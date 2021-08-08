I wrote a short thing for the Atlantic’s Daily newsletter about some of the confusion around Delta. Working on a bigger thing for next week but for now, this might be helpful —> https://t.co/BYGOfpHSpq — Ed Yong (@edyong209) August 5, 2021

(That link now previews today’s newsletter on a completely different topic, so here are screengrabs of last night’s edition.) 4 nuanced ways to think about Delta: pic.twitter.com/yvDBdE6W0h — Ed Yong (@edyong209) August 6, 2021

We vaccinated 8-10xs more people at our block party community clinic than we typically do at our mobile clinics, and here is what I learned 1/ — Dr. Hannah Tello, Ph.D (@MsHannahT_PhD) July 24, 2021

Education and vaccine access must happen at the same site; people need to be able to make the decision and access the vaccine immediately. Not an appointment next week or a site across town. People who are unsure feel better when they come with their social group; our vaccines were outside, so their friends and family could sit with them the entire time. A family friendly event with free activities for kids acts as free childcare for adults who cannot take time off to get vaccinated. Incentives WORK. I alone spoke to 7 people who told me they decided to come because they could get a grocery gift card or (I kid you not) a free empanada. People want to get vaccinated in the neighborhoods they know, with people who speak their language, with familiar faces. Vaccines are not The Event; the Party is the event and vaccines just happen to be there. Get a DJ, food trucks, outdoor games. That way people who aren’t ready can still participate. Many ppl had conversations at a resource table (we had a dozen community orgs tabling), and then that same person they were talking to stayed with them, just to talk, while they got their shot. Connections create trust and safety. This approach to vaccination is high-touch. It’s an investment of time and empathy for every single vaccine. But it’s important to know that the remaining folks needed the shot are not are furiously resistant. Some are just waiting for a person that will talk to them, sit with them. Others just need it to be too convenient to pass up. And some just really love empanadas :) And if you are someone who has been doing Covid or vaccine work for a long time, and you are feeling like your empathy cup is empty, I get it. I do. But an event like this helps. My cup is refilled. I hope you get the chance to do the same because you deserve it. Important to note this event required coordination of MANY: local and state health dept, FD, ambulance provider, city government for permits, local CHC, and every CBO who could save the date! All hands on deck!



Long form (paywalled) article, developing the above argument:

Thanks to @brycecovert for reaching out for her recent @nytimes op-ed. We need to continue to work on access to vaccines for those who want vaccines but still find it difficult to get them. https://t.co/CdOQZwDXyR — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) August 6, 2021

