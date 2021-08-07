Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 6-7

When you have this much clout, might as well use it for good:

… “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.”

She added: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Aniston is one of the most famous actresses in the world, thanks in large part to her portrayal of Rachel on the US sitcom Friends…

Aniston broke an Instagram record (which has since been beaten) when she joined the social media platform in 2019, and now has 37 million followers.

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/6 China reported 75 new domestic confirmed cases, 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases & 1 domestic suspect case.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 54 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 site at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 53 new domestic confirmed cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 498 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), already under centralized quarantine since 7/21. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. 1 mild case worsened to moderation condition. There currently are 211 domestic confirmed (63 mild & 148 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 28 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 52 new domestic confirmed cases (11 mild, 40 moderate & 1 serious). There currently are 272 domestic confirmed (74 mild, 177 moderate, 17 serious & 4 critical) cases in the city. Of the 58 domestic confirmed cases reported on 8/4, 34 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 18 were identified as close contacts but were 1st identified via mass screening or fever clinic (though most were already locked down in their residential compounds since end of Jul. or have been staying home), & 6 were found via mass screening. Some of the cases had 1st tested positive on 8/1, 8/2 or 8/3. It seems that Yangzhou is slow w/ both contact tracing & diagnosis. 1 area remains High Risk. 70 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory & a residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

      Anhui Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Guangdong Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Hunan Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently are 67 domestic confirmed & 22 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The new positive case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 7/30. There currently are 24 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 36 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all but 3 of them at Yongding District. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreaks in Nanjing & Zhangjiajie.

      Henan Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 25 domestic confirmed & 106 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The currently are 18 domestic confirmed & 102 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 21 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian there currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 3 sites remain Medium Risk.
      • Kaifeng reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases, all close contacts of the domestic asymptomatic case reported on 8/4, all have been under centralized quarantine since 8/2. There currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 village has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22.

      Hubei Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 31 domestic confirmed & 38 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Hong’an County & connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 2 are workers at the same construction site there & 1 is a close contact, all had previously tested negative on 8/3 or 8/4. There are currently 7 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all traceable to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.
      • Wuhan reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traceable to the construction site w/ the outbreak. However, most of the new cases had not been placed under home or centralized quarantine, inexplicable. Based on their travel histories, there is high risk of virus spreading to more communities in the city. Further rounds of mass screening & residential compound lock downs are inevitable. There have been 1.8K workers at the site. There currently are 21 domestic confirmed & 30 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traceable to transmission chain sparked by the case that was at Jingzhou high speed rail station on 7/27 as the party from Huai’an. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.
      • Ezhou reported 4 domestic asymptomatic cases, a family cluster connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, 3 had worked at the site until 7/31 & 1 is a close contact. All 4 cases have been under centralized quarantine since 8/5. 2 townships have been placed under lock down & mass screening commenced in the city.
      • Xianning reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, no information released, yet. The county w/ the case is under lock down & mass screening commenced in the city.

      At Chongqing Municipality there are currently 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province & 1 connected to the construction site cluster at Wuhan.

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Yantai in Shandong Province reported 1 new domestic suspect case. There currently are 11 domestic confirmed, 3 domestic asymptomatic & 1 domestic suspect cases in the city, all likely traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, an airport ground staff & unlikely to be connected to other domestic outbreaks. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/6, China reported 32 new imported confirmed cases, 12 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 11 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Brazil (1 each via Switzerland & France), Surinam (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & the US, 1 from Botswana (via Addis Ababa & Frankfurt), a Japanese national coming from Japan & a Turkish national coming from Turkey (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines & 1 each from Spain, Poland & Senegal (via Paris CdG); 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Spain & 1 each from the Philippines & Singapore
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar & Sri Lanka; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals from Myanmar & Kenya
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ecuador, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from the Sudan (via Cairo) & Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Morocco; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Egypt & Cameroon
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Sanming in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Italy; the case had arrived at Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on 7/14, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 7/29 the case returned to Sanming & entered 7 day home quarantine, testing positive on 8/5
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 33 confirmed cases recovered, 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,056 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,444 active confirmed cases in the country (725 imported), 39 in serious condition (13 imported), 571 asymptomatic cases (388 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 44,273 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/6, 1,757.780M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 15.968M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/7, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive cases, all imported (from Spain, Austria, France, Tanzania & the US).

