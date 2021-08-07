Straight to the point.
(Red = US counties where 10%+ of tests are positive, or there were 100+ new cases per 100K people over the past seven days). pic.twitter.com/t4EwiWqhLm
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 6, 2021
BREAKING: The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, crossing a milestone last reached during winter surge. https://t.co/m63DhPKzs1
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021
Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC https://t.co/BS8PQHVnzM pic.twitter.com/VeNDgC6I5l
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021
The US administered 821,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 350 million, or 105.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 694,000 shots per day, but has been very gradually rising. pic.twitter.com/FH4JGfvMeo
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021
If you suffer from a #COVID19 breakthrough case, you will likely only have mild illness and not be hospitalized, but you could pass the virus on to others. This is why we updated our mask guidance recently. Learn more: https://t.co/IR303vv1Jf https://t.co/hj6cj9xmwv
— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 6, 2021
New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up a further +40.0% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/4QpKv7Zlys
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021
Tens of thousands of vaccinated people may catch Covid-19, but the majority will not fall severely ill — a testament to the efficacy of inoculations even against the Delta variant that has been fueling case surges across the US, a top health official says. https://t.co/s4sP4hl2w9
— CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2021
The US had +124,496 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since February 5, bringing the total to over 36.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 101,254 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/xloQSGlCf1
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021
Analysis | A key question is still unanswered: Will this surge in coronavirus cases be less deadly? https://t.co/PcSzbfSVRL
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2021
As the bodies pile high in low- & middle-income nations (LMICs).
This pandemic is going to last many more years; that is a choice that rich nations are making, by locking up the global supply of doses & blocking LMICs from making their own doses.
Locking & blocking. pic.twitter.com/wRWfBcmLTj
— Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) August 6, 2021
Rolling out additional booster shots of #covid19 vaccines widely is no different than going for a second helping while there’s still a long line of people waiting to get any food at all.
And we’re not even sure whether that feeling in our stomachs is hunger – or just anxiety.
— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) August 6, 2021
Covid-19 latest updates: White House says 110 million coronavirus vaccines sent to over 60 countries https://t.co/IoZ2sIxjjf
— Mary Jordan (@marycjordan) August 3, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, increasing China’s commitment as the largest exporter of the shots. https://t.co/j9JEkb5bP0
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021
India approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use https://t.co/jV4GwECU70 pic.twitter.com/UNMib6dEic
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021
Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases https://t.co/W0yA33jYaq pic.twitter.com/mjNxMx70WY
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021
Australia daily COVID-19 at 2021 record high with millions in lockdown https://t.co/mdDwAkbHh2 pic.twitter.com/I4ahU5VFui
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021
Fatalities have surged in Russia as the Delta variant has swept across the country. Excess deaths since the start of the pandemic have now passed 531,000https://t.co/ZZLIuATe9r
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 6, 2021
Ignoring the moratorium: France & Germany will move ahead w/ booster shots, ignoring the WHO's call to hold off on 3rd shots until poorer nations received doses. The 2 European countries begin Covid boosters for older & other vulnerable people in September https://t.co/CvTBvU2Nf1
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 6, 2021
Africa Covid chief John Nkengasong says vaccine saved his life https://t.co/LfVq5xcC3W
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021
Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours https://t.co/aPL1zSzu7G pic.twitter.com/IXqeyDQTC3
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021
Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths https://t.co/gx4O0QEjeg pic.twitter.com/eJQuTd448O
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021
Imposing vaccine rules: Cruise lines have begun to impose more rules as a precaution against #DeltaVariant. Most cruise lines are operating w/ at least 95% of passengers and crew vaccinated https://t.co/eR5ZbWmU3O
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 6, 2021
People who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated. A new study shows survivors who ignored that advice had twice the risk of getting reinfected. https://t.co/PFKO5xARGf
— AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) August 6, 2021
New @CDC anal of >7200 ppl >age 64 who got infected w/#SARSCoV2 shows HUGE differences in #COVID19 hospitalization rates based on vaccination rates. Fully vaxed you get 96% hosp-prevention from @pfizer -BioNTech, 96% from @moderna_tx & 84% frm @JanssenUS.https://t.co/c6Y1IyJocS pic.twitter.com/1xjvHNABwy
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 6, 2021
Every expert I speak to thinks Novavax's vaccine will be a terrific addition to the #Covid arsenal — if they can get it to market. Novavax still hasn't filed for an EUA in the US & they only expect to be able to make 100M doses/month by the end of Q3. https://t.co/Zg51CDuoMJ
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 6, 2021
The @WHO-led Solidarity trial, looking for treatments for #Covid19, is about to resume with 3 new targets to test, @kakape reports. https://t.co/Cw0KKcSty4
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 6, 2021
Can a tuberculosis vaccine approved in 1921 protect people 65 & older from Covid? Scientists suspect the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin—BCG—vax, named after its developers, might spare older adults from Covid's ravages. BCG tamps down pro-inflammatory responses https://t.co/rsU4Ftz1RT pic.twitter.com/QYffFV8pIQ
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 5, 2021
The rise of the delta variant reinforces warnings by global experts that, in a connected world, leaving millions unvaccinated raises the likelihood that more transmissible — and even more lethal — variants will spread https://t.co/7abWp7KwuV
— Harvard Medical School (@harvardmed) August 6, 2021
I got a call last night asking to transfer a patient from a small town in Arkansas to our hospital…in Indianapolis. 600+ miles away. Because every other hospital they tried to call any closer was on diversion status.
Be patient with us America. We are tired. We are crowded.
— Jennifer Hartwell, MD FACS (@traumamom4) August 6, 2021
And preventable deaths, too pic.twitter.com/XLklY3fSqa
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 5, 2021
Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers to parents who say their school district’s mask-wearing mandates amount to child harassment. Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. https://t.co/SuFKKslc1J
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021
CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office https://t.co/uj1M5sr40P
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021
When you have this much clout, might as well use it for good:
Jennifer Aniston explains cutting off unvaccinated friends https://t.co/lJqvq0MhXr
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021
… “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.”
She added: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”
Aniston is one of the most famous actresses in the world, thanks in large part to her portrayal of Rachel on the US sitcom Friends…
Aniston broke an Instagram record (which has since been beaten) when she joined the social media platform in 2019, and now has 37 million followers.
