Future Congresswoman Shontel Brown celebrates with family as her race is declared! pic.twitter.com/UVpOPvsnlW — United for the People (@people4kam) August 4, 2021

Not my district, to be sure, but Rep. Brown seems to have made some good choices…

If you could some up this race in one photo, what would it be? Saw this in Shontel Brown’s HQ. pic.twitter.com/wW5EBJARLl — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) August 3, 2021





If Shontel Brown holds on in #OH11, it's the story of an underdog who came back from 35 points down, worked the doors, built the lists, ran an upbeat Democratic campaign, and showed incredible political talent and grit against a big national political operation. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 4, 2021

… One of the biggest being ‘don’t piss off Black Democrats’…

Congratulations to @ShontelMBrown on a hard-fought and well-deserved primary victory. She is a true public servant who will work tirelessly building the necessary coalitions to ensure victory in November and to get things done for the people of #OH11. — Jim Clyburn SC-06 (@ClyburnSC06) August 4, 2021

privilege or the the racial disparities which result. Many white people love nothing better than to be made feel they're the good guys & girls who've done nothing to contribute to the rot in American society. Nina Turner makes racist, bigoted, misogynistic, greedy white leftists — And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) July 30, 2021

the old guard of the civil rights movement & their children to deliver the goods. — And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) July 30, 2021

and my ancestors. I'm also not going to be sympathetic to people just because their white privilege isn't in easy mode like their parents & grandparents. Mine nor my family members have ever had it easy. They need to suck it up like black people have been told to for centuries. — And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) July 30, 2021

NEW : “I was going to stay right here in South Carolina minding my business until I got called stupid,” Clyburn told me. With Shontel Brown's win in Ohio, he’s showing liberals he has a finger on the pulse of Dem politics in a way they must acknowledge. https://t.co/llFG4GwD3c — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) August 4, 2021

And frankly, post-election, her opposition is giving something of a master class in How to Lose, Bigly…

I honestly did not care about this primary but this person is a terrible ally https://t.co/oqNOVT7S3Z — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) August 4, 2021

“Progressives shouldn’t be calling Black voters in Ohio stupid or blaming outside money when they ran a candidate who had every advantage but couldn’t reconcile half a decade of attacking the Democratic Party with running in a heavily Democratic district.” https://t.co/v80Nx9dLrG — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) August 5, 2021

Turner lost because she had a record of attacking a lot of popular folks within the Democratic Party. Most Dems like the Dem Party. A big difference between Dem and GOP primary voters is their view of their own party. (See Trump, Donald in 2016.) — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 4, 2021

Turns out it wasn’t progressives vs the establishment; it was people who hate Democrats vs people who don’t. — Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) August 5, 2021

The English word for that is “fascism.” https://t.co/OXxMyMw1VU — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) August 4, 2021

“Find candidates who haven’t compared voting for the Democratic president to eating half a bowl of shit” does seem like the most parsimonious takeaway. pic.twitter.com/xdHqZumoFY — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 4, 2021