Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

This fight is for everything.

Reality always wins in the end.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

What fresh hell is this?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We have all the best words.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The house always wins.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Are you … from the future?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

People are complicated. Love is not.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Waiting for the Perseid Meteor Shower

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Waiting for the Perseid Meteor Shower

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s no Hale-Bopp (and a good thing, too, given the current circumstances), but the reminders of Comet Swift-Tuttle usually provide a good show. Spousal Unit grew up watching the clear skies of upper lower Michigan, and one of our small annual rituals involves finding a (relatively) dark place to watch the peak of the Perseid shower every August.

Back in early 2020, when he’d just discovered DarkSiteFinder.com, we were making vague plans for a mini-vacation to northern Maine or western Massachusetts — which obviously didn’t happen. Things don’t look good for this year either, but it’s supposed to be an excellent year for catching the show:

No matter where you live worldwide, the 2021 Perseid meteor shower will probably produce the greatest number of meteors on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13. On the peak mornings in 2021 – in the early morning hours, when the most meteors will be flying – there’ll be no moon to ruin on the show…

At the very least, weather permitting, we’ll be making a late-night trip to the North Shore, to see what we can see.

What small summer pleasures are y’all looking forward to, despite everything?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueDWarrior
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jeffery
  • Joe Falco
  • Karen S.
  • MomSense
  • n
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Spanky
  • Wapiti

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I’d be happy just to see stars in the sky again. Ten years ago, I could see many stars out my window, but most have grown dim or have disappeared thanks to pollution.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      I was just lamenting with some old astro friends about the abysmal transparency around here in MD. Partly the usual humidity and very much part wildfire smoke.

      A group of us used to head to the mountains every August for our Perseid trip. Pandemic and moves have put that on hold. I’m not likely to stay up too late for them this year. Maybe long enough to see a couple I can claim have a radiant in Perseus.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Mexico sues US gunmakers in unprecedented bid to stop weapons crossing border

      The Mexican government has launched legal action against US gunmakers in an unprecedented attempt to halt the flow of guns across the border, where US-made weapons are routinely used in cartel gun-battles, terror attacks on civilians – and increasingly to challenge the state itself.

      The Mexican government is suing six gunmakers in a Massachusetts court, alleging negligence in their failure to control their distributors and that the illegal market in Mexico “has been their economic lifeblood”.

      Announcing the suit on Wednesday, the foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, alleged that units of Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, Glock and Ruger have catered to the tastes and needs of Mexican drug cartels and depend on illegal Mexican sales to boost their bottom lines.

      The lawsuit alleges that gun companies openly pandered to Mexican criminals, citing Colt’s special edition .38 pistol, engraved with an image of the Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata. One such weapon was used in the 2017 murder of the Chihuahua journalist Miroslava Breach, who investigated links between politicians and organized crime and was shot dead while taking her son to school.

      “We’re going to litigate in all seriousness and we’re going to win at trial and we’re going to drastically reduce the illegal weapons trafficking to Mexico, which cannot remain unpunished with respect to those who produce, promote and encourage this trafficking from the United States,” Ebrard said.

      I’ll leave it to the lawyers to discuss the feasibility of this suit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      I’m shocked.

      26 states ended federal unemployment benefits early. Data suggests it’s not getting people back to work

      They hurt people solely for talking points.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @n: For him, the nearest approach to urbanization was Traverse City — and TC was a lot less developed, all those years ago!

      I grew up in the Bronx — if we wanted to see stars, we had the Hayden Planetarium.  Only constellation I can reliably identify is Orion, in the right season…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      True ,

      But they also thought that they could force people back to shitty paying jobs that also endangered their lives.😒😒

       

      Because, they should be happy to be their grunts.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

       

      Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) tweeted at 5:58 AM on Thu, Aug 05, 2021:
      Key context on Biden’s rebuke of GOP governors:

      When Biden took over, his brain trust believed that once Trump faded, a competent covid response could depolarize the country around vaccines and masks. A shared sense of the common good would reemerge. 1/

      https://t.co/8K1XGhARrN https://t.co/D9oYHD84Rw
      (https://twitter.com/ThePlumLineGS/status/1423236861108137989?s=03)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BlueDWarrior

      @Baud: it isn’t, but the point is to leverage the state to bring harm to the people they’ve other’d.

