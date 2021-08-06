Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 5-6

15 Comments

Excellent long read, IMO, even if the BBC seems to be enjoying a little too much schadenfreude:

TL, DR: So far, Lambda’s a variant of interest, but not yet of concern:

And let’s not forget post-polio syndrome…

Office staff only, of course. The current situation seems to be that companies whose employees’ skills are in high demand are not willing to risk losing them by demanding in-person attendance:

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      CNN fired three employees who violated its Covid safety protocols by going to the office unvaccinated, the company said Thursday. It's one of the first known examples of a major U.S. corporation terminating workers for ignoring a workplace vaccine mandate. https://t.co/wgkh1Pwy9i— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2021

    2. 2.

      Wvng

      If I was as regular in other things as I am in reading Anne’s covid posts life would be better.

      Thanks Anne.

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/5 China reported 80 new domestic confirmed & 21 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild, a Chinese national), at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 57 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Given that sporadic cases continue to show up, Ruili will conduct another 3 rounds of mass screening from 8/4. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili has been re-designated as Low Risk, 3 areas have been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 village at Longchuan County remains at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), already under centralized quarantine since 7/26. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered. 2 mild cases worsened to moderation condition, & 1 serious case improved to moderate. There currently are 215 domestic confirmed (65 mild & 150 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 1 village & 1 residential compound have been re-designated as Low Risk. 29 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 58 new domestic confirmed cases (22 mild, 33 moderate & 3 serious). There currently are 220 domestic confirmed (69 mild, 135 moderate, 14 serious & 2 critical) cases in the city. Of the 36 domestic confirmed cases reported on 8/4, 30 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 6 are found via mass screening (but had 1st tested positive on 8/1 or 8/2 & sent to hospital, not sure why they were only reported on 8/4). 1 area remains High Risk. 66 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Huai’an reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic, both moderate). There currently are 12 confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory & a residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

      Anhui Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Guangdong Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Hunan Province

      • At Changde there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The new positive case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 8/3 (previously tested negative on 7/30). There currently are 21 domestic confirmed & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 2 residential compounds & 1 residential building have been elevated to Medium Risk. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all moderate) cases, all were found during the round of mass screening conducted on 8/4 – 8/5, all had previously tested negative on 7/31. There currently are 30 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all but 3 of them at Yongding District. 2 areas & 1 community has been elevated to High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreaks in Nanjing & Zhangjiajie.

      Henan Province

      • Zhengzhou reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The currently are 18 domestic confirmed & 98 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. Very curious why such a high percentage of Delta Variant cases at Zhengzhou are asymptomatic, in contrast to every other Delta Variant outbreaks in China. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 21 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian there currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 3 sites remain Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had cared for family under in-patient care at the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou, until 7/28.
      • Anyang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28, last tested negative on 7/31, under centralized quarantine since 8/2.
      • Xuchang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22 & returned to Xuchang on the same day, last tested negative on 7/31.

      Hubei Province

      • At Huanggang, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Hong’an County & connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 3 domestic confirmed cases, 2 are persons who had traveled to Jingmen on 7/30 w/ the index of the cluster, from the construction site w/ the outbreak at Wuhan, & 1 is a close contact. There are currently 4 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all traceable to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan. 1 sub-district has been elevated Medium Risk.
      • Wuhan reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all workers at the construction site w/ the outbreak. There currently are 15 domestic confirmed & 20 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traceable to transmission chain sparked by the case that was at Jingzhou high speed rail station on 7/27 as the party from Huai’an. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.

      At Chongqing Municipality there are currently 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province & 1 connected to the construction site cluster at Wuhan. The Chongqing municipal authorities shared that they believe the 2 domestic confirmed cases reported on 7/30 were likely infected at Xi’an by one of the cases at Macau (who had flown from Zhuhai in Guangdong Province to Xi’an on 7/19 on a possibly contaminated aircraft) while all 3 cases visited the Terracotta Warriors Museum at the same time on 7/23.

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yantai in Shandong Province there currently are 11 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all likely traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there.

      Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had traveled from Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region on 7/29 (via Beijing & Harbin). The case had stayed at the same floor in same hotel as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan.

      Haikou in Hainan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a luggage handler at the airport there, who had tested negative 3 times between 7/28 & 8/3. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, an airport ground staff & unlikely to be connected to other domestic outbreaks. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/5, China reported 44 new imported confirmed cases, 37 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 12 confirmed case, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, 2 each from Malaysia & the DRC, & 1 each from the Philippines, Mexico, Kenya & Zambia; 8 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals from the Philippines & 1 each from Malaysia, Iran & Kenya, Nigeria & the UK
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 10 confirmed cases, 9 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Spain & 1 each from the DRC (via Addis Ababa), the US, the UK (via Helsinki) & the UAE, & 2 US nationals coming from the US; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 7 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in South Korea 
      • Qingdao i Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Japanese national returning from Japan
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chines national each returning from Serbia & Côte d’Ivoire; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Côte d’Ivoire; all via Brussels, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Egypt; 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 each from Cambodia, the Sudan (via Cairo) & the Dominican Republic (via Frankfurt)
      • Guangyuan in Sichuan Province – 1 domestic confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Afghanistan; the case had arrived at Wuhan in Hubei Province on 7/2, passed through the 21 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 7/25 the case was transferred to Guangyuan & re-entered centralized quarantine
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Spain; 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released yet for 3 of them, the last case is a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, who had arrived at Wuxi in Jiangsu Province on 7/14, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 7/29, the case returned to Tianjin via high speed rail & re-entered centralized quarantine
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Pakistan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from the Sudan & 1 each from Chad & Morocco
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 39 confirmed cases recovered, 22 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 946 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,370 active confirmed cases in the country (718 imported), 34 in serious condition (13 imported), 557 asymptomatic cases (391 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 40,990 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/5, 1,741.812M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 15.579M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/6, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both (1 each from Russia & the US).

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Idiocy.

      The DOE announced on Wednesday that all Hawaii public high school student athletes are required to get a COVID vaccine in order to play fall sports.

      Many of the parents are against the vaccine in general and some argue that they should have a right make decisions about their children’s health.

      Kendall and Anna’s eldest son plays football for Baldwin High School. Anna said they decided to send him to live with family on the mainland so he can play football unvaccinated. Source

      Not naming names without hard data but strongly suspect most the the “hundreds” represent a particular evangelical church, one whose own church high school (although not the school named in the snippet) competes in interscholastic league football.

    6. 6.

      PAM Dirac

      From the Scientific American Article:

       

      The DOJ and EEOC specifically stated that employer mandates may occur even under an EUA.

      and

      federal and state worker COVID-19 vaccine mandates are fully lawful even under an EUA.

      But I was told that the only thing holding up mandates was the spineless bureaucrats at FDA who won’t just sign off on full approval.

    7. 7.

      satby

      @PAM Dirac: Legal doesn’t mean litigation-proof. A mandate might be legal, but an employer can count on having to defend against putting one in place even though they are likely to win. Very few want to waste money on defending nuisance lawsuits if they can avoid it.

      spelling isn’t going to be my thing today.

    8. 8.

      PAM Dirac

      @satby: How does full approval prevent nuisance lawsuits? You’ve seen how many lawsuits were filed regarding the big lie that had no basis in fact. And even if it did, if the FDA violates their established rules concerning full approval why wouldn’t the lawsuits just claim that the full approval was invalid?

    9. 9.

      satby

      @PAM Dirac: Full approval wouldn’t prevent them, but it would cut down a bit on bottom-feeding lawyers willing to take those cases, given the low odds of prevailing. But there’s always an Orly Taitz around, and some sucker willing to throw away money on a quest.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @NotMax:

      Many of the parents are against the vaccine in general and some argue that they should have a right make decisions about their other children’s health.

      Their freedom is our slavery.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      @PAM Dirac:

      Some mandates are being challenged now.  If the courts uphold them, that’ll encourage more businesses to adopt them.

    13. 13.

      debbie

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Wish I remember where I saw it so I could link, but a couple of the larger banks have now delayed  employees’ going back to work until 2022. I think Wells Fargo was one of them.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      @PAM Dirac

      1) It provides firmer legal footing for business policy (as well as gives time to negotiate before the fact with unions).
      2) Accelerating the bureaucratic process (within statutory limitations) is not anywhere near the same as violating established rules.
      .

