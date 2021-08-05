Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Civic Action: Here's Something We Can Do

A lot of people keep asking in comments to posts, including the one where I tried to put oil on the water I had troubled and then you all decided to go after each other in comments you special people, what we can do. That is both a good question and a problematic one. Because a good chunk of the historic and traditional way you resolve the problem we’re facing is not something that is polite or pleasant or that I’m posting on the front page of John’s blog.

However, there is something I think we can do. Those of you in North Carolina will know and some of the rest of you might recall that in 2010 a wealthy North Carolinian named Art Pope leveraged his fortune to take control of North Carolina. Pope, through direct donations to candidates and campaigns, and indirect ones through his and other’s political action committees and through the conservative, free market promoting think tank, Civitas, that he funded and ran in North Carolina. Pope is, of course, not the only one who has done this. Every state, especially those now controlled by Republican majority legislatures even if they no longer have Republican governors – Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina – have one or more wealthy citizens, usually tied into the Koch’s and Leonard Leo’s and other’s dark money networks who are funding and/or running state level conservative, free market promoting think tanks.

This is how we got the mess in Wisconsin that is Wisconsin. Charlie Sykes, who has now gone apostate, was the front man for this there through the Badger Institute, Right Wisconsin, and his talk radio show. The Badger Institute used to be known as the Wisconsin Policy Research Institute. Texas has one of these, The Texas Public Policy Foundation, which has recently jumped into the astroturfed anti-CRT bullshit with both feet. Almost every state has one. They all have innocuous sounding names. The big one in Florida used to be Jeb! Bush’s James Madison Institute, which he leveraged to get himself elected governor. They’re either predominantly funded by one wealthy conservative person or family in that state or by the usual funders like the Kochs, the Mercers, the Uhliens, the Frosts, the Popes, etc.

These think tanks, which are basically state level versions of the Heritage Foundation, serve as a key node in creating the conditions allowing for the anti-democratic voter suppression and electoral manipulation that is threatening America both as a whole and state by state. Organizing against them, shining some sunlight on them, would be very effective civic action.

So if you know the name of the think tank or think tanks in your state, like Civitas, the Badger Institute, or Texas Public Policy Foundation, sound off in the comments. If you’ve got a link ready to hand, through that in too. I’ll come along later and make a master list and put it up as its own post so that people know who to organize against.

Until then, Open Thread!

PS – I’m fine. Thanks for everyone asking in comments or emailing. Really. I’m not depressed. I’m not suicidal. The jury is out regarding homicidal… (this is sarcasm) I’m not quitting. I’m not leaving. I am frustrated. But I’m fine. Though if you see news reports of a Florida man who looks to be part susquatch on a tri-state homicide vacation, it might be me… (this is also sarcasm!)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      patrick II

      I like th idea of not just working against the politicians but the money men behind them. We should encourage our politicians to do the same, because the real political opponent of democracy are the Kochs and the Mellons and a bunch of other guys who I don’t know the name of and they should be better known and their contributions through dark money publicized.

    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      Have you considered relaxing by listening to the music of…… Showaddywaddy?

      Other than that, I got nuthin.

    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      We got a list of em. And now I have a better understanding of how that toad* Tim Eyman keeps himself rich. It’s not just his business acumen.

      *with all apologies to toads, who are wonderful creatures and do not deserve to be lumped in with that joik.

    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I like this idea but aside from advertiser boycotts I’m not exactly sure what we can do to fight them.  I would welcome guidance from people with experience in that.

       

      PS- much as I don’t like $ buying influence, I wish some of our more liberal-minded billionaires would lobby Manchin/Sinema and other Dems with cold feet.  Dangle some major $, factories, jobs etc. for their states.

    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @sixthdoctor: Wow – I knew Washington State (well, Western Washington) was Democratic/Blue/liberal, but am still impressed that all of the major donors are, too.

      Considering how quickly and completely the GOP in Eastern Washington went down the GQP rabbithole, it’s reassuring to know that, for now anyway, GQP dark money hasn’t been a factor here.

      @Yutsano:  Ah.  The source I looked at just lists PAC contributions.  Still, none of the RW thinktanks made the list.

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Though if you see news reports of a Florida man who looks to be part susquatch on a trip-state homicide vacation, it might be me…

      How can we tell whether it’s you vs. some other typical Florida Man? I mean, your description doesn’t narrow things down much.

    10. 10.

      Red Hot Mess

      In WA state there are 3 that I know of: the Discovery Institute (the Intelligent Design folks), Washington Policy Center, and the Freedom Foundation.

    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      @CaseyL:  I was actually surprised how blue Spokane is turning. It doesn’t seem to be enough to throw out Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (spit) yet, but it does give me some hope. The Tri-cities is still a lost cause it seems even with our massive influx of population*.
      *Inb4 H.E. Wolf tells me I’m giving up too easily.​

    13. 13.

      Fake Irishman

      Michigan: Mackinac Center for Public Policy
      (Mackinac.org)

      “Think tank” linked with the noxious DeVos family (eg Betsy and Dick), puts on a “conference” every year at the resort on Mackinac island that hosts every Michigan politician of Republican persuasion. Anti-labor. anti-choice. Antitax. Anti-labor. Anti environmental regs. Anti consumer. Anti public transit. Anti-labor. Anti-Medicaid. Have I mentioned they hate unions? My old union local was on the receiving end of one of their astroturf campaigns in 2010-2012. Not fun times.

    15. 15.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      In Alabama, the Alabama Policy Institute has long been a source of right wing “thought,” distributing their “unbiased” editorials to every newspaper in the state, most of which are happy to have a freebie to fill some space. They are also very good at providing nicely dressed right thinkers when local news needs a reaction to Obamacare, immigration, taxes, etc. It looks like the Alabama Center for Law and Liberty is another one to watch, with a focus on legal action as opposed to just propaganda. I used to have a good idea who was the money behind a lot of the bought and paid for politicians in Montgomery, but have sort of fallen out of the habit of looking at that.  Could do some digging if it seems worthwhile, but in this state it feels rather pointless. Feel free to inspire me …

      Edited to fix typo.

    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      Jane Mayer’s latest long piece at TheNewYorker is another good example of shining light in the dark places:

      (quasi-repost)

      […]

      An animating force behind the Bradley Foundation’s war on “election fraud” is Cleta Mitchell, a fiercely partisan Republican election lawyer, who joined the organization’s board of directors in 2012. Until recently, she was virtually unknown to most Americans. But, on January 3rd, the Washington Post exposed the contents of a private phone call, recorded the previous day, during which Trump threatened election officials in Georgia with a “criminal offense” unless they could “find” 11,780 more votes for him—just enough to alter the results. Also on the call was Mitchell, who challenged the officials to provide records proving that dead people hadn’t cast votes. The call was widely criticized as a rogue effort to overturn the election, and Foley & Lardner, the Milwaukee-based law firm where Mitchell was a partner, announced that it was “concerned” about her role, and then parted ways with her. Trump’s call prompted the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, to begin a criminal investigation.

      In a series of e-mails and phone calls with me, Mitchell adamantly defended her work with the Trump campaign, and said that in Georgia, where she has centered her efforts, “I don’t think we can say with certainty who won.” She told me that there were countless election “irregularities,” such as voters using post-office boxes as their residences, in violation of state law. “I believe there were more illegal votes cast than the margin of victory,” she said. “The only remedy is a new election.” Georgia’s secretary of state rejected her claims, but Mitchell insists that the decision lacked a rigorous evaluation of the evidence. With her support, diehard conspiracy theorists are still litigating the matter in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta. Because they keep demanding that election officials prove a negative—that corruption didn’t happen—their requests to keep interrogating the results can be repeated almost indefinitely. Despite three independent counts of Georgia’s vote, including a hand recount, all of which confirmed Biden’s victory, Mitchell argues that “Trump never got his day in court,” adding, “There are a lot of miscarriages of justice I’ve seen and experienced in my life, and this was one of them.”

      Mitchell, who is seventy, has warm friendships with people in both parties, and she often appears grandmotherly, in pastel knit suits and reading glasses. But, like Angela Lansbury in “The Manchurian Candidate,” to whom she bears a striking resemblance, she should not be underestimated. She began her political career in Oklahoma, as an outspoken Democrat and a champion of the Equal Rights Amendment. She was elected to the state legislature in her twenties, but then lost a bid for lieutenant governor, in 1986. She told me that she subsequently underwent a political conversion: when her stepson squandered the college tuition that she was paying, she turned against the idea of welfare in favor of personal responsibility, and began reading conservative critiques of liberalism. When I first interviewed her for this magazine, in 1996, she told me that “overreaching government regulation is one of the great scandals of our times.”

      On behalf of Republican candidates and groups, she began to fight limits on campaign spending. She also represented numerous right-wing nonprofits, including the National Rifle Association, whose board she joined in the early two-thousands. A former N.R.A. official recently told the Guardian that Mitchell was the “fringe of the fringe,” and a Republican voting-rights lawyer said that “she tells clients what they want to hear, regardless of the law or reality.”

      In our conversations, Mitchell mocked what she called the mainstream media’s “narrative” of a “vast right-wing conspiracy to suppress the vote of Black people,” and insisted that the fraud problem was significant. “I actually think your readers need to hear from people like me—believe it or not, there are tens of millions of us,” she wrote. “We are not crazy. At least not to us. We are intelligent and educated people who are very concerned about the future of America. And we are among the vast majority of Americans who support election-integrity measures.” Echoing what has become the right’s standard talking point, she declared that her agenda for elections is “to make it harder to cheat.”

      Mitchell told me that the Democrats used the pandemic as a “great pretext” to “be able to cheat”: they caused “administrative chaos” by changing rules about early and absentee voting, and they didn’t adequately police fraud. She denied that race had motivated her actions in Georgia. Yet, in an e-mail to me, she said that Democrats are “using black voters as a prop to accomplish their political objectives.”

      […]

      Everything is a battle for political power for them. A science-based response to a global pandemic? That’s a Democratic plot!!11ONE.

      These rich kooks are using the tax system to protect and perpetuate their fortunes, and preventing disclosure of what they’re doing with their protected money to undermine our system of government. They’re buying politicians through their successful blocking of contribution limits and prevention of even seriously talking about public financing of campaigns. Congress should get onto reining in these abuses. If I have to disclose a $200 donation to Mr. Smith in his campaign for Congress, and am limited in my total donations, then these bazillionaires should not be able to abuse loopholes to donate whatever they want and hide what they’re doing with their millions.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      cain

      @Red Hot Mess:

      You can always tell a right wing organization because they use terms like “freedom”, ‘patriot”, and other terms that they subvert. Literally, even our country’s flag has been co-opted by right wingers.

    22. 22.

      Martin

      California has a few

      • Hoover Institute
      • Pacific Research Institute
      • Claremont Institute
      • Reason Foundation (not fascist, just weird)

      Notably, these have almost zero influence in state politics any more. We just export the bullshit to the rest of the nation. You’re welcome.

    23. 23.

      JoJo

      @Another Scott: I was just about to post about Wisconsin’s own Bradley Foundation, which has been a toxic force in both Wisconsin and the US for quite some time. And there they are in your quote!

      If anyone has ideas as to how to shine a light on the wretched Bradley Foundation and destroy them, I will gladly take such advice.

    24. 24.

      narya

      In Illinois: The Heartland Institute. (Note: NOT Heartland Alliance, which is a large social service organization that does much good work.)

    25. 25.

