That’s About White

by | 63 Comments

This post is in: 

Here’s the story of the Bustles, Jessica and Josh. Josh is a realtor. Jessica is a “homemaker”, likes to post on Facebook, believes their child was “harmed” by vaccines and is anti-vax. She thinks that people who receive blood donations should be notified if they’re getting it from a vaccinated person, and likened vaccine id cards to yellow stars in Nazi Germany. She’s also pregnant. On January 6, they went to the Capitol and walked around. They were near Ashli Babbitt, who Jessica characterized as an “unarmed peaceful woman,” when she was shot for trying to enter the Speaker’s Lobby through a broken window created by a crowd of insurrectionists intent on violent overthrow of the lawfully elected government. The Bustle’s Capitol tour did not involve violence or property damage. They were sentenced yesterday:

Both were sentenced to two years of probation and 40 hours of community service. Both were also sentenced to home confinement: 30 days for him and 60 days for her, based in part on comments she made supporting the rioters afterward.

“I seriously considered putting you in jail,” U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan said.

Prosecutors said the couple has already suffered “personal and reputational consequences” as a result of their participation. Joshua Bustle said he was no longer able to sell real estate, for example, and the couple plans to move “to start a new life.” He said their participation in the Capitol siege strained relations with family members.

Part of the extraordinary mercy the Bustles received was because they came to DC to participate in an anti-vax rally and got caught up with the crowd. The rest of it is that they had a good attorney, appeared in federal, not state, court, and, in all probability, because they’re middle-class and white, just like the 82 year-old white, Reagan-appointed judge who sentenced them.

I know that I shouldn’t compare this sentence to the ones that are meted out daily to poor folks for far less serious crimes. We should all work for a world where justice is tempered with the kind of mercy the Bustles received. And Thomas Hogan is probably a decent judge. I should be satisfied that justice prevailed.

Unfortunately for my immortal soul and gastric reflux, the Bustles’ sentence, and some of the other mild sentences that are being given to the first to plead, makes me think that this country’s lust for incarceration is failing us at precisely the moment when it should be indulged. The maximum sentence for the Bustles’ crimes was six months in prison and fines of $5K each. Why the fuck not? She could serve it in on weekends or something since she’s pregnant — I’m not a monster. I also think that more of these yahoos should be in pre-trial detainment due to their their obvious contempt for the law and clear desire to offend again if the opportunity arises. In general, I just want to see these people suffer in a way that’s commensurate with the crime they committed, even if they’re idiot ignoramuses led around by the nose by Trump.

Am I the only one who thinks that rebellions need to be crushed without an undue amount of mercy?

    4. 4.

      Kosh III

      Lock ’em up!

      We were generous and forgiving after the Civil War and it earned us decades of whinging about the “Noble” cause, the glorious Gen. Lee and Forrest etc etc. Lee, Jeff Davis etc should’ve been hanged. These folks have the book thrown at them

      Reply
    6. 6.

      azlib

      Unfortunately, this sort of result is about par for the course. If you are white or have a really good attorney, you will get a lighter sentence. My solution of some of these folks (especially the armed ones) would be to send them to Army or Marine boot camp, but the military probably does not want these folks.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Joshua and Jessica Bustle of Bristow, Virginia, were charged with illegally entering the Capitol, remaining inside for about 20 minutes, then leaving. They did not engage in any violent behavior or damage any property

      Their views are odious, but would we think this was an appropriate sentence for the crime charged in a non-Trumpian context?

      The problem seems to be that there is no criminal charge for being among the group of violent insurrectionistts. But on the other hand, we oppose it when red states enact laws that outlaw protesting because we know they wamt to sweep in non-violent protestors.

      It’s hard to think about what’s fair when there’s so much unfairness in the system.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      It’s difficult to imagine a more serious crime than trying to overthrow the government, and mercy in the absence of remorse and unequivocal rejection of their previous philosophy just encourages them to try again. Maximum sentences should be the norm for people like these. If that makes me a bad person, well, I blame Trump.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’ve thought this all along. There are multiple tiers of justice in this country:

      1. White middle class and up get the best ossicle treatment, with discretion on bail and sentencing going their way the vast majority of the time.

      2. White poors don’t get the same justice as their betters – in the ruralities, they’re treated like Roscoe treated “them Duke boys”, so they’re tolerated when on good behavior, arrested peacefully enough when they agreeably comply, and beaten when they fight back.

      3. Black and brown are instantly suspected of murderous intent just by going about the daily business of living, held over for lengthy pretrial detention and given lousy sentences.

