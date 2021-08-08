Survivors of COVID-19, including people who were infected months ago and are still experiencing severe symptoms, organized rallies in cities across the U.S. on Saturday to encourage people to get vaccinated and wear a mask. https://t.co/quij3YhSDH
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021
The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge. Health officials fear that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more don’t get the vaccine. https://t.co/DYj1dZs5c1
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021
New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up a further +40.0% from a week ago, to roughly half their previous peak pic.twitter.com/9y0URg9pws
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021
The White House is in the early stages of determining whether to use federal regulatory power, or the threat of withholding funds from entities like nursing homes, as added ways to get private entities to require vaccines, a spokeswoman said https://t.co/Jir6GNR9xI
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2021
We’re still making it up as we go along…
An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn’t approved them. They’re doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. https://t.co/WwyLo0qOTQ
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021
FDA vows to speed extra vaccine doses for people w/ weak immune systems. Worried about vulnerable people as #DeltaVariant surges, federal officials are making plans for a 3rd shot. This means people w/ weak immunity can legally get an extra dose https://t.co/IvMFjxkeFh pic.twitter.com/JVOHuHD793
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 7, 2021
The US reported +750 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, its highest number since May 14, bringing the total to 632,641. The 7-day moving average rose to 486 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/O1yKCDySvB
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021
China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before https://t.co/EvrMzWGXIp pic.twitter.com/HlczulTEgW
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021
India reports 39,070 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/PJkg7NK55z pic.twitter.com/sW1lg6iGQY
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021
India’s brutal second wave powered by the #DeltaVariant offers a warning to the world amid a virus surge. With @gerryshih https://t.co/5TdjuPGOTB
— Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) August 5, 2021
Organisers report 26 new Games-related COVID-19 cases https://t.co/IbhTnZrv4d pic.twitter.com/8NXLGxui2Q
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021
Covid in Sydney: Communities feel under siege as troops deployed https://t.co/whwXcS9g83
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 7, 2021
… These poorer and ethnically diverse suburbs in Sydney’s west and south west are home to about two million residents. Many are considered essential workers in food, health and other industries.
The soldiers arrive almost a month after police deployed an extra 100 officers to the area to enforce lockdown rules…
As Sydney scrambles to contain a Delta outbreak that has grown to more than 4,000 active cases and 27 deaths, these suburbs have been put under harsher restrictions than elsewhere.
A citywide lockdown will last until at least 28 August. But unlike other Sydneysiders, these residents have been told to wear masks even outdoors. They cannot travel more than 5km (three miles) when leaving home for essential reasons, less than the 10km afforded to others. There are also stricter limits on who can work…
Arwa Abousamra, an author and Arabic interpreter, also lives in south-west Sydney, where a large portion of people have Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and Chinese heritage. She says she and many in the community have felt on edge…
“Police presence [has] caused a lot of angst among members of the community who come from those parts of the world where the police would have been an extension or an arm of the regime they were escaping,” Ms Abousamra says.
Dr Omar Khorshid, the president of the Australian Medical Association, argues restrictions should be the same across Sydney.
“Simple rules that apply to everyone have a much better chance of working than focused complex rules,” he tweeted…
After a south-west Sydney man in his 60s died in his home last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said: “It is a terrible situation [when households] are not coming forward when one of their number is ill.”
Mr Hazzard added that some families were worried about household income if they became exposed to the virus and could not work. The federal government has recently increased support payments for people in lockdown.
But Dr Jamal Rifi, a GP in south-west Sydney, says economic disadvantage remains a key factor. “People need to go to work every morning to earn a living. They don’t have the luxury of staying and working from home.”
Australia’s vaccination rates are among the lowest of nations in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Less than 20% of the population is fully vaccinated….
Despite a sluggish start, the European Union's COVID-19 vaccination drive has caught up to that of the United States, where the slowdown of the country's once-vaunted campaign has contributed to the virus's deadly comeback. https://t.co/B0ON13TEqt
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2021
Thousands are marching in Paris and other French cities for a fourth week to protest the country's COVID-19 health pass. The demonstrations come after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most of a law that expands places where health passes are needed. https://t.co/8Pm6ndcr1C
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021
Quarantine-free travel to France resumes as UK rules change https://t.co/t4DRY048i1
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 8, 2021
Brazil reports 43,033 COVID cases, 990 deaths in 24 hours https://t.co/YNzhzNrXzF pic.twitter.com/BzhWFqgmVi
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021
One dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may be enough for folks who've had Covid. That question—about mRNA dosage after infection—has been asked by millions of people globally. Now a small study finds that past SARSCoV2 infection means only 1 shot is needed https://t.co/3cQzf4Jg9I
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 7, 2021
Heart inflammation, a possible side effect of some covid-19 vaccines, is six times more likely to occur after a coronavirus infection than after a jab, finds a preliminary study https://t.co/fW2QSdMucG
— New Scientist (@newscientist) August 8, 2021
NEW: The first real-world test of the J&J vaccine's efficacy against Delta suggests the vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death from the variant, and people who got it won't need a boosterhttps://t.co/eFIw4Ya6k6
— Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) August 6, 2021
Pharmacists and farm supply store owners are fighting off "true believers" in ivermectin who think a de-worming paste normally fed to horses is superior to vaccination. They're getting the information from right wing media and Facebook https://t.co/IXA1KbNDoT
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 7, 2021
Pulled data and talked to government officials, organizations in Texas and outside groups to be able to put this to bed:
No, the surge in coronavirus cases is not because of hundreds of thousands of migrants. https://t.co/Gjj5AWgLZb
— Philip Bump (@pbump) August 6, 2021
"As coronavirus rages again in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott resists statewide action, hamstrings local leaders" https://t.co/oDYTtKc5nX
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021
"if he gets lucky enough to avoid tens of thousands of preventable deaths, it could be a model for others to follow" is fantastically irresponsible and dangerous framing. https://t.co/WzRvPyQ8PM
— NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 7, 2021
Florida reports a record high number of new Covid cases recording 22,783 new cases Friday, breaking its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. Florida also broke its record for hospitalizations for a 5th day in w/ 12,864 patients admitted https://t.co/yntnnJDqpO
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 7, 2021
Marion, Arkansas public schools back in session for ~1 week, and today nearly 25% of students IN THE WHOLE DISTRICT are in quarantine (https://t.co/xgSKZ4pkvm).
This isn't done yet. We need masking, and we need everyone who can to get the vaccine.
This will be us, next.
— Andrew Pyle (@Momph21) August 6, 2021
Awesome! We get to enforce a mask mandate AND purge the police. Win win! https://t.co/uks3Be53Uf
— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 7, 2021
For pension purposes, death by covid is always job-related. For purposes of argument, it doesn’t exist:
— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 6, 2021
GOP Congressman, Ralph Norman of SC who’s suing Speaker Pelosi over his $500 fine for not wearing a mask has tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/vlawBbQwGF
— Hoodlum ???? (@NotHoodlum) August 5, 2021
Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of Monday's Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID. https://t.co/jtrvUk1cNT
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021
Wafer-thin silver lining: Some of this year’s participants say they’re vaccinated…
For a second year in a row, tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to attend the 10-day annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota’s Black Hills pic.twitter.com/WB8BppjmJI
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2021
