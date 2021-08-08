I’m sure most of you have been following the updates on Andrew Cuomo’s DARVO response to Tish James’ open-and-shut report of his harassment of 11 women. DARVO is an acronym for understanding abusers which means Deny, Accuse, Reverse Victim and Offender. Cuomo is doing all of those things.

The really ugly part of the DARVO response was his attorney’s Friday press conference, led by Rita Glavin, a former federal prosecutor. I could only stomach a couple minutes of that dreary, dismal show. I tuned in when she was making the point that one of his accusers kept her work appointments after Cuomo harrassed her. Of course she fucking did, why is that remarkable? From what I read, Glavin’s presentation stuck to the facts. This is telling:

Glavin did not address the report’s finding that Cuomo inappropriately touched a female state trooper on his security detail. According to the report, he ran his finger down the trooper’s spine while riding in an elevator, touched her stomach and hip without her permission, and asked her why she did not wear a dress. Glavin said the governor will address those allegations himself. “I can’t give you a timeline, but I know he wants to do it soon,” she said.

“Soon,” ha! Probably in the year 2525 if man is still alive, by my reckoning.

Anyway, the late Friday afternoon timing of the news conference was interesting–that’s news dump time, not news making time. Also interesting: Saturday’s news conference by the Albany County Sheriff (a Democrat), where he announced that one of the victims had filed a police report, and where he commended her for coming forward. They’re going to investigate and charges may be filed.

On Wednesday, a local news show interviewed three area members of the New York assembly, all Democrats. None of them were sympathetic to Cuomo, and it was clear that they would all be “yes” votes for impeachment. One of them made the point that New York State’s impeachment works differently from impeachment in the US Congress. Once a majority impeachment vote passed the Assembly, Cuomo is removed pending the vote after a trial in the Senate. This means that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become acting governor. At that point, it’s probably all over for young Andrew — If my local state Senator’s reaction to Cuomo’s deny and accuse response to the AG’s report is any indicator, I don’t think he’ll find too many sympathetic ears in that body:

To all the survivors listening to this gaslighting garbage, we are holding space for you. This is not ok. Just resign @NYGovCuomo. — Samra Brouk (@samraforsenate) August 3, 2021

Still, from all indicators, Mario’s oldest son is waiting for the miracle to come. I hope that trooper he harassed will be part of the team dragging him kicking and screaming from the governor’s mansion the moment after the Assembly votes.