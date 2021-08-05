Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Tokyo 2020 Open Thread: Maybe A Change for the Better

Nothing is “normal” any more, but for a lot of people “normal” was always a sham at best. If the IOC has lost control of its cherished Perfect performers willingly giving their all fantasy-narrative, I for one find it an improvement:

A surfer jumping in to translate for the rival who’d just beaten him. High-jumping friends agreeing to share a gold medal rather than move to a tiebreaker. Two runners falling in a tangle of legs, then helping each other to the finish line…

Kanoa Igarashi of Japan was disappointed when he lost to Brazilian Italo Ferreira in their sport’s Olympic debut.

Not only did he blow his shot at gold on the beach he grew up surfing, he was also being taunted online by racist Brazilian trolls.

The Japanese-American surfer could have stewed in silence, but he instead deployed his knowledge of Portuguese, helping to translate a press conference question for Ferreira on the world stage.

The crowd giggled hearing the cross-rival translation and an official thanked the silver medalist for the assist.

“Yes, thank you, Kanoa,” said a beaming Ferreira, who is learning English…

Earlier, on the same track, runners Isaiah Jewett of the U.S. and Nijel Amos of Botswana got tangled and fell during the 800-meter semifinals. Rather than get angry, they helped each other to their feet, put their arms around each other and finished together.

Many top athletes come to know each other personally from their time on the road, which can feel long, concentrated, and intense — marked by career moments that may be the best or worst of their lives.

Those feelings have often been amplified at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, where there is an unmistakable yearning for normalcy and, perhaps, a newfound appreciation for seeing familiar faces.

Restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have meant Olympians can’t mingle the way they normally do…

After the punishing women’s triathlon last week in Tokyo, Norwegian Lotte Miller, who placed 24th, took a moment to give a pep talk to Belgium’s Claire Michel, who was inconsolable and slumped on the ground, sobbing.

Michel had come in last, 15 minutes behind winner Flora Duffy of Bermuda — but at least she finished. Fifty-four athletes started the race but 20 were either lapped or dropped out.

“You’re a (expletive) fighter,” Miller told Michel. “This is Olympic spirit, and you’ve got it 100%.”

I suspect such acts of simple human decency have always been the rule, but the authorities’ attempts to hide them from the media narrative has changed — permanently, I hope.


    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      I suspect such acts of simple human decency have always been the rule, but the authorities’ attempts to hide them from the media narrative has changed — permanently, I hope.

      This has always been part of the Olympics. It has been showcased in every documentary about the Games. No one has tried to hide it. And network executives love this stuff.

      The excited Italian sport broadcaster covering the event where the winner decided to share the medal was endearing and funny. We learned that sometimes they really say “Mamma mia!”

      jl

      A lot about the Olympics, especially this Olympics, is problematic. Mostly due to money and bigshots. Nice to see many of the athletes redeeming it.

      Hope some of the fans who view them as medal machines, and sports instruments of ‘war by other means’ (as the Swiss characterize, or I hope used to characterize, their international business ethics)  can learn something.

      Kent

      As a former track athlete (high school) the most impressive performances I have seen so far have been both the men’s and women’s 400 meter hurdles. Just astonishing world record performances in both races in which both second place finishers also broke the former world record. In both cases not just breaking the world record, shattering it.  Athletes at their absolute peak pushing each other past what no humans have ever done in history.  I felt privileged just to witness it.

      And damn are the US women track athletes gorgeous in this Olympics.

      Reply