      Ironically, the folks in category 2 love them some Duke boys when they put it over on Sheriff Roscoe and Boss Hogg, and cheered the song “Convoy”.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      The problem seems to be that there is no criminal charge for being among the group of violent insurrectionistts.

      The context of the crime matters and that’s why judges have sentencing leeway.  The remedy is to max out sentences for the misdemeanors they were charged with.  As I understand it, Judge Hogan would have been within his rights to send them to jail for a few months.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dr. bloor

      Am I the only one who thinks that rebellions need to be crushed without an undue amount of mercy?

      This should be the case for Trump, Brooks, Giuliani, and the loons found to be coordinating their efforts to harm members of Congress and overthrow the government.  I can certainly see the case for maxing out the financial penalties for this couple, but I for one don’t want to go down the road of throwing everyone at the Capitol that day into jail.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nettoyeur

      Tsarist prisons and exile for Bolshevik revolutionaries were pretty soft and escapable. Knowing this, the Bolsheviks went big on terror, shootings, and the Gulag after they seized power. Same story for Hitler and the Nazis: although they were convicted of TREASON (often a capital offense) for their 1923 Putsch, which literally sought to overthrow the moderate, reasonable Weimar govt and resulted in at least 14 deaths, they served 9 months in comfortable circumstances which allowed Hitler to dictate Mein Kampf. Needless to say, when the Nazis got into power they went on a major spree of repression, war, and genocide, precisely as outlined in Mein Kampf. Lesson: there are reasons why treason has historically been a capital offense. Capital punishment is error prone and out of date, but treason must still be treated harshly.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      I think that’s a reasonable sentence. We could cut jail and prison sentences in half in this country for non-violent offenses- an across the board cut- and that alone would have a near-miraculous positive effect.

      For me, I don’t compare reasonable sentences to draconian sentences.

      My issue is not that the low level insurrectionists are getting probation. My issue is that the high level insurrectionsists are not getting any punishment at all. That to me is the inequity that discredits the US justice system, not “peon I got 6 years and peon II got 6 months”.

      If we want a credible justice system we have to hold powerful people accountable. Every time we don’t it becomes less credible.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Patricia Kayden

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: Agree wholeheartedly with you. There’s no doubt in my mind that if the defendants were Black or Muslims, their punishment would be stiffer. They would have had the book thrown at them if the police didn’t slaughter them during the insurrection. These light sentences are White privilege writ large. Breaking into the Capitol during an insurrection should be enough to get you a few years in the slammer. And it would if they weren’t White.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      senyordave

      Sounds like the Bustles would do it all over again given the chance.  They seem like true believers.  They’re white so the judge identifies with them.  I don’t think the Bustles had anything to worry about regarding jail time, it was in the bag.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty

      Even a 30 day sentence could have impressed on them that they committed an actual crime for which there are consequences.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      Sounds like they cut a plea.

      The Bustles each face four counts: (1) knowingly entering of remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; (2) knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds; (3) violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and (4) parading, demonstrating, or picketing on Capitol grounds.

      The final charges were not so serious.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      And, honestly, two years of probation is kind of a sucker’s deal. Probation is a probation violation engine. Smarter offenders negotiate for straight time because probation means violations which means court appearances which means an endless fucking nightmare of shuffling thru the system.

      The best approach is to bite the bullet and end it. Probation is just a slightly different version of jail.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Thin Black Duke

      In White America, it’s safer to be a white man attempting to overthrow the government than it is to be a black man driving with a busted taillight. Same as it ever was.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      Anyone should take 30 days rather than two years probation. Just a vastly better idea – but it’s humiliating and people who don’t think of themselves as “those people” start out opposed to any time so they end up with what looks like a short term win but is not.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Leto

      Am I the only one who thinks that rebellions need to be crushed without an undue amount of mercy?

      “Paging Mr Sherman… Mr Sherman please pick up the red phone.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      Add in automatic expungement of dismissed misdemeanor charges on the day of dismissal, automatic expungement of misdemeanor convictions two years after conclusion of sentence or conditional discharge time and automatic restoration of voting rights on release from incarceration, and you’ll start seeing differences quickly.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      brendancalling

      What’s that shirt they like so much?

      Oh yes, that’s right: “kill ‘em all, and let God sort them out.”

      works for me.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Shantanu Saha

      Execute a few traitors, as an example for the others. We didn’t do that at the end of the Slave Power Rebellion, and here we are.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      Am I the only one who thinks that rebellions need to be crushed without an undue amount of mercy?

      Probably not.

