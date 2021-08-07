Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: A Job for Everyone Who Wants One

Saturday Morning Open Thread: A Job for Everyone Who Wants One

Of course, for much of Our Most Important Media, that job would seem to be repeating GOP talking points. But the latest job report has been greeted as genuinely good news. Some perspectives:

Jabs in arms, cash in pockets:

Ankle-biters gonna bite — well, gum — ankles:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6. 6.

      debbie

      Has the GQP stepped up to claim credit for the jobs report because they were the ones who kicked the lazy MFs off welfare? //

    9. 9.

      artem1s

      @rikyrah:

      You just know the next variation on the question is going to be ‘why won’t you give credit to TFG for being a home body when he went home on the weekends?’.

    10. 10.

      germy

      I will not make a big deal about a monthly jobs report.

      I will not make a big deal about a monthly jobs report.

      But that was pretty impressive. If it had happened under Trump, they'd demand that he be made president for life.

      Oh, wait, they're doing that anyway.

      — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 6, 2021

    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      Wages are rising and most everyone wants in on the action; who could possibly have guessed that could be a thing, especially in the country?

      (hint: most everyone to the left of the Randian nutcases)

    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Five Universal Laws of Human Stupidity

      Law 1: Always and inevitably everyone underestimates the number of stupid individuals in circulation.
      Law 2: The probability that a certain person be stupid is independent of any other characteristic of that person.
      Law 3. A stupid person is a person who causes losses to another person or to a group of persons while himself deriving no gain and even possibly incurring losses.
      Law 4: Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times and places and under any circumstances to deal and/or associate with stupid people always turns out to be a costly mistake.
      Law 5: A stupid person is the most dangerous type of person.

      hat tip to OTB commentor Teve

    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      Btw props to Dana Milbank for calling terrorists terrorists: They’re Trying To Sanitize Their Sedition

      “…the losers are trying to rewrite the history of that day. The terrorists were “patriots.” Theirs was a “normal tourist visit.” They weren’t armed. They were “hugging and kissing” the police. A woman, shot as she breached the last barrier keeping elected representatives from the mob, was a martyr shot in cold blood. The Capitol Police were ill-trained. It was Nancy Pelosi’s fault.

      The losers, again, are trying to write the history. They must not be allowed to succeed — for if they do, they will certainly try again to attack democracy.

      President Biden joined the battle against the revisionists on Thursday as he presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the police who saved democracy on Jan. 6. “We cannot allow history to be rewritten,” he said.

      In a speech honoring the heroism of the police, Biden, at one point brushing a tear from his eye, called the attackers what they were. “A mob of extremists and terrorists launched a violent and deadly assault on the People’s House and the sacred ritual to certify a free and fair election,” he said. “It was insurrection … It was unconstitutional. And maybe most important, it was fundamentally un-American.”

      Keep at ’em, Uncle Joe.  Keep talking about this, because the wired-for-Republicans snooze media are surely falling down on the job.

    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      I’m up and going to the store early because the Immp is gonna make me some fresh rye bread!

      We are leaving for a dash from safe(ish) Boston to not so safe Houston through unsafe TN and AR starting next Tuesday! 1900 mile Car trip with 20 y.o. college son? Parent Purple Heart may be awarded…

    22. 22.

      Platonicspoof

      From the AP article:

       

      But the improvement for Black workers didn’t come because many more of them got jobs. Employment numbers for the group were nearly unchanged from June. Instead, much of it was due to Black people dropping out of the workforce. Last month, 60.8% of all Black Americans were in the labor force, down from 61.6% in June.
      Ameriprise’s Price said he was puzzled by the diverging trends and couldn’t immediately think of an explanation.

       

      My bolds.

    23. 23.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: Then there is commuter time! When I take the commuter train into work downtown, door to door it is about 40 minutes. If, however, I have to drive like so many do, it is 1.5 hours plus each way.  Gotta love Boston traffic!

    27. 27.

      germy

      Meanwhile…

      More news on 1/6 investigations:

      ex-acting DAG Richard Donoghue did a closed-door interview w the Senate Judiciary Committee today.

