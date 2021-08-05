Sarah Gilbert, a professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has a Barbie doll modeled after her https://t.co/fMICB59BlR pic.twitter.com/D3QRnYSeK9 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021





The United States hit a six-month high for new COVID-19 cases with over 100,000 infections reported, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant ravages areas where people did not get vaccinated https://t.co/43wuZadJbX pic.twitter.com/JMInV3111b — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

The US had +104,758 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since February 11, bringing the total to over 36.0 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 91,026 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/OuUOel24bo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 4, 2021

#BREAKING: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expected to announce Friday that the COVID vaccine will be required for all military personnel. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 4, 2021

Do you need an extra dose of the vaccine?

If you're immunocompromised, maybe. If you're older than 65, maybe but not yet. If you're under 65, probably not for the foreseeable future. The vaccines work well, and will continue to do so for quite a while.https://t.co/8c8dqqdm8F — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) August 4, 2021

Over half of US states (27) had over 1,000 new cases yesterday. Florida led the pack with just over 17,000 new cases, followed by Texas with over 14,000. pic.twitter.com/A2PudVZ0ki — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 4, 2021

this is a fantastic idea, imo, but I wonder if there will be exceptions for kids under 12, who cannot (yet?) get vaccinated https://t.co/hr3uanWEkA — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 4, 2021

The known global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 200M infections. That daunting figure is from the Center for Systems Science & Engineering at Johns Hopkins Univ. As staggering as the figure seems, it fails to capture Covid's worldwide impact https://t.co/P3sOCv2OBh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 5, 2021

Health economist Chen Xi: “I don’t think ‘zero tolerance’ can be sustained…Even if you can lock down all the regions in China, people might still die, and more might die due to hunger or loss of jobs.”@huizhong_wuhttps://t.co/IGKwKLW8IJ — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) August 5, 2021

HKU virologist Jin Dongyan says it may take China "forever to reopen the border. They have no self-confidence and they don’t trust others. They know that their vaccines are not doing a good job in preventing infection." https://t.co/tdIIGe15BJ — Sui-Lee Wee 黄瑞黎 (@suilee) August 5, 2021

India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/SoqIE14qqw pic.twitter.com/gacJYe5UtG — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

Japan was set to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, as worries deepen about strains on the nation's medical system in Olympics host Tokyo and around the country https://t.co/AOcKGulnJs pic.twitter.com/FNwRiNB6uR — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

BREAKING: Tokyo logs 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases, an all-time high as infections surge in the capital hosting the Games. https://t.co/dcNHh0tnE5 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 5, 2021

S.Korea pledges nearly $2 bln to become major COVID-19 vaccine producer https://t.co/XgTDEpUiUR pic.twitter.com/l6D3BY86tu — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day https://t.co/XC9cCaRzYZ pic.twitter.com/kIkBjuqyDu — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

Expats wait anxiously as Singapore weighs COVID-19 reopening https://t.co/nl5vTkKdqZ pic.twitter.com/Kav7np4ABe — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

… The pandemic has disrupted global mobility on a scale that hasn’t been seen since World War Two. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, China, Thailand and Hong Kong, have maintained quarantine and entry requirements. Singapore – long known as a global financial hub for highly mobile foreign professionals – has had especially strict border controls, quarantine and contact tracing. It has been one of the most successful countries in curbing COVID-19, with only 39 deaths. But for its legions of foreign workers – who make up one-fifth of the 5.7 million population – the restrictions have been a nightmare, with many stranded abroad despite having jobs and visas, and others afraid to leave for fear of not being allowed to return. The government recently said it was considering quarantine-free travel for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in September, when 80% of the population should be inoculated. It also plans to review some virus restrictions in early August, when two-thirds are on track to be inoculated…

Sydney reported its worst day of the COVID-19 pandemic with five deaths and a record rise in locally acquired infections as a weeks-long hard lockdown is struggling to contain the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus https://t.co/yV9HqC9jMB pic.twitter.com/AgeAGlhzZ2 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

Fifth of England Covid hospital admissions aged 18-34 https://t.co/mnAI8Rydth — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 5, 2021

Brazil COVID cases top 20 million, death toll at 559,607 https://t.co/EHR1hjnBaM pic.twitter.com/flXb3x1ZmR — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

Delta variant accounts for most breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 cases https://t.co/G8zNqvXU5k via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 4, 2021

More mental health support is needed for frontline workers tackling Covid, according to a new study that found high levels of depression, PTSD, anxiety and burn-out among medical personnel handling Covid cases https://t.co/tkdZgVo17l pic.twitter.com/WGAcfChP6M — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 4, 2021

Pressured oxygen reduces ventilator need for Covid patients https://t.co/kNv48kz2tx — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 5, 2021

Is #DeltaVariant making younger adults ‘sicker, quicker’? Many doctors on the front lines say unvaccinated patients in their 20s & 30s are becoming more severely ill, & more quickly. But comprehensive data is lacking https://t.co/HzXWrTuT82 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 4, 2021

Unvaccinated adults are far less likely to wear masks and avoid crowds, survey finds. https://t.co/MquPzrreA3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2021

The pandemic in Florida is about as bad as it has ever been. Despite DeSantis's shrugging about seasonality, the same isn't true of other states hit hard last summer. https://t.co/Ykjm3QAhrD pic.twitter.com/DAJxIjRxk2 — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 5, 2021

"There are two main groups within Texas’ unvaccinated population: white conservatives in rural areas, and Hispanic and Black people in big cities." https://t.co/H4lLBXvTfU — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 4, 2021

COVID in Louisiana shows consequences of Delta variant, low vaccination rate https://t.co/9W3sAKqOpU pic.twitter.com/B6bhKNZvVI — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

Crowds of bikers are making their way towards South Dakota’s Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.https://t.co/UR9aGFlVmZ — The Associated Press (@AP) August 4, 2021