      All the more reason to be fair where appropriate. The sentences in this situation seem to be fair.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay: ALSO, suspension of drivers licenses and occupational licenses over child support issues was a REALLY bad idea. All we’re doing is inhibiting work – scrap it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Just Chuck

      Man, I’ve voiced some violence fantasies here myself before, but the bloodlust on display here is getting sickening.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cermet

      @Kosh III: Jeff Davis – I’d say no; as a head of state, we tend to cut slake and the issue of healing the divide since the civilian government was made up of, well, civilians. Also, Davis simply accepted the office when offered but did not create the Confederacy. As for  Gen. Lee and Forrest  and other senior military leaders, hang them. Lee most certainly since he broke his oath as a military man. A few, like Longstreet and Picket realized their mistake and were remorseful.  Longstreet actually supported reconstruction (for Blacks).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      No, you’re not. I want all of them to have a felony record that follows them around for the rest of their lives,  like a scarlet letter. It’s what they deserve.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      On January 6, they went to the Capitol and walked around. They were near Ashli Babbitt, who Jessica characterized as an “unarmed peaceful woman,” when she was shot for trying to enter the Speaker’s Lobby through a broken window created by a crowd of insurrectionists intent on violent overthrow of the lawfully elected government.

      Walked around the invaded Capitol building like a fascist shitstain who was trying to overthrow the government?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Low Key Swagger

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Careful…I’ve seen that valid point made and my gawd the wailing and gnashing of teeth about “deadbeat dads”.  Yes, some skip out on their obligations.  Some fall behind for legit reasons and once behind….you can never catch up.  Can you believe they incarcerate for it?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Starfish

      @azlib: I don’t want them to have military training or grandiose ideas about their own heroism. The military is already fill of white supremacists.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      Incarceration would be an easier choice if there weren’t a pandemic going on.  Not necessarily the better choice, but an easier one.

      The judge probably made the right call in this case.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      He said their participation in the Capitol siege strained relations with family members.

      Trying to overthrow the government tends to have that possible side effect.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I actually think child support deadbeats should be imprisoned at Gitmo.

      I’m talking about DECENT criminals here, not those guys :)

      I love the records of the people who take probation because it’s like “misdemeanor theft” in The Year 2010 and then 14 probation violations leading us to the day I read it. “WHAT did they originally DO here? My God, this has been going on a decade!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      In the past, I’ve recommended serving it out to people with shitty records and lives, just to cut down on system contact points and length.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Shantanu Saha:  I think any executions at the end of the Civil War would have only created martyrs. The racism that pervaded both the north and the south would have survived intact.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rikyrah

      The rest of it is that they had a good attorney, appeared in federal, not state, court, and, in all probability, because they’re middle-class and white, just like the 82 year-old white, Reagan-appointed judge who sentenced them.

       

      Uh huh

      Uh huh

      Tell it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      narya

      @Baud: Yeah, I think this nails it. And I want them to have a real probation officer–they’re thinking of moving, are they? Well, welcome to the red tape that’s likely involved with that. Can’t sell real estate? Hey, I’m sure you can get a job at the local fast food joint; I hear they need workers.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      West of the Rockies

      Unpopular opinion warning.

      I was a civilian in LE for 13 years (evidence tech and CSI).

      One thing I learned is that if our goal is to rehabilitate people, prison rarely works.  The recidivism rate is dreadful.  A complete system overall is needed.  I am also against the death penalty.

      Bustle lost his job. (Yeah, he’ll get another.) They’ve had to move and have allegedly suffered reputational diminishment.  Have they learned?  Will prison make them learn?

      I don’t know.

      If Confederate flag fool gets ten years, I would not complain.  Ditto for anyone who broke so much as a plastic sanitizer dispenser.  If they hit or hurt a cop during their attempted insurrection, throw the book at them.

      Will they learn?  I still don’t know.

      In America, prison is about punishment, not rehabilitation.  Is that working?  Is that what we want?

      I don’t know.  But I don’t trust simple one-sentence, one-solution results or explanations.

      YMMV.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      OGLiberal

      To be honest, I think that a lot of these folks – this couple is probably among them – are a bunch of wimps who are tough in a crowd (and, yes, a crowd is dangerous even when most of them are wimps) and online but, really, not so much.  (that’s why they all fly stupid Trump!/Fuck Biden flags or participate in boat parades…that’s as far out on a limb as they’re willing to go) The inconveniences this couple is facing and will have to face as a result of their crimes is likely enough to make them never want to do anything like this again.  The militia/Oath Keeper/etc leader types among those arrested (or to be arrested) are the ones that need to do some actual time – but need to prove that they coordinated in some way and have future intent.

