Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition

Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition

What can we count on the GOP to deliver?

Here’s a couple of things:

Inaction in the face of climate change.

Refusal to regulate vital industries.

I haven’t got confirmation from the ground yet, but the latest fire maps leave little room for doubt. The Dixie Fire exploded yesterday, burning through the mountain town of Greenville, surrounding the next place up the road, Chester, and pushing north into the Warner Valley and the southeast corner of Lassen Volcanic National Park.

So, be warned: all this may be of interest to no one but myself. If that’s the story for you, just read on by…

My family owns two little cabins in the Warner Valley, our plot bordering on two sides on the park itself.  They’re nothing special–one is a 20×24 ft. single room (plus bathroom) with a murphy bed in the corner.  That was the one my mum built as her personal shelter; the other, larger, was the family cabin of my childhood. Built in 1964, it too was basically a single room: the three bunkrooms and the room my parents used were separated by partitions, not floor-to-ceiling and noise proof walls.

No, I still don’t know what mom and dad were thinking.

Now they are almost certainly gone.  The latest fire maps show the leading edge of hot burn well up the valley from our cabins. That means all our neighbors places are gone too.

This wasn’t a zillionaires’ retreat, btw. The Warner Valley is a strictly seasonal destination.  No one ploughs the road, and there are a half dozen or so little clusters of cabins in the area that no one can get to from roughly November to May. It’s hella remote–5 hours or so from the Bay Area, with minor roads for the last bit of the journey.   It’s the kind of place folks in Chico build what folks in Maine call a camp to escape the summer heat at lower altitudes. It is, or was, just a gorgeous stretch of mountain country that extended-locals and a few of us lucky outlanders got to enjoy.

Lassen from the Warner Valley-Juniper trail; our cabin is down slope (heading left-of-frame) from where this shot was taken.

I spent every summer there growing up, and every year since I was about 30 I, and soon my own family, would spend a week or so there. Totally off grid: cell phone service didn’t reach our corner of the valley; there was no town electricity, and for the last few years we gave up on our generator; no internet, of course. Paradise in other words.

And now it’s gone. I suppose I can still hope for one of those fire miracles, but realistically, the structures are tucked up against the base of a really steep slope (Mt. Harkness, at whose summit fire lookout tower Edward Abbey completed Desert Solitaire) and are surrounded by large and bone dry trees.  The immediate ground around the two buildings is bare and clear…but it won’t take many embers to do the job. Dammit.

The Dixie Fire is the product of two American political tendencies. The first has been to ignore climate change, an core plank of Republican posturing for two decades.  That part of the world is in the second year of one of the deepest droughts on record. There is essentially no residual moisture in the soil, plants or air. Temperatures have been high, humidity during the fire has often dropped into single digits, which combined with the wind patterns has produced what are called “red flag” fire conditions several times in the three weeks and counting the Dixie Fire has burned, including yesterday and today, when the blaze burst past the containment plans that aimed to hold it off the north side of Lake Almanor, Chester, and the national park. That red flag status will hold until at least tonight.

Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition 1

[That’s Lake Almanor in the distance, photographed from the trail from the Visitor Center to King’s Creek Campground. Crumbaugh Lake is in the foreground]

 

On the parochial level, the one that has me torn up right now, there really was nothing to do once the fire did jump that line: there’s only one small road into Warner Valley, so fire crews couldn’t safely get ahead of its front lines. It will keep on going until it hits the next plausible line of defense or the weather and winds change dramatically.

Globally, this is the new normal. Climate change is not a theoretical exercise anymore. It hasn’t been for years. What’s changed is how obvious and widespread the signal and the harm has become. Fire season in the west used to be an autumn thing, the tail end of the gap between the end of the spring snow and rain and the resumption of the wet season in the fall.    Now it starts in June, sometimes earlier, strikes more widely, costs more, and imposes so much more loss. The GOP’s success in blocking any meaningful response, from carbon reductions to the construction of infrastructure capable of withstanding the shifts we know are coming, are here, is directly implicated in what’s happening all over the Mountain and Pacific states this year, just as they were in the Texas freeze and power massacre, the floods and so on. And they’re damn well responsible–in part and indirectly, but responsible–for my personal loss, those two little repository of the memories of the happiest days of my life.

