You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 8-9

by

Liu Guoen, director of the Peking University China Centre for Health Economic Research, said it would be difficult for the country to achieve zero cases given the rapid spread of the Delta variant. He told a webinar organised by tech firm Baidu on Friday that “serious and systematic discussion” was needed to decide whether to “adjust and optimise the current strategy”.

Speaking at the same event, Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed that changes were needed to build stronger herd immunity and move towards ending the zero-Covid-19 approach.

“The vast majority are mild cases [in China’s latest outbreak], which should not have caused so much panic and pressure,” Zeng said. “Staying at zero cases is absolutely impossible from the perspective of the whole world … and other countries will not wait for zero cases before they open their borders.”

China is facing its worse outbreak in months, fuelled by the Delta variant, after a cluster emerged at an airport in Nanjing on July 20. It has now spread to at least 17 provinces, with dozens of cities affected including Wuhan, where the pandemic first erupted, Zhengzhou, a city recovering from last month’s deadly floods, and the capital Beijing.

Case numbers are relatively low – more than 600 infections so far in a population of 1.4 billion – and no deaths have been reported, but authorities have ordered millions of people to get tested and imposed travel curbs and lockdowns as they try to contain the outbreak.

These and other measures helped China achieve zero locally transmitted cases and 2.3 per cent GDP growth
during pandemic-hit 2020. But there are growing concerns the zero-tolerance strategy could start to bring more economic costs than benefits, especially as other nations move towards “living with the virus”. Those concerns have seen investment banks including Nomura and Goldman Sachs either cutting or signalling they may cut forecasts for China’s economic growth in the second half of the year…

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/8 China reported 94 new domestic confirmed cases & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 57 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 site at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 38 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 568 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 207 domestic confirmed (59 mild & 148 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 21 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 38 new domestic confirmed cases (4 mild, 33 moderate & 1 serious). There currently are 346 domestic confirmed (72 mild, 245 moderate, 23 serious & 6 critical) cases in the city. 1 village has been elevated to High Risk. 2 sites are currently at High Risk. 83 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory & a residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Anhui Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Guangdong Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Hunan Province reported 12 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) cases. There are currently are 85 domestic confirmed (including 4 serious) & 18 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yiyang reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic). There currently are 3 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases, 8 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since & 2 found from mass screening. There currently are 47 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Sichuan Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered at Chengdu. There currently are 7 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreaks in Nanjing & Zhangjiajie.

      Henan Province reported 41 new domestic confirmed (40 previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 90 domestic confirmed & 51 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 40 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The currently are 81 domestic confirmed & 48 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 25 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 3 sites remain Medium Risk.
      • Kaifeng reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 8/2. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages have been elevated ti High Risk. 1 area remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22.

       

      Hubei Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 40 domestic confirmed & 45 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Hong’an County & connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. There are currently 8 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.
      • Wuhan reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced to the construction site outbreak. There currently are 29 domestic confirmed & 37 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traceable to transmission chain sparked by the case that was at Jingzhou high speed rail station on 7/27 as the party from Huai’an. 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Chongqing Municipality there are currently 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province & 1 connected to the construction site cluster at Wuhan.

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yantai in Shandong Province reported 1 new domestic suspect case. There currently are 11 domestic confirmed, 3 domestic asymptomatic & 1 domestic suspect cases in the city, all likely traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 1 township & an industrial park have been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, an airport ground staff & unlikely to be connected to other domestic outbreaks. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/8, China reported 31 new imported confirmed cases, 31 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 8 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 1 from Cambodia; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning Russia & 1 each from the UK (via Frankfurt), Brazil (via Switzerland) & Thailand, a Japanese national coming from Japan & a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar, the Philippine, Rwanda (via Cairo), Mexico (via LA), Panama (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 10 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals from Malaysia, 2 each from Myanmar & the Philippines, & 1 each Egypt, the DRC (via Nairobi) & Zambia (via Nairobi)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Beijing Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines, Sweden & the UAE; 10 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Egypt; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 from Egypt
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a foreign national coming from Angola (via Lisbon)
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from the Philippines
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Servia (via Amsterdam Schiphol)

       

      Overall in China, 29 confirmed cases recovered, 19 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 43 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,538 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,604 active confirmed cases in the country (720 imported), 49 in serious condition (13 imported), 532 asymptomatic cases (401 imported), 1 suspect case (domestic). 48,314 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/8, 1,782.525M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.221M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/9, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported.

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY, from the NYS Dept of Health:

      123 new cases on 8/8.

      My neighborhood Wegmans has decided that curbside pickup is now a permanent thing and they’ve reserved 8 to 12 parking spaces for grocery and pharmacy pickups.

    3. 3.

      A Ghost to Most

      Once you brainwash em with religion, they’ll believe, and do, anything. Or not believe, nor do, anything.

    4. 4.

      p.a.

      Current tRumpublican response to systemic racism: attack CRT and forbid teaching accurate US history.
      Coming tRumpublican response to covid numbers: ban teaching statistics?

    7. 7.

      satby

      O2 saturation of 9 is insane. That’s a person who’s basically dead but all systems haven’t finished shutting down. Intubation is just prolonging death at that point, so I hope they didn’t do it. Her husband should be held liable too, because she certainly was incoherent or unconscious before the stroke.

      When can we start calling them murderers?

    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      Yesterday, my husband pointed out that we will have another Olympics in about 6 months – Winter 2022 games. In China, i believe. So we can do this crazy, socially distanced stuff again…

    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      @satby: I’m curious where his O2 sat was. If they both had untreated COVID, his could have been 45% or something, which is also crazy low and can impair brain function, presuming there are brain cells that haven’t been killed off by his Foxheimer’s.

    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Mousebumples: The CCP regime would dearly love to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics w/ audiences in the stands, to the show the world its successful pandemic response, & to show up the Japanese to boot. Given the Delta Variant, & the lower effectiveness of the Chinese vaccines, I am not sure that is achievable. At least the Winter Olympics are much smaller than the summer ones.

    12. 12.

      Mary G

      It’s depressing to read that Moderna shots may peter out in six months, since my second one was on Feb.28.

      Portal to Moderna Clinical Trials. I checked to see if I could get into the booster trials, but seems they are all filled out here in CA. They are doing seven different trials for children 6-11 within 64 miles of me. That doesn’t say “going to be approved soon” to me. It must be hard to decide to allow your child to be a guinea pig, or possibly not get anything from being in the control group. There is only one other Covid trial, but you must be 55 or younger. Oh well.

    18. 18.

      MagdaInBlack

      My best friends 4 y/o twin grandsons live in Birmingham, AL. One just spent a week in pediatric ICU with RSV.  I look at that Alabama map and my god I want those kids out of there.

