Of course, for much of Our Most Important Media, that job would seem to be repeating GOP talking points. But the latest job report has been greeted as genuinely good news. Some perspectives:

There is still a big gap in the labor market, but even with some slowing from this pace of job growth, we will be back to pre-COVID health by the end of 2022—a recovery *five times* as fast as the recovery following the Great Recession, thanks to the vaccine and to the ARP. 2/ pic.twitter.com/if03xjeJpf — Heidi Shierholz (@hshierholz) August 6, 2021

BREAKING: The economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate plunged to 5.4 from 5.9 percent. @jasonfurman and @johnhopebryant respond. "I have not found a blemish in this report."@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/x9ZsxWScZw — Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@RuhleOnMSNBC) August 6, 2021

The July jobs report was universally hailed as a good one. But as the delta variant surges, there's worry the good news could be fleeting. Here are five takeaways from the July jobs report. https://t.co/uOWp4k83ag — The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021

Analysis | Among the good jobs news: Wages are rising as businesses look for employees https://t.co/LNEzOXqdAq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2021

Jabs in arms, cash in pockets:

"My message today is not one of celebration, it's one to remind us we have a lot of hard work left to be done" on the economy and delta variant of coronavirus, @POTUS says. "America can beat the delta variant just as we beat the original." pic.twitter.com/A5NqBUm7mi — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 6, 2021

