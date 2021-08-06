Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: President Biden, Making Us Proud to Be Democrats

(Even in ways one would least expect.)

He picked a great VP, too:

    49Comments

    2. 2.

      John S.

      Never mind Biden making us proud to be Democrats — he is making us proud to be Americans again after 4 long years of endless embarrassment.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      T minus 7 for the My Pillow Case.

      //

      (That it’s Friday the thirteenth is the fondant on the cake.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MJS

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: None that are intelligible, and he has since backed off that specific date, now claiming it will be “August or “September”. He also recently said that instead of Trump being reinstated, the Supreme Court will require a “do over” of the election.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      Have your hardhats ready. Pittsburgh area Congressman Conor Lamb will announce for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat today, and the brickbats will be flying.

      Other candidates include Montgomery County Commission Chair Val Arkoosh, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, and State Senator Malcolm Kenyatta.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Yep, Uncle Joe is knocking it out of the park. Minor nit: Telsa was not invited to the electric car shindig. Any ideas why the US company that essentially created the market and continues to lead was snubbed? I mean, I know Musk can be annoying, but is he worse than whoever heads up GM or Ford?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Well, there will be four good candidates, so that’s good. Kenyatta and Lamb are both in their 30’s, which is kind of interesting. I don’t think the primary will be too destructive, at least not in Pennsylvania.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @Dorothy A. Winsor

      My English to Raving Lunatic phrasebook is woefully out of date.

      Switching gears to something completely different –

      Now there’s a potently evocative phrase one doesn’t come across every day (emphasis added).

      On the box they’ve pictured … I think it’s jam. It looks a lot like blood — this child holding up a blood-filled banana — which is just one of the reasons why this is such a traumatizing instrument.

      :)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      At noon we go to meet a dog we are going to foster. She was badly abused but has had medical treatment an is ready for an intermediary before she is placed with someone with several dogs.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nicole

      That moment with the VP- awwwww.  That’s the stuff that really moves me and makes me hopeful- the awareness of the comfort and needs of others, in the small moments, carries over to policy making.

      And I laughed at Biden’s recounting of the Secret Service reaction to the Corvette promise.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty

      Since you mentioned VP Harris, something I have wanted to share. I made a fairly innocuous comment on Twitter defending the VP and received a load of hostile comments. It looks like there is already an effort to discredit her as they did Hillary. Comments looked like Bernie Bro stuff- she’s a cop, she mishandled the immigration job etc. Something to be aware of.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      raven

      @Nicole: They named her Artemis

      Artemis, in Greek religion, the goddess of wild animals, the hunt, and vegetation and of chastity and childbirth; she was identified by the Romans with Diana. Artemis was the daughter of Zeus and Leto and the twin sister of Apollo. Among the rural populace, Artemis was the favourite goddess.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Well, if we’re going to go with personalities of the CEOs (actually, I’m not sure Musk still heads up Tesla), I doubt they’d have had the “summit” at all.

      I’m not a Tesla fanboy (heck, I drive a 20 yr old vehicle and hope to get at least another 10 out of it), but there is no denying that they created and continue to lead the industry. Their charging network alone should’ve garnered them an invitation

      ETA: Next time, they ought to run the invitation list by me. Harumph!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Quinerly

      Good morning!
      Another break through Delta infection in my circle. Good friend and his girlfriend were in CO. Both vaccinated. She toured the crowded Manutou Cliff Dwellings. No masks, lots of children everywhere. She contracted Delta. He came down with it a week later. Said started like seasonal allergies, sinus problems. Then fatigue, cough. I had planned to do Manitou 9/8 on my trip. Scratch that off my list.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid

      Have your hardhats ready. Pittsburgh area Congressman Conor Lamb will announce for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat today, and the brickbats will be flying.

      Dood is from bougie-ass Mt. Lebanon. He might have seen steel once. Maybe wore a hard hat at a costume party in college.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      oldgold

      The American sage, Ron White, got it right.

      “The Daily Beast reports: “Vaccine skeptics and anti-maskers are instead sucking down horse paste — the latest snake-oil “miracle cure.” Enthusiasts have taken to raiding rural tractor supply stores in search of ivermectin horse paste (packed with ‘apple flavor!’). This has resulted in an increase in calls to poison Control centers.“

      You cannot fix it!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      Our yellow kitten is now asking my husband to pet him! Last night he followed my husband and walked in front of him like he wanted hubby to stop and pet him. We should be able to get him to the vet next week, thank goodness. We’ve made a lot of progress since June, when he was running away from us. I guess regular feeding and talking to them nicely gets them to trust you.

      No more news on my mother; I’m going to call this morning to see if the speech therapist came to evaluate her yesterday afternoon after I left, because whether or not she can swallow is going to determine a lot of things. The nurse was supposed to call me last night, but never did so I think perhaps they didn’t do the test. I’m really hoping she can swallow, because that makes things a lot easier, but I’m afraid she won’t be able to. She can write to communicate, though, and her mind seems to be intact, so that’s good. I talked to the nurse stroke specialist yesterday. She made me feel better, or at least better-informed. I think the next step is going to be working with them to get the letters from her doctors I need to have power of attorney, because it’s obvious to me that she won’t be able to manage her own affairs, at least for awhile (and maybe never again, I have no idea at this point). Everything is very much day-to-day at this point.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  I’m worried about the hostility to Harris.

      I am too, but I think it was inevitable. One of my co-workers is absolutely convinced that “they” made sure Harris was the VP because “they” are going to have Biden declared incompetent and replace him in the presidency with Harris because that’s what “they” always really wanted, but “they” knew she couldn’t actually get elected. (And no, she cannot tell me who “they” are except “the people who are really in power”.) She thinks Harris is “insane”. Of course, she also thinks Trump did a good job, so there’s that.  Harris is a black woman, full stop, so of course a lot of them are afraid of her.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      @Nicole: You’re welcome. At this point I’m in kind of a holding pattern, waiting for evaluations that will direct what can happen next. I’m trying to be hopeful, but it was a major stroke and she’s 87, although she is a relatively healthy 87-year-old – or was until this week. I refuse to spend hours and hours at the hospital waiting on the off chance someone might come by to tell me something, because right now she’s mostly sleeping anyway (side effect of having a stroke, evidently). I love my mother, but my life cannot just stop.  They really should figure out a better way to communicate with family members than expecting someone to be there all the time – I’m her only living child, and she had no brothers or sisters, so I’m it. I’m taking it day-by-day for now. If she has to go to a long-term care facility (probable), I’m hoping I can get her in one that’s close to our pub, highly recommended, and where one of her best friends lives now.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      oldgold

      Way to go Joe!

      (CNN Business)The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

      It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Fair Economist

      @Soprano2: Glad your mother is still mentally there and that is a good sign towards the extent of eventual recovery. You’re handling it as well as is possible, I think.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      I was just curious what you thought about it. I had never heard of it, but a FB group about old movies posted a still photo, and I was intrigued to see how EGR handled his role as kindly Norwegian farmer. You’re right about O’Brien, though; I found her performance diabetes-inducing, more fitting for Song of Bernadette. I was surprised at how heavy-handed her syrupy sweetness was allowed by the director.

      Reply