      DFH

      @narya:  What about the Illinois Policy Institute?  Local paper runs a IPI columnist, who seems reasonable but in the end always comes out as a winger.

    26. 26.

      Martin

      Adam, keep us informed as best you can.  I’m in the process of deprogramming a few relatives and I’m really alarmed. I think I have a new understanding of things, and there’s just nothing happening to take off the strain. It’s a ratchet that just keeps cranking down – from both the left and right – and the only resolution is for the thing to break.

    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      There’s a “Badger Institute” in Florida too, and it’s run by this shady, paparazzi-resistant character:

      Don’t let the dapper attire and bug-eyed choirboy presentation fool you. He is ruthless and determined to monopolize all the cheese, even if he has to subvert democracy to do it.

    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      IANA Tax Lawyer, but I would hope that those that are are looking at abuses of the 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), etc., parts of the tax laws.

      IRS.gov (2 page .pdf)

      Tell the IRS about Suspected Tax Exempt Status Abuses

      Go ahead and complain. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is all ears –
      particularly about complaints alleging any abuse of the tax-exempt status granted to a non-profit organization.

      When reviewing filed complaints, the IRS follows special procedures that
      enable it to treat all organizations fairly and without outside influence.

      A complaint – which the IRS calls a referral – is any communication
      alleging a tax-exempt organization is in potential noncompliance with the tax law.

      Every year, the IRS receives complaints from the general public, members of
      Congress, federal and state government agencies, and internal sources.

      Referrals are sent to analysts at the Exempt Organizations Classifications
      Office in Dallas, TX. The IRS will send an acknowledgement letter to all non-IRS
      sources making a referral, unless it was made anonymously.

      The IRS cannot disclose whether it has initiated an examination or the
      results of an examination. In fact, the source of a referral only receives an
      acknowledgement letter.

      […]

      I hope that Biden’s increasing the number of inspectors in the IRS includes increasing the number of people looking at things like these. We know that the GQP is scared of people actually looking at what they’re doing – witness the 2013 IRS “targeting” “scandal”…

      They wouldn’t scream about it if they thought it was a nothingburger…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    34. 34.

      jimmiraybob

      “…the historic and traditional way you resolve the problem we’re facing is not something that is polite or pleasant …”

      Are we talking garrotes and shivs?

    36. 36.

      wjs

      Red state governors are doing an excellent job of killing as many of their own voters as possible.

      I am neither endorsing or celebrating this fact; I think it should be factored into the next set of elections. They are, literally, Gerrymandering themselves into a situation where they still won’t be able to steal elections.

    38. 38.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Yutsano: I haven’t yet seen any reasons to tell you that. I know we’re both in the long game. :)

      And I haven’t given up hope of recruiting you as a Postcards To Voters writer – it really didn’t seem like the time, though, while you were in the midst of a health situation.

      Very glad to know you’re on the road to recovery, by the way!

      (Also, won’t it be a Day of Jubilee when WA-05 flips to blue….)

    39. 39.

      Andrya

      Adam

      Please don’t ever apologize for being a Cassandra.  Your doom and gloom warnings are providing a valuable public service.  And may I remind you of the original (mythical) Cassandra?  She warned the Trojans “do NOT bring that wooden horse inside the city walls!”.  They did not listen…

      Andrya

    40. 40.

      Fake Irishman

      @Martin:

      isn’t there a Jarvis Institute too?

      Reason can be quite weird and sometimes very damaging, occasionally they do some good work on criminal justice or free speech though

    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      Viktor Orbán is getting a lot of attention from MSM and lefty media now that American wingnuts are openly making pilgrimages to Budapest to study his model of democracy subversion. I’m not familiar with the details on how Orbán’s party pushed Hungary down the autocracy chute, but from what I’ve read, it’s eerily similar to what we’re seeing here, completely with culture war argle-bargle, gerrymandering power-grabs, court-stacking, kleptocratic relationships, etc. I wonder if think-tanks played a role. Probably!

