And On The Matter Of Commas

In yesterday’s diversion on the importance of precision in language (that confusion about Merle Haggard’s brides, etc.), valued commenter Bruce K. in ATH-GR noted that he sometimes asks for care packages of commas from friends in the US.

And On The Matter Of Commas 2

I promised him a post that touches on this, and boy, do I have one.

I’m sure the Jackaltariat is sufficiently small “c” catholic in its interests so that some here have heard of a work that is both justifiably (more than a little) obscure and absolutely awesome as an example of the human carnival. That would be A Pickle for the Knowing Ones, which Masshole (of course) Timothy Dexter published in 1802.

Dexter was a piece of work; in fact his picture is (or should be) in the dictionary next to “lucky beats good every time.” From his Wikipedia entry:

Because he was largely uneducated, his business sense was considered peculiar. He was advised to send bed warmers—used to heat beds in the cold New England winters—for resale in the West Indies, a tropical area. This advice was a deliberate ploy by rivals to bankrupt him. His ship’s captain sold them as ladles to the local molasses industry and made a handsome profit.[5][unreliable source?] Next, Dexter sent wool mittens to the same place, where Asian merchants bought them for export to Siberia.[1]

People jokingly told him to “ship coal to Newcastle”. Fortuitously, he did so during a Newcastle miners’ strike, and his cargo was sold at a premium.[6][7] …

He exported Bibles to the East Indies and stray cats to Caribbean islands and again made a profit; Eastern missionaries were in need of the Bibles and the Caribbean welcomed a solution to rat infestation.[1] He also hoarded whalebones by mistake, but ended up selling them profitably as corset stays.[1]

One key fact to note: luck runs out but Dexter stayed rich, so he clearly wasn’t all bumptious fool. And he was smart enough to follow George Washington’s example and marry a rich widow.  He bought a mansion in Newburyport (still a very nice town), and adorned it with, well

And On The Matter Of Commas 3

The statues honored, among others, Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Napoleon and…himself. His likeness bore the inscription, “I am the first in the East, the first in the West, and the greatest philosopher in the Western World”.

He wrote only the one book, self-published when he was 50.  I don’t know exactly how to characterize it, but imagine if a love child of the My Pillow guy and Sarah Palin had been born (ignore the arrow of time) in 1748 and on achieving maturity (sic?) and wealth decided the world needed to know exactly what he thought of, well, anything that pissed him off in the moment, from the political life of the nation to his (seemingly very long-suffering) wife.

It is–how to put this gently–a trifle odd.  A passage:

Newburyport it is the voise of the peopel and I cant Help it and so Let it goue Now as I must be Lord there will foler many more Lords prittey soune for it Dont hurt A Cat Nor the mouse Nor the son Nor the water Nor the Eare then goue on all in Easey Now bons broaken all is well all in Love Now I be gin to Lay the Corner ston with grat Remembrence of my father Jorge Washington the grate herow 17 sentreys past before we found so good A father to his children and Now gone to Rest Now to shoue my Love to my father and grate Carieters I will shoue the world one of the grate Wonders of the world in 15 months if Now man mourders me in Dors or out Dors such A mouserum on Earth will annonce O Lord thou knowest to be troue

There’s lots more. I mean LOTS. Consume your pickle thus forewarned.

Now, Dexter was in many ways an asshole. He is remembered as an eccentric, but really, he was just a rich jerk, in whole or in large part. An anecdote repeated in his every biographical notice is that he held a rehearsal for his funeral. He saw that his wife didn’t mourn with the intensity he thought his due. So he caned her.

And On The Matter Of Commas 1

As I said. Asshole.

But, and here’s my point (I do have one!) and my gift to our Greek Bruce. A Pickle for the Knowing Ones was less written and more core-dumped (I’m that old) onto the page in an order dictated only by whatever Dexter was thinking about in the moment.  It was, bizarrely, yet another success for unpleasant fellow. He handed out copies of the first printing for free, but it became popular (I’m guessing in a point-and-look-at-the-trainwreck kind of way) and went through a number of commercial reprintings.

And, as you’ll see in the (dear FSM, thankfully) brief passage above, it followed Dexter’s views on punctuation. As in, punctuation is a mug’s game. A crutch for small minds. Utterly unnecessary.

Not all of his readers agreed, and some, at least, let Dexter know, so he responded in the second edition with this:

  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
  ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

  ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
  ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
  ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
  ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
  ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;

  ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
  ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
  ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
  ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

  ??????????????????????????????????????
  ??????????????????????????????????????
  ??????????????????????????????????????
  ??????????????????????!???????????????

  !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  ''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''
  ''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''
  ''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''
  ''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''

  ......................................
  ......................................
  ......................................
  ......................................

