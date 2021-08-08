Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Faithful Lurker – Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Making Art Cloth

Art cloth is cloth transformed by adding or subtracting color, line, shape, texture, value, or fiber to create a compelling surface.

That is the classic definition of art cloth. Most cultures have a tradition of taking plain cloth and turning it into a more decorative form. The Japanese have raised this to a spectacular art form with shibori, resists and embroidery. Africans have a long tradition of using color, weaving and dyeing to make extraordinary cloth.

I love dyeing cloth. I really like watching the colors run into each other and become another color. Like a flower with different shades of color on each petal. I started dyeing fiber when I was a weaver. I dyed my silk yarn in patterned colors and then wove it into big pieces.

In the mid 80’s we, my academic husband and I, spent a year in southern China,120 miles north of Hanoi. We went home and then 8 months later spent 2 years in Malaysia. Traveling put a stop to weaving but in Malaysia I studied hot wax batik with an Indonesian master. That cemented my love of changing the color of cloth and taught me the wonders of cold water procion dyes.

The next 10 years I made batik silk scarves and handmade books. I didn’t pay attention to the revolution going on in the quilt world until much later. It was changing from hand pieced, intricate and traditional patterns into something much more open and freer in expression.

Needless to say, there was a lot of pushback from traditional quilters. My own guild almost broke up over the question of machine piecing and machine quilting as opposed to hand piecing and hand quilting. The big quilting show, Quilt National (https://dairybarn>quiltnational,) erupted when an art quilt instead of a traditional quilt won best in show. Then came the quilts of Gee’s Bend( https://www.soulsgrowndeep.org) community and art quilters never looked back.

I belong to a group of fiber artists called The Art Cloth Network (artclothnetwork.com). There are 32 of us scattered across the US and Canada. Many of our members have never made a quilt but they make art with cloth. Two organizations that support art quilts and art cloth are the Studio Art Quilters Association (www.saqa.com) and The Surface Design Association (surfacedesign.org).

Surface design is a baffler, any painter works on the surface as do most other artists. If you want to get into a fierce discussion, ask a sculptor or painter or any artist about the legitimacy of fiber art and whether it is art. And once you’ve negotiated that thorny subject ask casually about the difference between art and craft. And then stand back while the fight rages on for hours.

photo credits:  Myron Gauger
artshots.biz

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 7

Let There Be Light. 44” X 56” Discharged and over dyed cotton

I principally do three forms of cloth dyeing, discharge, resists, and whole cloth dyeing Discharge involves removing color from cloth and then redyeing it.

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 6

Carpenter’s Dream 44” X 54” clamp resist, discharged and over dyed cotton

Resists block areas of fabric to protect them from the dye. Then the fabric is over dyed. Hot wax batik works like this or masking tape or I usually use a paste of flour and water. This piece was folded and then metal pieces (you carpenters will recognize them) were clamped tightly and the cloth was discharged and redyed.

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 5

Procion dyed cotton

Whole cloth dyeing is what is sounds like. You start off with solid colored cloth and change it into shifting patterns of color.

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 4

Blue Moon 36”X 36” Various dyeing methods

I got tired of rectangular quilts and started making round ones.

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 3

Untitled 23 Various dyeing methods, cotton

and triangular ones

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 2

Lady Spring 44”X 56” Discharged and over dyed, resist dyed and dyed cotton

Very often various techniques are put together into one piece:

On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts 1

Night Sky 76” X 77” Hand dyed cotton,

That is the infamous Drunkard’s Path pattern on the right side. Those circles can be difficult but, like many other things, there’s a trick to putting them together.

Like a lot of quilters, I don’t have the capacity or patience to do the quilting of big pieces (80” x 80”). Those are usually done on a long arm sewing machine, or long arm quilter. The people who do the long arm quilting are very talented in themselves and are always credited along with the person who actually made the quilt.  Or at least they should be…it’s considered very bad form in the quilting world not to credit the person who did the quilting:  Marcia Aurdal, Sequim WA
On The Road - Faithful Lurker - Making Art Cloth and Art Quilts

Lately, though, many fiber artists, me included, have been making computer generated images and putting them through Photoshop and then sending them off to be digitally printed and then put into art quilts or other forms.

As you can imagine this has caused another uproar in the art cloth community. “But it’s not completely made and touched by hand” is the common complaint. Tough, is my response.
All art evolves and is met with resistance but so does life.

    arrieve

      arrieve

      These are just spectacular! I started doing wet felting a dozen or so years ago after I’d broken my hand and I needed to get the strength back. I love painting and collage and photography, but I find working with textiles satisfying in a very different way. I’m not enough of a seamstress to be tempted by quilting, but I love your dye work (unfortunately not really a possibility in a tiny Manhattan apartment.)

    10. 10.

      Faithful Lurker

      @arrieve: Most dye work is pretty messy but there are ways around that. You can use a microwave to dye silk on a small scale, scarves for instance. I haven’t done it but have friends who do. I’d look it up on the webs, Youtube has everything.

    JPL

      JPL

      Wow!   The High Museum in Atlanta  displayed the Gee’s Bend quilts, and they were amazing.   I’d gladly pay to see your work.  They are just beautiful.

    arrieve

      arrieve

      @Faithful Lurker: If it is possible to make a mess out of something I will, but the idea of dying silk in the microwave is very tempting. (The nice thing about felting is that you just use soap and hot water — you get wet but not dirty.)

    Van Buren

      Van Buren

      Very pretty, all of them, but I like Blue Moon the best. I was taken aback by the comment re sculptors being dismissive, but then I remembered a classical violinist I once knew,very talented, and completely dismissive of fiddlers

      I guess artists can be snobs just like anyone else.

    17. 17.

      Faithful Lurker

      @JPL@JPL
      The Gee’s Bend quilts were a game changer. I’ve watched a few interviews with the quilters. My favorite part was when a very high profile male fiber artist is talking with one of the quilters. She is watching him as though he was a dog of uncertain disposition (the fiber artist is a white male) and he asks her how she comes up with her hand quilting patterns. She looks at him and says,” I quilt in one direction and when I get tired of it, I go in another direction”. I think those are words to live by.

    19. 19.

      Faithful Lurker

      @Van Buren: I don’t know where the idea came from that artists were any more broad minded, intelligent or even tempered than most of the population. They can be ferocious snobs and very protective of their territory. I’ve known a lot of artists and have found some to be very generous and others to be perfect beasts.

    Raven

      Raven

      The boss lady is very familiar with the hub bub about what’s art and what isn’t. Her “ thread paintings “ are in that mix.

    debbie

      debbie

      I smack back at arguments about art vs. craft or art vs. illustration. It’s all creative; it’s all art.

    24. 24.

      Mike in Oly

      These are just wonderful! Thanks for sharing your creations with us. I have never understood the snobbery over materials or techniques. Isn’t the human creativity and vision to point of the art?

    25. 25.

      Faithful Lurker

      @Raven: I was really impressed with your thread painted Christmas present. I’m really bad with machines and can barely keep mine running. Doing the work involved with tread painting is daunting and amazing. What kind of sewing machine does your wife have?

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Raven: I believe the rule about Artists in Our Midst is that they have to be lurkers/commenters or spouses/partners, no kids or other relatives.

      I’m sure we would all love to see the boss lady’s work here.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @debbie:

      I smack back at arguments about art vs. craft or art vs. illustration. It’s all creative; it’s all art.

      That is a great description of what we call art for the Artists in Our Midst series.

