The State Department is investigating the whereabouts of a $5,800 bottle of whiskey the Japanese government gave to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019, according to two people briefed on the inquiry. https://t.co/Dwc2nwI03K
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 4, 2021
Golly, who was in charge of the State Department? They sound really incompetent. https://t.co/UUDAf0ncVC
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 5, 2021
It wasn't just the whiskey.
At least 20 types of items (meaning dozens, possibly hundreds of individual pieces) vanished from the State Department's gift vault as the Trump administration gave way to the Biden presidency.https://t.co/ghc2CNbBrX
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 8, 2021
‘GIFTGATE’ KEEPS ON GIVING: It wasn’t just the whiskey. At least 20 types of items (meaning dozens, possibly hundreds of individual pieces) vanished from the State Department’s gift vault as the Trump administration gave way to the Biden presidency, two U.S. officials familiar with the issue tell our own NAHAL TOOSI.
The State Department inspector general is investigating what happened to the gifts — including, infamously, a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey. The IG’s office declined to comment.
While the whiskey was a gift from Japan’s government, most of the missing items are gifts the U.S. was intending to give other countries. Many bore Donald Trump’s insignia, the U.S. officials said…
Count on a whole bunch of obfuscation about ‘low-level staffers pilfering souvenirs’, but what I want to know is how many of these missing items are currently being displayed at Marred-A-Lago or related Trump-crony crime scenes. Hey, those things had Trump’s name on them — of course he figured they belonged to him…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings