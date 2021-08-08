Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

What fresh hell is this?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Shocking, but not surprising

This blog will pay for itself.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This fight is for everything.

This really is a full service blog.

There will be lawyers.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: More Olympic Snippets

Late Night Open Thread: More Olympic Snippets

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

I hope the artist held onto his masterpiece… resculpt the head a bit (use *all* the orange tinter), and he can sell it to the RNC as an official entry test for their next convention. Nobody who won’t enthusiastically kiss the horse-scaring end gets a slot!

*Not* a Monty Python sketch…


(TL, DR: They’re doing it as a fundraiser for the Motor Neuron Disease Foundation, which provided ‘invaluable support’ to his brother, ‘a massive Olympics fan’.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jerzy Russian
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • smike
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      Is the brother a massive person, or his fandom massive?

      Also, I did not know that statues of sumo wrestlers existed, although upon reflection, I should not be surprised at this. However, why there are such statues in an equestrian ring is still a mystery.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      smike

      @Jerzy Russian:

      However, why there are such statues in an equestrian ring is still a mystery.

      Yeah, that part is a mystery to me as well. Tried to come up with an angle, got nothing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      “Comradery”??

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Sifan Hassan was astounding. Fell in her 1500 m qualifying heat, won the heat, bronze in the final.

      Won the 5000 m gold.

      Won the 10,000 m gold.

      Just astounding, and her kick at the end of the 10k!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.