Making Orphans to Own the Libs

This video will break your heart. The pain from the obvious exhaustion of this Louisiana COVID ICU nurse is bad enough. The story she tells about her 14 year-old daughter asking her mother to pray for the parents of her daughter’s friend, who are both patients on this nurse’s ward, is worse.

I agree with John that the only way that we’re going to see a jump in vax rates is stick, not carrot, whether from corporations or government. I agree with Atrios that “pandemic of the unvaccinated” should be “pandemic of the unvaccinated and innocent children” or something similar, now that children’s hospital ICUs are filling up in hotspots..

But goddamit, Republicans need to pay a price for this, and that price starts with residents of every state getting a chance to vote them out.

    1. 1.

      Cacti

      Dying to own the libs is now a mainstream Republican political position.

      I wish I was exaggerating or being flippant.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Southwest Utah. Stardate eight six twenty one. Just went with my man for a coffee and sandwich to eat outdoors. Not one mask, but ours. Outside, inside, people outdoors doing things on the sidewalk or down the block. Extremely high spread here. ICUs 85-90% full. Not one mask

      — Xeni ❤️‍🔥 (@xeni) August 6, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/06/indiana-university-students-ask-supreme-court-block-vaccine-order/5505558001/

      What?  Bodily integrity?  Huh?

      WASHINGTON – Eight college students challenging Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Friday, asking the justices to consider immunization mandates for the first time since the pandemic began.
      Indiana’s public university said in May that students and faculty would be required to take the vaccine to attend classes in person with exceptions for religious objections, medical conditions – such as allergies – and those conducting their coursework online.
      The appeal arrives at the nation’s highest court as some employers, restaurants and schools are requiring vaccines. About 40% of the nation’s adult population is not fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
      The students filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to block enforcement of the university’s requirement, which they said violates their constitutional right to bodily integrity under the 14th Amendment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy: Throw me in that briar patch.

      You know that the worst cops will be the ones that quit (if any of these whiners actually quit).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      Found out that one of my high school classmates passed away last night from Covid at age 41. His wife is sick, too. They have two young kids.

      I don’t understand people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      I don’t have enough faith in America to believe Republicans will definitely pay a price for branding themselves as the pro-COVID party and dragging out the death, sickness, misery and inconvenience for all of us by politicizing a public health crisis. But I think it’s possible. 

      One thing on that front that’s encouraging: Dems are dropping the gloves and straight-up calling their Republican colleagues “plague rats” (Swalwell!) and telling preening trolls like DeSantis and Abbott to “get out of the way” (Biden). DeSantis really does seem kind of panicky this week, but he’s boxed himself in. He’ll gamble with our lives, and I hope to Christ that reachable people see that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      My wife’s cousin, an evangelical Christian, is in her eighteenth day in the hospital with Covid. She hasn’t been on a ventilator, but she’s been on oxygen. She and her husband, who also got Covid but not bad enough to be hospitalized, have four children, two of high-school age, and two of early elementary school age.

      None of them were vaccinated, of course. And if her husband had waited a few more hours to get her to the hospital, she’d probably have died and left those kids motherless.

      The family doc said it would be a waste of time to get the kids tested for Covid if they’re asymptomatic, which they fortunately are. I strongly disagree: we don’t know what the long-term effects of Covid are – it’s not been around for even two fucking years, so there’s no way to know! – and it would be wise to know whether you’ve had it or not, so when they DO find out what some of those effects are, you know whether you should be tested for them.

      Goddamn evangelicals.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Betty Cracker: Biden should have a town hall with healthcare workers like this nurse who are working in full and overflowing ICUs (especially pediatric ICUs, which are full in Houston).  Not exclusive to CNN, a White House production, prime fucking time.  Let them testify about having 1 or 2 vaxxed patients in ICUs and the rest being unvaxxed.  Make sure that some of the participants are prone to shed tears.  Just keep pounding it home that those governors are running death traps.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Hildebrand

      The fact that governors like Ivey and Hutchinson are furiously backpedaling on their own knavery is a good sign – and one that can be used when reporters are talking to other republican governors.  I recognize they aren’t fully taking responsibility for their own short-sightedness, but their change of heart is a good thing for all sorts of reasons.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WhatsMyNym

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The family doc said it would be a waste of time to get the kids tested for Covid if they’re asymptomatic, which they fortunately are.

