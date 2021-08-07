Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bring On The Meteor

In our afternoon open thread, valued and highly technically competent commenter dmsilev pointed to this piece by Beth Mole, writing in Ars Technica.

There is, it seems, an even dumber crowd than the flat earthers:

Listen up, sheeple: COVID-19 doesn’t exist. Viruses don’t cause disease, and they aren’t contagious. Those doctors and health experts who say otherwise don’t know what they’re talking about; the real experts are on Facebook. And they’re saying it loud and clear: The pandemic is caused by your own deplorable life choices, like eating meat or pasta. Any “COVID” symptoms you might experience are actually the result of toxic lifestyle exposures—and you have only yourself to blame.

As utterly idiotic and abhorrent as all of the above is, it’s not an exaggeration of the messages being spread by a growing group of Darwin-award finalists on the Internet—that is, germ theory denialists. Yes, you read that correctly: Germ theory denialists—also known as people who don’t believe that pathogenic viruses and bacteria can cause disease.

As an extension of their rejection of basic scientific and clinical data collected over centuries, they deny the existence of the devastating pandemic that has sickened upwards of 200 million people worldwide, killing more than 4 million.

As it happens, I’m working on a book right now, tentatively titled So Very Small* about the origins of germ theory and the perplexing difficulty humans have had in fully coming to grips with the discovery that we share the world with a whole universe of creatures that seem, but are not, so very distant from our daily experience.

Mole notes, entirely correctly, that doubters of germ theory were present from very early in its modern history–the period in the 1860s, 70s, and 80s when Pasteur and Koch and others established that microbes do indeed cause human (and animal) diseases, and that t his knowledge could be used to erect defenses against such scourges. I take the story a bit further back in time, but I see the same thing she does: the idea that humans could be brought low by something as insignificant as a bacterium or (even more diminutive) a virus so offends a certain kind of sensibility that no amount of evidence to the contrary penetrates.

That said, there are a lot of reasons why it took a long time to get from Leeuenhoek’s discovery of microbes (in the 1670s) to Pasteur. None of those obtain since he figured out how to prevent “diseases” of wine and to cure chicken cholera, and since his rival Koch demonstrated the mechanism of infection with anthrax. We really knew this stuff then, with a stunningly complete set of empirical observations and demonstrations to confirm the basic mechanism of infection in hand by sometime in the 1880s. There just hasn’t been any reason to doubt germ theory for a century and a half.

Except these bozos are sure that all such knowledge is just Big Science running it’s usual con:

If you are not convinced by the group’s ideas and point to medical experts who say wild things like “viruses can make you sick” and “protein is necessary for a healthy diet,” you are embarrassingly mistaken…”The germ theory is nothing but a massive profit driver for the disease industry,” germ theory denialist Nora Lenz said in a video hosted on the site. The group members know better, of course, because, you know, they’ve read a lot of stuff on the Internet—like a lot!

“There are people with masters [sic] degrees that fell for this pandemic charade,” one group member posted. “And there are high school dropouts that can see through all the deception of the media. That’s why being smart isn’t measured solely on being educated by colleges.”

Inevitable:

You can’t fix this. Some germ theory truthers will get sick and discover that no, it’s not what they ate (unless they chowed down on a great big whack of E. coli, of course), pasta doesn’t cause cancer and the rest of it. Or someone they love gets ill and in extremis they try an antibiotic, which (for a while yet) actually works and so on. Those may have near death (or deathbed) conversions.

But they’re going to have to come to it on their own. There’s no way to penetrate such a hermetically sealed worldview, or such utterly unmerited confidence in one’s own judgment, nor such disdain for just how amazing it is that humans have managed to wrest so much knowledge of nature from the terrifying ground of experience. The tragedy is that some of exactly these kinds of folk have seats in Congress.

All I’m going to add is that it has never mattered whether you believe in Darwin (or any of the rest of modern biology). The question has always been, does natural selection believe in you.

FAFO.

*From this Hillaire Belloc poem. Do click–it’s a hoot.

