Maybe we need more thread.

I hope to have some time today to write about something good–my reaction (and what it may catalyze in y’all) to starting two new (to me) books: Philip Pullman’s Daemon Voices, a collection of occasional essays, and Ursula K. Leguin’s novel, Lavinia.

But, taking my cue from the first piece in the Pullman, I have to put in some real, focused time on my own manuscript.

So, for now, enjoy this:

FSM knows that I’ve no standing to poke fun at anyone else’s grammar, syntax or usage mistakes, much less any errors in copy editing.

But I can laugh, and do.

Open thread–with further examples of comma folly and other errors, whether inadvertent or not, being especially treasured.

Image: Gerhard ter Borch, Woman writing a letter, 1665.