      The assumption will be that they had it if their parents did. That’s what testing here has shown.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @germy: Seems like an excellent way of purging the police force (and probably also the military) of people who shouldn’t be in those jobs. See also: healthcare workers refusing vaccination mandates.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      @germy:

      I maintain that sworn LE officer is a position that should require a BA/BS to generally assure a brighter, more thoughtful work force.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Baud: They probably consider 3 to be a large number.​

      When you’ve blown off eight of your fingers with M80s while celebrating the 4th…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      The good news, such as it is, is that the Delta Surge does seem to have frightened a noticeable number of holdouts into getting their vaccinations. Looking at the CDC numbers and looking at “people getting first shot”, nationally the rate has nearly doubled since the low in early July and is now above 400k/day. Hotspots like Alabama and Louisiana have rates up 4x (starting from a very low baseline of course). Florida a bit more than double.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @Cacti: I don’t think it’s “dying to own the libs” so much as a really, really toxic version of “hold my beer”.

      Slate (from 2011):

      Wolf Blitzer put a terrific question to Rep. Ron Paul at last night’s CNN/Tea Party Express Republican debate in Tampa, Fla. What should happen, the moderator asked hypothetically, if a healthy 30-year-old man who can afford insurance chooses not to buy it—and then becomes catastrophically ill and needs intensive care for six months? When Dr. Paul ducked, fondly recalling the good old days before Medicare and saying that we should all take responsibility for ourselves, Blitzer pressed the point. “But, Congressman, are you saying the society should just let him die?” At that point, the rabble erupted in cheers and whoops of “Yeah!”

      This was indeed an appalling, mob-mentality moment—more medieval, even, than the crowd applauding Gov. Rick Perry for winning the death-penalty derby at the previous debate. What it clarified, however, was less the cruelty of the Tea Party crowd than the absurdity of the health-care positions of all of the Republican candidates. The GOP contenders relentlessly attack “Obamacare” as “socialized medicine.” But they won’t speak up for either of the other two choices available to them: the arguably more socialized system we have hitherto lived with or the Blitzer option of letting the uninsured die in the streets.

      The rhetoric on their side has continued to spiral down, and politicians on their side get rewarded (with retweets, attention) by staking out maximalist positions. It’s a tribal thing inside their tribe, showing how pure they are…

      I’m trying to think of an analogy endpoint, something so ridiculous that even they won’t go for it, but I’m drawing a blank. “I burned my own house down to protect my freedom!! MAGA!!1” They’d end up on FoxNews and have a book deal and get a few hundred k on GoFundMe. :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Montanareddog

      @dmsilev: The post-Iraq invasion experience of summarily disbanding Saddam’s armed forces was having a lot of disaffected ex-military with easy access to guns wreaking havoc. I am not sure that throwing out anti-vax US military would be such an unequivocal win as is often assumed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sure Lurkalot

      And then there is Texas, where now a school does not have to inform parents of a positive case or do any contract tracing but you can still send your kiddo to school even if a close contact with an infected student.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      smith

      @Another Scott: I think owning the libs on a particular issue is what touches off the downward spiral you describe. Thereafter it’s competitive purity signalling to the rest of the tribe with no braking mechanism so it gets ever more extreme.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Starfish

      @Montanareddog: Keeping them is a blow to military readiness. They can infect everyone they work and train with. It won’t be that many because way more people like to run their mouths than act in a way that might have consequences.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Montanareddog

      @Starfish: I agree with both of your points (military readiness, and mostly just performative-gobshitery). I am pushing back on the notion that it is a win-win with no potential downside.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Yutsano

      Speaking of dying to pwn the libz…

      Ashli Babbitt’s family filing a $10 million wrongful death suit against US Capitol Police. Their attorney says she was ambushed by the officer who shot her, and was given no warning or verbal command. pic.twitter.com/XUAyEuh0yk— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 6, 2021

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Montanareddog:

      I dunno, given that there are already more guns than people in our fine country, it’s hard for me to see even tens of thousands of suddenly former police and military making that much of a difference.

      And wrt the military, only a small fraction of them are infantry.  While they’ve all been through basic, most of them don’t handle guns on a regular basis.  My next-door neighbor is active-duty USAF, and I bet there are a few thousand people in my county who are more skilled with guns than he is.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/06/us/sturgis-motorcycle-rally-covid/index.html

      And don’t forget, Sturgis motorcycle rally starts today and goes on for 10 days.

