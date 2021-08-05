Someone please create an Ez-Pass but for news paywalls. I don’t want 20 subs. I want to be able to drop off a small toll to read sprinkles of articles all over. — Kristy Tillman (@KristyT) July 30, 2021

I think I have twenty subs — probably more — but there are news sites where I can’t justify the cost of a subscription for the amount I’d be able to read. I pay for the sites I read every day (week, month), but why isn’t it possible for me to pay a buck or so to read an article on Bloomberg News or the Financial Times, rather than (not) paying $500+ a year for one or two articles a month?

Also, there’s this part: