner
      @ktbenner

      ·Aug 7

      Probably worth pointing out that Rosen didn’t wait 7 months to testify. The Biden DOJ didn’t permit him to do so until about 10 days ago, at which point Rosen began preparing to testify before Senate Judiciary and reached out to the DOJ IG to pledge total cooperation.”

      But Benner wrote an article about the events at the end of January 2021, so either Rosen or one of the others revealed it publilcy at that time, if “unoffocially”.

    42. 42.

      Starfish

      @Geminid: I am seeing the crypto folks cry and cry on Twitter. They are concerned with the amount of money expected to fall under the reporting rules. They are worried that everyone who mines bitcoin will have to follow complex financial reporting rules.

      They are consuming a ton of electricity, not doing anything productive in a true sense, and making money.

      I enjoy their delicious tears.

    43. 43.

      Kathleen

      OT but this article about Richard Trumka and how he used his Catholic faith to work with allies in the Church to champion workers’ rights is fascinating. It also outlines how progressive forces in the Church are combatting the Christo Fascist faction which champions full blown fascism.  As a fallen away Catholic I found this piece from the National Catholic Reporter which has always been a progressive voice in the Church to be uplifting.

      https://www.ncronline.org/news/opinion/distinctly-catholic/tribute-trumka-catholic-whose-work-we-must-carry

    46. 46.

      hueyplong

      OT, but it’s an open thread, so

      Last week I drove my daughter’s car from NC to Seattle where she now lives.  Picked a route that would avoid COVID hells Ark and Mo and chose I-90 (SD) over I-94 (ND) due to an 8-10 degree cooler prediction for the SD route.  (Her car is a 2012 model and doesn’t need to be tested too stringently.)  Killed it the first day so no real impressions of the states east of the Mississippi, but from Iowa through Idaho, it was as though masks had been banned everywhere.  I was the only one wearing one pretty much everywhere, with the exception of restaurants/gas station convenience stores/motels in which the employees were sometimes wearing them (likely due to employer mandate).

      Once I hit Washington masks were everywhere, especially in Seattle.

      Passed by Sturgis on Tuesday AM, a little ahead of COVID Woodstock.  Chuckled at the giant Koch Trucking billboard welcoming the multitudes to the superspreader event.  The bikers I spoke to in Rapid City (where I stayed on Mon night) were friendly and non-judgmental about my mask wearing, but the looks from other people in SD and Montana were pretty disapproving.

      The most surprising thing for someone who lives in NC was the absence of Trump bumper stickers, pretty much the whole way from the Ohio River to the Puget Sound.

    49. 49.

      Kay

      The FBI has arrested multiple Toledo city council members accused of taking cash in exchange for votes during what is described in court records as a years-long, sweeping bribery scandal involving some of the city’s highest elected officials.
      City council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson are all charged in federal court with accepting bribe payments for official acts and extortion, according to criminal complaints filed Tuesday. Keith Mitchell, an attorney who is accused of funneling bribes to Ms. Harper, also faces bribery and extortion charges. Ms. Harper is charged as well with interstate communications with intent to extort.

      Dramatic arrests, perp walks, the whole deal, and for about 45,000 in bribes, and they charged their lawyer.

      Meanwhile, down in Columbus:

      Under the three-year deferred prosecution agreement, FirstEnergy has agreed to pay a penalty of $230 million, and has agreed to the government’s filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud

      A billion dollar bribery scandal that involves the governor and half the GOP legislature.

      It’s just inexplicable to me what guides these federal prosecutions. It really shouldn’t be that the more powerful you are the less likely you are to be held accountable. They had a lobbyists wearing A WIRE in the FirstEnergy scandal so it’s not like they can’t take it to trial.

    50. 50.

      Nicole

      @WereBear: Yeah.  She came under a lot of criticism in the report, and while I think she’s every bit as cutthroat as Cuomo, she’s also a lot smarter (the Number 2 often is).  Maybe Cuomo will follow her lead.

    51. 51.

      frosty

      @Spanky: Nice! Good to someone is keeping up the blog standards. Now who’s going to supply the snarky dry humor at the top of the comments? I laugh at Baud’s reactions a couple times a day.

    52. 52.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kay: Uh, let me guess. The Toledo City Council members in question are Black and the lobbyists in Columbus are White?

      Did I win?

    54. 54.

      frosty

      Reply

