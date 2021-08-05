If you keep acting dumb your brain will get stuck like that. https://t.co/j8LbsQpSLL — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 4, 2021

"I am going to pretend that I never went to school anywhere and don't know anything, because I'm still losing to an oily weasel like Mandel and I'm running out of ideas." https://t.co/xtnZqE0bij — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 3, 2021

You can tell just how much Vance wants to be a churched up version of Trump, but that’s exactly where he fails. They don’t care if he’s a little more polished form of cruelty. Trump fans want the vulgarity and the cruelty too. The total package. — d kyle trowbridge (@kyletrow) July 31, 2021

a thing that i find endlessly funny about jd vance’s senate campaign is that he’s throwing away years of normie goodwill he has benefitted from (and many years to come) in order to place last in a primary to become the junior senator from ohio — NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 1, 2021

My read is that Vance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peter Thiel, UnLtd, and when Thiel (for the lulz) said Dance, puppet , JD said Like this, master?

I’m not getting the impression Vance wants to be a politician — just a gadfly “pundit” with an easy platform. Maybe that’s the cynic in me…

like, by *any objective measure*, he could be far more influential and effective in getting his political preferences to become popular as a mega blockbuster author and commenter than he will be able to as a has-been, also-ran loser for reasons that suck, he had normie, institutional legitimacy that he could’ve used to be influential in any way he wanted to be influential, *except* in getting people to vote for him in his best possible scenario, he would win and become a junior senator in a mcconnell-held senate, and mcconnell’s senate was *defined* by it’s ability to get almost nothing done, from a legislative standpoint… like, i don’t think he’s getting any big column offers from the atlantic or a newspaper now, and whenever he writes another book, he’ll probably have to publish it through some wingnut welfare outlet rather than a legitimate one seems unlikely that netflix is going to pay to adapt another book of his into a movie, he’s burned all of these inroads that were bestowed upon him because he had the courage to call his family a bunch of junkie losers i’m sure he and thiel saw this race (and the senate seat) as a stepping stone to the presidency or some other higher administrative office, but, like, that only works if you win, and he’s gone all-in on a cartoon campaign that eliminates most of his other options if he doesn’t… and the absolute funniest part is that he kneeled to MAGA and confessed all of his sins as a heretic, and, magnanimous as he is, trump will probably still decline to endorse him and/or endorse mandel anyway.

Regnery dollars spend just like those from Simon & Shuster, and Regnery doesn’t ask its authors to rein back on their social-media bigotry during publicity tours.

i mean, vance himself says that he lost money and clients over becoming a hardcore MAGA choad, which is one of the few things he’s said that i actually believe, and he’s still decided that torching all institutional cred for a race he’s going to lose is a good move for him https://t.co/IDhNH9jJfD — NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 1, 2021

I think Thiel and some other very scary billionaires are more than willing to provide extremely generous wingnut welfare to the folks who they want to own — Stephen Judkins (@stephenjudkins) August 1, 2021

might make him rich, but it’s never going to make him powerful in the way that he wants — NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 1, 2021

heh, i’m sure he doesn’t, but i think it’s hilarious (and not at all surprising) that thiel couldn’t see it, either — NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 1, 2021



*Is* Thiel just doing this for the lulz? Because he can’t think of a better way to throw away his money? Or does he have some theory-of-mind that he hopes to prove, maybe that even today’s grifter-poisoned GOP isn’t “worthy” of such Masters of the Universe as Peter Thiel?… Because the puppet performance is deep in Uncanny Valley territory already…

Tucker Carlson says, with a straight face, that JD Vance is one of the very few people who've decided to "run for office because they believe something and have something to say." Vance immediately begins the interview by asking for money from Tucker's viewers. pic.twitter.com/6KRBM643Bx — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 30, 2021

So he’ll support primary challenges to Lindsay Graham, Tim Scott, & Susan Collins? https://t.co/AGI4EnB1pI — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 30, 2021

JD Vance releases strong condemnation of Anita Sarkeesian's Feminist Frequency youtube channel, continues to poll at 0.8% https://t.co/F8A6X7jKD1 — Teaching Gramsci to Kindergarteners (@MenshevikM) July 31, 2021

Well, okay, maybe (Thiel’s) money can’t buy Vance votes, but it can buy him followers! Which is WINNING, of a sort, right?…