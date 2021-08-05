Yulin

I wrote in an earlier post that I ate everything I was offered except chicken feet. But I had no idea what some of it was, and in particular there was occasionally a flavor in the food in Yulin that I wasn’t that fond of. Jamie and I thought it might be goat, mutton, or lamb, which I don’t eat at home, but his Mandarin vocabulary didn’t extent to distinguishing amongst them, if indeed there even is the same distinction as in English.

Late in my visit I discovered that the taste I didn’t particularly like was the local bean curd. As with everything else, the Yulin folks assured me that Yulin’s bean curd was the best in China, and therefore the best in the world. I came away privately unconvinced. And I’m kind of glad I didn’t see a lot of sights like this before I started eating out in China.

This was taken on my last day in Yulin.