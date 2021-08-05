Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Tech Query Open Thread: How Hard Would It Be to Set Up A Media ‘Toll Road’ ?

Tech Query Open Thread: How Hard Would It Be to Set Up A Media ‘Toll Road’ ?

I think I have twenty subs — probably more — but there are news sites where I can’t justify the cost of a subscription for the amount I’d be able to read. I pay for the sites I read every day (week, month), but why isn’t it possible for me to pay a buck or so to read an article on Bloomberg News or the Financial Times, rather than (not) paying $500+ a year for one or two articles a month?

Also, there’s this part:

      3letterjon

      I use a thing called a “library card” and acquired it at a place called a “library”. It involves a few extra steps, but usually gets more access bang for the buck than I ever come close to needing.

      Another Scott

      Scroll.com is supposed to be something sorta like this. It was recently bought by Twitter.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      JanieM

      I have wanted this for *years*. I would gladly pay for such a subscription, whereas I’m obviously not going to pay for hundreds of them to cover all the small news outlets I end up clicking through to (and meeting paywalls) from links on blogs and other outlets.

      “Library” is all well and good, but it is not a way for smaller news outlets to get any significant revenue from the hundreds or thousands of clicks they might get from their articles being linked in places like this.

      trollhattan

      Found out last night my CC has been hacked (whatever the proper verb for fraudulent charge) and now in addition to awaiting my new card I have to reach out to every fucking subscription and recurring fee I use it for–monthly, quarterly, yearly–and change the fucking card number before I start getting collection notices like the last time this happened.

      And to succeed I must first remember them all.

      So yes. Just not Paypal.

      Martin

      It’s surprisingly hard. This is what Flipboard and Apple News set out to do, but publishers don’t like it much.

      The main problem is that you’re really asking for a single microtransaction layer on all media sites. To start off with, you’ve got some antitrust challenges with that, which is why Apple tries to move it to the device layer. You also have the problem of microtransactions having relatively large overhead, so it doesn’t leave much money for the publisher, and even less after the 3rd party broker has been paid. And it’s a fairly low margin business, so the broker is going to want *something* else they can make money off of, like your data, which of course is what the publisher wants but which Flipbook and Apple won’t give them.

      My take is that the root problem with so many of these kinds of things is that they require a natural monopoly to actually work, and a weak profit motive. That suggests to me that it’s a good place for a public service. Have the USPS produce the transaction layer. They don’t care about the profits, they can scale, not run afoul of antitrust, and don’t want the data. Tie it into a basic banking service through the USPS and they can even eliminate much of the transaction costs by making it a debit rather than a credit card transaction.

      Otherwise, maybe someone like Apple comes up with a scheme the publishers like better, but it’ll need to leverage local device authentication to mitigate fraud without the transaction turning into enough of a PITA that you won’t bother. Well, or Facebook.

      VeniceRiley

      If I see an article I want to read behind a paywall, I usually go to msn or yahoo news and find it there for free. But a micropayment system would be aces.

      The Dangerman

      Seems to me there should be a multi-tiered payment scheme for newspapers (at the very least). The Miami Herald just did this for the condo collapse; everything collapse related was free.

      Right now, I’m dealing with the digital subscription to my local (San Luis Obispo) newspaper; the daily print edition is a sick joke so, after a HUGE local story occurred a couple of months ago, I subscribed for a month, then cancelled when the story became dormant.

      Should have taken the offer (it was $7.99 a month) as now the story is very much alive again so I tried to sign up again. The offer was $39.99 a month and I declined. I think the last and final offer was $24.99 a month (and I hung up the phone). It wasn’t so much the cost as me getting kinda pissed for getting jerked around.

      Trollhattan, did your daughter (IIRC) select Poly? If so, she would certainly have heard about this story. It’s kinda famous at this point. Hell, just the number of eyeballs from around the world clicking on a free story should pay decently from only the advertising revenue.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Martin: The thing is, the technical layer for it isn’t actually that hard. But as you say, getting businesses aligned and subscribed to it is hard. In order to generate interest, you need a large group that’s already signed up or its not worth it for either subscribers or publishers.

      It also has the potential to degrade publisher control and payment, which they’re not going to be happy about. Why share a $20 subscription with 10 other dudes if you can ask for $5 and know you’ll get it?

      trollhattan

      @The Dangerman:

      Impressive memory, thanks for asking! She ended (improbably) at St Mary’s where she managed to have a sort of normal freshman year. I put unfair pressure on her for Poly or Santa Barbara because dad wanted to visit, darn it all, but I think her choice was wise, ultimately.

      Presume it’s the Smart story you’re referencing. Gets significant coverage here as well.

      The Dangerman

      @trollhattan: Understand the interest in Dad visiting. SLO is kinda paradise.

      Yes, I was referring to the Smart case. Its sad that I don’t think they have a hope in hell of convicting the guy (or guys if you want to include the guys Father) unless there is something profound that hasn’t come out yet.

      ETA: Poly is a lovely place but the way they handled the Smart matter is … I don’t have the words. Negligence doesn’t come close to it.

      RSA

       I pay for the sites I read every day (week, month), but why isn’t it possible for me to pay a buck or so to read an article on Bloomberg News or the Financial Times, rather than (not) paying $500+ a year for one or two articles a month?

      This idea has been just over the horizon for decades now. Here’s one early take, in a thesis by Karl Sun at MIT:

      This thesis examines one aspect of the Internet’s commercial potential – that as a medium for the producing, buying, and selling of low-cost information goods. In particular, this thesis asks: will new low cost payment schemes emerge to support this market? What are the obstacles to the development of such a market? And how will these concerns be addressed? And what impact would such micropayment systems have on intellectual property protection in the networked environment? The thesis argues that costly payment systems and the lack of intellectual property protection are two significant barriers to the emergence of a robust on-line information goods market, and that new low-cost may be part of the solution.

      Sounds like a great idea in general, right, if the bugs can be worked out? Note the date of this analysis: 1997.

      Martin

      @MisterForkbeard: No, technically it’s pretty easy. Apple solved that problem with the iTMS back in 2003. $0.99 transactions. Someone may have beat them there, but I know from the details of how that was implemented that it really needed quite a bit of scale to even break even with a 30% cut.

      The hard part (which is always the hard part, btw) is aligning the market players, getting them all to align their technology stacks to this unified one which is not a technological problem, but a cat herding one, and getting the consumers to buy in as well as it needs to store their credentials, etc.

      There is an alternate path which would be to just support Apple Pay on the web, which would provide one-touch payments at least from Apple devices. But there’s really no equivalent for Windows or Android, so it’d have a narrow reach.

      Pittsburgh Mike

      This would be very useful for substack.  There are very few authors who are worth $60/year, but I could imagine buying a ‘magazine’ subscription to my favorite 4-10 substack authors for $60-$100/year, perhaps with a free locked article per month from other writers.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Q: ‘Megan, how was your day?’

      Rapinoe: ‘Fucking great.’

      This will not be in my story.
      — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) August 5, 2021

      USWNT will get its medals after the gold-medal game. Told that it’s now at 9 p.m., Pinoe says, “We could be showing up a little wobbly.”
      — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) August 5, 2021

      I love this woman

