Making Art Cloth

Art cloth is cloth transformed by adding or subtracting color, line, shape, texture, value, or fiber to create a compelling surface.

That is the classic definition of art cloth. Most cultures have a tradition of taking plain cloth and turning it into a more decorative form. The Japanese have raised this to a spectacular art form with shibori, resists and embroidery. Africans have a long tradition of using color, weaving and dyeing to make extraordinary cloth.

I love dyeing cloth. I really like watching the colors run into each other and become another color. Like a flower with different shades of color on each petal. I started dyeing fiber when I was a weaver. I dyed my silk yarn in patterned colors and then wove it into big pieces.

In the mid 80’s we, my academic husband and I, spent a year in southern China,120 miles north of Hanoi. We went home and then 8 months later spent 2 years in Malaysia. Traveling put a stop to weaving but in Malaysia I studied hot wax batik with an Indonesian master. That cemented my love of changing the color of cloth and taught me the wonders of cold water procion dyes.

The next 10 years I made batik silk scarves and handmade books. I didn’t pay attention to the revolution going on in the quilt world until much later. It was changing from hand pieced, intricate and traditional patterns into something much more open and freer in expression.

Needless to say, there was a lot of pushback from traditional quilters. My own guild almost broke up over the question of machine piecing and machine quilting as opposed to hand piecing and hand quilting. The big quilting show, Quilt National (https://dairybarn>quiltnational,) erupted when an art quilt instead of a traditional quilt won best in show. Then came the quilts of Gee’s Bend( https://www.soulsgrowndeep.org) community and art quilters never looked back.

I belong to a group of fiber artists called The Art Cloth Network (artclothnetwork.com). There are 32 of us scattered across the US and Canada. Many of our members have never made a quilt but they make art with cloth. Two organizations that support art quilts and art cloth are the Studio Art Quilters Association (www.saqa.com) and The Surface Design Association (surfacedesign.org).

Surface design is a baffler, any painter works on the surface as do most other artists. If you want to get into a fierce discussion, ask a sculptor or painter or any artist about the legitimacy of fiber art and whether it is art. And once you’ve negotiated that thorny subject ask casually about the difference between art and craft. And then stand back while the fight rages on for hours.

