Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The house always wins.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

The math demands it!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This blog will pay for itself.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Good luck with your asparagus.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I really should read my own blog.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Han shot first.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Late Night Open Thread: Sometimes All You Can Do Is Point & Mock

Late Night Open Thread: Sometimes All You Can Do Is Point & Mock

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Sometimes All You Can Do Is Laugh - STOCKPILE

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

I believe this (not truncated, just very snarky) thread may have been based on an actual posting. And I’m very glad I don’t know who the original might’ve been!

In ADDITION to denying the efficacy of the miracle drug ivermectin, the so-called medical experts do nothing but take a dump on the Alex Jones concoction you’ve been taking that have been helping you bulk up.

Yet we’re supposed to believe them when 34/

The same media reporting on the vaccine is the one that lets you sign up for their paper online but to cancel you have to CALL AND TALK TO SOMEBODY.

How is that trustworthy?! 71/

Because the applesauce has those rib things, you are invariably left with applesauce in the container that you can’t get out!

Corporate America is stealing your [email protected][email protected]! You simply can’t trust them or their drugs. 88/

Remember two weeks to flatten the curve? Yeah that was a big lie. I mean, it was Trump who said it but the deep state made him. We can’t trust a government that forces honorable presidents to say things they know aren’t true. 112/

And schools! Let’s talk about schools! They’re nothing but CRT factories and also the government kept them closed FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR! Can you believe it?

So you decide you’re going to homeschool, but then they act like you’re a religious weirdo and 143/

and Brie Larson wasn’t even any good. She was stiff as a board. The whole movie was a feminist lecture. Count me out. But as soon as you say you don’t care for the movie and call the lead actress an entitled bitch people call you a sexist. 166/

And so the more they want you to take the vaccine, the more reluctant you get. If they would just respect your decision not to get the vaccine and never talk to you about it or talk about how they got the vaccine or show any sign of taking Covid seriously at all, then you’d 182

while the politicians who are supposed to be taking this seriously instead fly on planes without masks. Those Hollywood starlets telling people to be careful are throwing parties and having sex. A lot of sex, probably. Which they wouldn’t do if they took the virsu seriously. 213/

So imagine you’re this guy. Just for a minute. Would you take the vaccine?

That’s what I thought /fin

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chief Oshkosh

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Will Truman seems like a nice guy, but I’m with the cartoonist. The anti-vaxxers are shark chum at this point. Like I’ve said, ya hate ta see it…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.