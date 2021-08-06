On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Steve from Mendocino
45 minutes after Oz, the red, arrived at the house. The two of them hate each other now. Oz is just so ridiculously dominant and intolerant.
Spike looking cute.
Spike looking even cuter.
Spike being his very dorky self.
Oz and Spike sitting in the sun.
Oz grooming.
Jinkoa, my second Abyssinian, a ruddy. This would have been taken in the mid 70’s.
Abstract of Spike’s eye.
