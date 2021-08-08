Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 7-8

by

This post is in: ,


We’re still making it up as we go along…

======

These poorer and ethnically diverse suburbs in Sydney’s west and south west are home to about two million residents. Many are considered essential workers in food, health and other industries.

The soldiers arrive almost a month after police deployed an extra 100 officers to the area to enforce lockdown rules…

As Sydney scrambles to contain a Delta outbreak that has grown to more than 4,000 active cases and 27 deaths, these suburbs have been put under harsher restrictions than elsewhere.

A citywide lockdown will last until at least 28 August. But unlike other Sydneysiders, these residents have been told to wear masks even outdoors. They cannot travel more than 5km (three miles) when leaving home for essential reasons, less than the 10km afforded to others. There are also stricter limits on who can work…

Arwa Abousamra, an author and Arabic interpreter, also lives in south-west Sydney, where a large portion of people have Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and Chinese heritage. She says she and many in the community have felt on edge…

“Police presence [has] caused a lot of angst among members of the community who come from those parts of the world where the police would have been an extension or an arm of the regime they were escaping,” Ms Abousamra says.

Dr Omar Khorshid, the president of the Australian Medical Association, argues restrictions should be the same across Sydney.

“Simple rules that apply to everyone have a much better chance of working than focused complex rules,” he tweeted…

After a south-west Sydney man in his 60s died in his home last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said: “It is a terrible situation [when households] are not coming forward when one of their number is ill.”

Mr Hazzard added that some families were worried about household income if they became exposed to the virus and could not work. The federal government has recently increased support payments for people in lockdown.

But Dr Jamal Rifi, a GP in south-west Sydney, says economic disadvantage remains a key factor. “People need to go to work every morning to earn a living. They don’t have the luxury of staying and working from home.”

Australia’s vaccination rates are among the lowest of nations in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Less than 20% of the population is fully vaccinated….

======

======

For pension purposes, death by covid is always job-related. For purposes of argument, it doesn’t exist:

Wafer-thin silver lining: Some of this year’s participants say they’re vaccinated…

  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mary G
  • Mousebumples
  • NeenerNeener
  • rikyrah
  • Ryan
  • Spanky
  • Tony Jay
  • YY_Sima Qian

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Ryan

      On the one hand, Wingnut Capitalization, check! On the other in stead? They need better English teachers in Russia.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Happy to see a third shot may be coming for me soon. From the FTFNYT story in the 7th tweet:

      In the United States, at least 3 percent of the population is immunocompromised because of medical reasons like some cancers, organ transplants, chronic liver disease, kidney failure and dialysis, or because of widely prescribed medications like Rituxan, steroids and methotrexate.

      Bold mine. I’ve been on Rituxan ever since it was approved for RA, maybe 14 years or so, steroids since I was in my 20s, and I was on methotrexate for 23 years or so, but I had to go off in 2019, because it is a chemo drug that doesn’t completely clear your system, and I hit my lifetime max, or so my rheumatologists said. So I hit the triple!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY, from the NYS Dept of Health:

      171 new cases on 8/7. 4.4% test positivity.

      The Dept of Health #s for this week don’t match whatever was being published locally for Monroe County. The locally released numbers were higher.

      I’ll need a third shot too, due to the medication I’m on.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      In a few years time, when the wrong logger levels the wrong stretch of primordial woodland and forces the wrong sub-species of ground-hen to look for refuge in the wrong restaurant district and we get an outbreak of infectious ‘bird-flu’ that makes Covid-19 look like a mild summer flutter, we can look forward to rational, liberal-leaning majorities acting quickly to protect themselves with the best protections modern science can provide, while the irrational, right-leaning minority casts aside even the appearance of common sense and moves straight to stuffing their faces into chicken’s arseholes and mandating that every Primary contest consists solely of a bubbling cauldron of infected A&E bedding, 20 large ladles and a countdown clock.