      Steve Sample, a 67-year-old land surveyor from Arizona, will be attending the 81st annual Sturgis rally. It’s his fifth straight year, and he will be there with his wife, who is vaccinated against Covid-19, he said. He is not.
      “I’m going to go every year until I die, whether Covid kills me or a head-on collision,” he said. “That’s the way I am.”

      report by infectious disease experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Dakota health officials traced 649 Covid-19 cases around the country and at least one death to the 2020 rally. The report said the “true national impact” of the rally on the pandemic is likely underestimated.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cain

      @germy:

      Then they are violating their oath of office. Fuck em – we don’t need more assholes on the police force. Let em go and get new ones. If there is one union I don’t give a fuck about – it’s the police union.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      karen marie

      @lowtechcyclist: Maybe better not to know given that when Republicans take back the House and Senate they’ll rescind the law requiring health insurers to cover preexisting conditions.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Scout211

      @Yutsano:

      I don’t know how that attorney can say there was no warning.  In the NYT video, you can hear multiple people shouting “gun!” “gun!” and you can see clearly through the windows a police officer with their gun drawn and holding it for a period of time before shooting.  But I guess that will come out later.  IANAL

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211: I remember last summer, you could just see the case and death numbers radiate out from SD in the wake of Sturgis.  It was one hell of a super-spreader event.

      Guess they’re gonna see if they can do it again, and I certainly wouldn’t bet against them.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @Yutsano: “Um, what was Ms. Babbitt doing in the Capitol?  Was she authorized to be inside the building?  What was Ms. Babbitt doing inside a broken window? …”

      I somehow don’t think the case will go anywhere, but they got their retweet so I’m sure they’re happy.

      (sigh)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      scav

      Either their God wants a lot of orphans (special offer reserved for the unvaccinated!) or it’s a Do It Yourself Rapture.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cain

      @Another Scott:

      Never mind that the vice president of the United States was only feet away. I think Ashli’s family is going to get very embarrassed when the facts come out.

      That said, some clown lawyer probably convinced them and everyone is going to try to get money from right wingers to fight this and in the end – they hope everyone comes out a bit richer.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Shakti

      @Scout211:

       

      @Yutsano:

      Ashli Babbitt should be dishonorably discharged from the Air Force posthumously. Not only should the government not pay one red cent towards her shitty family, they should have to pay the government’s costs in this suit at minimum and any monies they raise from GoFundmes and the like should be confiscated starting at one penny and going to infinity.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      New Deal democrat

      @Betty Cracker: The top 5 States for new vaccinations *per capita* in the past week have been AR, FL, MS, LA, and TX.

       

      Gee, what do they have in common?

       

      Fear is a powerful motivator.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      sab

      I finally figured why Oficer Fanone’s accent fascinates me so much. In my mis-spent youth I went to law school in Tennessee. My roommate for two years was from Bethesda, MD. Her maternal grandfather was an orthodox rabbi from Brooklyn. She broke away from all that and became a biker chick in rural Maryland. For a while she worked as a cook on a shrimpboat in the Gulf. Her accent was a lot like his.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      @West of the Rockies:

      A lot of the police forces seemingly want a very moldable/compliant  work force, having people with higher education can muddy those waters, so to speak. It’s like the military to a degree, a large part of it does not need to be highly educated but highly motivated. Other parts can require a year or more of specialized training, to keep things running, and more of those people are less likely to appreciate some aspects of military life.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      sab

      I finally figured why Oficer Fanone’s accent fascinates me so much. In my mis-spent youth I went to law school in Tennessee. My roommate for two years was from Bethesda, MD. Her maternal grandfather was an orthodox rabbi from Brooklyn. She broke away from all that and became a biker chick in rural Maryland. For a while she worked as a cook on a shrimpboat in the Gulf. Her accent was a lot like hers.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Gvg

      University of Florida just announced they are back to masks indoors. This is in defiance of the Governor and legislature and we do really always need funding so this is a fairly big deal. Also strongly recommending vaccination by August 22nd. Not an actual mandate but stronger statement than before. I found the naming of a date interesting and also they recommended either Moderns or Pfizer but didn’t mention J&J.

      regular school starts in 1 week, university in 2 weeks. It was supposed to be a normal fall, announced way back in May…so this is a change in plans.

      Reply

