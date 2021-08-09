Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Anything Not Nailed Down…

GIFTGATE’ KEEPS ON GIVING: It wasn’t just the whiskey. At least 20 types of items (meaning dozens, possibly hundreds of individual pieces) vanished from the State Department’s gift vault as the Trump administration gave way to the Biden presidency, two U.S. officials familiar with the issue tell our own NAHAL TOOSI.

The State Department inspector general is investigating what happened to the gifts — including, infamously, a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey. The IG’s office declined to comment.

While the whiskey was a gift from Japan’s government, most of the missing items are gifts the U.S. was intending to give other countries. Many bore Donald Trump’s insignia, the U.S. officials said…

Count on a whole bunch of obfuscation about ‘low-level staffers pilfering souvenirs’, but what I want to know is how many of these missing items are currently being displayed at Marred-A-Lago or related Trump-crony crime scenes. Hey, those things had Trump’s name on them — of course he figured they belonged to him…

    35 Comments

    3. 3.

      StringOnAStick

      Hey, they had his name on them so if course he took them, right?  Probably stuffed them in a bag in a fit of pique after realizing the coup hadn’t worked and he was going to have to have to vacate the premises.

    Leto

      Leto

      Count on a whole bunch of obfuscation about ‘low-level staffers pilfering souvenirs’

      Better hope they never put them up on a place like eBay. People actually monitor those sites for stolen goods.

    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      Christ, Trump branded items were given as official gifts on behalf of the country?

      Jesus, take the wheel!

    Ken

      Ken

      I see from that chyron that Iran’s nuclear program is still stalled. They’ve been ten weeks away from a nuclear weapon for, what, 30 years now?

    8. 8.

      Emma from Miami

      Honestly, what makes me crazy is that all these people are goddamned petty thieves. None of them have the balls to go for the big time. (added) To be fair, they know that the Russians would feed them to a wood chipper while doing vodka shots off the belly buttons of $10 grand a night hookers.

    9. 9.

      StringOnAStick

      @mvr: While he was in office, Pompeo was hosting private dinners to burnish his chances to run for POTUS, you just know that’s where that bottle of whisky went.

    11. 11.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      Ooooooh! That’s good boooooze!

      Really, though: Suntory, or what?

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      While the whiskey was a gift from Japan’s government, most of the missing items are gifts the U.S. was intending to give other countries. Many bore Donald Trump’s insignia, the U.S. officials said…

      Or career staff ‘accidentally’ encasing those insignia items in blocks of concrete and ‘somehow’ sending the blocks to Yucca Mountain.

    mvr

      mvr

      @StringOnAStick: Very plausible, though since he had no compunction about billing us for those dinners, I can’t see him using the gift liquor when he could just buy what he wanted on our dime.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      The head of the USPS is funneling hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to his own company, that he still owns. And he still has a job.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      Since -gate comes from Watergate, the original scene of the crime, suggest it be replaced with ‘a-Lago’. So this would be Gift-a-Lago.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      Said it the other day, and will say it again: Pompeo was Sec’y of State for 996 days (more or less).
      If Mike ‘saw a lot of incompetence’ there, and didn’t fix it — well then that’s a self-own, blowhard.

    19. 19.

      Edmund Dantes

      If I could find odds on it, I’d want to bet on Trump stiffing us for the food he ate at the White House that wasn’t for state dinners or official government functions.

      Presidents and families don’t get to eat free. They have to pay up for the food they eat for the time they are there.  They have great amazing chefs to make food at any time, but the actual ingredients have to be paid for by the president.

    21. 21.

      James E Powell

      @sdhays:

      The fact that this gets no attention from anyone other than shrill commenters on an almost top 10,000 lefty blog is amazing to me.

      If it were a Democrat, the NYT building would have flames shooting out the windows until the person resigned or was fired.

    Keith P.

      Keith P.

      At what point does it go from “pilfering” to “theft” (or in the case of the whiskey, grand larceny)?  I’m always parsing what Pompeo says about not knowing the whereabouts of the whiskey in the context of assuming that his wife knows exactly what happened to it.

    Wag

      Wag

      @mvr:   I disagree. Pouring that whiskey would be a perfect way to burnish his foreign policy credentials at taxpayer expense.  After all, it was our whiskey.

    27. 27.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:
      To spend three decades being just weeks away from a long-coveted dream! I have no idea how I could stand that kind of frustration.

    28. 28.

      boatboy_srq

      It strikes me that we’ve just had (for lack of better words) a hotelier’s family in the WH. Given what pilfering occurs in hotels – and what guests try to get away with – it’s hardly surprising that they tried to strip the place bare on their way out.

    31. 31.

      James E Powell

      Somehow Trump’s tax returns are back in court and the judge – a Trump appointee – set a hearing for November. WTF? Why is there even a hearing? I thought this matter was resolved? Can’t the Treasury Department just turn them over? Did the court issue a preliminary injunction? There are time limits for those.

      Why would the court continue to protect that asshole? Does the judge have some idea what would be revealed? Do you guys think other persons or business entities might be implicated in something?

      Or is it all just Fuck the Libs?

    33. 33.

      Steeplejack

      [. . .] most of the missing items are gifts the U.S. was intending to give other countries. Many bore Donald Trump’s insignia, the U.S. officials said.

      🤢🤮

    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @sdhays:

      Why the fuck isn’t DeJoy gone? Why hasn’t the Board of Governors, which is controlled by Dems now, fired him yet? Surely this can qualify as “for cause”