      2024: Let the Winnowing Commence!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/7 China reported 81 new domestic confirmed cases & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases (4 mild & 3 moderate, all Chinese nationals). 4 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 57 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 site at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 38 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 534 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing reported 2 new domestic confirmed case (both moderate), already under centralized quarantine since 7/21. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 212 domestic confirmed (64 mild & 148 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 26 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 36 new domestic confirmed cases (7 mild, 28 moderate & 1 serious). There currently are 308 domestic confirmed (72 mild, 211 moderate, 19 serious & 6 critical) cases in the city. Of the 52 domestic confirmed cases reported on 8/6, 24 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 11 were identified as close contacts but were 1st identified via mass screening or at fever clinic (though most were already locked down in their residential compounds since end of Jul. or have been staying home), & 17 were found via mass screening. 1 area remains High Risk. 75 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory & a residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

      Anhui Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Guangdong Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Hunan Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) cases. There are currently are 73 domestic confirmed & 22 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      20

      • At Changde there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 5 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) cases. The new positive cases are all traced close contact already under home or centralized quarantine since 7/31. There currently are 29 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/2. There currently are 37 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered at Chengdu. There currently are 7 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreaks in Nanjing & Zhangjiajie.

      Henan Province reported 24 new domestic confirmed (21 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 49 domestic confirmed & 87 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 23 new domestic confirmed (20 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The currently are 41 domestic confirmed & 84 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 25 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhumadian reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic). There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 3 sites remain Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22.

      Hubei Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 37 domestic confirmed & 41 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Hong’an County & connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingmen there are currently 7 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all traceable to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.
        • Wuhan reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced to the construction site outbreak. 7 have been under centralized quarantine, 1 was found via mass screening & 1 at fever clinic (the latter 2 last tested negative on 8/4). There currently are 27 domestic confirmed & 33 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traceable to transmission chain sparked by the case that was at Jingzhou high speed rail station on 7/27 as the party from Huai’an. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

      At Chongqing Municipality there are currently 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province & 1 connected to the construction site cluster at Wuhan.

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yantai in Shandong Province reported 1 new domestic suspect case. There currently are 11 domestic confirmed, 3 domestic asymptomatic & 1 domestic suspect cases in the city, all likely traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 1 township & an industrial park have been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, an airport ground staff & unlikely to be connected to other domestic outbreaks. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/7, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 25 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from the UK (1 each via Amsterdam Schiphol & Frankfurt) & Russia, 1 from the US, & a Spanish national coming from Spain; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 4 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossings
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia, the Philippines & the US; 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals from Bangladesh, the Maldives (via Colombo), the Philippines, Qatar & Tanzania (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia & 1 each from Qatar & the UK, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Ukraine (via Frankfurt) & Mexico (via Frankfurt); 6 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Egypt, 2 from the Ukraine (via Frankfurt) & 1 from Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines,  Spain, the US, the DRC (via Paris CdG) & Senegal (via Paris CdG)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Pakistan, Morocco & Spain
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Japan

      Overall in China, 33 confirmed cases recovered, 22 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 24 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 2,150 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,507 active confirmed cases in the country (714 imported), 44 in serious condition (13 imported), 555 asymptomatic cases (390 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 46,014 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/7, 1,770.304M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.524M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/8, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported (from Japan & the US)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      Re extra shots for the immunosuppressed, I’m happy to hear that! My MIL is a kidney transplant recipient, and we’ve really cut down on seeing her in person since COVID hit. Always outside, socially distanced, etc.

      I’m curious if they’ll end up recommending extra doses for pregnant women – whether to help mom or try up provide some antibodies for the growing baby. (eg when i was pregnant a few years back, i need a DTaP booster (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis – aka Boostrix), and I got my flu shot super early (like the first weekend in August) to try to get some antibodies to my little girl before she was born a few weeks later.

      My current coworkers who are pregnant got the vaccine while pregnant since it wasn’t approved for use until that point. But it’ll be interesting to see how treatment recommendations evolve.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “But I don’t wanna take no shot and shouldn’t have to. Mah cherished freedoms as a ‘Murkan, and two and a half centuries of coddling mah asshole personal’ty type!!!”
      (flag/eagle/truck/Oakley/cap/face mullet avatar)

      Reply

