Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

What fresh hell is this?

Everybody saw this coming.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The revolution will be supervised.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m only here for the duck photos.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The willow is too close to the house.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Local Races Open Thread: Congratulations to Rep. Shontel Brown

Local Races Open Thread: Congratulations to Rep. Shontel Brown

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Not my district, to be sure, but Rep. Brown seems to have made some good choices…


… One of the biggest being ‘don’t piss off Black Democrats’

And frankly, post-election, her opposition is giving something of a master class in How to Lose, Bigly

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Argiope
  • Baud
  • Buckeye
  • CaseyL
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • skerry
  • Steve in the ATL
  • The Thin Black Duke

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m half tempted to stay around for this comments, but I think I’ll leave it at Congratulations, Ms. Brown.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Thin Black Duke

      The House Negroes get bigger paychecks these days. Turner is a despicable person, isn’t she?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      I’m glad that Brown won, and I’m glad that I was able to see her potential (and contribute some funding to the effort).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      There was a similar situation here in 2020 in the race for longtime excellent Representative Joyce Beatty’s seat. The opponent was named Morgan Harper, a young, self-labeled Progressive who had just moved back from D.C. where she had worked at the CFPB. Harper wasn’t as in-your-face as Nina Turner, but she spent a lot of time denigrating Beatty’s record and trying to label her as an ineffective moderate.

      What I couldn’t stand was her effort to defeat an effective Representative and cannibalize the Democratic Party rather than running for a seat held by a Republican and trying to broaden and strengthen the party. She, like Turner, ran for her ego, not for the people or the party.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Argiope

      Once upon a time about 10 years ago I was a Nina Turner fan when she introduced a bill in the Ohio lege to require guys who wanted Viagra to have a cardiac stress test and counseling to be sure they were medically low risk enough to have sex.  It was directly aimed at a measure requiring unnecessary ultrasounds for women who wanted abortions, and it was pretty effective at pointing out the hypocrisy of Republican legislators.  Unfortunately that pre-abortion ultrasound requirement became law and Turner became….not a team player.  But for a while there it seemed like she had the right stuff and the right idea.  She might have worked out well for OH-11, but I’m okay with not finding out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      If Shontel Brown holds on in #OH11, it’s the story of an underdog who came back from 35 points down,

      it’s also a story of a polarizing candidate, unable and unwilling to build a coalition, who by definition created a self defeating low ceiling.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      As someone who has claimed the mantle of 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 for years, I take full credit for Turner’s defeat.

      You welcome, America

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      @Steve in the ATL:   ??? I think she’s excoriating the Berners who supported Turner and who insulted both Clyburn and Brown.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.