Sunday Morning Open Thread: Synchronization

Performances that look effortless, as long as you don’t know how much work has gone into them…


The alluring voice of an evil doll invites people to “come out and play”. Witches, spiders and snakes cavort in edgy routines. Teams spin and twist to hip-hop and rap in the water.

It is the new face of synchronised swimming, aimed at changing the image of a sport long derided as flailing limbs, splashing water and fluffy water ballet done to florid classical music, and it dominated the Tokyo Games competition…

The sport’s official name was also changed to “artistic swimming” in 2017 by international swimming organisation FINA as part of a rebranding attempt.

The sport is a blend of muscle and grace. Swimmers have to hold their breath for extended periods underwater, swim in tight, intricate patterns in synchronisation with music, make eye contact with judges – and have it all look easy.

There are costs, with swimmers known to faint.

U.S. athlete Anita Alvarez briefly lost consciousness at the end of her routine at a qualifier in Barcelona this summer and had to be pulled from the water. She and her duet partner appeared at Tokyo but did not make it to the finals.

Swimmers collide in practice, leading to bruises, bloody noses and worse. The sport also sees high rates of concussion…

Per the Washington Post:

Artistic swimming, which used to be known as synchronized swimming, looks almost impossible to contemplate, let alone perform.

It’s a mixture of swimming, diving, acrobatics and ballet; performed mostly underwater, often upside down, in perfect unison; while wearing clips across your nose. When you do come up for air, a constant smile must adorn your face. It demands complete mastery of your body, of your position in the water, of your teammates’ positions and actions, of rhythm, strength and poise.

There are countless positions that have to be mastered: the Ballet Leg, the Fishtail, the Front Pike, the Knight, the Dolphin and the Catalina Reverse Rotation. Then there are the moves: the Flamingo Twirl, the Porpoise Spin, the Swan, the Albatross, the Butterfly, the Heron and the Manta Ray. Not forgetting of course, the Eiffel Tower Twist Spin and the Helicopter…

It’s as though the Hindu goddess Durga transformed herself into a mermaid, or Simone Biles coached the world’s smartest octopus.

“In my country, people usually say that synchronized swimming is too easy,” Romashina said. “We don’t like these words because only we understand how difficult it is, how many hours we train.”…

      Baud

      It’s too bad the Olympics have had a pall in them.  The sportsmanship has been great, and USA women did really well.

      Steeplejack

      Short road trip planned for today. I’m picking up Bro’ Man at 9:30, and we’re going to motor south down the Maryland side of the Potomac River, crossing over at Newburg and ending up at Colonial Beach, VA.

      I’ve got a well-reviewed Mexican restaurant staked out for lunch in La Plata, MD (that’s “La Plate-ah,” thank you), but we might try another place if we see something interesting. We’re going to meander around Charles County and the Cobb Neck peninsula and see what’s what. Mainly it’s just a chance to get out of the bunker and break the routine. Perhaps I’ll take some pictures for submission here.

      Bro’ Man has been camping out at Sighthound Hall in the middle of a major renovation (dream kitchen, big changes to family room and master bath). The family has abandoned him for Rehoboth Beach, so he’s up for getting out and about.

      I’ve been to Colonial Beach once before, in 2005, after I first moved to NoVA, and it attracted me strongly. It struck me as “cool beach town before it became cool.” I’m sure it has changed a lot in 16 years, but I’d like to check it out.

      The “beach” is on the Potomac, which at that point, about 35 miles from Chesapeake Bay, is about three miles wide. My memory is that you can’t see the other side, so it definitely feels like a beach town. Wikipedia says that, in fact, it has Virginia’s second biggest white sand beach, after Virginia Beach. It was a popular summer destination for Washington people until the Chesapeake Bay Bridge opened in 1952 and made Maryland’s Eastern Shore more accessible.

      The weather should be nice—sunny and low 80s. We’ll probably come back roughly the same way but with different meandering. The alternative is I-95 up from Fredericksburg on the Virginia side—efficient but blah.

      I hope everyone has a pleasant day!

      lowtechcyclist

      @Steeplejack: ​
       

      we’re going to motor south down the Maryland side of the Potomac River, crossing over at Newburg and ending up at Colonial Beach, VA.

      Crossing over at Newburg? That would be the Nice Bridge, which isn’t exactly a nice bridge, in fact it’s a narrow, steep bridge, no fun at all to drive across. (It’s named after a former MD governor, Harry W. Nice.)

      Enjoy the rest of your drive!

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Something I’ve been noticing, with my sister’s kids who are in the twenties now. I don’t sense any generational gap between them and me. They talk about the same experiences I had their age, except with cellphones.  But it’s not like the sense of I am talking to someone from another time and place like I get with people who are older than me.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “The roots o’ the Tree ‘o Libberty occasionally need waterin’ with the congealed lung fluid o’ Memaw over in Prestonsburg, Uncle Larry in Paintsville, cousins Billy, Bobby and Sue over in Boyd County and muh worthless brother Fred down in Hazard….”

