Friday Evening Open Thread: The Undignified 'Performance Art' of Being in the Office

Friday Evening Open Thread: The Undignified ‘Performance Art’ of Being in the Office

60 Comments

Seemed like a good time to share Mr. Zitron’s ‘Why Managers Fear a Remote-Work Future‘:

Some of the people loudly calling for a return to the office are not the same people who will actually be returning to the office regularly. The old guard’s members feel heightened anxiety over the white-collar empires they’ve built, including the square footage of real estate they’ve leased and the number of people they’ve hired. Earlier this year, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rolled out an uneven return-to-office plan for its more than 130,000 employees—the majority of workers must soon come back to the office three days a week, while others are permitted to keep working exclusively from home. One senior executive at the company has even been allowed to work remotely from New Zealand.

Remote work lays bare many brutal inefficiencies and problems that executives don’t want to deal with because they reflect poorly on leaders and those they’ve hired. Remote work empowers those who produce and disempowers those who have succeeded by being excellent diplomats and poor workers, along with those who have succeeded by always finding someone to blame for their failures. It removes the ability to seem productive (by sitting at your desk looking stressed or always being on the phone), and also, crucially, may reveal how many bosses and managers simply don’t contribute to the bottom line…

Some people really do need to show up in person. I live in Las Vegas, a city of more than 600,000 people with more than 200,000 hospitality workers, and thus I’m keenly aware of which tasks require someone to physically be there to complete them. You can’t wash dishes over Zoom. You can’t change bed sheets over Slack. Blue-collar workers are the backbone of the city, as well as the Consumer Electronics Show that the tech elite uses to champion code-based products. Local hospitality workers suffered painfully during the pandemic as tourism in the city dried up, because their jobs depend on thriving physical spaces.

But for the tens of millions of us who spend most of our days sitting at a computer, the pandemic proved that remote work is just work. Every company that didn’t require someone to physically do something in a specific place was forced to become more efficient on cloud-based production tools, and the office started to feel like just another room with internet access. While many executives and managers spent the early months of the pandemic telling their employees that “remote work wouldn’t work for us in the long term,” they are now forced to argue with the tangible proof of their still-standing business, making spurious statements like “We’ll miss the office culture and collaboration.”…

The reason working from home is so nightmarish for many managers and executives is that a great deal of modern business has been built on the substrate of in-person work. As a society, we tend to consider management a title rather than a skill, something to promote people to, as well as a way in which you can abstract yourself from the work product. When you remove the physical office space—the place where people are yelled at in private offices or singled out in meetings—it becomes a lot harder to spook people as a type of management. In fact, your position at a company becomes more difficult to justify if all you do is delegate and nag people…

Even if we’re discussing some sort of theoretical, utopian office in which everybody is contributing and everyone gets along, each day during which a business doesn’t fail because of going remote proves that the return-to-office movement is unnecessary. Those in power who claim that remote work is unworkable are delaying an inevitable remote future by using logic that mostly comes down to “I like seeing the people I pay for in one place.” I have yet to read one compelling argument for a company that has gone remote to fully return to the office, mostly because the reasoning is rooted in control and ego…

    60Comments

    2. 2.

      craigie

      I read this a few days ago and thought it made a lot of good points, the biggest one being that you can’t say we can’t work remotely if we are still in business.

      But “in business” and “working optimally” are still potentially different things.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Major Major Major Major

      I have had managers/worked at organizations that thought like this. Now I work at a company that totally understands things like “I did four hours of pair programming and it broke me so I’m calling it a day.” I am much happier and hope everybody else (as appropriate) can have workplaces like this too.

      As for hourly workers, we should pay them more most places & improve their backstop… but this is alas not focused on them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nora

      In a better world, the last year would have taught us as a society how much we rely on the people doing the lowest level jobs, the people who couldn’t work remotely but who kept everything going. Live and don’t learn, that’s us, to quote from Calvin and Hobbes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Spanky

      Few things are as worthless to the bottom line than middle management. Most in my experience failed at their primary job, which was to shield the people under them from the shit raining down from above.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eolirin

      I don’t feel like that take is entirely fair. I know Microsoft has actually done a good amount of research on this topic, and more importantly made it public, and there are a number of things that need to be managed very differently in a remote work setting than an in person one, and some things are much harder to deal with. They ran into a lot of issues with on boarding new hires and new issues around work life balance and burnout. It’s harder to for good managers to notice when the people they’re responsible for are struggling, in places with non toxic cultures it makes personal issues more invisible which makes it harder for coworkers to support each other. There’s lots room for incidental social interaction and bonding, which can have an effect on morale and team cohesion. And more.