      At this point, I’m surprised they don’t call for unironic ritual beatings.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      The problem is that as soon as Democrats correctly identify what the Republicans have become in plain language, the media will turn to scolding Dems for name calling and that will be the takeaway.
      Look at the supposedly liberal MSNBC with all of their never trumpers and too few actual liberals representing liberal opinions on our politics.  It’s insidious.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      We’ve had more than a month’s worth of rain in the last week, but hopefully it’ll clear up for meteor viewing. There’s very little light pollution where I live, so we see lots of stars when it’s not rainy, cloudy or misty. If the weather conditions are right, we should have quite a show!

      That said, my best-ever view of the Perseid meteor shower took place in Tampa in 1998. I remember the year because I had an infant to look after, which was why I was up in the middle of the night. I plopped down on a lawn chair and watched the sky for hours. It was amazing!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Karen S.

      Open thread! My wife and I are taking our first trip out the Chicago area in over a year. We’re driving today to South Haven, Michigan to stay at a friend’s house for a few days. The big thing that is making this possible is that my brother, who lives in NYC, is staying with our elderly parents for a few weeks. This will be a much needed break from elder care for me and my wife. So happy!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @MomSense: The problem is that as soon as Democrats correctly identify what the Republicans have become in plain language, the media will turn to scolding Dems for name calling and that will be the takeaway.

      And if DEMs can’t find a way to counter that BS then we deserve to lose.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: There was a column yesterday that explains Sargent’s thinking in greater detail, but the tweet sort of hinted at where he thinks the Dems went wrong up until now. He says the Biden team thought Trump would fade as a factor and that a competent COVID response would unite the country around defeating the virus.

      But Trump didn’t fade, at least not as an influence on Republicans, from the country commission to the US Senate, and GOP figures are continuing to demagogue the issue, to the detriment of public safety. Sargent says a similar dynamic played out regarding the insurrection.

      I think there’s some truth to what he (Sargent) said, but maybe Biden had to try to play it straight instead of coming in with a sharply partisan message right off the bat. Or at least, it’s understandable and not unexpected that he would take that approach, IMO. But if he’s going after them now, and he seems to be, good for him.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Wapiti

      @Baud: Three years ago, in August we went out to Eastern WA hoping to see the Perseids. The fire smoke was so bad that we could barely see the sun during the day, and we couldn’t see anything in the sky at night.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Spanky

      The Rude Pundit has words:


      And, through it all, we had to watch the idiot hordes of MAGA cretins whoop it up, acting like every fucking day was asshole Christmas, electing rank boobs to Congress just because they promised to be Trump’s ass remoras while doing nothing except piss off the liberals. The last fucking straw was the vaccine. That was it. That was the breaking point. When these yahoos who aren’t fit to live in sewage ditches refused to get vaccinated from the very vaccine that their great and powerful leader bragged about helping create, when they decided that that vaccine was a plot to control their brains or poison them, and when their monstrously dumb decision allowed the virus to regroup and fill the hospitals with patients again in places where their idiocy ran amok, when the yahoos and their skeevy leaders mock the idea that masks might be needed again because of the actions of the very yahoos who need to masks, well, that fucking does it. E-fucking-nough.

      So, yeah, we have some fucking control, some power here, and we’re gonna use it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      This is just me, but I feel like we’re constantly at war with people who want to rush the process on one side and those who never want to move to the next stage of the fight on the other, and the struggle has been detrimental to our interests. I wish we could find another paradigm altogether. YMMV.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      It’s too bad about those who committed suicide by Rona, but we are at 70% now of people with one shot, and as was pointed out in the covid thread, a lot of the unvaxxed are not Trump supporters.  I definitely support stronger measures to get people vaxxed, but pretending the issue has only two sides is not accurate IMHO.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Spanky

      @Baud: This tug of war probably goes back to the dawn of man, when some folks were ready to rush out of the caves and attack whatever they heard in the bushes while others were saying “are you fuckin’ nuts?” or whatever the equivalent was in Caveman-speak.

      I think it’s the number one cause of burnout when you have to deal with any group of people with different personalities AND agendas. I.e., everyone.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.