A sumo wrestler statue, whose backside may have rankled the horses, has been removed from the Olympic equestrian ring. https://t.co/LjG5LXRoVD — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 6, 2021

I hope the artist held onto his masterpiece… resculpt the head a bit (use *all* the orange tinter), and he can sell it to the RNC as an official entry test for their next convention. Nobody who won’t enthusiastically kiss the horse-scaring end gets a slot!

PHOTO GALLERY: Braids, shaves and more. Olympians in all disciplines came to #Tokyo2020 coiffed to contend. https://t.co/ZqNu09v1R5 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 2, 2021

In a ballroom in Orlando, the families of U.S. Olympic athletes gather to cheer on their loved ones. Thousands of miles away from Tokyo, the hundreds who accepted Universal Orlando’s offer to watch the Games from there are finding solace in the comradery.https://t.co/HIus5tpWxD — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021

*Not* a Monty Python sketch…

The couple taking on every Olympic sport in 17 days https://t.co/s0ZkrIk145 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 3, 2021



(TL, DR: They’re doing it as a fundraiser for the Motor Neuron Disease Foundation, which provided ‘invaluable support’ to his brother, ‘a massive Olympics fan’.)