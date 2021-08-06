Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Commas Matter

Maybe we need more thread.

I hope to have some time today to write about something good–my reaction (and what it may catalyze in y’all) to starting two new (to me) books: Philip Pullman’s Daemon Voicesa collection of occasional essays, and Ursula K. Leguin’s novel, Lavinia

Commas Matter 1

But, taking my cue from the first piece in the Pullman, I have to put in some real, focused time on my own manuscript.

So, for now, enjoy this:

Commas Matter

FSM knows that I’ve no standing to poke fun at anyone else’s grammar, syntax or usage mistakes, much less any errors in copy editing.

But I can laugh, and do.

Open thread–with further examples of comma folly and other errors, whether inadvertent or not, being especially treasured.

Image: Gerhard ter Borch, Woman writing a letter1665.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47 Comments

    2. 2.

      pluky

      Try as I may, the idea of a love child of Ayn Rand and God is something I just can’t wrap my head around.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      No One of Consequence

      Love this. Personal mantra:
      “Precision in language matters.”

      And my favorite Twain quote:
      “The Right Word is, to the Nearly Right Word, as lightning is, to lightning bug.”

      Peace,
      NOoC

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RandomMonster

      Funny how Oxford commas go, because adding one to this sentence makes it ambiguous: “This book is dedicated to my mom, Ayn Rand, and God.”

      @Roger Moore: Agree that there are easy fixes to remove ambiguity.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      @Roger Moore: Also a fan, but a hard-core fan in the sense that I don’t agree that there’s any ambiguities about it— if your parents were Ayn Rand and God, then it makes perfect sense to acknowledge that fact. If not, you must insert that comma.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Montanareddog

      @RandomMonster: I am no grammarian but I don’t feel that an Oxford comma helps here. I would just repeat the preposition: “This book is dedicated to my mom, to Ayn Rand, and to God.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      So all those years Ayn Rand was touting her atheism, she was just doing it to avoid anyone asking her about her ex?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      arrieve

      I didn’t even get that far, because I was struck by Kris Kristofferson being one of Merle Haggard’s ex-wives. I don’t know how I missed that

      ETA: On the other hand, I’m pretty sure I knew that Nelson Mandela was an 800 year old demigod.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NickM

      Lavinia is a fantastic book, one of my favorites.  It’s a retelling of the Aeniad by a female character who is relegated almost to a footnote in the text.  It captures what life was like for pre-classical Latins so well; not surprising for an author who was able to bring so many different worlds to life, but still inspiring given that she wrote it in her 70’s.  I’ve also listened to it as an audiobook read by Alyssa Bresnahan, who is a fantastic reader.  Enjoy!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RandomMonster

      @Montanareddog: I’m making the point that it doesn’t help in my example, since you might conclude that Ayn Rand is my mother (yikes). While I’m all for the Oxford comma in most cases, there are constructions where it increases ambiguity.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Avalune

      Not exactly comma related but in the same genre: When I worked at the Arts & Crafts Center at RAF Croughton we would receive orders with lots of spelling and grammatical errors. And we would request the order be in writing – by the person submitting, to absolve us of all errors when people realized things like:

      Operessed
      God’s Speed
      Legend against mortals

      To be fair – sometimes it was on purpose (none of the above were on purpose) to troll.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Avalune

      This reminds me a bit about a book that came out some time ago about a guy going around fixing people’s signs. And also memes like No Trespassing. Violators will be prostituted.

      Edit: The Great Typo Hunt I think it was…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      “I am irritated by my own writing. I am like a violinist whose ear is true, but whose fingers refuse to reproduce precisely the sound he hears within.”
      ― Gustave Flaubert

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Montanareddog

      @RandomMonster: I get you and it’s a good point. My badly-expressed insight is that I think the Oxford comma thing is in general overdone. In Tom’s other examples, repeating “with” for Peter Ustinov’s meetings and putting “and” before Kris Kristofferson are simpler, clearer ways to remove the ambiguity

      Reply
    18. 18.

      fake irishman

      I have never read the Aeneid,  but was so intrigued by the narrative idea behind Lavinia (retelling an epic through the eyes of a secondary character who has some things they need to say) that I read it a few years back after my daughter was born. Probably missed about 75 percent of the context, but still loved it.  Familiarity with Dante’s Divine Comedy was helpful.  I wonder what retelling the entire Odyssey through the eyes of Penelope would be like.  Also, I love how authors over the centuries have just simply hijacked Vergil. I don’t mean his work, but the poet himself as a character.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MattF

      @Avalune: I visited Kalamazoo many years ago— there was a sign in the parking lot of the municipal courthouse that read ‘No Parking. Prosecutors will be Violated.’

      Reply
    22. 22.

      fake irishman

      @NickM:

      Agreed on all counts on Lavinia. What’s doubly great about the book is not merely that LeGuin wrote it in her 70s, but that it’s both a natural extension of and a radical departure from all of her previous work.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      fake irishman

      @Avalune:

       

      Another great related genre is “lost in translation” which I imagine you’ve probably seen at some of your international postings (e.g. sign in a Barcelona travel agency that says “Go away!”)

      My personal favorite version is the unintentionally very accurate lost-in-translation like GM trying to sell the Chevy Nova in Spanish-speaking Latin America (Ditto for the Ford Pinto in  Brazil…)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Sometimes misreadings *can* be funny, though it’s sometimes a slightly guilty pleasure. I was reading an article on breakfast sandwiches, and I felt horrible for realizing that there was a joke my inner 12 year old couldn’t ignore. Paraphrased, it read how the sandwiches “are made with egg, ham, cheese, and come in a soft roll”.

      When I shared it with some friends, I felt obligated to include an apology to the article’s author.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JanieM

      Here’s one that comes with a question for you-all:

      When he got to the end of his road, he found a tree blocking it. While investigating the downed tree, a neighbor started yelling at him and a group of people showed up and began to gather around. Believing the group may be there to harm him, he fled to his residence and told his roommates what he had found.

      https://www.centralmaine.com/2020/03/29/sheriffs-office-issues-notice-following-felled-tree-incident-on-vinalhaven/

      My bold. Shouldn’t the “may” in bold be “might”? I have dozens if not hundreds of examples of this usage, all from within the past few years. I don’t think I ever saw or heard it before about ten years ago, at this outside.

      This is to ignore the fact that some editing might have made “investigating” less ambiguous.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dlw32

      When I was in college, the local newspaper was famous for badly worded headlines. These are the two I remember best; they aren’t Oxford comma issues but funny none-the-less.

      When the President was proposing installing tactical nukes in US bases in Europe the headline was “Regan to send Bush to Europe on Nuclear Arms.”

      When NASA sent an astronaut to give a lecture on campus it was writen as: “First Black Astronaut to Speak”.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      CaseyL

      A famous historical one (well, famous among students of 14th Century English history) is the written note Queen Isabeau allegedly received from or passed to her lover, Roger de Mortimer, regarding her husband, Edward II:

      “Edward kill not to fear the deed is good.”

      Which, depending on where the commas were supposed to go, reads either:

      “Edward kill, not to fear the deed is good.”

      or:

      “Edward kill not, to fear the deed is good.”

      They did kill Edward, so I guess the first interpretation is the one they went with.  (But they ruled together for only 7 years, until Mortimer was ousted by Edward III, Isabeau’s son.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Roger Moore

      @MattF:

      The problem is that there’s an ambiguity either way.  If you have a three item list and don’t use the Oxford comma, people can see it as a single item with the second and third as a parenthetical comment.  But if you use the Oxford comma, people can assume it’s a two item list with the second item a parenthetical comment on the first.  For example, if you wrote the final list as:

      Nelson Mandela, an 800-year-old demigod, and a dildo collector

      it’s ambiguous if “an 800-year-old demigod” is a separate individual or a description of Nelson Mandela.

      The real problem isn’t with the use or non-use of the Oxford comma.  The problem is that the comma is overloaded; it’s used both to separate items in a list and to offset parenthetical elements.  As long as it’s used for both, it’s possible someone will confuse one usage for the other.  The solution is to stop using commas for parenthetical elements and use parentheses instead.  Then the distinction between “Nelson Mandela, an 800-year-old demigod, and a dildo collector” and “Nelson Mandela (an 800-year-old demigod) and a dildo collector” will be utterly unambiguous.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      James E Powell

      I read Lavinia about ten years ago and really liked it. I had read the Aeneid, but read it again right after. I also shared it with a few of my female students and recall some of them really liked it. They were all into the Hunger Games trilogy at the time.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      sab

      @Tom Levenson: Thank you so much for this. I have strong oinions about Oxford comma (sometimes but not always it is a good rule) but I can never come up with good example. Yours are quite memorable.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I insist on using Oxford commas when I translate documents, because often there can be a lot of money riding on the clarity of the documents I’m working on. I also have been known to scream at my colleagues writing stuff in Greek that they need to use more commas because the clarity of their work suffers without them. I’ve even gone so far as to email friends back Stateside asking them to send me care packages containing all the commas they can spare, as there appear to be frequent comma shortages here.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JanieM

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Thank you! I agree, but I’ve had pushback from a couple of people.

      It reminds me of the use of “whom” when it should be “who” — of which I also have dozens of examples, many from right here on this very blog. Who/whom is confusing, I realize that, but I would have thought that if one of them were going to drop out of sight it would have been “whom.”

      Reply

