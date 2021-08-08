President Joe Biden praised U.S. Olympians for navigating the difficulties of a coronavirus-tarnished games with “moral courage” and extended an invitation to Team USA athletes to the White House during a Zoom call Saturday evening. https://t.co/wLEHAVWUVX

Performances that look effortless, as long as you don’t know how much work has gone into them…

Gold medal has been awarded to Leslie Jones for serotonin https://t.co/414fXWHhsd

REVIEW Olympics Synchronised swimming-Evil dolls and rap music, the new face of synchro https://t.co/Y4BazIaHGV pic.twitter.com/pDzDENQa9O

The alluring voice of an evil doll invites people to “come out and play”. Witches, spiders and snakes cavort in edgy routines. Teams spin and twist to hip-hop and rap in the water.

It is the new face of synchronised swimming, aimed at changing the image of a sport long derided as flailing limbs, splashing water and fluffy water ballet done to florid classical music, and it dominated the Tokyo Games competition…

The sport’s official name was also changed to “artistic swimming” in 2017 by international swimming organisation FINA as part of a rebranding attempt.

The sport is a blend of muscle and grace. Swimmers have to hold their breath for extended periods underwater, swim in tight, intricate patterns in synchronisation with music, make eye contact with judges – and have it all look easy.

There are costs, with swimmers known to faint.

U.S. athlete Anita Alvarez briefly lost consciousness at the end of her routine at a qualifier in Barcelona this summer and had to be pulled from the water. She and her duet partner appeared at Tokyo but did not make it to the finals.

Swimmers collide in practice, leading to bruises, bloody noses and worse. The sport also sees high rates of concussion…