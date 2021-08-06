Our daughter is staying with us for a couple of weeks since her lease was up prior to the day she’s moving out of state. This is her cat, Pearl. Pearl was adopted from a shelter as a kitten about a year ago. She’s pictured with her new toy, called a “SmartyKat.” That’s false advertising: she’s no smarter after playing with it than before.

Pearl is my first extended encounter with a 100% house cat, one that has never willingly set foot outside. (She’d have been run over in moments on the busy streets in front of my daughter’s old apartment.) She’s pretty placid, though when my daughter put her in a crate to come over, it sounds like she behaved like Steve lite, pissing all over and generally making a racket. Most days, she vacillates between running away when I clomp down the stairs, and playfully stalking me and batting at my legs. She gets lots of treats and playtime and generally has a good life as far as I can tell.

As a kid, we had indoor/outdoor cats. They were killing and fighting machines at night, and purring, friendly pets during the day. I don’t know the range of a typical house cat, but I imagine they knew a world that was at least a square mile. Pearl’s entire world was 800 square feet or so at my kid’s place, and now it’s a couple of thousand in our house. She seems to have adjusted to a complete change in her world without too much fuss. That’s pretty remarkable.

Anyway, since we have a temporary pet, I thought I’d introduce her to this pet loving community. Also, if you have recommendations for traveling with a cat on an airplane, please share them, since Pearl will be leaving on a jet plane in a few weeks.