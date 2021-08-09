Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The willow is too close to the house.

There will be lawyers.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Too inconsequential to be sued

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This blog goes to 11…

Everybody saw this coming.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Find Mr. Frog

Find Mr. Frog

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: ,

My parents have a koi pond that my dad is very fond of, and it is as meticulously maintained as one would expect one owned my an 80 year old OCD German who was potty trained at gunpoint would be. At any rate, we have a frog in residence, who my equally senile doting mother has cleverly named “Mr. Frog.” Every day now this summer, she has sent a picture of the pond and Mr. Frog, and we play a sort of Where’s Waldo with it to find Mr. Frog.

It occurred to me that you all are as big a set of losers share the same interests as my parents, and would like to play along, so I am going to start posting them here. Here is today’s installment, and don’t ruin for other by pointing out his location in the comments, you bastards.

Find Mr. Frog

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • BigJimSlade
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • craigie
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • guachi
  • jnfr
  • L85NJGT
  • Mary G
  • nalbar
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Ruckus
  • Ryan
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • Splitting Image
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    7. 7.

      Ruckus

      How did my pet frog get to WV?

      He’s been missing for about 2 weeks now and I’d really like to know how he got this far this fast.

      He can’t jump that far to make it in this much time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      guachi

      Is there more than one frog?

       

      And there are two things that look like turtles in the foreground. The one on the viewer’s right looks like a statue. But is the one on the left real?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      L85NJGT

      It helps if you click on the picture for a hi-res look.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      Don’t they dote on the turtle(s), too?

      Your Dad made a lovely little spot.  I could sit there a good long time watching the turtle and frog and anyone else happening by.

      Today a friend and I did a walkabout in Magnuson Park – a decommissioned naval base right on Lake Washington that now houses some UW buildings, affiliated research buildings and other nonprofits, a boat-launch, a tennis court/club, an off-leash dog park, paths along the lake, sports fields, and many parking lots.  But most of the acreage has been left natural or restored to its pre-military natural state:  wetlands, ponds, forest, hills, etc.  A really lovely place.

      There at least one beaver family living in the wetlands somewhere: I think I’ve seen their lodge, but not them.

      Today I did see a river otter scoot across one of the park’s roads, getting from one side of a pond to the other.

      Magnuson is a little bit of a pain to get to, or I’d go there more often.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mary G

      I think I see it, which made me happy because my eyesight isn’t as good as I would like, and I almost didn’t even look. Your father’s pond is lovely. So much green. We haven’t had green for what feels like forever.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: The #ObamaVariant is trending on Twitter. I guess because he had a big party for his 60th birthday and conservatives on Twitter are tying to “own the libs”?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.