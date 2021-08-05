Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: JD Vance'd

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: JD Vance'd

My read is that Vance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peter Thiel, UnLtd, and when Thiel (for the lulz) said Dance, puppet , JD said Like this, master?

I’m not getting the impression Vance wants to be a politician — just a gadfly “pundit” with an easy platform. Maybe that’s the cynic in me…

like, by *any objective measure*, he could be far more influential and effective in getting his political preferences to become popular as a mega blockbuster author and commenter than he will be able to as a has-been, also-ran loser

for reasons that suck, he had normie, institutional legitimacy that he could’ve used to be influential in any way he wanted to be influential, *except* in getting people to vote for him

in his best possible scenario, he would win and become a junior senator in a mcconnell-held senate, and mcconnell’s senate was *defined* by it’s ability to get almost nothing done, from a legislative standpoint…

like, i don’t think he’s getting any big column offers from the atlantic or a newspaper now, and whenever he writes another book, he’ll probably have to publish it through some wingnut welfare outlet rather than a legitimate one

seems unlikely that netflix is going to pay to adapt another book of his into a movie, he’s burned all of these inroads that were bestowed upon him because he had the courage to call his family a bunch of junkie losers

i’m sure he and thiel saw this race (and the senate seat) as a stepping stone to the presidency or some other higher administrative office, but, like, that only works if you win, and he’s gone all-in on a cartoon campaign that eliminates most of his other options if he doesn’t…

and the absolute funniest part is that he kneeled to MAGA and confessed all of his sins as a heretic, and, magnanimous as he is, trump will probably still decline to endorse him and/or endorse mandel anyway.

Regnery dollars spend just like those from Simon & Shuster, and Regnery doesn’t ask its authors to rein back on their social-media bigotry during publicity tours.


*Is* Thiel just doing this for the lulz? Because he can’t think of a better way to throw away his money? Or does he have some theory-of-mind that he hopes to prove, maybe that even today’s grifter-poisoned GOP isn’t “worthy” of such Masters of the Universe as Peter Thiel?… Because the puppet performance is deep in Uncanny Valley territory already…

Well, okay, maybe (Thiel’s) money can’t buy Vance votes, but it can buy him followers! Which is WINNING, of a sort, right?…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Is he losing cred with normies and the media?  Or will the accept him back after he loses the primary as if nothing has changed? In the last thread, we’re talking about legal accountability, but at some point we’re going to have to come to grips with the absence of social accountability for the right.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      OT news about better human beings.

      Biden Includes Historic LGBTQ Pick In Latest Judicial Nominees
      If confirmed, Beth Robinson would become the first openly LGBTQ woman to ever serve on any U.S. appeals court.

    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      Another griftbilly running his game.

      Let us Prey!

    6. 6.

      cope

      I share your opinion about Vance that he’s just looking to establish a brand for himself and settle into some long term, lucrative media position.

    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      If you keep acting dumb your brain will get stuck like that.

      One can’t keep up a character 24/7 without it replacing one’s personality.

      J.D. Vance
      I can’t think of any disease or pandemic in American history that prompted this level of control.

      Look up St Louis during the 1918 Influenza Pandemic.

      You can tell just how much Vance wants to be a churched up version of Trump, but that’s exactly where he fails. They don’t care if he’s a little more polished form of cruelty. Trump fans want the vulgarity and the cruelty too. The total package.

      Indeed, it’s one thing to demand a mass layoff at a BOD meeting and another to beat and humiliate you own children for decades.

    10. 10.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      The people who read his book and found it credible because they are ,idle class and have no contact with rural America won’t care about what he says during this campaign

       

      Outside of Twitter and a few blogs he’s not making big enough headlines for people to notice the new look MAGA Vance.

      He is safe with those folks.

    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      They’ll keep him forever. Shunning him would mean they’re poor judges of character and that can’t be true. Once in, never out. To kick him out would mean they made a mistake.

    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @schrodingers_cat: Are they really that stupid or do they agree with Vance.

      Going by the NYT Pitchbot they are just that lazy. With Vance they didn’t have to be bothered to do any research about life in Appalachia, Just read Hillbilly Elegy and no need to hang around any Road Side dinners.

    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I’m convinced that’s why so many college educated Republicans stuck with Trump here. They cannot, ever, admit a mistake. They have that in common with him.

    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Here is the MAGA/Republican talking point for the 2022 elections: caravans of illegal aliens sick with COVID and even worse diseases are heading for the southern border!!! They want to infect your precious white children even though you’re too stupid to vaccinate your kids because Tucker Carlson and J. D. Vance told you not to.

