Melissa DeRosa's Resignation is a BFD

Melissa DeRosa’s Resignation is a BFD

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

Melissa DeRosa, who is characterized in the media as “Cuomo’s top aide,” resigned last night. This is a big deal. Melissa did some bad, bad things:

Throughout the attorney general’s report, DeRosa is mentioned by name 187 times — as much as Cuomo. She is portrayed as a constant force, taking part in an alleged effort to discredit one of his accusers, lining up women and elected officials to defend him and even confronting and chastising the governor about his behavior at one point.

In December, after former aide Lindsey Boylan tweeted that the governor was “one of the biggest abusers of all time,” DeRosa asked a former lawyer to the governor for Boylan’s “full file,” according to investigators.

Cuomo aides then distributed Boylan’s personnel record, which included internal complaints, to a number of reporters — actions that violated laws prohibiting retaliation against victims of sexual harassment, the report said.

On another occasion, DeRosa allegedly asked a former staffer to call and record a state employee who had tweeted about Boylan supportively, looking to ferret out what further claims might emerge, according to the report.

But she didn’t use the tape, ultimately, the report said. “It didn’t go well,” DeRosa told investigators.

Melissa is technically “Cuomo’s top aide” but she’s also the first woman to hold the position of “Secretary to the Governor” which is the highest appointed position in New York. She’s paid more than the governor. She’s also his right hand — when the Cuomo show was still airing, she was the person who knew the details. She’s smart and fierce. If she’s not around to help Cuomo plan his defense, it’s a huge sign that the walls are crumbling around Mario’s kid.

Another bad sign: the woman named in the AG’s report as “Executive Assistant #1” appeared in a CBS This Morning interview. Her name is Brittany Commisso, and she is the one who filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo for groping her on multiple occasions.

This morning, the Assembly Judiciary Committee is meeting in executive session, after which the Speaker of the Assembly, Carl Heastie, and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine will hold a press conference. This, along with her possible criminal culpability, probably also played a role in De Rosa’s Sunday resignation.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      mvr

      The sooner Cuomo’s gone the better. Entitled asshole who no doubt has done this sort of thing for all of his adult life. These people are a liability. If they actually cared about what politicians should care about they would at least rein themselves in. So they are doubly assholes. First because only an asshole would do what he did. And second because their concern with public good is all a facade.

    3. 3.

      MattF

      From what I’ve read, ‘top aide’ is an understatement. DeRosa is (was) Cuomo’s Hand and Voice. She was also the target of a Mo Dowd column. I can see her deciding that enough is enough.

    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Hmmmm. Details seem to point to “flight risk”. Seems like the centipede’s shoes are beginning to drop.

    5. 5.

      Cervantes

      For the sake of party, state and country, Cuomo needs to resign now. His holding out is disgustingly selfish and obviously futile, but what do you expect from a malignant narcissist?

    6. 6.

      germy

      Meritocracy!

      Her father is Georgio DeRosa, an Albany based lobbyist. Her mother-in-law is Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

    8. 8.

      germy

      The beltway press loves the Cuomo story because it takes up time they’d otherwise be compelled to spend on Republican misbehavior:

      Chuck Todd: “biggest political story of the week: Cuomo” in a week where DT’s attempts to intimidate Justice Dept to throw election were laid bare. Same on Stephenopolous.

      — Frances (@Frances80016084) August 8, 2021

    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @germy: +1

      “Both Sides!!”

      :-/

      Cuomo must go.  Who’s going to tell him?  Andrew Chris?  What’s he up to these days?  Maybe they can both take a long vacation somewhere…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    10. 10.

      Kay

      @germy:

      There’s always a hyper-focus on NY though. IMO.

      You never would have heard of Donald Trump if he had been a shopping mall developer from Arkansas.

    12. 12.

      raven

      Artemis update, we’re keeping her and probably going with “Artie”!

    13. 13.

      laura

      On a day in a week that the 24/7 news should be all tfg plotting to subvert the Constitution no matter the cost, we get “The woman who; along with his big media cosseted sibling; protected and defended the greasy shite-bag and his raging ego boner.”

      I ain’t having it! Not down for it at all. Fetch the bolt cutters.

    18. 18.

      Emma from Miami

      I am tired of the “ohmygawd, this is the worst thing ever” dialogue. He is and always was a douche. But he is not a fucking existential threat to the Democratic party. There are biggest fish to fry than the Cuomo brothers.

    19. 19.

      Spanky

      The Cuomo story has many fewer moving parts than the full insurrection conspiracy story. Plus, it doesn’t deal in naughty bits, so not of interest to our betters in journalism, and by extension not of interest to the plebes. Because why would the public not be fascinated with exactly what transfixes journalists?

    20. 20.

      raven

      @MagdaInBlack: We tried so hard to be sensible but she is such a sweetheart. I asked my wife about her theory of grieving time and she said “she’s not for Bohdi she’s for Lil Bit”!

    21. 21.

      MattF

      I think it’s dawning on people that Cuomo enjoyed doing these ‘nonconsensual’ things because they were nonconsensual. So, yeah, Andrew’s gotta go.

    24. 24.

      scav

      Even though it’s from the FTFNYT, I do somehow enjoy this paragraph:

      In the wake of the report, Ms. DeRosa determined that Mr. Cuomo no longer had a path to stay in office and that she would no longer be willing to stand up in public as his defender, one of the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private conversations in the middle of criminal investigations into the governor.

      For multiple reasons. Involving both SOP at the Governors office and the newspaper (at the very least).

       

       

      ETAM Happy Dog Day!!

    25. 25.

      Miss Bianca

      @raven: Hahaha, that didn’t take long! Congrats on the new fur baby! What tipped the scale, btw? I know you said you had some folks come over and look at her the other day, did that kick in the “no way, hosers, she’s MINE!” instinct? : )

    30. 30.

      frosty

      @raven: That’s a big change from all your previous posts. (And one foretold by many commenters).

      ETA Sounds like a good pup and a good match. Congrats!

    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      Do Republicans want Cuomo gone because he’s the enemy (the knee-jerk response) or do they want him in office to continue tainting the Democrat(ic) brand?

    35. 35.

      germy

      Chief Judge Beryl Howell is pretty aghast at the government’s approach to some Jan. 6 cases. She’s wondering why the government is only seeking restitution for damages to the Capitol in the range of $1.5M, saying the total cost of Jan. 6 is more like half a billion.

      — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 9, 2021

    36. 36.

      feebog

      The handwriting is on the wall in large italics.  Once the formal impeachment proceedings are underway, he will resign.

