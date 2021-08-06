Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meet the Temporary House Guest

Meet the Temporary House Guest

26 Comments

Our daughter is staying with us for a couple of weeks since her lease was up prior to the day she’s moving out of state. This is her cat, Pearl. Pearl was adopted from a shelter as a kitten about a year ago. She’s pictured with her new toy, called a “SmartyKat.” That’s false advertising: she’s no smarter after playing with it than before.

Pearl is my first extended encounter with a 100% house cat, one that has never willingly set foot outside. (She’d have been run over in moments on the busy streets in front of my daughter’s old apartment.) She’s pretty placid, though when my daughter put her in a crate to come over, it sounds like she behaved like Steve lite, pissing all over and generally making a racket. Most days, she vacillates between running away when I clomp down the stairs, and playfully stalking me and batting at my legs. She gets lots of treats and playtime and generally has a good life as far as I can tell.

As a kid, we had indoor/outdoor cats. They were killing and fighting machines at night, and purring, friendly pets during the day. I don’t know the range of a typical house cat, but I imagine they knew a world that was at least a square mile. Pearl’s entire world was 800 square feet or so at my kid’s place, and now it’s a couple of thousand in our house. She seems to have adjusted to a complete change in her world without too much fuss. That’s pretty remarkable.

Anyway, since we have a temporary pet, I thought I’d introduce her to this pet loving community. Also, if you have recommendations for traveling with a cat on an airplane, please share them, since Pearl will be leaving on a jet plane in a few weeks.

    2. 2.

      raven

      Speaking of temporary, we just brought Artemis home. She’s very skittish, very submissive and very sweet. I think her specialness was reflected when the vet tech cried when we took her. It’s a miracle that she’s alive and it may be a miracle if we can let her go.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Oklahomo

      I’ve seen everything from 10 acres to 20 blocks to 6 square kilometers.  Depends on how hungry the cat is, and of course if it’s a tom he can have a huge range.  We have a feral tom we call Shaggy who used to drop by once a month until the last female was trapped and neutered.  He still drops by now and then, but we’ve seen him in pastures miles from our place.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      mistermix: “the temporary house guest”

      90% of Balloon Juice readers:  (knowing chuckle, and anticipation of cat pictures for the foreseeable future)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      The only cat my first wife and I ever had, itty bitty kitty, needed to go to the vet for shots. My ex wanted to crate her but I said it would be fine. When she came out carrying the cat it bolted from her arms and we never saw it again. There’s a lesson in there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      Looks exactly like my dad’s cat when we stole him from the neighbors one freezing December night. Thirteen years later he’s still doing  great, although he went blind in both eyes. He’s always been a placid boy, but he can hold his own against other aggressive cats, because he is big and loud and they don’t know he is blind,

      Reply
    9. 9.

      feebog

      We are in coyote country and cats rapidly become the prey rather than the hunter. Have not had a cat in years, strictly a dog family.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      @raven: Scritch only her head, until she lets you move further back. Stay clear of her feet and tummy. she ain’t a dog. Our boy cats like to have the back scritched where the tail attaches, but the girls take offense.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      randy khan

      What a cutie.

      It’s definitely true that cats who’ve lived outside or spent a lot of time outside are different than cats who’ve been indoors their whole lives.  That said, they all want to go outside.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      @randy khan:

      My last three didn’t. Never showed the slightest interest, even though they had spent their first two months out there. Maybe because they had.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I don’t know the range of a typical house cat, but I imagine they knew a world that was at least a square mile

      I never thought of that. Anybody know?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eunicecycle

      @randy khan: I looked up the other day at our back porch door to see our always-indoor cat looking in at me! Before I could get over my shock and get up to let her in, she showed me how she got out. She jumped back in an open window that the screen had been knocked out. She zoomed back in the house and disappeared for several hours. I think she was traumatized by her little adventure!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gvg

      Airlines used to have rules like 2 pets per plane in the cabin, so you needed to be early. Maybe it reserved now, there are special crates that fit under airline seats, very small, with doors on top. Use vet prescribed tranquilizers. Have copies of all bet records and microchip. You can also ship in the hold. I had to pick up a shipped to me cat, and there was a cargo area, separate building at the airport, which was not air conditioned. This was Orlando, in the summer 30 years ago, so get there fast and get your pet. Don’t arrive in off hours, the inspectors or staff who process animals weren’t 24 hours, more like 10. Different airlines had totally different rules so check.

      if some official want to inspect the crate and remove the cat, insist on going into a shut door room so the cat can’t escape and run around a huge airport and get lost. They get scared.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      randy khan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I just looked for that, because I was curious.  It looks like typical ranges for “free ranging” cats in suburban and urban environments are on the order of a circle with an 1,100 foot diameter (call it 2/10 of a mile).  In rural areas, the range is much bigger, call it a 4,000 foot diameter circle.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      piratedan

      aye, here in AZ we have inside only cats… they want to look outside, we have windows, doors with metal mesh screens that they can smell the outside and be safely inside.  We have coyotes all around us and I’m not gonna say that feral cats aren’t out there but any house cat bolting likely has an extremely short lifespan if it makes for the desert.

      I love my furry family way too much to let them out…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      randy khan

      @Eunicecycle:

      That’s funny, but also typical.

      I’ve had cats get out and then, when I’ve found them, look at me contemptuously as if to ask why I let them do that.  (And, more than once, gone looking for an escapee, only to come back to the front door and have the cat whining to get back in).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      w3ski

      Some Airlines are not pet friendly. Research who you use to carry your pet. Check for ratings on pet service, pay attention to low ratings. It could even mean your cat’s life.
      My Sister went thru much trouble getting her pet to Hawaii when she moved there.
      w3ski

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Gvg: Thanks, good advice.  My daughter is taking her to a cats-only vet clinic prior to flying to get whatever they recommend to calm her down.

      Reply