  --------------------------------------
  --------------------------------------
  --------------------------------------

All on a separate page in the text, with this explanation from Dexter:

fouder mister printer the Nowing ones complane of my book the fust edition had no stops I put in A Nuf here and thay may peper and solt it as they plese

Well. OK then.

Bruce: you may have these commas and all the rest besides, free and gratis for your use.

As for the rest of us? I do hope that this bit of bonkersness livens the afternoon for you all. This thread could not be more open. If you have tales of spectacular bozo-ness to share, so much the better, but, as ever, peper and solt the comments as you please.

Images: Paul Klee, Untitled, c. 1938.

2: J.H. Bufford, A view of the mansion of the late Lord Timothy Dexter in High Street, Newburyport, 1810, printed 1840

3: Engraving of Timothy Dexter and dog from the frontispiece of A Pickle For The Knowing Ones, 1848 edition.

 

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      As the saying goes, better lucky then ..wait; considering that lighting does strike and most people never get any luck that leads to wealth, still better to be good – unless they mean that in the moral sense. Then lucky is the better even if 99.99% of the people aren’t and get screwed by life.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Zooks!

      Thanks for the essay.

      I’m reminded of Leonardo’s notebooks and The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister – there’s a great story there, but it really needs an expert to translate/transcribe it for normal readers.

      :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Walked out of my cousin’s hospice room (he was asleep so no disrespect) when his 50 yr old son started in on the stolen election, there’s all this video evidence, and the fraud-pushers have WON all their court cases.  After the funeral I’ll tell him to fuck off forever.  (His old man would be right with him on this bullshit but I already told him (well before he fell ill) that he is a moron.  Only effect on our relationship was he stopped inviting me on his fishing boat.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cmorenc

      The passage quoted from Dexter’s one book reads almost as if written in c.1300 A.D. English rather than illiterate c.1800 English, in each case as if the author is writing phonetically in the everyday pronunciation of the author and those familiar around him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RAM

      Good old Dexter and Peter Pond must have attended the same School of Hard Knocks; they seem to have been nearly contemporaries.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      decided the world needed to know exactly what he thought of, well, anything that pissed him off in the moment

      Isn’t it wondrous that nowadays anyone can do the same even if they don’t have the resources to self-publish a book?  All they need is a way to get on the internet and tweet, and most libraries offer computer services.

      (Course, even self-publishing is cheap compared to twenty years ago.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @p.a.: You could try “Your father is dying, and that’s what you think is most important in your life right now?” — but since that is apparently the case, it probably wouldn’t help.  My sympathies.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Layer8Problem

      He seems . . . well, peculiar.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFBayAreaGal

      My deceased ex-father-in-law was a great phonetic speller. Loved that man to pieces. I looked forward to receiving his letters after my ex husband and I went our separate ways.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Hilarious. Suppose to be remembered one had to be rich. It at least helped.

      Proofreading fail: Our then-best seafood restaurant had fancy menus, not typewritten daily sheets, and a new edition describing the mixed seafood platter listed “crap” along with the prawns, cod lumps and other contents.

      Guessing the inevitable call to the print shop resulted in hearing, “We have your sign-off on the proofs right here” and not wanting to pay for a corrected reprint, they rolled with them for quite awhile.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary G

      My first cat loved pasta, cooked or right out of the package if I was careless enough to leave it in view. I ended up keeping it in the fridge. So in honor of O.D.:

      'It's better to have tried and failed than to live life wondering what would've happened if I had tried' – Alfred, Lord Tennyson.(📹: Reddit user Boojibs) pic.twitter.com/Mi9AujZqzg— Clare Logan (@withchillies) August 7, 2021

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mary G

      Texas Republicans fucked around and found out:

      More Republicans are out today due to Covid, about 10. They will need to quarantine for 2 weeks…there will likely be no quorum in Abbott’s second suppression session. pic.twitter.com/JscpVWZlrd— Representative Ana-Maria Ramos (@Ramos4Texas) August 7, 2021

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Miss Bianca

      @Mary G

      That’s sort of hilarious and horrifying – that kitten looking like a furry little bug-eyed Gollum gulping down his Precioussss piece of pasta!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Mr. Dexter strikes me as the sort of person that, if they were a client of my firm and presented a core dump like the one you provided as an example, I’d have to be restrained from tracking them down and beating them senseless with a dictionary (it’d be more poetic to beat them senseless with a copy of The Elements of Style, but sadly that book doesn’t have enough heft to make that sort of impression on people).

      Thanks for the story, Mr. Levenson! At least now when I have to deal with brain-breaking documents, I can thank my lucky stars Mr. Dexter is not my client…

      Reply