Image: Jan Vermeer, The Geographer1669. It has been suggested that Leeuenhoek was the sitter for Vermeer’s natural philosopher in this painting and his The Astronomer. Most biographers of either man question that, though it is true that they may have known each other.  They did live in the same neighborhood, and Leeuenhoek was the executor of the painter’s will.  That does not in itself imply a close relationship, as by that time, he was a Delft city official, and may have been charged with settling Vermeer’s estate as an official obligation, not a personal one.

    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      Current mood after reading that article:

      Why_Won't_God_Blow_Up_The_Sun

    6. 6.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I can remember reading Microbe Hunters when I was (I think) in junior high school and found it fascinating.  Pasteur and Koch are real heroes and saved probably millions from death and disease.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      OT SPOILER

       

       

       

      TOKYO — The U.S. women’s water polo team has won gold for the third Olympics in a row, handily beating Spain in the gold medal match thanks to aggressive offense and a goalie who made block after block.

      Ashleigh Johnson, the first African American woman to make a U.S. Olympic water polo team, blocked 11 out of 15 shots from Spain during her time in goal – a rate of 73%. The main goalie for Spain blocked 19% of the shots, and the final score was 14 to 5.

       
      https://www.npr.org/sections/tokyo-olympics-live-updates/2021/08/07/1025740454/water-polo-tokyo-olympics-gold-goalie-ashleigh-johnson

    13. 13.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thanks to a homework assignment in elementary school, I remember van Leeuwenhoek also for his work with spectacle lenses, which seemed just as marvelous (in the old sense of the word) as his research on microbes.

      He lived to age 90, which is not bad for someone born in 1632. :)

      I’m not giving up on humanity:  there are always van Leeuwenhoeks to restore one’s optimism. Very often under-reported (especially if female and/or non-white), but definitely in existence.

    18. 18.

      dr. bloor

      You can’t fix this.

      Empirical question.  Let’s have Ms. Lenz and her fellow cultists line up for voluntary injections of live ebola, and see what happens.

    19. 19.

      TM

      Unfortunately for us all this sort of Darwin-award “common sense” populism is fuel to political forces that thrive on polarization, and the oxygen for the resulting fire comes from right-wing media, especially but not exclusively Fox.  Rick Pearlstein describes the birth and growth of this political complex in his two books Nixonland and The Invisible Bridge (on Reaganism).  Also unfortunately, when well-informed liberals mock or laugh or gasp in horror, that feeds right into the doom loop of polarization.  The point isn’t that liberals need to be nice, or sympathetic, to such destructive nonsense, but rather, that the right-wing politics of polarization has built liberal disdain into its own functioning as a vital moving part.

      I guess the solution isn’t to rebut (they’re not listening) or ridicule (they feed off that) such people, but to disempower them politically.

    20. 20.

      Raoul Paste

      I heard an ad on the radio for a local mental health facility, claiming that one in five Americans is mentally ill

      That seems pretty high, but it would explain a lot

    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: There’s a part of me that believes these people can’t really think that way.

      Yeah, but how could you show that?  Strap them into some Saw-like device where to get loose, they have a choice of spraying COVID solution up their nose or hacksawing off a leg, and see which they choose? I’m told by people I trust that this would be morally questionable.

    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      Of course it should be noted that Pasteur was not just fighting the ignoramuses. He also fought learned scientists who were wrong.

      And I think we call it germ theory in part because it comprehensively accounts for earlier beliefs and observation even though it may disprove them.

    23. 23.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Adam L Silverman:   On the subject of prayers:  Is God unaware of a situation that needs fixing until someone prays for it?  Or is he aware, but indifferent until convinced otherwise?

      On the topic of blowing up the Sun:  I can think of a few ways.  First, fill space with oxygen and strike a match.  Second (this one is more likely to succeed I think), reverse the effects of the Ideal Gas Law where the core of the Sun collapses in response to more heat, rather than expanding.  That should trigger an unstable fusion reaction, bringing down the whole star.

    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Ooh, can’t wait to read Tom’s book!

