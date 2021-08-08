Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread: Party Hearty, WV Style

The Washington Post‘s Ben Tetris (remember Aaron Schock?) does his needle-ninja work:

Generally speaking, the first rule of visiting Joe Manchin III’s houseboat is don’t talk about Joe Manchin’s houseboat.

Last week, however, when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a weekend cruise on Almost Heaven — named after the opening line of John Denver’s elegy to West Virginia, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” — it’s all anyone in Washington wanted to discuss…

So far, nobody beyond Graham has reported a positive test. But the notion that Almost Heaven might become the Diamond Princess of the Potomac put a spotlight on what has become a crucial destination for members of Official Washington.

At the ideological center of a 50-50 Senate, Manchin, a Democrat, has found himself in the captain’s seat for much of what gets done, or doesn’t get done, in Washington. This means that the Room Where it Happens is often a large pleasure craft/domicile floating on the capital waterways. At least three Biden Cabinet secretaries have spent time on Almost Heaven, as have the White House chief of staff and dozens of senators…

This is the promise of Almost Heaven: Anyone who scores an invite can loosen up for a few hours in a Washington precinct with no candid cameras or nagging aides or nosy reporters, and maybe get to see their colleagues as real people. It’s a place for Hawaiian shirts and shorts (Manchin’s go-to boat attire) instead of suits and ties, where senators dine on pizza from Harris Teeter or pasta platters from Nostra Cocina. Moonshine is available for drinking, and if the gatherings go late you can be sure there will be dancing and singing — and not just patriotic hymns from the likes of Murkowski. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), an Almost Heaven regular, has regaled fellow passengers with “American Pie.” Manchin, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has been known to crank the music and sing along to “SOB,” by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, whose chorus begins: “Son of a b—-, give me a drink!”

Stay late enough and you might even catch Manchin cheerfully cleaning up after everyone. “He’s a neat-freak,” said a guest who has been on the boat many times. “You could eat off that floor.”…

Sounds like someone who used to post around here!

    2. 2.

      Ivan X

      How do I score an invite? All tease, but we plebes are on the outside of the velvet rope. Maybe it’s one of the new Amex Platinum benefits.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Padraig

      Entirely unimportant but, having literally been aware of SoB for two days at most, this humanises Manchin.

      it’s a damn good song.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      karen marie

      I’m understanding from this story that Manchin’s senate career is to give him cover to pretend he has friends.  Seems pretty fucking juvenile to me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Revrick

      You could eat off the floor in our house, too… Cheezits, Cheerios, cashews, an occasional cherry or raisin.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ronno2018

      Ok, I have a wet suit, I have cordless waterproof drill. I know how to swim. (FBI please note this is joke!).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      @karen marieWashingtonian (from February):

      […]

      Here are a few facts about the apparent flagship of the centrist Navy:

      1. It’s not a yacht. Republicans tried to paint Manchin as yacht-owning “Washington Joe” during his 2018 reelection campaign. Mmmm, not quite: “The vessel is listed as ‘recreational’ on documents,” PolitiFact wrote in a fact-check. “However, a less confrontational—but similarly accurate—description could be ‘houseboat,’ since it is Manchin’s residence in Washington.”

      2. Its value is relatively modest for a DC residence. Manchin bought the boat at a fire-sale price of $220,000 but insured it for $700,000, PolitiFact reported. Assuming it’s still insured for around that amount, Manchin’s got one heck of a deal: The median sales price for single-family homes in DC passed $1 million last year.

      3. Manchin lives on a boat because he doesn’t like living here. Yawn to performative Washington-hating, but chagrin about where he’s docked seems to be part of Manchin’s shtick: “‘My worst day as governor was better than my best day as senator,’ ” he told GQ in 2018. He fantasized to reporter Jason Zengerle about the possibility of sailing home on Almost Heaven, though he conceded that would take several weeks. (It’s about a 5 1/2-hour car trip.)

      4. Senators like to party on Almost Heaven. Pizza, beer, and merlot are often served on the boat, Time reported in 2014: “Manchin routinely invites Senators from both parties out for evening cruises. ‘Like a Tom Harkin and a Ted Cruz—when would you ever get them together in a room, O.K.?’” Better optics than Cruz’s last vacation, too. Chuck Schumer “thinks it’s his boat,” Manchin told Time.

      5. “Almost Heaven” is a Washington reference—sorry, Joe Manchin. While the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is one of West Virginia’s four state songs, its roots are here in DC. The inspiration for Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert’s anthem was a road trip to…Gaithersburg.

      Heh.

      Another story says its anchored around 8 miles south of the Capitol, so it probably isn’t too hard to find if people want to.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      and not just patriotic hymns from the likes of Murkowski. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), an Almost Heaven regular, has regaled fellow passengers with “American Pie.”

      I don’t know which of these would make me want to shove sharpened pencils in my ears more

      “patriotic hymns”….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Fifteen men on a dead man’s chest
      Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum
      Drink and the devil had done for the rest
      Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum.🏴‍☠️​

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Manu Raju @mkraju 58m

      #Breaking – Clearing the final procedural hurdle in Senate after months of intense talks, senators voted to advance $1.2T infrastructure bill to a final up-or-down vote. Procedural vote was 68-29. A vote on final passage could occur as late as Tuesday morning if not earlier

      Reply

