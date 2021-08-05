How many meteors can you count? Up to 100 can streak across the sky each hour during the Perseid meteor shower. ☄️ Though you can already spot the blazes of these disintegrating broken asteroids and comet particles now, peak viewing will be on Aug. 11: https://t.co/nKecHx0y5P pic.twitter.com/m81O3f1fOT — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) August 4, 2021

It’s no Hale-Bopp (and a good thing, too, given the current circumstances), but the reminders of Comet Swift-Tuttle usually provide a good show. Spousal Unit grew up watching the clear skies of upper lower Michigan, and one of our small annual rituals involves finding a (relatively) dark place to watch the peak of the Perseid shower every August.

Back in early 2020, when he’d just discovered DarkSiteFinder.com, we were making vague plans for a mini-vacation to northern Maine or western Massachusetts — which obviously didn’t happen. Things don’t look good for this year either, but it’s supposed to be an excellent year for catching the show:

… No matter where you live worldwide, the 2021 Perseid meteor shower will probably produce the greatest number of meteors on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13. On the peak mornings in 2021 – in the early morning hours, when the most meteors will be flying – there’ll be no moon to ruin on the show…

At the very least, weather permitting, we’ll be making a late-night trip to the North Shore, to see what we can see.

What small summer pleasures are y’all looking forward to, despite everything?