      This post reminds me of another book, Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President, about the assassination of James Garfield. What killed Garfield…not Guiteau’s bullet, but his doctors who infected him trying to remove it, as they paid no heed to Joseph Lister’s germ theory. But Wikipedia lists assassination as the cause of Garfield’s death…

    29. 29.

      Josie

      @Raoul Paste: ​
       My youngest son would agree with that. He told me this afternoon that he thinks these people are not necessarily stupid or evil; they are mentally ill and probably can’t help themselves. I had never looked at it quite like that before. It’s a really disturbing thought.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ken@Dorothy A. Winsor:  DAW’s right.  And we have a simple way of discerning this: all these jokers, they have *parents* and those parents (and elders) overwhelmingly vote with their feet for the germ hypothesis: they get the shot.  COVID *is* that Saw-like device, so to speak.

      The rest are just gaslighting us.

    31. 31.

      scav

      @Jerzy Russian: I’ve rather the impression that their God is generally indifferent, indifferent even to most prayers — it’s got to be the right kind of people’s prayers.  See also God always being behind the winning plays of their sportsball team.  He’s basically at their back and call.

    34. 34.

      Meyerman

      Sounds a lot like Peter Duesberg, who was a real-life professor at UC Berkeley, but denied that HIV caused AIDS. (It had to be the recreational drug use in the gay community.)

      I teach high school biology and I have always thought that my students hear, but don’t truly understand that microbes are everywhere and that they more varied and important than the organisms they can see. Likewise, I think that most people do what their doctor tells them to defeat an infection, but they don’t really believe that their is a pitched battle going on inside them.

    36. 36.

      CaseyL

      A cartoon a few weeks ago noted that the entire US is cursed because the whole country is built on (stolen) Indian burial grounds.

      That sounds about right to me.  Certainly the current hellscape makes a good argument for there being something deeply, intrinsically, terribly wrong with an awful lot of Americans.

    37. 37.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Don’t inject the germ-deniers with Ebola.

       

      Use flesh-eating bacteria. Makes for a better example pour encourager les autres

    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @H.E.Wolf: +1

      While information is moving faster all the time, I take comfort in the fact that many/most of these insanities seem to have peaked by the time the mass-market press gets ahold of them.

      E.g. Beware of stockmarket bubbles when your shoeshine boy is giving you stock tips.  Similarly, TV shows about flipping houses.

      That’s not to say that all of this stuff is not dangerous – of course it is.  It’s just that there’s a small minority of people that are susceptible to this stuff and as long as they don’t have power over the rest of us we’ll be Ok.

      Forward!!

      (Thanks, Tom.  Good luck with the manuscript!!)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @ruemara:

      Some have. They were born with normal intelligence, they may have received a rational education, but along the way their brain got lost, or the drugs were too good or the whole religion thing fell on them and gave them a stroke. Or a combination of all of that. But many humans just can not relate to being part of the whole, a tiny blip that exist for a human lifetime, which is about a mili second in the history of the universe. They can’t believe they really are that small, that there are lifeforms that can not be seen with the naked eye and that to the rest of the universe, that they are that invisible as well.

    41. 41.

      Yutsano

      I took microbiology in college. I had never had a science fascinate me so much to the point I came this close to switching majors*. The main point I learned is that microbes are everywhere. That and macrophages are the coolest killers in existence. When we lose antibiotics our only saviour might just be the humble macrophage.

    45. 45.

      Ken

      @Jerzy Russian: Charles Stross in Iron Sunrise has a third way to blow up a sun, also based on currently-impossible physics. The effect is to replace the core of the star with an equal, but much smaller, mass of iron. The remainder of the star falls into that, reaching an appreciable percentage of lightspeed before reaching it, and producing effects not too different from a supernova.

    48. 48.

      piratedan

      As if as a nation… we’re all suffering various degrees of a shared psychotic break… is it the loss of understood norms politically by the election of a black man or something insiduously added to McDonald’s fries?

    50. 50.

      MobiusKlein

      @dr. bloor: I imagine many of the folks staying behind are worried about looting and theft when they leave their home unguarded.   But bringing their guns to meet the Deputies is nuts – are they planning to shoot the flames?

    51. 51.

      dr. bloor

      @Snarki, child of Loki:

      Come sit by me.

