My parents have a koi pond that my dad is very fond of, and it is as meticulously maintained as one would expect one owned my an 80 year old OCD German who was potty trained at gunpoint would be. At any rate, we have a frog in residence, who my equally senile doting mother has cleverly named “Mr. Frog.” Every day now this summer, she has sent a picture of the pond and Mr. Frog, and we play a sort of Where’s Waldo with it to find Mr. Frog.

It occurred to me that you all are as big a set of losers share the same interests as my parents, and would like to play along, so I am going to start posting them here. Here is today’s installment, and don’t ruin for other by pointing out his location in the comments, you bastards.