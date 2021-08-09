Dr. Catherine O’Neal from LSU breaks down the Delta variant — and why everyone should get vaccinated. Take a measly three minutes and check it out. Then pass it on if you feel it…pic.twitter.com/q4B6aQGYHB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 7, 2021





The US reported +68,950 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 36.5 million, though several states did not report. The 7-day moving average rose to 101,741 new cases per day, its highest level since February 11. pic.twitter.com/xQaulL0Xrl — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 8, 2021

Highest cases/capita in the world, state or country, with population ≥ 1 million

1. Louisiana 99/100,000

2. Botswana 98/100,000

3. Florida 90/100,000 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 8, 2021

NEW: Health officials say children now make up 20% of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. https://t.co/cdQ5WbYfh3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2021

With the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 rising across the U.S., more education and health officials are shifting gears, calling for mandatory vaccinations among teachers and mask requirements in schools https://t.co/wqPaDRXpsS pic.twitter.com/OgSZ0JDrmz — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

“The Food and Drug Administration must work "aggressively" toward authorizing a Covid-19 vaccine for children under age 12, the head of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote in a letter to Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA.”https://t.co/fbx5rGN06L — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 8, 2021

We almost had to remove the spouse of a patient from the hospital last night because he refused to believe that his wife, who had signs/symptoms of COVID for 10 days and was found with an oxygen saturation of *9%* after having a probable stroke, had COVID. Violently in denial. — Ryan (@NurseRyanRN) August 7, 2021

We see this a lot. Unvaccinated folks having signs/symptoms of covid for 1-2 weeks before coming to the ED, then by the time they get to us they need an emergent intubation. Denial is killing so many of these patients – getting to the hospital sooner means decreased mortality. — Ryan (@NurseRyanRN) August 7, 2021

COVID denial didn’t pop up out of thin air. There are actual people to hold accountable for this. Carlson, Hannity & others have blood on their hands. Immeasurable loss of life. The patients know it too, but most find out minutes before intubation and never wake to regret it. — Ryan (@NurseRyanRN) August 7, 2021

WHCA President @stevenportnoy emails members saying that the Biden admin has imposed a vaccine mandate on all White House visitors. "This requirement will include journalists," Portnoy says, adding those who don't attest to vaccine status will have to pay for same-day Covid test. pic.twitter.com/vT0nX9mFBJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 6, 2021

======

China reports more COVID-19 cases while some cities kick off new tests https://t.co/ci7lhAdRRF pic.twitter.com/E6qPnEyj33 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Wuhan, a megacity of 11.08 million, has completed coronavirus testing on its entire population. Test were ordered because of a rise in #DeltaVariant cases https://t.co/TKiFfPdSvK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 8, 2021

Coronavirus: Chinese health experts call for change in zero-tolerance strategy https://t.co/iZvmb6Bzuw — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 8, 2021

… Liu Guoen, director of the Peking University China Centre for Health Economic Research, said it would be difficult for the country to achieve zero cases given the rapid spread of the Delta variant. He told a webinar organised by tech firm Baidu on Friday that “serious and systematic discussion” was needed to decide whether to “adjust and optimise the current strategy”. Speaking at the same event, Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed that changes were needed to build stronger herd immunity and move towards ending the zero-Covid-19 approach. “The vast majority are mild cases [in China’s latest outbreak], which should not have caused so much panic and pressure,” Zeng said. “Staying at zero cases is absolutely impossible from the perspective of the whole world … and other countries will not wait for zero cases before they open their borders.” China is facing its worse outbreak in months, fuelled by the Delta variant, after a cluster emerged at an airport in Nanjing on July 20. It has now spread to at least 17 provinces, with dozens of cities affected including Wuhan, where the pandemic first erupted, Zhengzhou, a city recovering from last month’s deadly floods, and the capital Beijing. Case numbers are relatively low – more than 600 infections so far in a population of 1.4 billion – and no deaths have been reported, but authorities have ordered millions of people to get tested and imposed travel curbs and lockdowns as they try to contain the outbreak. These and other measures helped China achieve zero locally transmitted cases and 2.3 per cent GDP growth

during pandemic-hit 2020. But there are growing concerns the zero-tolerance strategy could start to bring more economic costs than benefits, especially as other nations move towards “living with the virus”. Those concerns have seen investment banks including Nomura and Goldman Sachs either cutting or signalling they may cut forecasts for China’s economic growth in the second half of the year…

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics reported 26 new Games-related COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total since July 1 to 430 cases. https://t.co/gBnbluwnQK — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) August 8, 2021

Hundreds of Philippine hospitals near full capacity as virus cases surge https://t.co/FCIRDbLW1p pic.twitter.com/lQ9ssLVDXu — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge https://t.co/uJYetbY8ng pic.twitter.com/VZQki9N1w0 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales expanded its COVID-19 lockdown to the rural town of Tamworth due to concerns the virus may have spread from Sydney into the countryside https://t.co/g2vitOj4Ok pic.twitter.com/uq040izCnX — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage https://t.co/1crOPjOfDm pic.twitter.com/2fhSFInJMj — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Saudi Arabia to allow in vaccinated Umrah pilgrims https://t.co/X85en83Nwt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 8, 2021

Tunisia vaccinates more than half a million people in a day https://t.co/NJT0T5iPPz pic.twitter.com/PjgOWfdyiK — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. https://t.co/Bx4ppfSJWh — The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2021

A U.S. judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to demand that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's effort to ban 'vaccine passports' https://t.co/1ZPABxA0Te pic.twitter.com/rjSwqNCQmc — Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

======

Moderna says its mRNA Covid vaccine is durable for at least 6 months. Meanwhile, variant-specific booster shots that Moderna is testing are generating "a robust" antibody response, the company says. It's carrying out clinical trials on 3 different boosters https://t.co/grt4renHmb pic.twitter.com/Nr6HkjMoB1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 8, 2021

A new metric shows Covid cut average lifespan by nearly a decade in parts of the US. The metric assessed the impact of temporary "shocks" like the pandemic on life expectancy. To date, >600k have died in the pandemic in the US, 4.2 million globally https://t.co/aQCeiNZfYt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 8, 2021

======

A picture that denotes the absence of a national strategy, of states rolling on their own, with leaders unwilling to adopt best practices for defending vs Delta, and which puts the whole country in jeopardy of further spread pic.twitter.com/YNZ7yzD55e — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 9, 2021

There is a national strategy, involves vaccination and mitigation thru social distancing and masking.

We just have an absurd amount of people pushing against it in the Republicans side. — Nick Done 🇺🇸 (@NickDone8) August 9, 2021

HEALTH CARE WORKERS: If the surge overwhelms hospitals, we will not be able to provide adequate care to everyone. People will die, and it won't be just COVID-19 patients.

NEW YORK TIMES: If the surge overwhelms hospitals, this COULD hurt DeSantis politically. https://t.co/TdVpRZPFO1 — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) August 7, 2021

From local yoga studios to McDonald's, U.S. businesses of all sizes are reintroducing mask mandates. It's a reversal that nobody wanted to see, brought on by the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and new federal health guidance. https://t.co/qnDHPMgUJk — The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2021

A Massachusetts vax update as we continue to slowly add 85% of all adults have had at least 1 jab…pretty impressive. 3 out of 4 adults fully vaccinated. Via @CohoKelly pic.twitter.com/fJx8vy6lnn — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 8, 2021