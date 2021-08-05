Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Aug. 4-5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Aug. 4-5

Taking due notice of the source…

The pandemic has disrupted global mobility on a scale that hasn’t been seen since World War Two. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, China, Thailand and Hong Kong, have maintained quarantine and entry requirements.

Singapore – long known as a global financial hub for highly mobile foreign professionals – has had especially strict border controls, quarantine and contact tracing. It has been one of the most successful countries in curbing COVID-19, with only 39 deaths.

But for its legions of foreign workers – who make up one-fifth of the 5.7 million population – the restrictions have been a nightmare, with many stranded abroad despite having jobs and visas, and others afraid to leave for fear of not being allowed to return.

The government recently said it was considering quarantine-free travel for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in September, when 80% of the population should be inoculated. It also plans to review some virus restrictions in early August, when two-thirds are on track to be inoculated…

CPAPs:

To the surprise of no one…

    1.

      Baud

      “There are two main groups within Texas’ unvaccinated population: white conservatives in rural areas, and Hispanic and Black people in big cities.”

      Let’s put all our resources into the later group. Whatever their issues are, I doubt owning the libs is one of them. They should be solvable.

    2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/4 China reported 62 new domestic confirmed & 32 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 1 moderate, 2 Burmese & 1 Chinese nationals), all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 57 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Given that sporadic cases continue to show up, Ruili will conduct another 3 rounds of mass screening from 8/4. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 1 moderate), all found among persons already under centralized quarantine. 4 mild cases worsened to moderation condition, & 1 serious case improved to moderate. There currently are 227 domestic confirmed (77 mild, 149 moderate & 1 serious) cases in the city. Of the 227 infected persons, 195 are at Jiangning District, 12 at Lishui District, 4 each at Jianye, Qinhuai, Gulou & Yuhuatai Districts, 2 at Gaochun District, & 1 each at Xuanwu & Qixia Districts. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 1 village & 1 residential compound have been re-designated as Low Risk. 29 areas remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 36 new domestic confirmed cases (19 mild, 15 moderate & 2 serious). There currently are 162 domestic confirmed (58 mild, 93 moderate, 9 serious & 2 critical) cases in the city. 1 area remains High Risk. 2 areas, 2 villages, 3 residential compounds & 2 buildings have been elevated to Medium Risk. 51 areas are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an, there currently are 10 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 4 residential buildings, 4 residential compounds & 2 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory & a residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Anhui Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Guangdong Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Hunan Province

      • At Changde there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 2 residential compounds & a residential building remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yiyang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a relative of the cases reported by Beijing, having attended family gathering w/ them on 7/23. The case has been under centralized quarantine sine 7/30. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed& 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The new positive case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 7/30. There currently are 18 domestic confirmed & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & 11 are their close contacts. 2 residential compounds & 1 residential building have been elevated to Medium Risk. 6 residential compounds & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 8 new domestic confirmed (4 mild & 4 moderate) cases, 7 were found during the round of mass screening conducted on 8/2 – 8/3 & 1 has already been under centralized quarantine since 8/2. There currently are 24 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all but 3 of them at Yongding District. 1 community has been elevated to High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Sichuan Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreaks in Nanjing & Zhangjiajie.

      Henan Province

      • Zhengzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 21 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The currently are 18 domestic confirmed & 90 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 21 areas are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain Medium Risk.
      • Zhumadian reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a case connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 residential compound & 2 areas are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had cared for family under in-patient care at the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou, until 7/28.

       

      Hubei Province

      • At Huanggang, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Hong’an County & connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area & 1 sub-district have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 1 domestic confirmed case, a person who had traveled to Jingmen on 7/30, from the construction site w/ the cluster at Wuhan.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 12 domestic confirmed & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traceable to transmission chain parked by the case that was at Jingzhou high speed rail station as the party from Huai’an. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk. One of the confirmed cases was found in the residential compound next to mine.

       

      Chongqing Municipality reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Fengjie County a person who had traveled to Chongqing on 7/30, from the construction site w/ the cluster at Wuhan in Hubei Province. The case left the construction site in the afternoon of 7/28, while the index case of the cluster showed early in the afternoon of 7/28, so they only had a few hours of overlap. 2 environmental samples at the case’s dwelling at Chongqing have tested positive. There are currently 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province & 1 connected to the construction site cluster at Wuhan.