      As for the Ashli Babbit caricature that this Bustle woman created – that’s straight from Bartiromo – “a beautiful person, protesting peacefully and trying to climb out of a window”.  No, she looked like a freak, climbing INTO a smashed window on a door that was hastily barricaded with all sorts of furniture…a window/door that lead to the Speaker’s Lobby, just a few steps away from where members of our government’s line of succession were sheltering in place.  It was clear that going beyond these doors was something none of these folks should have attempted to do….this wasn’t peacefully strolling through the rope-lines.  It’s a shame that she died and based on videos I’ve seen of her before the events she clearly had some sort of break but what are the law enforcement officials supposed to do when something like that happens?  What if the same thing was happening at the Trump occupied White House?

      Oh, and what’s the line…”well, if you’d just listened to the police in the first place none of this would have happened.”  Lunatics…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Starfish

      @Kay: The way the smart people have explained it is that the charges roll up. The low level people get charged first. Any helpful video recordings they can provide will reduce their sentences and be used against the people committing more serious crimes.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      geg6

      No, you are not.  I want them all jailed and convicted of felonies so they can’t vote.  Every. single. one. of. them.  No exceptions.  Traitors and monsters, that is who they all are.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      docNC

      @Kay: Home confinement is no picnic either.  It’s jail, but in your home.  There are lots of ways to mess that up and be back in court as well.  No drinking.  Curfew.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      The true child support deadbeats I’ve seen can be counted on my fingers. Most of them have had interruptions over illness or unemployment, unemployment sometimes arising over multiple court appearances for nonsupport.

      My absolute favorite, though was back when I was a PD. Guy had 6 children by 5 women, could keep nothing straight, and was being sentenced for felony nonsupport. I asked the judge to probate on the basis that he finally had a job. Intrigued by my grin, the judge bit and asked “what job?”. My response was that he had gotten good paying work cutting the tongues out of hog heads straight off the stun line. Judge said “I can’t do anything to him worse than that. He’s probated….”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @Starfish:

      I would like to believe that but I no longer do. I’ll be thrilled if I’m wrong. I’m for law n order.

      I would like them to solve crimes, instead of riding around in tanks in soldier costumes. Crime solving. That’s the goal. They need a legal pad, a pen and a phone. A car. Go solve some.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay:

      If we want a credible justice system we have to hold powerful people accountable. Every time we don’t it becomes less credible.

      QFT.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @Cermet: I’ve read that immediately after the war, Andrew Johnson wanted to put Davis and Lee on trial for their lives- “Treason  must be made odious,” he said- but Ulysses Grant threatened to resign if Johnson did this.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I agree that they should not have any punishment that affects their ability to work.

      I read that Gerald Ford promoted  child support laws because his father didn’t pay support. Just so funny what motivates them. The Gerald Ford Presidential Museum is so perfectly “Gerald Ford” it’s hysterical. It’s like a municipal building. You’re looking around to renew your license while you’re there.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      geg6

      @Low Key Swagger: ​
      Having had friends too numerous to name who never received what was owed in child support from the assholes who’s genes make up half of the children they never supported and who my friends had to support on their own, fuck that noise. I can count more than 10 just off the top off my head.​
       
      ETA: And as far as the assholes never being able to catch up with the support they are required to pay, too fucking bad. My friends who never got the child support they were entitled to haven’t ever caught up either. Jesus fucking Christ. I can’t even with this shit.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Cermet: Besides, Jeff Davis probably did more to bring down the Confederacy than any one man besides Lincoln, Grant, and Sherman.

      They could have kept Davis at Fort Munroe for a while longer, though, or sent him to the Dry Tortugas to keep Dr. Mudd company. That might not have been much fun for Mudd. A contemporary  summed Jefferson Davis up: “Cold as a reptile. Ambitious as Lucifer.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kay:

      I read that Gerald Ford promoted  child support laws because his father didn’t pay support. Just so funny what motivates them.

      As I recall, Orrin Hatch supported stem cell research because he had a grandchild with CF. Rob Portman supported gay rights after his some came out to him. (two years and several anti-gay votes later)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Low Key Swagger

      @geg6: Not the point, but whatever.  Taking away their ability to work, by suspension of licenses and/or incarceration does not put any more money into the hands of those who are entitled to it.  It’s not a workable solution.  Why can’t people understand the difference between scofflaws and those who get behind due to no fault of their own?  The system does not differentiate, and that is a problem.

      Reply