      Now, these things are all resolvable, and MS actually has published a set of guidelines around them from their own learnings, and they certainly think hybrid work is how things are going to go. But I think there are a number of really solid reasons beyond ego and control for why having in person interactions on a regular basis is important, why there being some kind of physical space is important. And that’s not even thinking about the people who need to be away from their family members or home environment in order to be productive, or who lack access to the infrastructure necessary to do remote well.

      ETA: and let’s note, MS has a vested interest in remote work, well, working. They provide a lot of services that people will want to use if they’re doing remote work. And even they don’t think going full remote is a reasonable solution for most companies.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      I was in higher ed and worked on online courses and distance ed for 15 years. It was swell and I always got everything done ahead of time!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Thin Black Duke

      As a guy, I’m astonished at how many women who worked from home tell me that they never want to wear a bra ever again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: ​
        big shock to me as well. who knew the humidity would range from 80 to 90 percent on top of the heat

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gvg

      My office pushed us to go back last summer and I resented it. Thought it was unnecessary for my specific task and that I had gotten more done at home. I did miss casual conversations and tips plus just some unnecessary conversations with people I liked but on the whole, I thought a hybrid with some in office days would have been best. It turned out other people had different experiences with working from home, especially those with multiple family members all at home trying to do work and school at the same time in houses too small. I heard that some people barely got anything done and bosses couldn’t tell if it was lazy or family circumstances. I guessed they also didn’t want to try and allow some to stay and some required to come in with the same level job. The pandemic because of kids out of school was not the best test of working from home anyway. I don’t know what the future will hold, but it is always fraught when bosses appear to be playing favorites.

      i don’t know if my job will bother to figure out how to permanently work from home. Some of us could, some front desk people need to be there. Also the work socializing actually does help working together.

      that said, I think the covid situation is bad enough that most of us should be working from home again.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      schrodingers_cat

      I just finished the first book in the trilogy of the Buddhism and Brahminism by a Swiss historian of Buddhism. It is fascinating, it upends the conventional wisdom and chronology of the faiths of ancient India. Mainly that Buddhism was some kind of protest movement to Brahminism

      If I blog about this would it be interesting?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gvg

      @Baud: No. As a gardener, and from one geography class that explained the patterns of repeating climates I knew they weren’t mild. Basically Japan is a very long Island that kind of duplicates the east coast of the US. The southern part of the island has a climate like the US south, including plant genus’s that are the same. They have magnolias, azaleas, and dogwoods that grow very well here in the south, including Florida. The genus’s are the same because the continents used to be joined, and the plants migrated to the climates they were suited for. I look at where plants in catalogs were native too and if they come from the southern half of Japan, they usually do well here but stuff from say England or Peru won’t.

      They also get Hurricanes (typhoons) just like Florida.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      It’s the confluence of tech tools, too. Ten years ago while it wasn’t quite stone knives and bearskins neither was it beer and skittles when it came to working from home.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      My tiny office does not have a large turnover. A dozen people, maybe three have left since I started 15 years ago. But they lost 1 and a half this year (the half was me.) They are a good company but recruiting is hard. I have no idea how new people will fit in because they do not train anyone.  I came in with twenty years experience and it was very difficult. How will people train themselves when all the trainers are remote? Nobody even gave the woman who took over my files my phone number.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TheOtherHank

      Computer geek here. The first couple months of the lockdown were rough, but I went back to the office and got a couple monitors, keyboard, mouse, etc and set up an actual work space. Now I don’t really want to go back. It helps that the company I work for was designed around the idea that a large fraction of the company would be composed of remote workers. On my current team, my nearest coworker is about 40 miles away. The others are in Colorado and Boston, so all my meetings would be on zoom even if I drove into SF.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Emma from Miami

      I would love it.

      For schrodingers_cat, because suddenly the only thing I got is a disastrous version of text.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      sab

      @Suzanne: Sorry, I put mine on as soon as I get up in the morning. Flat-chested in my youth, but alas not since menopause. I cannot believe I wanted to be busty in my teens.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      @Eolirin: We quickly transitioned to a secure version of MS Teams early in the pandemic.  It works nothing like the TV ads for us.  I don’t know what the issue with the chain of bits is, but we can barely have a meeting with even one person using video over VPN.  The networking people swear that there’s plenty of bandwidth and it’s not the network.  When people have to use video to show their faces, they use their phones.

      There’s still a lot of problems with remote working.

