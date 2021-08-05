Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Did He Get Away With It So Long?

There was a piece in the NY Times by Elizabeth Spiers yesterday about how Cuomo got away with it so long, and it was depressing that it needed to be explained again. He got away with it the same way they all do.

He harassed vulnerable women low in the organizational hierarchy.
He did it privately so that meant the onus was on them to come forward.
In public, he did it in ways that people could say “Oh he’s like that with everyone.”
He instilled a culture of fear.
He retaliated.
He surrounded himself with people who would look the other way.
He did it in America, where women are STILL not believed most of the time.

It’s the same shit everywhere. There’s a big scandal rocking Activision/Blizzard where some horrific shit has apparently been going on for some time. It’s basically everywhere in every industry.

And it’s damned sure still happening every hour of every day in stockrooms of diners and restaurants, in the office at small businesses, and so on.

