Survivors of COVID-19, including people who were infected months ago and are still experiencing severe symptoms, organized rallies in cities across the U.S. on Saturday to encourage people to get vaccinated and wear a mask. https://t.co/quij3YhSDH

The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge. Health officials fear that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more don’t get the vaccine. https://t.co/DYj1dZs5c1

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up a further +40.0% from a week ago, to roughly half their previous peak pic.twitter.com/9y0URg9pws

The White House is in the early stages of determining whether to use federal regulatory power, or the threat of withholding funds from entities like nursing homes, as added ways to get private entities to require vaccines, a spokeswoman said https://t.co/Jir6GNR9xI

An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn’t approved them. They’re doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. https://t.co/WwyLo0qOTQ

FDA vows to speed extra vaccine doses for people w/ weak immune systems. Worried about vulnerable people as #DeltaVariant surges, federal officials are making plans for a 3rd shot. This means people w/ weak immunity can legally get an extra dose https://t.co/IvMFjxkeFh pic.twitter.com/JVOHuHD793

The US reported +750 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, its highest number since May 14, bringing the total to 632,641. The 7-day moving average rose to 486 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/O1yKCDySvB

India’s brutal second wave powered by the #DeltaVariant offers a warning to the world amid a virus surge. With @gerryshih https://t.co/5TdjuPGOTB

… These poorer and ethnically diverse suburbs in Sydney’s west and south west are home to about two million residents. Many are considered essential workers in food, health and other industries.

The soldiers arrive almost a month after police deployed an extra 100 officers to the area to enforce lockdown rules…

As Sydney scrambles to contain a Delta outbreak that has grown to more than 4,000 active cases and 27 deaths, these suburbs have been put under harsher restrictions than elsewhere.

A citywide lockdown will last until at least 28 August. But unlike other Sydneysiders, these residents have been told to wear masks even outdoors. They cannot travel more than 5km (three miles) when leaving home for essential reasons, less than the 10km afforded to others. There are also stricter limits on who can work…

Arwa Abousamra, an author and Arabic interpreter, also lives in south-west Sydney, where a large portion of people have Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and Chinese heritage. She says she and many in the community have felt on edge…

“Police presence [has] caused a lot of angst among members of the community who come from those parts of the world where the police would have been an extension or an arm of the regime they were escaping,” Ms Abousamra says.

Dr Omar Khorshid, the president of the Australian Medical Association, argues restrictions should be the same across Sydney.

“Simple rules that apply to everyone have a much better chance of working than focused complex rules,” he tweeted…

After a south-west Sydney man in his 60s died in his home last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said: “It is a terrible situation [when households] are not coming forward when one of their number is ill.”

Mr Hazzard added that some families were worried about household income if they became exposed to the virus and could not work. The federal government has recently increased support payments for people in lockdown.

But Dr Jamal Rifi, a GP in south-west Sydney, says economic disadvantage remains a key factor. “People need to go to work every morning to earn a living. They don’t have the luxury of staying and working from home.”

Australia’s vaccination rates are among the lowest of nations in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Less than 20% of the population is fully vaccinated….