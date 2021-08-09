The State Department is investigating the whereabouts of a $5,800 bottle of whiskey the Japanese government gave to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019, according to two people briefed on the inquiry. https://t.co/Dwc2nwI03K

Golly, who was in charge of the State Department? They sound really incompetent. https://t.co/UUDAf0ncVC

At least 20 types of items (meaning dozens, possibly hundreds of individual pieces) vanished from the State Department's gift vault as the Trump administration gave way to the Biden presidency. https://t.co/ghc2CNbBrX

‘GIFTGATE’ KEEPS ON GIVING: It wasn’t just the whiskey. At least 20 types of items (meaning dozens, possibly hundreds of individual pieces) vanished from the State Department’s gift vault as the Trump administration gave way to the Biden presidency, two U.S. officials familiar with the issue tell our own NAHAL TOOSI.

The State Department inspector general is investigating what happened to the gifts — including, infamously, a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey. The IG’s office declined to comment.

While the whiskey was a gift from Japan’s government, most of the missing items are gifts the U.S. was intending to give other countries. Many bore Donald Trump’s insignia, the U.S. officials said…