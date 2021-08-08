Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pandemic Reads: Some Reasons for Optimism

Education and vaccine access must happen at the same site; people need to be able to make the decision and access the vaccine immediately. Not an appointment next week or a site across town.

People who are unsure feel better when they come with their social group; our vaccines were outside, so their friends and family could sit with them the entire time.

A family friendly event with free activities for kids acts as free childcare for adults who cannot take time off to get vaccinated.

Incentives WORK. I alone spoke to 7 people who told me they decided to come because they could get a grocery gift card or (I kid you not) a free empanada.

People want to get vaccinated in the neighborhoods they know, with people who speak their language, with familiar faces.

Vaccines are not The Event; the Party is the event and vaccines just happen to be there. Get a DJ, food trucks, outdoor games. That way people who aren’t ready can still participate.

Many ppl had conversations at a resource table (we had a dozen community orgs tabling), and then that same person they were talking to stayed with them, just to talk, while they got their shot. Connections create trust and safety.

This approach to vaccination is high-touch. It’s an investment of time and empathy for every single vaccine. But it’s important to know that the remaining folks needed the shot are not are furiously resistant.

Some are just waiting for a person that will talk to them, sit with them. Others just need it to be too convenient to pass up. And some just really love empanadas :)

And if you are someone who has been doing Covid or vaccine work for a long time, and you are feeling like your empathy cup is empty, I get it. I do. But an event like this helps. My cup is refilled. I hope you get the chance to do the same because you deserve it.

Important to note this event required coordination of MANY: local and state health dept, FD, ambulance provider, city government for permits, local CHC, and every CBO who could save the date! All hands on deck!


Long form (paywalled) article, developing the above argument:

======

The problem, of course, is that the pandemic continues to evolve from day to day and week to week. A situation that looked fine a month ago looked more dire a week ago…

… I do wonder, however, whether folk are mistakenly extrapolating from the recent past to craft expectations about the future. Just as the past month proved to be a negative shock for those Americans convinced the pandemic had ended, this month might prove to be a positive shock: Those expecting a new disaster could be pleasantly surprised.

For one thing, the countries that have been hard hit by the delta variant are trending in the right direction regardless of their vaccination rate. While the data collection is spotty, India — the epicenter of the delta variant — has seen its case numbers decline from over 380,000 a day in early May to less than 50,000 now. The Netherlands has witnessed an even more drastic decline, from over 10,000 cases a day two weeks ago to fewer than 3,600 now. The United Kingdom has also seen its numbers fall by more than 50 percent just when everyone forecast a new surge…

The good news is that one explanation for the sharp rise and fall of the delta variant in other countries is that in places where an excess of 80 percent of a population has been fully vaccinated or recovering from infection, it’s harder for the disease to spread further. This means there are significant pockets of the United States where the delta variant could run rampant. But as vaccination rates start to rise again, and as more institutions mandate vaccination, those pockets will get smaller. The collapse of the Provincetown, Mass., outbreak (and the minimal loss of life associated with it) suggests that the more people get vaccinated, the less likely the delta variant will affect what Americans do this fall…

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Important to note this event required coordination of MANY: local and state health dept, FD, ambulance provider, city government for permits, local CHC, and every CBO who could save the date! All hands on deck!

      Would have been nice to have the slightest bit of help last winter when trying to get my shot. We were on our own.

    2. 2.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Ok this is just my inner pedant But.. WHY is the photo in that NYtimes tweet of an ungloved hand!?!! Picking up what I assume is a single use injection? From a jumbled tray of injectors?! Argh! Just no

    3. 3.

      Nicole

      Buzzfeed News had a piece up about how the surges in Europe are also cause for cautious optimism:
      https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/delta-variant-wave-uk-europe

      The gist of the reasons for optimism is that, while yes, it sucks that Delta is contagious even with vaccination, A) vaccination means you won’t get seriously ill and B) fairly minor mediation strategies (masking indoors, avoiding large crowds) seem to be enough to get surges under control, without a need for major shutdowns.

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      I wish we had more info on long covid in breakthrough infection cases.  That Israeli study found that 19% of breakthrough infection patients had symptoms six weeks later: hence, long covid.  That’s really worrisome, and is the reason (combined with cases skyrocketing here in SF) that I resumed N95 masking (with a tight band to hold that sucker close to my face, eliminate any leaks).

    5. 5.

      debbie

      Local NPR station has been running promos for a report tomorrow about a company that has someone come to a person’s home and give them a vaccination.

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      The Tello tweet/thread is excellent news.  I hope it gets a lot of visibility and helps get many more people vaccinated.

      Mississippi still has abysmal vaccination rates (~ 42%) – I have to think that a real commitment like this from all the relevant organizations would help a great deal.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

