I wrote a short thing for the Atlantic’s Daily newsletter about some of the confusion around Delta.
Working on a bigger thing for next week but for now, this might be helpful —> https://t.co/BYGOfpHSpq
— Ed Yong (@edyong209) August 5, 2021
(That link now previews today’s newsletter on a completely different topic, so here are screengrabs of last night’s edition.)
4 nuanced ways to think about Delta: pic.twitter.com/yvDBdE6W0h
— Ed Yong (@edyong209) August 6, 2021
We vaccinated 8-10xs more people at our block party community clinic than we typically do at our mobile clinics, and here is what I learned 1/
— Dr. Hannah Tello, Ph.D (@MsHannahT_PhD) July 24, 2021
Education and vaccine access must happen at the same site; people need to be able to make the decision and access the vaccine immediately. Not an appointment next week or a site across town.
People who are unsure feel better when they come with their social group; our vaccines were outside, so their friends and family could sit with them the entire time.
A family friendly event with free activities for kids acts as free childcare for adults who cannot take time off to get vaccinated.
Incentives WORK. I alone spoke to 7 people who told me they decided to come because they could get a grocery gift card or (I kid you not) a free empanada.
People want to get vaccinated in the neighborhoods they know, with people who speak their language, with familiar faces.
Vaccines are not The Event; the Party is the event and vaccines just happen to be there. Get a DJ, food trucks, outdoor games. That way people who aren’t ready can still participate.
Many ppl had conversations at a resource table (we had a dozen community orgs tabling), and then that same person they were talking to stayed with them, just to talk, while they got their shot. Connections create trust and safety.
This approach to vaccination is high-touch. It’s an investment of time and empathy for every single vaccine. But it’s important to know that the remaining folks needed the shot are not are furiously resistant.
Some are just waiting for a person that will talk to them, sit with them. Others just need it to be too convenient to pass up. And some just really love empanadas :)
And if you are someone who has been doing Covid or vaccine work for a long time, and you are feeling like your empathy cup is empty, I get it. I do. But an event like this helps. My cup is refilled. I hope you get the chance to do the same because you deserve it.
Important to note this event required coordination of MANY: local and state health dept, FD, ambulance provider, city government for permits, local CHC, and every CBO who could save the date! All hands on deck!
Long form (paywalled) article, developing the above argument:
Thanks to @brycecovert for reaching out for her recent @nytimes op-ed. We need to continue to work on access to vaccines for those who want vaccines but still find it difficult to get them. https://t.co/CdOQZwDXyR
— Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) August 6, 2021
Covid-19 is evolving too quickly for planners, @DanDrezner writes in @PostEverything https://t.co/OauucJrXCB
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 5, 2021
… The problem, of course, is that the pandemic continues to evolve from day to day and week to week. A situation that looked fine a month ago looked more dire a week ago…
… I do wonder, however, whether folk are mistakenly extrapolating from the recent past to craft expectations about the future. Just as the past month proved to be a negative shock for those Americans convinced the pandemic had ended, this month might prove to be a positive shock: Those expecting a new disaster could be pleasantly surprised.
For one thing, the countries that have been hard hit by the delta variant are trending in the right direction regardless of their vaccination rate. While the data collection is spotty, India — the epicenter of the delta variant — has seen its case numbers decline from over 380,000 a day in early May to less than 50,000 now. The Netherlands has witnessed an even more drastic decline, from over 10,000 cases a day two weeks ago to fewer than 3,600 now. The United Kingdom has also seen its numbers fall by more than 50 percent just when everyone forecast a new surge…
The good news is that one explanation for the sharp rise and fall of the delta variant in other countries is that in places where an excess of 80 percent of a population has been fully vaccinated or recovering from infection, it’s harder for the disease to spread further. This means there are significant pockets of the United States where the delta variant could run rampant. But as vaccination rates start to rise again, and as more institutions mandate vaccination, those pockets will get smaller. The collapse of the Provincetown, Mass., outbreak (and the minimal loss of life associated with it) suggests that the more people get vaccinated, the less likely the delta variant will affect what Americans do this fall…