      Jeffrey Rosen, the acting AG at the end of the Trump admin, is set to provide testimony in the coming days.https://t.co/vR6HsdOqSH

      — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) August 6, 2021

    28. 28.

      debbie

      @Jeffro:

      Yep, why I was so glad Gym was kept off the panel. His longstanding policy of looking the other way would not have served the country at all well. //

    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: Way way back when, when dirt was still new, I had an office job in downtown STL. I loved taking the bus. Got to sit and read my paper on the mostly empty bus while drinking my morning coffee. No muss, no fuss. I never understood why anyone would do otherwise unless they had no choice.

    31. 31.

      PST

      I just got back from walking the dog. I realize that economic growth is uneven, and when some places look like they’re booming others remain depressed. That said, I just can’t believe all the change I see in my corner of Chicago these days. There are buildings coming down and new buildings going up everywhere I look. Earlier this summer, a building a block away came down more or less overnight, giving me a view of unused grain elevators farther down the street. Today the grain elevators have simply disappeared. I understand a new Metra station is going up there, so commuters to the West Loop don’t have to go all the way to the Loop. My street was mostly food processing and wholesaling when I moved in. Now it’s tech companies, and all around high-rise apartment buildings are going up. No condos, all rental, seemingly in the expectation that many thousands of young people will soon be looking for places to live where they can walk to work. Three buildings are going up within a few blocks of me designed from the ground up for biology labs to attract life science and pharma companies. (We can be the new Wuhan.) As the owner of an urban dog, I take walks from dawn to dusk, and no matter what time of day there are tons of men and women in hard hats cutting trenches in the streets, pouring sidewalks, going in and out of manholes, and erecting towers. From the narrow perspective of where I sit, the economy looks like a runaway train, with more jobs coming.

    32. 32.

      montanareddog

      Oh, FFS. I was watching the Olympics earlier and some horsey event came on. The commentary mentioned Jessica Springsteen

      Me: “I think that’s Bruce Springsteen’s daughter”

      17yo on the sofa who only stops wearing his headphones when they fall off while he is sleeping: “Who’s Bruce Springsteen”

      Am I really that old?

    37. 37.

      Kay

      @germy:

      I’m upset about this. They had an actionable, specific plan to overturn that election. The entire public commentary at the time was that it was just Trump people coming to terms with their loss and that everything was just fine. We were misled, and we were misled in a way that absolutely benefitted the Republican Party and individual members of the Trump Administration. The public were kept in the dark, for months. The people that didn’t reveal this protected the bad actors by not revealing it. If the public had been told there was an ongoing coup plan inside the Trump Administration and that at least one of the Trump hires in the DOJ was aggressively promoting it- the truth-  the public perception of that period would have been entirely different.

      I am sick and tired of finding out what is going on in my country six months after the events. These people are taking it upon themselves to manage what we find out and when we find out about it. They’re way out of their lane.

    38. 38.

      JMG

      Good morning from downtown Brooklyn! It is my son’s wedding day. My custom fit new suit will come off the hangar for the first and who knows, maybe last, time. Gonna be hot and humid, even in Prospect Park where the wedding will take place. We all nearly melted during the rehearsal. I awoke making minor mental changes to my wedding toast. I am very happy, and he is very lucky to be marrying a wonderful young woman who is already a superb addition to my family. Can’t lie though. Part of me is counting the hours until I’m back on Cape.

    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @montanareddog:

      17yo on the sofa who only stops wearing his headphones when they fall off while he is sleeping: “Who’s Bruce Springsteen”

      Am I really that old?

      Oof.  So much great music, kiddo!  (And not just The Boss.)

    41. 41.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Immanentize:

      Louisville once had a really nice interurban train system and an efficient set of trolley loops (in fact, my great grandmother was killed by one in 1934, saving one of my great uncles or aunts). Story goes that GM bought up the lines, shut everything down and ripped up the tracks sometime in the 40s or 50s.

      Dumbest decision ever. I’d totally enjoy a short car park trip with train commute.

    42. 42.

      Nicole

      @montanareddog:

      Am I really that old?

      Yes (as are the rest of us).  But in fairness, if he’s 17, he’s a good 35 years away from Bruce at his peak in the mid 80s.  When I was 17, I wasn’t all that familiar with artists who dominated music in the early 1950s.  So it goes.  Those glory days, they pass you by.

    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: Your comment made me think of yesterday’s Washington Post obituary of psychologist Albert Bandura. He is known for his theory of social learning. When Bandura was 90, he wrote what sounds like an interesting book: Moral Disengagement: How People Do Harm and Live With Themselves (2016).

