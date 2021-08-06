Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On grad school and Balloon Juice

This is not a good bye.  I will be writing here at Balloon Juice until either y’all run me off or I get bored writing about health policy for a broad public audience.

Since September 2013, I have written 2,213 health policy posts and another 550 other posts here.  This has worked out to be slightly more than one health policy post per work day for eight years straight. In addition to Balloon Juice, I’ve had an active research and public dissemination role.  Since July 2019, I have had over twenty peer review articles published or accepted and I’ve been actively writing public facing commentary in a half dozen forums including the New York TimesThe Conversation and Health Affairs Blog.  I write a lot.

I am and have been over-committed for the past two years. I have another dozen peer reviewable manuscripts somewhere in pipeline.  They range from an R&R I need to finish by Labor Day to a second, non-shitty draft that I owe a co-author by the end of the month.  Researchers routinely estimate that most people have three to four hours of intense cognitive work capacity in a given day.  A Balloon-Juice post consume some  of my daily high quality attention budget.  Between the peer review pipeline that I had committed to before I was accepted into my doctoral program and actually studying and writing for my doctorate, I need to be more deliberate when I allocate my limited high quality attention.

I am not sure what this actually means beyond I don’t expect to be writing four or five health policy and research dissemination posts per work week which has been my typical pace since I .

I know two things.

First, Balloon Juice has been an amazing community and environment for me to grow.  I truly appreciate all of the Jackals.  Secondly, I still find tremendous value in writing here as it allows me to grapple with ideas through the act of writing and explaining.  If I can not explain things well, I don’t understand what is being argued.  This is an incredible place where I can go deep into the weeds and wrassle with weird and useful things.  I think having a place where I can continue to do that will be something that I will continue to deeply value.  And I hope that my public struggling with policy relevant details is valuable to at least some of you every time that I write.

I am not sure how often I’ll be writing or in what form I will be writing at Balloon Juice once I start my classes.  I’m taking the next couple of weeks off to go hammer-throw my kids and nieces into a lake and then heading off to orientation.  When I am in the middle of nowhere, I will hopefully figure out what I’ll be doing here at Balloon Juice even as I’m beginning my journey through a doctoral program in population health.

    4. 4.

      Fair Economist

      We’ll miss the posts we don’t get from you but I totally understand the time limitations when working on a PhD. Looking forward to seeing more of your writing in the peer reviewed literature.

      PSpain

      David, take a well deserved rest and recharge for the Fall Semester. I always read and enjoy your posts.

      I find it difficult to hammer throw my kids, overhead start is hard with old shoulders, but if I hold them by the ankles and do more of a discus spin they go much further.

      gbbalto

      David, thank you very much for all the work you have put into helping us understand health insurance issues. I don’t know much but I know I would know a lot less without your help.
      Best of luck with the PhD program!

      lowtechcyclist

      I’d say “good luck in grad school,” David, but it’s hard to think about someone more over-prepared for it than you are.

      For most people, being in a Ph.D. program is two things: first, you learn what’s already known in your projected area of research, and second, you get your initial experience with original research and publication.

      Since you’ve already been publishing like crazy, it’s always seemed to me that there should be a way where an appropriate institution of higher learning could just hand you the academic credential that you’ve largely moved beyond.  But academia being what it is, of course there isn’t one.

      So have fun in grad school!  You’ll kick ass there.  But since you’ll still have to actually do the work and stuff, of course that’s going to be a time sink, there’s no way around that.  So write here when you have the time and motivation, and don’t feel guilty about being a lot less present than you’ve been.  And have a great vacation between now and orientation!

      HinTN

      Thank you for using this place to wrassle your ideas into form. From Mayhem to Doctor of Philosophy right here! We’ve been blessed.

      Nicole

      Oh, well fine, just abandon us then, future DOCTOR Anderson!

      (Seriously, though, have a great vacation with your family and I swear, I don’t know how you manage to do everything you do as it is! We’ll enjoy whatever participation in the site you’re able to do and the PhD program is lucky to have you)

      zhena gogolia

      Good luck — I hope this is a really rewarding new stage of life. We have been blessed to have you here.

      Spanky

      This is not a good bye.

      Oh shit! He’s leaving!

      But seriously, folks, I never understood how you managed the blistering pace you’ve maintained all these years. I imagine you tried to follow Anne Laurie’s example.

      Go forth and recreate! And if you only post here once a week or so, we’ll live with that.