      @Meyerman:

      I teach high school biology and I have always thought that my students hear, but don’t truly understand that microbes are everywhere and that they more varied and important than the organisms they can see.

      One nit I have with how the pandemic is framed–and it’s not about everyone else, it’s about me–is that media talk about how the virus is “clever,” or has “outsmarted us,” or “remains a step ahead of us.”  It invites the Dunning-Krueger crowd to comfort themselves in the belief that of course they’re smarter than a virus.*

      The proper analogy is air.  If you’re breathing oxygen, you’re probably getting a side order of virus.

      *Testable hypothesis.

    56. 56.

      Netto

      The tragedy is that some of exactly these kinds of folk have seats in Congress.

      Another tragedy is that most of these people will, through the counterintuitivity of statistics, survive their delusions and keep saying “I told you so” for decades.

    58. 58.

      jl

      @Adam L Silverman: ” How did the horses perform? ”

      Olympics got woked and wrecked when they kicked out rich man’s horse polo in 1920s. I haven’t watched it on TV ever since

      Edit: 1936

      Edit: Best Olympics was 1936. Woke Bohemian (hippie) Indian Clubs originally from India (heathen) was kicked out and rich man’s horse polo was in.

    59. 59.

      Ken

      @dr. bloor:  It invites the Dunning-Krueger crowd to comfort themselves in the belief that of course they’re smarter than a virus.

      It seems to me this is the ultimate “the fox knows many things, the hedgehog only one” situation. The virus’s one and only trick is to take over our cells and use them to make more virus.

    63. 63.

      Raven

      Artemis update. This doggie I’d stunningly affectionate after what has been done to her. Also she hopped into the van and noses it when we go out and she easily climbs onto the couch and is now lying between up and getting double goo goo.

    64. 64.

      jl

      As for disease: it’s always obviously been miasmas and unbalanced humours.

      I shudder to think how bad the deadly Chinese bioweapon, but also fake hoaxed up with only a 0.000000000000000000001% mortality rate covid pandemic would have been if Trump hadn’t spread a lot of black bile to counterbalance it.

      Also: why does no one mention the vile plot to suppress the Baud XXXX!! stale beer cure. Secret is to crumble in some pringles.

    65. 65.

      Ruckus

      @Meyerman:

      If you take the median person’s level of intelligence half the world is dumber than that. I have no real idea what that level is but if you want to teach people about things that they can not see, a large portion of that lower group is not going to be able to understand at all, they don’t have the capability.

      I once taught a black man with a 4th grade 1950s Louisiana education trigonometry. It only took a couple of months part time. He wasn’t dumb at all just uneducated. I’ve seen people with high school educations, in a college setting who could not grasp mathematics past what that black man had gotten in 4 yrs as a kid. They were educated but dumb.

      Part of that is the world we live in, part of it is that a lot of people can not grasp that which they can not see. They only believe what they are told by someone they trust and they have to see the proof or it doesn’t exist. Theories or concepts that they can’t see can’t exist in their worlds.

    66. 66.

      eddie blake

      i dunno. i know a lot of mentally ill people. i dunno that ANY of them disbelieve microbial theory or think the world is flat

      eta- crazy people are CRAZY, they’re not necessarily STUPID.

    69. 69.

      CaseyL

      @Raven: You must be in love, because the last part of that last sentence is a great representation of someone dissolving into puppy-love gibberish.

      @HumboldtBlue: What I meant was, What emergency room visit? What happened? Are you OK?

    72. 72.

      Raven

      @CaseyL: It may be so but we informed the adoption folks that we were just going to foster here, not adopt. Because there was so much publicity surrounding her plight there are people lined up wanting her. She’s going to grow quite a bit with proper nutrition and we have to find a smaller dog.

    74. 74.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: You are possibly a little scary.

      Only on the internet, but that’s to be expected. There are any number of studies showing that people’s personas shift online, becoming generally coarser, ruder, and more prone to violent (and racist, misogynist, etc.) speech.  Basically it’s everything people feared of movies, jazz, comic books, rock and roll, and video games, except for real this time.