      I do agree that this pandemic has caused organizations to seriously rethink how to structure things, and there’s still a lot of work to be done.  E.g. How does one calculate and bill overhead rates for organizations with remote workers, especially with sites with lots of legacy facilities??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Xantar

      I’m glad that people are getting the option to work remotely. People shouldn’t be forced into the office.

      But I personally don’t want my home to also be my workplace. I also get free public transit to work, so the commute is not a problem for me. I’ve been happier when I came back to the office. If people want to work remotely, then that’s more office space for me.

      That being said, I also have lots of meetings for my job. These aren’t just meetings for the sake of having meetings either. We hash out work and make real decisions. And it’s all so much more efficient in person when we can read body language, when we can just hand documents over to someone instead of sharing our screen, and when people don’t have to deal with, “Go ahead. No sorry I interrupted. You go first.”

      Again, it’s not necessary for everyone. It isn’t even technically necessary for me. But I can’t pretend there’s no trade off.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      CaseyL

      I’d love to keep on doing what we’re doing: go into the office one day per week.  That’s enough to do nearly anything I need to be around in-person for.  But we’re going back 3 days per week – I am suitably grateful for the 2-day WFH option – for reasons that aren’t quite clear.  We’re an academic office, not a clinical one.  I imagine a lot of it is inertia, “we’re resuming what we’ve always done,” and a desire to maintain an office culture (whatever that is).

      Mind you, I like everyone I work with.  I don’t dread going back.

      I just really really like WFH.  I don’t have to dress up (no bra! no makeup!), I don’t have to commute, and I can spend the day with the kitties.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Hungry Joe

      My wife and I are retired, but we were both journalists and we agree that going  to work in a newsroom was one of the job’s great perks: We were surrounded by so many amazing people. We wasted a lot of time gabbing with colleagues … but was it really time wasted? It kept us energized, and eager to get into work every day. As a Metro reporter she could have done ninety percent of her job from home, but would have burned out much sooner. I could have gotten away with working from home maybe half the time, but as (among other things) the Book Review editor I had to deal with hundreds of books every week (a LONG process), so I kinda hadda be there.

      Don’t downplay the importance of being around others. I’m aware that I had a dream situation that may be skewing my perspective, but still: Isolation? All day? Every day? Not good. For most people, anyway.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Citizen Alan

      Between 70 and 90% of everything judicial law clerks do can be done from a home office. And telephonic conferences are vastly superior to in-person hearings, IMO, because its a choice between debtors calling in from home or, at worst, driving 15 minutes to their lawyers office versus driving an hour or so to the courthouse and wasting half a day on a 5-minute hearing. But most of the judges I know are eager to get back to in-person hearings. One I talked to in an interview flat-out said that he didn’t think people appreciated “the pomp” of the judicial system during video conferencing. Of course, his opinion was apparently influenced by a lawyer who wore casual attire to a video hearing which I honestly would have sanctioned if I were a judge. I wore a full suit, including dress shoes, for every video interview I did. I wouldn’t have felt in the “lawyer mindset” otherwise.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Citizen Alan

      @Hungry Joe:  Yeah, but when we were in-person, I never saw anyone either. I was in an office by myself where I patiently did whatever work needed doing and then sat around surfing the internet until it was time to leave. I genuinely think I was more productive at home.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      BeautifulPlumage

      OT (and speaking of new interpretations) the book Sex At Dawn makes a compelling case for new theories in primate sexual evolution and the nature of human competition. Much of this is accomplished by looking at historical anthropological studies and observations separated from the social biases of the day.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Hungry Joe

      Correction: My wife the Former Metro Reporter could have done ninety percent of her job without going into the newsroom. She had to be out and about a lot.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      schrodingers_cat

      Thanks for the interest, I will write something up. Ever since Modi was reelected in 2019 I have been reading up on Indian history to fill the gaps in my own knowledge. As a STEM major I didn’t take any history classes in college.

      Modi and his ilk has been selling a toxic brew to its base about the greatness of Hindus based on half truths and lies. And people who should know better enable him because they think that he will restore India’s glorious Hindu past which never really existed, as envisaged by the Sangh (BJP’s parent organization).

      But the readings have been fascinating on their own and it will be fun to write about it and discuss it with more people than Mr. Kitteh. And most of you will have very different perspectives than my own and different knowledge bases of history of other parts of the world.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      PsiFighter37

      Being in the office definitely has some value. Being in a small apartment in NYC, I do not have room for a proper work setup. I also find that being at work helps put me in a better mindset for being more effective as well, and it’s not because of the fear that my boss is going to slam me with unnecessary work. I just function better when work and home life are very clearly divided.

      Having the option to work remotely now and then is nice, but it is something I will use sparingly going forward.

      Reply

