We Have Another $1,000 Match for your Four Directions GA Donations!

Inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we have another offer to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and they will match with that amount.  The $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, our anonymous Balloon Juice angel will match $50 of that.

Four Directions Organizing Project
with Fair Fight in GA

Four Directions teams up
with Fair Fight in Georgia!

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen!

Here’s a Four Directions video from the 2021 Georgia runoffs.

