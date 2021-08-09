Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: True Facts

Wanna feel old? From the Washington Post:

Ever since White House operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee’s Watergate office in 1972, employing the suffix “-gate” has been an irresistible way to name a scandal. The Wikipedia page on “-gate” controversies lists more than 240, from the well-known — such as 1976’s Koreagate — to the lesser-known. I had somehow missed Ponytailgate, the scandal that erupted in 2015 when New Zealand Prime Minister John Key pulled a waitress’s hair…

Around the time of Ponytailgate, Amy Marquez was teaching a business presentations class at a university in the South, where her night school students ranged from recent high school graduates to at least one retiree. The semester’s last major assignment was a team presentation on a crisis that a business had made significantly better or worse because of the communication choices the company made.

One pair of students, both recently out of high school, gave their presentation on Antennagate, the controversy that erupted in 2010 when users of Apple’s iPhone 4 found that calls were being dropped. The cause? If the phone was gripped in a certain way, its antenna could be blocked, weakening the signal. (Another name for the problem was Gripgate.)…

… “They said that the word ‘antenna’ was obvious because the problem with the phone was related to the antennas. Then they said the ‘gate’ part of the word was referring to the shape a person’s hand made when they held a phone.”

Amy let them continue. When the presentation was over and it was time for questions, she asked whether they had found that particular definition for “gate” somewhere in their research. They told her they had.

After class, Amy pressed them on where they had they found that definition.

“At that point, they admitted they hadn’t seen the term defined anywhere and had just decided that was what it meant,” she wrote. “I asked if either of them had ever heard of ‘Watergate.’ Neither had. Which kind of made me want to cry.”…

“Both students were really irritated about this,” she wrote. “One asked me how they were supposed to know about things that happened before they were even born…

    glc

      glc

      That’s a poser … how are we supposed to know about things that happened before we were born.

      If only there were some technology for that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck

      — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 9, 2021

      (via dick_nixon)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      “Rudy who? Never heard of the guy. Was he my caddy once? Shine boy?”

      August 9, 2021 at 4:29 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “As Rudy Giuliani’s legal bills have piled up in recent months—and as federal investigators intensify their probe into Donald Trump’s longtime associate—the former president appears willing to provide just as much help as he usually does when his friends are in need: next to nothing,” the Daily Beast reports.

      “For months now, Trump has consistently ignored or rejected Giuliani’s pleas for assistance. And it’s not just that Trump and other prominent Republicans have been unwilling to open up their wallets or war chests to help offset Giuliani’s mounting legal costs; in many cases, Giuliani’s former Trumpworld comrades have declined to even acknowledge the existence of his legal defense fund, which has struggled to raise much of anything from the public.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      @cain:

      Or I don’t know, taken history in school, say at least some of the 12 yrs they supposedly gone to high school before they arrived at college.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just Chuck

      Bad that they don’t know about Watergate, but it’s still long past time to retire that stupid fucking -gate suffix.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      “Both students were really irritated about this,” she wrote. “One asked me how they were supposed to know about things that happened before they were even born…

      My brothers and sister regularly talk about how much in the world has changed, especially in tech, and the sweep of history.

      My sister’s kids have never written and mailed a personal letter. They grew up sitting in their mother’s lap while she used a computer. They played with a mouse as infants and grew up with touch screens.

      I tell my nephew to keep a journal about the pandemic. If he later has kids they may ask them about this bit of ancient history they are studying in school.

      I was in elementary school in Dallas when JFK was assassinated. I had never seen my teachers cry before.

      I had a summer job proofreading the Los Angeles Times during some of the Watergate testimony. Later my friends and I sat in a bar laughing and reading a late afternoon special edition with the headline “Nixon Resigns.”

      The first website was launched 30 years ago this month.

      On August 6, 1991, he launched the world’s first website, http://info.cern.ch , it was dedicated to information on his World Wide project. Get this, Berners-Lee decided against patenting his technology and instead offered it as royalty-free software.

      This was as revolutionary as the printing press, but how many people remember this? How many recognized the significance of what happened?

      Ain’t history something?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      @trollhattan: Never ceases to amaze me how everyone – EVERYONE – who comes into Trump’s orbit never seem to notice the troublesome fact that he will waste no time abandoning them when they inevitably run into trouble on his behalf.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      anon

      “She gave them a brief history of the Watergate scandal, explained how the “gate” suffix was a way to signify a major controversy and provided other examples: Iran-Contragate, Monicagate.”

      LOL! no one calls it “Iran-Contragate”. It’s just Iran-Contra

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ivan X

      Oh ffs. The kids were wrong for making shit up and lying about it, but I’m sure Watergate, the Vietnam War, the JFK assassination, and the rest of the epochal, history defining events of our gen get filed into the same part of their brain as the Great Depression and the Civil War and the Declaration of Independence and other old things that don’t feel immediately relevant to their lives. Language evolves, and we use all kinds of words whose origins we no longer know, despite the horror our ancestors might feel about that. Meanwhile, she got to do the very thing a teacher exists to do, which is catch them where they need catching and use the opportunity to make them better educated and show them the relevance of what they feel to be irrelevant.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Delk

      Something that happened in the ‘70’s? They probably spent so much time in their American History class discussing how great the confederacy was that they never made it past the 1870’s.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      This was as revolutionary as the printing press, but how many people remember this? How many recognized the significance of what happened?