      Beijing Municipality, reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, 2 are close contacts of the party that had traveled to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province & 1 was on the same flight as the party. There currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Yantai in Shandong Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 mild & 1 moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are employees of the beautician training company or their close contacts. There currently are 11 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all likely traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 area & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, an airport ground staff & unlikely to be connected to other domestic outbreaks. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/4, China reported 23 new imported confirmed cases, 22 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Russia & the UAE & 1 each from the US & France, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in South Africa, & 2 Russia nationals coming from Russia; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 8 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines, Kazakhstan & Taiwan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan from Dominican Republic
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Morocco (via Paris CdG); 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals from Malaysia & 1 each from the Philippines, Iran & Guyana (via Miami & LA)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Morocco (via Paris CdG); both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Kenya & 1 each from Ghana & the DRC (via Nairobi), all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Qingdao i Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea; 1 asymptomatic case, a South Korean national coming from South Korea
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC & Mali (both via Paris CdG)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Egypt
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 40 confirmed cases recovered, 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 1,172 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,285 active confirmed cases in the country (705 imported), 26 in serious condition (11 imported), 527 asymptomatic cases (377 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 37,990 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/4, 1,726.223M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 17.867M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/4, Macau did not report any new domestic positive cases. 

      On 8/5, Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, 5 imported & 1 domestic (source of infection not yet identified).

    3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      108 new cases on 8/4, 2.8% test positivity.

      Holy crap! We’re in triple digits again for daily case count!

    4.

      Betty Cracker

      Does anyone know what the federal governments powers are in the public health sphere? I’ve assumed the feds can’t override state and/or local edicts because they haven’t done so.

    5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘The Pied Piper leading us off a cliff’: Florida governor condemned as Covid surges

      Florida governor Ron DeSantis earned a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on his state: the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading everybody off a cliff.”

      The stark assessment of the Republican politician from Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, came as Florida continued to set records for new cases and hospitalizations, saw worrying surges in both deaths and rates of positivity, and led the nation in pediatric Covid admissions.

      With the highly contagious Delta variant swirling, a state comprising little more than 6% of the US population was accounting for one in five of the country’s new cases, recording 50,997 in the three days to Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

      Meanwhile, DeSantis, who says the spike is “seasonal” and opposes lockdowns or new restrictions, was following up his signing of an executive order banning children from having to wear masks in schools by dismissing the burgeoning crisis in Florida’s hospitals as “media hysteria”.

      “You try to fearmonger, you try to do this stuff,” DeSantis snapped at a reporter who asked him at a press conference in Miami on Tuesday about the state setting a new high for Covid hospitalizations of 11,863.

      “Our hospitals are open for business. We’re not shutting down. We’re gonna have schools open. We’re protecting every Floridian’s job in this state, we are protecting people’s small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic,” he said, referring to mask mandates.

    6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      May as well have kazoos playing funeral dirges at every funeral of every mask-averse, antivax GOPer Floridian. Give it the proper somber tone it deserves.

    7.

      Mary G

      OC reported 1900+ cases Monday, presumably for the whole weekend, then 800+ Tuesday, and only 92 today, because there was some problem with the CA reporting system and they only logged 18 hours instead of 24.

      Adjusted Daily Case Rate per 100,000
      12.7

      Test Positivity Rate
      6.9%

      The colored risk tiers have been disappeared down the memory hole, except the web programming was not all changed and the top number is in red and the bottom in orange, which isn’t good.

    8.

      Soprano2

      It’s so stupid to say mask mandates hurt businesses, or that they don’t work when they clearly do. These attitudes have become like a religious belief on the right. I’ve seen them call masks “magic masks”, as if they don’t have any effect. I bet these people don’t insist that their surgical team goes maskless. Dumbasses.

    9.

      JPL

      GA ICU units are filling up. This is where Raven is

      Hospital region E (Athens-Clarke and surrounding counties) has ZERO ICU beds remaining.

    11.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Via LGM, DeSantis is even worse than that.

      Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose state is experiencing record COVID hospitalizations, to President Biden:

       

      “Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/lqyTV1l9ou

       

      — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2021

      Reply

