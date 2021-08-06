#COVID ICU nurse in #Louisiana, warns of the toll of the #DeltaVariant on her patients—including parents of her 14-yo daughter's friend:



“Their 14-year-old could be an orphan…we are intubating & losing people that are my age & younger."#GetVaccinatedpic.twitter.com/VElGwJyTch — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) August 6, 2021

This video will break your heart. The pain from the obvious exhaustion of this Louisiana COVID ICU nurse is bad enough. The story she tells about her 14 year-old daughter asking her mother to pray for the parents of her daughter’s friend, who are both patients on this nurse’s ward, is worse.

I agree with John that the only way that we’re going to see a jump in vax rates is stick, not carrot, whether from corporations or government. I agree with Atrios that “pandemic of the unvaccinated” should be “pandemic of the unvaccinated and innocent children” or something similar, now that children’s hospital ICUs are filling up in hotspots..

But goddamit, Republicans need to pay a price for this, and that price starts with residents of every state getting a chance to vote them out.