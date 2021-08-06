Inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we have another offer to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and they will match with that amount. The $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, our anonymous Balloon Juice angel will match $50 of that.

Four Directions Organizing Project

with Fair Fight in GA

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen!

=====

Here’s a Four Directions video from the 2021 Georgia runoffs.