So yeah, I fucking hate Republicans for their willed stupidity in the face of a global, existential crisis.

Add to that this factoid. Some of you may recall that a faulty power line owned by the power company, PG & E, sparked the Camp Fire, which in November 2018 destroyed the town of Paradise, California, killing at least 85. PG&E filed for bankruptcy two months later, citing anticipated fire liability losses.  In December, the company pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter. It ultimately settled with victims, promising to pay $13.5 billion, in stock in the reorganized company.

Fast forward to today.  No investigations are complete yet, understandably, but PG&E is implicated in both the Dixie Fire’s start–it seems it didn’t maintain its power line routes well enough, and a falling tree may have knocked down a section–and the company has already suggested that its equipment may have caused the Fly Fire, which started on its own but later merged  with the larger blaze.

PG&E has a reputation for being a crappy company. It’s able to be so because the American approach to corporate oversight is to avoid it–a stance that is as near a tablets-from-the-mountains pillar of modern Republican politics. There’s no reason PG&E should exist in any form at this point: its assets should have been sold after the Camp Fire to satisfy its victims, the taxpayers on the hook for the fire response and cleanup, and any other creditors. Its functions should have been taken up a new/other power companies–and yeah, the entire sector needs to be closely regulated with on-the-ground enforcement so they don’t forget to do the basics, like trim trees that can knock down high voltage lines.  If corporations are people, then when they commit serious enough misdeeds they should face the corporate analogue to the death penalty.

But our Republican market fundamentalists/privatize-profit-socialize-risk asshole “betters” have not permitted anything like that stringency, and will go to the mattresses now to prevent it.

I look forward to selling my shares of re-re-organized PG&E stock the second that judgment hits my account. Fuck them and fuck the GOP that allows its monied masters to wreak such misery on its way to the last extractable dollar.

And yeah. This post is a way of putting some of my grief outside my head.  I can’t convey in words what this place has meant to me over each of the seven decades of my life. To my whole family.

To be real: I’m grateful for these memories. No one has died so far in this fire, a record I devoutly hope continues. This isn’t my home; I have a roof over my head tonight and comfortable bed to sleep on, with my son and spouse safe with me. My three siblings and I can and probably will rebuild, and its a certainty that when/if we do so the new cabin will be vastly more comfortable than the beloved lost building born of mom and dad’s genuinely odd choices. In time, the forests will come back.

But damn. This is a bad day. And yeah. I blame the GOP assholes who do their best to ensure we can’t have nice things.

I’m not going to let those fuckers have the last word. Have some more images of that part of the world, taken in much better times. I know some of the Jackals are familiar with the area. I hope these bring back some good memories for you as well.

Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition 2
Mt. Lassen again from Horseshoe Lake, which may also be at fire risk in the next couple of days.

Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition 3

This is one of the Sifford Lakes on Flatiron Ridge, which forms one of the walls of the Warner Valley. There’s no trail to this little snowmelt pond. You have to know it’s there.

Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition 4

And here’s Mt. Shasta, photographed from Inspiration Point, above Lake Juniper.

Last one. This is the view from Lee Meadow in the Warner Valley. When I was a kid, this was still a working cattle ranch, summer pasture for the herd. Now all that’s left is the scraps of the old coral in the foreground. Scorched earth now, almost certainly, but that doesn’t take away the recollection of the joy on every first Saturday in July, when the station wagon would take the turn at the corral and we’d know the cabin was only 500 yards further down the road. Summer began here:

Reason ∞ Why I Hate Republicans, Dixie Fire edition 5

Talk about this sad story, or anything else. The thread: it is open.

 

    40Comments

    1.

