Melissa DeRosa, who is characterized in the media as “Cuomo’s top aide,” resigned last night. This is a big deal. Melissa did some bad, bad things:

Throughout the attorney general’s report, DeRosa is mentioned by name 187 times — as much as Cuomo. She is portrayed as a constant force, taking part in an alleged effort to discredit one of his accusers, lining up women and elected officials to defend him and even confronting and chastising the governor about his behavior at one point. In December, after former aide Lindsey Boylan tweeted that the governor was “one of the biggest abusers of all time,” DeRosa asked a former lawyer to the governor for Boylan’s “full file,” according to investigators. Cuomo aides then distributed Boylan’s personnel record, which included internal complaints, to a number of reporters — actions that violated laws prohibiting retaliation against victims of sexual harassment, the report said. On another occasion, DeRosa allegedly asked a former staffer to call and record a state employee who had tweeted about Boylan supportively, looking to ferret out what further claims might emerge, according to the report. But she didn’t use the tape, ultimately, the report said. “It didn’t go well,” DeRosa told investigators.

Melissa is technically “Cuomo’s top aide” but she’s also the first woman to hold the position of “Secretary to the Governor” which is the highest appointed position in New York. She’s paid more than the governor. She’s also his right hand — when the Cuomo show was still airing, she was the person who knew the details. She’s smart and fierce. If she’s not around to help Cuomo plan his defense, it’s a huge sign that the walls are crumbling around Mario’s kid.

Another bad sign: the woman named in the AG’s report as “Executive Assistant #1” appeared in a CBS This Morning interview. Her name is Brittany Commisso, and she is the one who filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo for groping her on multiple occasions.

This morning, the Assembly Judiciary Committee is meeting in executive session, after which the Speaker of the Assembly, Carl Heastie, and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine will hold a press conference. This, along with her possible criminal culpability, probably also played a role in De Rosa’s Sunday resignation.