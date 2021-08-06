Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – We Have Cats 2 of 4

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Steve from Mendocino

45 minutes after Oz, the red, arrived at the house. The two of them hate each other now. Oz is just so ridiculously dominant and intolerant.

Spike looking cute.

Spike looking even cuter.

Spike being his very dorky self.

Oz and Spike sitting in the sun.

Oz grooming.

Jinkoa, my second Abyssinian, a ruddy. This would have been taken in the mid 70’s.

Abstract of Spike’s eye.

  sab
  Yutsano

    2.

      Yutsano

      KITTEHS!
      They're gorgeous and they know it. What magnificent creatures. Thanks for sharing Steve in the general direction of Mendocino.

Going back to sleep now. Hopefully.

      Going back to sleep now. Hopefully.