      Alison Carey

      So sorry from Southern Oregon. (And apparently a college classmate?) Here in Ashland we can’t see our mountains anymore and it is both metaphor and fact. We are causing nature to disappear, and yes, fuck Republicans and their homicidal/suicidal plans and values.

      Reply
    2.

      Elizabelle

      I’m sorry, Tom.  I hope you do rebuild.  But the irreplaceable is lost.  The little towns, the wildlife, all the living things in fire’s path.

      Lovely photos.  I feel cooler just looking at them.

      We have to do better.  So much on our plate.

      Reply
    3.

      dlwchico

      My family moved to Paradise in the mid-80’s.  My dad was retired from the army and working at the post office.  He came from dirt poor people back in Indiana and his dream had always been to build his own house.  He got his GED in the army and went to community college to study construction stuff and in Magalia he got to build his house.

      He designed it himself and then paid an engineer to look over the blueprints and sign off on it.

      We built it all ourselves, except the ceiling joists.  It was on the side of a hill and I spent a lot of time out there digging footers with a shovel when I was younger.

      My parents lived there about 10 years till my dad retired completely and then they moved down to Chico.

      I always had it in the back of my mind to one day try and buy back that house just because.

      It burned down during the Camp fire.

      Reply
    4.

      Kelly

      There’s a lot to be sad about. Another little town burned up, Greenville, CA. Month ago Litton BC. Seems we lose some towns to wildfire every year. Several lightning fires nearby in the Oregon Cascades. Like last years Beachie fire that torched much of my neighborhood last September they are on ground that’s tough to defend so they’ll be a threat to our home until the rains this fall. The Beachie fire went from a fire 30 miles away to burning down 10 homes in my neighborhood and a couple nearby towns in one windy night. This years fires are 40 miles away. A lot of smoke this week. Kinda edgy about it.

      Six of my nine grandchildren are under 12. Sure hope they can be vaccinated soon. Kinda edgy about that to.

      Douglas firs are the iconic tree of western Oregon. The Great Heat Dome of June 2021 scorched many of the needles off of the south and west sides of Doug firs. Will it happen again? Will it happen often? How long can these iconic native trees survive around here? Another thing to be edgy about.

      Edgy about who counts votes in years to come. Another thing that we’ll be dealing with long term.

      My sympathy for your likely loss of a treasured place.

      Reply
    5.

      terraformer

      So sorry to hear that, Tom. It looks like an amazingly beautiful place! Here’s hoping you get lucky and the fires somehow bypassed this idyllic spot; failing that, that you find another place to call your own and hand down to your family.

      Reply
    6.

      Albatrossity

      That is achingly beautiful country. Thanks for the images, and my condolences on the losses.

      Yeah, I hate Republicans too. They have screwed this country over so bad that there is no way to come back and truly MAGA. Not happening, alas

      Reply
    7.

      laura

      The anthropocene is not good for children and other living things.

      So sorry for the wanton loss of your property and sanctuary.

      Reply
    8.

      trollhattan

      So sorry Tom, and hoping against hope you’re wrong about losing the cabins. Have mentioned before I’ve camped, hiked and snowshoed the area and appreciate its remoteness and beauty, the least-known corner of the state. Was just grumbling after learning in the last hour Lassen Park is closed.

      You’ll surely take comfort knowing Doug LaMalfa feels bad. He’ll doubtless return to Washington and help fix things.

      “We lost Greenville tonight,” Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) said in a Facebook video Wednesday.

      “There’s just no words,” LaMalfa said in the emotional video describing the impact the fire left on towns in California.

      I’ve run out of things to say about PG&E. Since San Bruno they have continued cratering with vigor. And people keep dying and bonuses continue to be distributed. If it weren’t for their ownership I might be questioning closing Diablo Canyon. But nope, close it before you break it.

      Again, sorry.

      Reply
    9.

      Betsy

      I’m super sorry. And I’m partly super sorry because my family has its own little story of loss due to Republicans.

      I’m super sorry for you, and for all of us here.

