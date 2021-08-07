Trying not to make a joke about his fundraising tour with MTG, here…
That’s called syphilis. https://t.co/xZ8oVmXtCK
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 1, 2021
This post is in: GOP Death Cult, Open Threads
HumboldtBlue
Let’s give it a Latin theme.
It’s the theme song for a new Netflix drama. I’ll be watching telenovelas next.
Mary G
I enjoyed watching him getting run out of one venue after another here in the formerly dark red parts of SoCal, along with his fellow loon. The fact that their rallies lost money was schadenfreudelicious.
Enhanced Voting Techniques
Damn, this twitter thread is talking about how Boebert and the rest are failed actors recruited off of a website called explore talent.
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Crisis actors is just projection as well.
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Remember when TFG did his escalator ride to a cheering crowd? Turned out a good number were ACTORS.
Oklahomo
The sunglasses give him a nice Jim Jones vibe.
frosty
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA:
Wow, that’s a hell of a Twitter thread. “Crisis actors” yet more projection. We don’t know who funded all these people with no obvious source of income.
Dan B
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Moar Tax “Relief!” so bazillionaires can hire more fake activists…
There are a lot of wealthy people who have no civic pride, no shame, and no morality. More is never enough, like Mary Trump said.
@frosty: My bet, at least for LA, is developers. They’re about the only reason TFG ever set foot in LA during his time in office for fundraisers.