      Bandura’s parents emigrated to a small town in Saskatchewan from Poland and Ukraine. They saved enough money to buy a small farm where they eked out a poor living. Things got so bad once they had to strip off a layer of their thatched roof to feed their cattle.

      Bandura learned carpentry skills while in high school, and used them to support himself while getting a degree from the University of British Columbia at Vancouver. He got a PhD from the University of Iowa in 1952 and then joined the faculty at Stanford, where he remained the rest of his career.

    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @PST: I heard on the radio yesterday that commercial construction is lagging while residential is booming. All I could think was, “It’s all booming here.” Almost enough to bring me out of retirement.

      Not.

      @montanareddog: Am I really that old?

      If you have to ask, you have your answer.

    47. 47.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      It is booming. I have never seen anything like it. They had no “summer slowdown” in manufacturing here at all- there’s usually a slowdown and that’s when they all take their vacations- it just didn’t happen. Kids start school here in two weeks and there was no break for hourly people at all.

    49. 49.

      Kay

      @germy:

      We need all the information now. It’s 7 months after when we should have gotten it but now we need all of it. If the play is going to be “throw it to the state legislatures” we need to be prepared for that and look at the specifics of what they planned and which people were willing to go thru with it. We already know there was one Right wing lawyer in the DOJ who was actively working on it- there are others.

    51. 51.

      HinTN

      @Immanentize: If you come by these here parts (near enough to the I-24 / I-59 junction) you can stop for a meal or just a rest in one of the most beautiful locations in my known world. WaterGirl can put you in touch.

    54. 54.

      germy

      @Kay:

      I’d like all hearings televised.  I’d like to see aggressive questioning, and not limited to little 2-minute soundbytes.

    55. 55.

      Spanky

      Woo hoo!

      After a record start to Atlantic hurricane season in May and June, tropical storminess shut down in mid-July. But signs point to a dramatic ramp-up in activity in the next two weeks, with a number of named storms likely to develop in August and an increasing potential for U.S. impacts.

    57. 57.

      Geminid

      @Immanentize: Yesterday you were asking about @Sasha Beauloux’s posture towards John Fetterman. I told you that she had said she was going to lay off Fetterman until Labor Day. This resolution did not last. Yesterday, after Conor Lamb announced he was running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, war broke out on Twitter. Like a good Napoleonic general, Beauloux marched to the sound of guns and opened fire.

    61. 61.

      Kay

      @germy:

      They need a litigator to ask the questions. They can submit their questions ahead of time and a professional litigator can organize them and ask them. They can do their own follow up questions based on the facts that are established in the first portion and the follow up questions those facts raise. The valuable thing in the hearings is time but they need a complete notion of that that- not their individual time- not “your time is up”- the whole thing. They should welcome this. The first part is the grunt work.

    62. 62.

      Skepticat

      @Immanentize:

      We are leaving for a dash from safe(ish) Boston to not so safe Houston through unsafe TN and AR starting next Tuesday! 1900 mile Car trip with 20 y.o. college son?

      As last month I did an 1,900-mile international/East Coast trip with three cats and a very talkative friend who’s become a keto-diet evangelist, you have my profound empathy. I hadn’t yet been able to be vaccinated, so another friend sent me a loooong list of instructions for avoiding problems, including avoiding rest area facilities in favor of trips into the woods. All in all, it was fine (we skipped the woods), and I hope your trek will be as easy and even enjoyable.

    63. 63.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Well, yes, but in this instance that’s not their fault. They were operating with what they knew. I actually think they did a great job as far as consistently and constantly rebutting the lie that Trump had won. I wasn’t unhappy with their work at all during that period.

      I’m not blaming anyone who was operating without information. We didn’t know because certain key people made a subjective decision that we shouldn’t be told. I resent that. I don’t think that is any way their job. DOJ lawyers aren’t responsible for the political fall out of events or facts.  It isn’t their job to manage public perception of the government. They will not be able to do that without interfering politically. The minute they’re managing perception they’re interfering politically. Those two things can’t be uncoupled.

    66. 66.

      Kay

      @germy:

      It’s just that people know how to do this already. It doesn’t have to be “well, I was a state AG back in 1993 so I know how to ask questions and establish a timeline and facts, sort of, I think”.

      That’s a job. Give it to someone who is really good at it and does it every day. It’s okay! Once that’s done they can do their follow up questions.