      It doesn’t really help regain any corner of your precious paradise, and what a paradise I know it was, but I’m super sorry.

      Reply
    10.

      trollhattan

      @dlwchico:

      The speed of the Camp Fire was mindboggling. By the time most learned of its existance, the town was already gone.

      Last year a second fire started in the same Feather River Canyon and burned out to the south, consuming the part unharmed in the Camp Fire. It burned right to the now-repaired Oroville Dam Spillway.

      Reply
    14.

      Another Scott

      Thank you for sharing this. I’m very sorry for the heartache this is causing you and your family and the folks out there.

      It’s another example of how good it is that we have Biden-Harris in the White House. They are actually doing things about wildfire now, unlike TFG.

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16.

      mrmoshpotato

      The GOP is why we can’t have nice things.

      Sorry for you loss, Tom.  Wilderness areas like that are good for the soul.

      Reply
    17.

      trollhattan

      Open thread privilege–poked fun at open water distance swimming as a viewer experience but now find it’s worlds above the 50 km race walk.

      Reply
    19.

      raven

      @dlwchico: My friends live there as well. I talked to him a but a week after they lost there house and it left me shaken. This dude was in the 101st ABN in Vietnam so he was no stranger to trauma. He talked for about 30 minutes without stopping and ended it by saying they were trapped when they tried to drive out in separate cars and they got in one so they could die together . The have rebuilt and I haven’t heard from them yet.

       

      eta They have to know each other.

      Reply
    20.

      Ohio Mom

      What a loss. It stinks. You are robbed of what you thought was your future, all the time you were going to continue to enjoy being at that little homestead.

      I hate Republicans too, for all sorts of reasons, too numerous to list in a sympathy comment.

      Reply
    22.

      Princess Leia

      Irreplaceable loss on so many levels. My heart is broken for you and so many. And especially for the innocent wild life and plants who were killed for no damn reason except greed, stupidity and meanness.

      Reply
    23.

      Prometheus Shrugged

      @trollhattan: I saw this statement this morning and have been infuriated all day as a result. Talk about malevolent morons (a steady theme this week at Balloon Juice).  It’s grating to think that the stewardship of some of the most beautiful spots on Earth has been ceded to people like.

      Reply
    24.

      Martin

      I give PG&E a little more slack. They serve an area that has a large amount of federal land, land that is understaffed by the forest service. The feds are almost completely unable to fight fires on federal land and rely on CA taxpayers to perform that service.  This also has implications for PG&E in terms of servicing their equipment on federal land, and getting the permits needed to bury transmission lines.

      This austerity in favor of tax cuts is just a different flavor of GOP harm, but it also means that PG&E is having a harder time of doing this than they should.

      That said, PG&E needs to be converted to a public utility. We need to have a come to jesus talk with the US dept of the interior to figure out some mechanisms that they can participate in ensuring that fires started on federal lands can at least sometimes be knocked down before they turn into conflagrations. I don’t care if they cut CA a check and just expand CalFire, but something needs to be done.

      Maybe the infrastructure bill can include some money carved out to bury transmission lines on federal land. Seems like it would be a net savings compared to firefighting efforts.

      Reply
    25.

      Kelly

      @Another Scott: From your link

      Provide robust response through 15,000 Federal firefighters and additional surge capacity.  

      I hope we transition to a large, full time, full benefits federal fire fighter staff. There is much fuel reduction work that can be done by the fire crews in the off season.

      Reply
    26.

      E.

      Greetings from across the (Central) valley and a couple miles north. The smoke is so thick you can look directly at the sun and what is usually the busiest time of year for my business (bakery) is completely, 100 percent dead. For the second year in a row. The Pacific Crest Trail, which is the cause of the busyness, is essentially on fire in a few different places. There are no hikers here now.

      Everyone here is blaming the environmentalists and pot growers for this of course, and the new hashtag they love is “#manmadedrought” because you see the problem is Hmong dope growers are stealing all the water that used to be in our reservoirs and rivers. The very worst example of this idiotic theme being amplified is this CNN article. A secondary reason is we don’t have enough dams or enough clearcuts. Climate change is mocked.

