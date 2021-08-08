I’ve been working all day, but thought I would take a minute to stop and smell the roses.
Here’s my dinner-plate sized hibiscus bloom.
I love how it looks like the pink was hand-painted, but I promise it wasn’t.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 36 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
zhena gogolia
Lovely.
Benw
That’s a pog hibiscus!
sab
So a useful thing BJ jackals taught me this week is deadhead the Rose of Sharon blossoms. I love these plants, but around me they are extremely invasive weeds. Well that is because I have been leaving their flowers on for birds to eat and spread. None of this leaving them on for frozen artistic interest in winter. Come Spring they will sprout, in places you don’t want them.
I just found out that my niece is moving, which probably doesn’t seem like a big deal, but she has hosted all our family gatherings for the last 15 years, at least. She will still host from her new house in Michigan, but her place was my only connection to the Chicago suburbs where I grew up.
I’m excited for them, but a little bit sad for me.
trollhattan
Used to have one of those and it never failed to amaze, how big those blooms were. Especially early in the season. Came from a specialty nursery and was victim of our remodel, have never found another.
trollhattan
The Dixie Fire in NE California, the one that may have consumed the Levenson family cabins, is the monster that won’t be tamed. Grew an estimated 17,000 acres overnight and is approaching a half-million acres total. Containment? 21%
Betty
@WaterGirl: Understandable, Water Girl. Most of my family has moved away from my hometown, and losiing those early connections leaves an empty place in my heart.
trollhattan
Well bless your hearts, you think?
August 8, 2021 at 3:53 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard
Randi Weinbarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News that the union’s leadership should consider implementing a vaccine mandate for teachers in schools.
Axios: “The move would mark a policy reversal from last October, when the union allowed vaccinations on a voluntary basis. Weingarten called the Delta variant of the virus ‘alarming’ and voiced concern for children who cannot yet be vaccinated.”
Hope they consider the consideration they’re considering.
sab
@WaterGirl: We used to host all our family gatherings, and Covid stopped that. Younger stepson hosted something this summer, and what a relief. We are old and tired.
I don’t know when we will see my sister’s kids and families again, but after hosting everything for twenty years I have had enough. Nobody else seems to know how to do it. Cook and serve large quantities. Shouldn’t be hard.
@trollhattan: If you’re ever in Champaign, I can give you a piece of mine.
@sab: I hosted my first big holiday when I was a young 20-something. My roommates and I hosted Thanksgiving for all our friends who weren’t going home for the holiday.
We had 20-30 people. My first turkey ever. I made a tiny batch of my mom’s stuffing ahead of time (first time for that, too) then basically multiple it by a big number to make enough for everyone.
My mom always stressed about making the holiday dinners. My approach is a lot looser than that, it’s supposed to be fun.
debbie
Down from 35%. So sad. 😢
Sure Lurkalot
Holy humongous hibiscus! Simply beautiful and it does look painted.
In sad news, my 20 year old hibiscus, which never had such big blooms but was lovely, bit the dust this year. Everything else in the same bed is happy as all get out so I don’t know the cause of death. I’m not the main gardener so I probably looked at it wrong one day.
Anonymous At Work
@trollhattan: About A-effing-time. Just need NEA and that’s the last major hurdle for mandating teachers to get a vax (in states that allows such).
Dan B
Your Hibiscus is one we can’t get to bloom here in Seattle but that may be changing. We’ve got four Watermelon and two Cantalope type melons on a total of four plants. One melon is getting huge. Usually it’s a challenge to get any melons at all because of the cold June and early July plus very cool nights. Not this summer.
I do have a variegated Rose of Sharon with double pink flowers that started blooming a month earlier than typical.
Starfish
This is my favorite fire map from last year.
Sure Lurkalot
@WaterGirl: This was EXACTLY my first big holiday host too– Thanksgiving for the stay puts at college. I was lucky to have a co-host who was dinner party thrower central. But we didn’t do turkey…it was a seafood extravaganza because we were away from home and out of the box.
raven
I’m fixin to have Olympic/Euro/Oro Cup withdrawal. It’s been almost non-stop sports since I had my surgery so I guess a “pre-football” break will be good. A couple came to see Artemis today and they will most likely take her if she and her other two dogs get along.
Yutsano
@Sure Lurkalot: I just realised I never did that in college. I think it’s mostly because I always went home for mine every year. I do have an excuse however. Thanksgiving is the big holiday in my immediate family. The only one I ever missed in the last 20 years is because I had just started with the IRS and I was still in training. Still made me a stuffed baby chicken* with green beans for the big day. Also called like three times.
*A Cornish game hen. I’m not THAT savage people!
lifeinthebonusround
It’s hibiscus moscheutos, common names rose mallow/swamp-rose mallow.
Anonymous At Work
@James E Powell: The Olympics were on TV?
sab
@trollhattan: You grew up in Seattle. Wow. I thought southern CA from the get go. Just shows north or south, westerners are mostly just western.
sab
@Anonymous At Work: What’ s a TV?
eclare
@trollhattan: One of my neighbors here in Memphis has palm trees! I could not believe it when they planted them. They wrap them when it gets cold, but credit where due they’ve kept the trees alive for years.
James E Powell
Yes, somewhat. NBC & NBC Sports. I didn’t sign up for Peacock prime, so most of what I saw was on tape delay. The gold medal games were live. I mostly wanted to see the basketball teams & track events, but also watched some other stuff.
I cannot believe how good people can be at ping pong.
sab
@WaterGirl: I bought a blueish rose of sharon last year. Planted the unfortunate thing in my driveway. Not much soil and iffy water.
I thought it hsd died, but this week there it was with it’s blue blossoms. Tough roses these plants are.
Not recommending poor watering. That is plant abuse.
eclare
@Another Scott: Looks really weird among all the oaks, maples, etc.
Ohio Mom
Poor Ohio Dad is playing chauffeur for his mom this afternoon. I say “poor” because he took her to a memorial service filled with people he doesn’t much like and usually tries his best to avoid.
Before he left, he checked with his mother’s BFF to see if she wanted to ride along and BFF answered that she wouldn’t consider going because of who would be there. That made Ohio Dad feel a little better.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings