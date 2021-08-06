Thursday just in: +864K doses reported administered over yesterdays total, including 585K newly vaccinated. Highest single day numbers in over a month! Unlike prior waves, we have safe and effective vaccines that can minimize the impacts of COVID-19. Let's get everyone protected! — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 5, 2021





Are vaccine mandates lawful and ethical? The short answer is emphatically yes. And there is strong behavioral science evidence that mandates will be highly effective. | Analysis by @LawrenceGostin https://t.co/eCCQ4EpCH3 — Scientific American (@sciam) August 5, 2021

The US had +112,279 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest numbers since February 5, bringing the total to over 36.1 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 96,472 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/lv9WeMGjSf — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 5, 2021

Shortages of ICU beds are being reported at hospitals in Louisiana, Texas and Missouri as the Delta COVID variant continues to fuel a surge of cases nationwide. About 83% of U.S. counties now have substantial or high transmission of COVID. pic.twitter.com/tX8hRxHHp4 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 5, 2021

Worth keeping in perspective, globally, Covid infections in 2021 are on track to be much worse than in 2020 despite the vaccines https://t.co/YR5y9MQYX6 — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) August 5, 2021

Excellent long read, IMO, even if the BBC seems to be enjoying a little too much schadenfreude:

China's battling its widest outbreak since Wuhan – how long can it keep Covid out?https://t.co/ufZMU5ptsv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, increasing China’s commitment as the largest exporter of the shots. https://t.co/j9JEkb5bP0 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021

India reported 44,643 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking its tally to 31.86 million cases https://t.co/Ib3gzdaox7 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2021

S.Korea extends social distancing curbs to reduce COVID-19 cases https://t.co/QtiAbjQhaV pic.twitter.com/oJmveWQgCQ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2021

Thousands of people have jammed coronavirus vaccination centers in the Philippine capital after false news spread that unvaccinated residents would be deprived of cash aid or barred from leaving home during a two-week lockdown. https://t.co/7MjQqilgJ4 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021

Thailand reports record 21,379 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths https://t.co/nMc0jTc2CK pic.twitter.com/Ntd4YxaVGg — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2021

Vietnam's capital to extend COVID-19 curbs as new clusters emerge https://t.co/lq1ruXwkMb pic.twitter.com/FhuCgTZnjf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2021

Australian citizens living overseas could be "trapped" if they return home https://t.co/livIql5TIa — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021

A French court is set to decide the constitutionality of a law that would allow only people with passes indicating their COVID-19 status to enter cafes, restaurants and hospitals in non-urgent cases. https://t.co/1oEfMfDO2a — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) August 5, 2021

Brazil reports 40,054 COVID cases and 1,099 deaths in 24 hours -ministry https://t.co/XJ13ljVM2y pic.twitter.com/8Ej4XZTB47 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2021

Biden administration to offer vaccine to migrants in U.S. custody along Mexico border https://t.co/6eLiIxm1H0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 3, 2021

Novavax is struggling to produce its vaccine & announced that production problems would delay the vaccine’s use until year's end. In clinical trials, Novavax's booster produced higher levels of antibodies against SARSCoV2 than its original 2-dose shot https://t.co/KaslosWz6f pic.twitter.com/c4ucdscEn5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 5, 2021

Can I get 'long COVID' if I'm infected after vaccination? Several large research groups are trying to answer that question. However, a small Israeli study described long Covid in several health workers w/ breakthrough infections https://t.co/INJx8qoFmE via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 5, 2021

TL, DR: So far, Lambda’s a variant of interest, but not yet of concern:

Hello, the unroll you asked for: 1/ What do we know about the LAMBDA SARS-CoV-2 variant that emerged… https://t.co/zoF5cpMWJu See you soon. 🤖 — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) August 5, 2021

And let’s not forget post-polio syndrome…

Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis can happen 2-10 yrs after having measles. The long term potential for badness from COVID-19 is quite high. People's shoddy risk calculus around vaccines causing unknown future side effects is maddening. — David Cox (@neurobongo) August 5, 2021

Office staff only, of course. The current situation seems to be that companies whose employees’ skills are in high demand are not willing to risk losing them by demanding in-person attendance:

Amazon delays office return until 2022 as Covid spreads https://t.co/JMxIRXHhqr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2021

With Houston going to code Red and Austin moving to

Stage 5 today, each of Texas' four largest cities have elevated their COVID-19 threat levels in the past 24 hours. https://t.co/1NccazD5ey — Phil Jankowski ?? (@PhilJankowski) August 5, 2021

Vaccinations rise in Louisiana fueled by the #DeltaVariant, which is driving a surge in cases. Demand for vaccinations has nearly quadrupled in recent weeks, providing hope that reality may be breaking through a logjam of misunderstanding & misinformation https://t.co/DOazXhVIfw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 6, 2021

California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30, a change from an earlier mandate that gave workers a choice between vaccination and weekly testing. https://t.co/Q2QSguvqUa — The Associated Press (@AP) August 5, 2021

New York City will be the first major U.S. city to require anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out at a gym or grabbing a cocktail at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated from COVID-19, renewing uncertainty among some business owners. https://t.co/NwyFhSqwJE — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021

"There are only so many beds, so many doctors, only so many nurses." A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. https://t.co/7tVSwaYV5w — The Associated Press (@AP) August 5, 2021

Health officials have identified nearly 500 coronavirus cases statewide that could be linked to the large crowds that gathered in downtown Milwaukee as fans cheered on the Bucks’ run to the NBA championship.pic.twitter.com/sAU1FVAi4T — Cleavon MD ?? (@Cleavon_MD) August 4, 2021