      People are losing their shite around here, looking for people to blame. PG&E deserves a lot of that for sure but come on, the planet is on fire. And Tom, you could have reduced the fuels around those cabins. Maybe you did. A lot of those who did still have cabins left. About 100 percent of those who did not, do not.

      Reply
    27.

      MomSense

      In many ways our experience of COVID is like a condensed version of climate change. I remember almost 35 years ago working on the amendments to the Clean Air Act and how long and difficult that fight was. Scientific American did a whole magazine about the devastation of global warming and warning  we needed to act. And then I watched as industry groups and media completely distorted the reality and the scientific consensus. Just like the deaths from COVID and this wave that’s been fueled by disinformation and cynical politicians and media personalities. Furious and sad don’t capture the depth of what I feel. It’s a deep anguish.
      It didn’t have to be this way.

      Reply
    28.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:  At least we have an administration that is not disinterested, nor hidebound.  Maybe they’re looking at that already.

      @Kelly:   Very true.  Include in the duties “raking the forest” to induce some Republican support.

      Reply
    29.

      JustRuss

      Several fires are burning in western Oregon.  Skies here are hazy, and just got notice that winds are expected to shift next week and blow a lot more smoke our way, and we’ll see another heat wave about the same time.  Awesome.  Summers used to be great here, now not so much.

      Reply
    30.

      E.

      @Martin: ​

      @Martin: ​
        The Forest Service fights fires on Forest Service lands; CALFIRE is for private lands. The Forest Service has an enormous, huge, presence on these fires. And the problem is not that they don’t get put out fast enough, it’s that it is not possible to put them out fast enough. The planet has warmed and these forests have had aggressive fire suppression for a century. Of course they will burn. The answer is not more aggressive suppression, it’s expensive actions done in the increasingly short off season. Like setting fires on purpose to reduce the fine fuels. But no one has the stomach for that because of risk/smoke/anger that they aren’t logging instead.

      Reply
    31.

      Kelly

      @WaterGirl: The Beachie fire blew up due to unprecedented hurricane force, super dry, east wind. If the wind is kind we’ll be all right. The Beachie fire accomplished a LOT of fuel reduction so we have that going for us.

      Reply
    34.

      mvr

      I’m so sorry. It is really hard losing something near and dear with personal history and connections, even if you can rebuild something. I’d be beside myself.

      Reply
    35.

      Elizabelle

      @E.:   I hope that you and your bakery can hang on

      @ PigDog: We should name the fires after GOP politicians.

      We should indeed.

      Reply
    36.

      Mike in NC

      Just finished reading “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender. Very well written. He begins with a portrait of several pathetic losers who invested a great deal of time and money in attending Trump’s ugly hate rallies. Some went to 20 or 30 of them, and even witnessed the assault on the Capitol building in January by the fascist mob of Trumpanzees.

      Reply
    37.

      namekarB

      The Warner Valley is one of the best kept open secrets in California.

      #1 Son and DIL place is within the evac zone of the River fire downslope from Colfax. Fingers crossed that it survives. When the power was cut off, the well pump stopped so they could no longer wet things down. They abandoned the place this morning. Old house with a shake roof. They were planning on putting a metal roof over the top but ran out of time

      Reply
    40.

      Flea, RN

      There’s a much smaller fire, the River Fire, burning about 10 miles down canyon from the house that my family has shared for 6 generations. I feel sick to my stomach, not just for myself, but for my mom, her great grandchildren, and so many people (and all my relations), the born and the yet-to-be-born, who are suffering such an incalculable loss. Not only the tangible things – lives and property, but memories, and the promise of wild places.

      If I feel sorry for the greedy, myopic souls you reference in your piece, Tom, it’s because they don’t have the eyes to see what is passing. My heart breaks for you, brother.

      Reply