      I started using The Web in the very early days- the browser of choice when I started was NCSA Mosaic- and everyone around me recognized it as a huge change from anything we had seen before. It instantly became the main way people used the net. I don’t know that we expected where we are today, but we definitely understood it was going to turn the Internet into something non-geeks would be interested in and able to use.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bobby Thomson

      @Ivan X:

      Oh ffs. The kids were wrong for making shit up and lying about it, but I’m sure Watergate, the Vietnam War, the JFK assassination, and the rest of the epochal, history defining events of our gen get filed into the same part of their brain as the Great Depression and the Civil War and the Declaration of Independence and other old things that don’t feel immediately relevant to their lives.

      With all due respect, qu’est-ce que fuck? There’s no excuse for not knowing the basics of the Great Depression and the Civil War.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @billcinsd:

      Hey man, we’re keeping Space Force. Because Space Force!

      Also, Amendment 2 limited to muzzle-loading weaponry only. Well-regulated ones. And swords, because swords are cool.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      but we definitely understood it was going to turn the Internet into something non-geeks would be interested in and able to use.

      Did you have a clear idea of the geek and non-geek?

      Did you see yourself as a geek?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @anon: ​
       

      LOL! no one calls it “Iran-Contragate”. It’s just Iran-Contra

      In practice, calling something “X-gate” is a way of trying to make it sound more serious than it really is by associating it with Watergate. Really big scandals like Iran-Contra and Katrina don’t need to borrow seriousness from anywhere. Even Benghazi, which was a faux-scandal ginned up to discredit Hillary, managed to stand on its own. Tagging something as a “gate” is a tacit admission it needs to borrow gravitas to get attention.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      @Delk: I have a friend who is a middle-school US history teacher, and he says it gets a little more difficult every year because there’s another year that should be covered, but the same number of days in the school year.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Zelma

      One of my most rewarding teaching experiences was the 20th century world history course required of all students at my university.  I taught it for almost 30 years and it was probably the one shot we had at providing future pharmacists, nurses, business people, etc. with some basic historical knowledge.  The course sort of naturally broke in half at the end of World War II and I remember often remarking to my class that what was history to them was current events for me.

      As you can imagine, the gap between my experiences and my students’ grew as the years passed.  Perhaps the best indication was something that happened to my husband who also taught the course. While discussing the Russian Revolution, he noted that it was Lenin as in Vladimir rather than Lennon as in John.  A student raised his hand and asked, “Who’s John Lennon?”  It may have been shortly thereafter that my husband retired.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Served

      I don’t think I ever made it to the 20th century in a history class in K-12. If we did it was a 2-week skipping stone of WW1->Roarin’ 20s-> Great Depression->WW2->MLK Jr fixes racism->Vietnam at the end of the year when everyone was already checked out and even then half of them were “taught” through movies. We spent weeks and weeks obsessing over every detail of the first colonists, but barely touched recent history.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      Did you have a clear idea of the geek and non-geek?

      Did you see yourself as a geek?

      I first used the Web on a Unix workstation at Caltech. Hell yes, I saw myself as a geek and absolutely outside the mainstream in terms of affinity for technology.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      @schrodingers_cat:

      OT: This happened in Delhi yesterday. There was a rally in the heart of Delhi replete with eliminationist rhetoric about Muslims.

      The news I mainly saw was about the president of India congratulating the Olympians.

      This is worrisome. Are the rallies instigated by the government or are they spontaneous?

      You would think that with the pandemic still raging no one would have time for this bigotry.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      James E Powell

      Anyone who says “The Founders intended . . . ” has either never read or is ignoring what those guys said was important to them.

      I haven’t seen evidence that the Founders intended that future generations would be forever bound by their understandings of the document they were drafting or the various things they wrote & said about it during the convention and ratification.

      And why should we be bound by their intentions? It’s a ridiculous proposition.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Citizen Alan

      @anon:  I’m hopeful that eventually Bill Gates will get embroiled in a big enough scandal for the media to start calling it Gatesgate. That or we have another scandal related to the Watergate Hotel and people call it Watergate-gate.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      Interesting article on how Germany finances its elections, campaign limits, etc.

      We don’t have to have the system we do in the USA…

      German election: Party and campaign financing
      https://p.dw.com/p/3ykTh

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Citizen Alan

      @James E Powell:

      And why should we be bound by their intentions? It’s a ridiculous proposition.

      Well, ya’see, the people who believe that we should be slavishly devoted to “what the Framers intended” are also the people who weep bitter tears into their pillows every night over the fact that they can’t own slaves.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      @James E Powell:

      Anyone who says “The Founders intended . . . ” has either never read or is ignoring what those guys said was important to them.

      Many “originalists,” including Supreme Court justices, often know little about American history. The Founders had to compromise in order to put together a country, but there was always debate and dissent, never some homogenized agreement about everything.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @Citizen Alan:

      I’m hopeful that eventually Bill Gates will get embroiled in a big enough scandal for the media to start calling it Gatesgate.

      Wouldn’t that be Gates Squared?

      How would you express that as a binary number?

      Reply