    75. 75.

      Ruckus

      @Yutsano:

      I think it may have been at some point in time and may return to that in the future, but there is no doubt that while statistically significant at one point in time, it is a variable, based upon a number of factors. It is obviously a larger fraction at the moment, I’d say something around 44% with a hard bottom of maybe 34%. They’ve seen people like themselves placed in charge so the fringe now “thinks’ that it’s OK to accept the theories of rank stupidity.

    77. 77.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Ken:   Replacing hydrogen nuclei by iron nuclei in the core would certainly destabilize the Sun.    Whether it “blows up” in such a way to answer that girl’s prayer would require more investigation, or if you are God, experimentation.

    86. 86.

      gwangung

      @Ken

      There are any number of studies showing that people’s personas shift online, becoming generally coarser, ruder, and more prone to violent…speech.

      Hey! I resemble that remark!

    87. 87.

      Peale

      In the past 7 days, I’ve learned of the existence of groups of people who don’t believe:

      *that viruses can cause disease

      *that China exists (destroyed in 1952)

      *that the Roman Empire ever existed. (But the Byzantine empire continues to exist in secret)

      I’m not lying. I’m just going to start a movement that just affirms there are no cats. See if I can turn a profit.

    89. 89.

      Jerzy Russian

      On the topic of meteors, do we want a very large one (say 20 lm in diameter) that will completely devastate the Earth’s surface, as a series of much smaller ones (say 100 meters across)?    The former will certainly eradicate the stupid, but the latter can perhaps be targeted in certain areas with excess stupid.

      The current surveys are pretty thorough, and the census of bodies larger than about 1 km are pretty complete.  It will be a long time before the Earth meets one of these. On the other hand, the census of much smaller bodies still needs work…

    91. 91.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jerzy Russian: I make no great pretensions to understand how the Deity, under anyone’s individual understanding or any specific religion’s understanding, operates.

    94. 94.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Peale:   If I may ask, what do they call that place where there is a large wall?  One can travel there (in the Before Times at least) and see this wall.    My friends call this place “China”, but in retrospect they are all brainwashed sheeple.

    98. 98.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Raoul Paste@dr. bloor@Josie: You see this in Mike Lindell. Leaving his addictive personality aside, he’s clearly manic. And to top it all off he’s convinced that the Deity is talking to him. Mike Pence has this same problem; he too believes the Deity is talking to him.

      There are two questions I always think should be asked when people state this:

      1. Does the Deity sound like you when it speaks to you?
      2. Does the Deity ever tell you not to do something you want to do?

      No one ever seems to ask those questions.

    99. 99.

      CaseyL

      @HumboldtBlue: Whew!  Not fun, but not disastrous.  Except for the bill, apparently.  Please tell me you have insurance.

       

      @Raven: Being able to love a dog with a horrific history, and restore that dog’s ability to trust and love, and then letting that dog go to someone else is one of the highest, kindest, most heroic callings around.

    100. 100.

      Ken

      @Peale: If you really want to worry about all these lunatics sharing their ideas on the internet, imagine if Neil Gaiman’s “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” was how the universe actually worked.

      (Netflix is adapting the Sandman; there’s probably a story idea there, where the show exposes enough people to the concepts of Gaiman’s universe that it bootstraps itself into existence on their belief.)

    102. 102.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dr. bloor: No, no he has not.

      What’s the most interesting about what happened at Mann Gulch is that it is a case study in both organizational failure in the face of multiple external events and an inability to properly establish and train coherent small teams, which, in turn negatively impacted the small team of smoke jumpers operations.

    104. 104.

      Dan B

      @Raven: Seems like Artemis recognizes some caring* souls.

       

      *Other Jackals may disagree……

       

      I hope she doesn’t have triggers from PTSD.

    106. 106.

      Ken

      @Adam L Silverman: 3. Does the Deity tell you the same things it tells the other guy?

      This is similar to my preferred approach to prayer in schools: OK, everyone who wants this, get together and agree on the prayer.  As a start, try to agree on the list of the Ten Commandments, and the wording of the Lord’s Prayer.

