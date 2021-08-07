Straight to the point. (Red = US counties where 10%+ of tests are positive, or there were 100+ new cases per 100K people over the past seven days). pic.twitter.com/t4EwiWqhLm — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 6, 2021





BREAKING: The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, crossing a milestone last reached during winter surge. https://t.co/m63DhPKzs1 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2021

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC https://t.co/BS8PQHVnzM pic.twitter.com/VeNDgC6I5l — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021

The US administered 821,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 350 million, or 105.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 694,000 shots per day, but has been very gradually rising. pic.twitter.com/FH4JGfvMeo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021

If you suffer from a #COVID19 breakthrough case, you will likely only have mild illness and not be hospitalized, but you could pass the virus on to others. This is why we updated our mask guidance recently. Learn more: https://t.co/IR303vv1Jf https://t.co/hj6cj9xmwv — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 6, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up a further +40.0% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/4QpKv7Zlys — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021

Tens of thousands of vaccinated people may catch Covid-19, but the majority will not fall severely ill — a testament to the efficacy of inoculations even against the Delta variant that has been fueling case surges across the US, a top health official says. https://t.co/s4sP4hl2w9 — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2021

The US had +124,496 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since February 5, bringing the total to over 36.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 101,254 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/xloQSGlCf1 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 7, 2021

Analysis | A key question is still unanswered: Will this surge in coronavirus cases be less deadly? https://t.co/PcSzbfSVRL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2021

======

As the bodies pile high in low- & middle-income nations (LMICs). This pandemic is going to last many more years; that is a choice that rich nations are making, by locking up the global supply of doses & blocking LMICs from making their own doses. Locking & blocking. pic.twitter.com/wRWfBcmLTj — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) August 6, 2021

Rolling out additional booster shots of #covid19 vaccines widely is no different than going for a second helping while there’s still a long line of people waiting to get any food at all.

And we’re not even sure whether that feeling in our stomachs is hunger – or just anxiety. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) August 6, 2021

Covid-19 latest updates: White House says 110 million coronavirus vaccines sent to over 60 countries https://t.co/IoZ2sIxjjf — Mary Jordan (@marycjordan) August 3, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, increasing China’s commitment as the largest exporter of the shots. https://t.co/j9JEkb5bP0 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021

Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases https://t.co/W0yA33jYaq pic.twitter.com/mjNxMx70WY — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021

Australia daily COVID-19 at 2021 record high with millions in lockdown https://t.co/mdDwAkbHh2 pic.twitter.com/I4ahU5VFui — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021

Fatalities have surged in Russia as the Delta variant has swept across the country. Excess deaths since the start of the pandemic have now passed 531,000https://t.co/ZZLIuATe9r — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 6, 2021

Ignoring the moratorium: France & Germany will move ahead w/ booster shots, ignoring the WHO's call to hold off on 3rd shots until poorer nations received doses. The 2 European countries begin Covid boosters for older & other vulnerable people in September https://t.co/CvTBvU2Nf1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 6, 2021

Africa Covid chief John Nkengasong says vaccine saved his life https://t.co/LfVq5xcC3W — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021

Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours https://t.co/aPL1zSzu7G pic.twitter.com/IXqeyDQTC3 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2021

Imposing vaccine rules: Cruise lines have begun to impose more rules as a precaution against #DeltaVariant. Most cruise lines are operating w/ at least 95% of passengers and crew vaccinated https://t.co/eR5ZbWmU3O — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 6, 2021

======

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated. A new study shows survivors who ignored that advice had twice the risk of getting reinfected. https://t.co/PFKO5xARGf — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) August 6, 2021

New @CDC anal of >7200 ppl >age 64 who got infected w/#SARSCoV2 shows HUGE differences in #COVID19 hospitalization rates based on vaccination rates. Fully vaxed you get 96% hosp-prevention from @pfizer -BioNTech, 96% from @moderna_tx & 84% frm @JanssenUS.https://t.co/c6Y1IyJocS pic.twitter.com/1xjvHNABwy — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 6, 2021

Every expert I speak to thinks Novavax's vaccine will be a terrific addition to the #Covid arsenal — if they can get it to market. Novavax still hasn't filed for an EUA in the US & they only expect to be able to make 100M doses/month by the end of Q3. https://t.co/Zg51CDuoMJ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 6, 2021

The @WHO-led Solidarity trial, looking for treatments for #Covid19, is about to resume with 3 new targets to test, @kakape reports. https://t.co/Cw0KKcSty4 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 6, 2021

Can a tuberculosis vaccine approved in 1921 protect people 65 & older from Covid? Scientists suspect the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin—BCG—vax, named after its developers, might spare older adults from Covid's ravages. BCG tamps down pro-inflammatory responses https://t.co/rsU4Ftz1RT pic.twitter.com/QYffFV8pIQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 5, 2021

The rise of the delta variant reinforces warnings by global experts that, in a connected world, leaving millions unvaccinated raises the likelihood that more transmissible — and even more lethal — variants will spread https://t.co/7abWp7KwuV — Harvard Medical School (@harvardmed) August 6, 2021

======

I got a call last night asking to transfer a patient from a small town in Arkansas to our hospital…in Indianapolis. 600+ miles away. Because every other hospital they tried to call any closer was on diversion status. Be patient with us America. We are tired. We are crowded. — Jennifer Hartwell, MD FACS (@traumamom4) August 6, 2021

And preventable deaths, too pic.twitter.com/XLklY3fSqa — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 5, 2021

Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers to parents who say their school district’s mask-wearing mandates amount to child harassment. Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. https://t.co/SuFKKslc1J — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021

CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office https://t.co/uj1M5sr40P — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021

When you have this much clout, might as well use it for good:

Jennifer Aniston explains cutting off unvaccinated friends https://t.co/lJqvq0MhXr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021