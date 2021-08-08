Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There Ain’t No Entertainment, and the Judgments are Severe

by | 18 Comments

I’m sure most of you have been following the updates on Andrew Cuomo’s DARVO response to Tish James’ open-and-shut report of his harassment of 11 women. DARVO is an acronym for understanding abusers which means Deny, Accuse, Reverse Victim and Offender. Cuomo is doing all of those things.

The really ugly part of the DARVO response was his attorney’s Friday press conference, led by Rita Glavin, a former federal prosecutor. I could only stomach a couple minutes of that dreary, dismal show. I tuned in when she was making the point that one of his accusers kept her work appointments after Cuomo harrassed her. Of course she fucking did, why is that remarkable? From what I read, Glavin’s presentation stuck to the facts. This is telling:

Glavin did not address the report’s finding that Cuomo inappropriately touched a female state trooper on his security detail. According to the report, he ran his finger down the trooper’s spine while riding in an elevator, touched her stomach and hip without her permission, and asked her why she did not wear a dress. Glavin said the governor will address those allegations himself.

“I can’t give you a timeline, but I know he wants to do it soon,” she said. 

“Soon,” ha! Probably in the year 2525 if man is still alive, by my reckoning.

Anyway, the late Friday afternoon timing of the news conference was interesting–that’s news dump time, not news making time. Also interesting: Saturday’s news conference by the Albany County Sheriff (a Democrat), where he announced that one of the victims had filed a police report, and where he commended her for coming forward. They’re going to investigate and charges may be filed.

On Wednesday, a local news show interviewed three area members of the New York assembly, all Democrats. None of them were sympathetic to Cuomo, and it was clear that they would all be “yes” votes for impeachment. One of them made the point that New York State’s impeachment works differently from impeachment in the US Congress. Once a majority impeachment vote passed the Assembly, Cuomo is removed pending the vote after a trial in the Senate. This means that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become acting governor. At that point, it’s probably all over for young Andrew — If my local state Senator’s reaction to Cuomo’s deny and accuse response to the AG’s report is any indicator, I don’t think he’ll find too many sympathetic ears in that body:

Still, from all indicators, Mario’s oldest son is waiting for the miracle to come. I hope that trooper he harassed will be part of the team dragging him kicking and screaming from the governor’s mansion the moment after the Assembly votes.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      Thanks for the earworm involving the year 2525. I wasn’t sure who the singers were, so I looked it up and briefly went into a few rabbit holes.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      Glavin introduces herself as a former federal prosecutor.

      She also recently served as a prosecutor in an unusual judge-ordered criminal case where she, a private lawyer, stood in for federal prosecutors.

      The U.S. Attorney's office declined that case. https://t.co/qrbzeG33jx

      — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 6, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      brendancalling

      I hearken back to the sunny (lol) days of summer 2020, when Cuomo’s briefings sent a number of people I know into hero-worshiping tizzies. Low information voters all, the kind of people who loved Pete Buttigieg because he was just so adorable.

      I tried to warn them that Randy Andy is a piece of shit, and had been fucking over his own party for years, but nope: he was the hero, and that was that.

      Wonder how they’re doing today?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      Intriguing:

      Cuomo's groping accuser's attorney disputes reports that his client "filed" a criminal complaint with the Albany Sheriff's office, first reported by the Post and matched by various news outlets.

      The issue may have been with Sheriff's "vernacular," he says. pic.twitter.com/M356R0iBUF

      — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 6, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Just tuned in to MSNBC, where they show Marge Greene leading Alabama wingnuts in a cheer for having low COVID vaccination rates. Followed by some deranged comments by lying Florida Governor DeathSantis. Too early to start drinking. Picturing overflowing cemeteries in the Deep South.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @brendancalling:  I guess someone can only be all bad, all the time.

      That’s really simplistic.  People are complicated.  The person who gave the Cuomo O’Clock briefings, sincerely and competently it seems, co-exists in the same body with the asshole who harassed women.

      Deal with it.

      I am grateful for the briefings that helped keep our sanity, while we had the most deplorable interloper in the Oval Office who was actively making a pandemic worse.  Cuomo has a good and empathetic side.  He is also a devoted father of three daughters who preys on other young women.

      Letitia James and her team, though, have proved the existence of another side of Cuomo.  That person should resign, soon please, and not drag his constituents and others through the mud for his own pride, and because he can.

      Cuomo will end up a sum of all the good, and the heinous, things he did.

      TFG is much less complicated.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @brendancalling: I hearken back to the sunny (lol) days of summer 2020, when Cuomo’s briefings sent a number of people I know into hero-worshiping tizzies.

      The one I liked was Oliver Stones’ comment “I find my self liking Cuemo and it makes me feel uncomfortable”

      Anyway, Cuemo is good at handling the pandemic even if he is a masher. So even crappy Democrats are better at thier jobs than republican’s. Who would have thought real life isn’t some stupid binary morality tale?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy

      Heastie has had a good working relationship with the governor’s office since he became the state’s first Black speaker in 2015, after a stint as Bronx County Democratic Party chairman, but he’s a clear-eyed realist. He knows who the governor is. He knows he’s a bully. Heastie wasn’t at all surprised by the revelations in Attorney General Letita James’s report, according to sources familiar with his thinking, except for the disturbing harassment allegations by a state trooper in Cuomo’s personal security detail. “It’s hard to be shocked when you’re dealing with these people for this long,” said one of the sources, a Democratic consultant. “The speaker has stared down the barrel of this operation many times over the years.”

      https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/cuomo-impeachment-democrats-say-it-needs-to-be-perfect.html

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I can’t image flirting with someone who is entrusted with protecting my life much-less grouping them.  Then again I would think someone in Cuemo position would have enough women throwing themselves at him that he wouldn’t feel the need to go creep on the people who work with him. That must be one hell of a bottomless pit he has in his soul that as a governor of prominent state he still feels the need to try and prove his power is such a creepy and petty way. Cuemo stumble out of an unfinished Shakespeare play or something?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      geg6

      Certainly, this all explains why Sandra Lee dumped his ass a couple years ago.  Imagine living with that asshole.  She liked being First Girlfriend but the bullying and assaulting of other women finally wasn’t outweighed by the perks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cmorenc

      @Elizabelle:

      That’s really simplistic.  People are complicated.  The person who gave the Cuomo O’Clock briefings, sincerely and competently it seems, co-exists in the same body with the asshole who harassed women.

      Another classic Jekyll-and-Hyde political figure is Bill Clinton, both a man of brilliant beneficial accomplishment and a sexually predatory scoundrel.  In the nominally fictional but transparently biographical move “Primary Colors”, actor John Travolta brilliantly captured the angel/devil duality that simultaneously coexisted within Bill Clinton.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PsiFighter37

      Mario’s son isn’t waiting for a miracle to happen. Mario’s son is in denial that it’s very likely that not only will he fall short of beating Daddy’s term in office by winning a fourth election, but that he might very well be booted before he even gets a chance to match Daddy’s 3 full terms in office.

      That, but also from what I have read, Andrew himself isn’t really all that wealthy (book deal aside) – he actually lives at the governor’s mansion and owns no other property aside from that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      Ambrose Bierce defined “Man” as:

      “An animal so lost in rapturous contemplation of what he thinks he is as to overlook what he indubitably ought to be. His chief occupation is extermination of other animals and his own species, which, however, multiplies with such insistent rapidity as to infest the whole habitable earth and Canada.”

      Reply

